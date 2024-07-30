You are here

Egypt's foreign minister attends inauguration of Iran's president

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is received at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Tuesday. (@MfaEgypt)
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is received at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Tuesday. (@MfaEgypt)
Gobran Mohamed
Egypt’s foreign minister attends inauguration of Iran’s president

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is received at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Tuesday. (@MfaEgypt)
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sends congratulations on Pezeshkian’s victory 
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attended the inauguration of Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s new president, on Tuesday at the parliament building in Tehran.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had earlier congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the presidential elections, which, he said, “reflects the confidence of the Iranian people in his ability to serve his country and steer it toward prosperity and development.”

El-Sisi wished the new leader success in his duties and expressed his appreciation of good relations between the people of Egypt and Iran.

Egypt mourned the deaths in May of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Egypt’s presidency said in a statement: “It is with deep grief and sorrow that Egypt mourns the death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their aides, on May 19 in a tragic helicopter crash.”

“As far as the threats, they didn’t influence me at all to not come to Lebanon,” Sharqawi said. “Even if there are threats, we will still come”
Even before the deadly incident, rhetoric and fears of a full-blown conflict had been intensifying, but it has had relatively little impact on the summer tourist season

BEIRUT: Fears of an escalation in the simmering conflict between Hezbollah and Israel have prompted some airlines to cancel flights to Lebanon, but business appeared to be proceeding as usual Tuesday at the Beirut airport, where many travelers greeted the warnings with a shrug.
Hadi Sharqawi, 24, a Lebanese student in Italy, arrived Tuesday after two days of flight cancelations, to spend a month and a half with his family as he normally does in the summer. He is from the town of Kharayeb, which is in southern Lebanon although relatively far from the border where clashes have been ongoing for 10 months.
“As far as the threats, they didn’t influence me at all to not come to Lebanon,” Sharqawi said. “Even if there are threats, we will still come.”
Seventy-one-year-old Mohammad Mokhaled, from the southern town of Jarjouh, who was waiting to pick up his daughter Tuesday, agreed.
“We are not scared of the situation, because we are used to this,” he said. “We hear airstrikes regularly and the breaking of the sound barrier, and it doesn’t affect us.”
Lebanon is bracing for a retaliatory strike from Israel after a missile hit a soccer field in the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed Syrian Golan over the weekend, killing 12 children and adolescents. Israel accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of carrying out the strike, to which Hezbollah issued a rare denial.
Even before the deadly incident, rhetoric and fears of a full-blown conflict had been intensifying, but it has had relatively little impact on the summer tourist season, during which tens of thousands of Lebanese working or studying abroad typically come to visit their families, filling up restaurants and beach clubs.
Israel and the Lebanese militant group have traded near-daily strikes since the war in Gaza erupted on Oct.7 following Hamas’ surprise attack on southern Israel.
The Beirut airport reported that 406,396 passengers arrived in June compared to 427,854 arrivals in the same period in 2023, a decrease of 5 percent. It also recorded 300,362 departed the country in June, compared to 280,366, an increase of 7 percent.
Amal Ahmadieh, 23, was leaving Tuesday to return to Qatar, where she works in a restaurant, after a vacation in Lebanon. Ahmadieh said she was leaving as originally scheduled and had not pushed up her flight due to security concerns.
“Honestly everyone was telling me that the situation was not good but I wanted to come to see my friends and my family,” she said. “Whatever happens, at the end of the day, this is my country.”
Some European airlines have canceled flights in light of the increased tensions. Frankfurt-based Lufthansa Group said Monday that three of its airlines — Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings — decided to suspend flights to and from Beirut “up to and including” August 5. Air France also suspended some of its flights, while other airlines changed their flight schedules.
Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines delayed some flights to arrive Tuesday morning instead of at night, the carrier said, “due to technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks.”
MEA chief Mohamad El-Hout, however, downplayed fears. Following a meeting Tuesday with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the state-run National News Agency said Hout had “denied that Rafik Hariri Airport had received any threats or information from any source that the airport would be attacked.”
He pointed out that Lufthansa Group had also canceled flights to Lebanon in the early months of the war in Gaza and border conflict in Lebanon, “and nothing happened then.”
What happened in Majdal Shams has kicked off a flurry of diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from spiraling.
A Western diplomat whose country is involved in those efforts said that he anticipates Israel will keep its retaliation within boundaries that would not lead to an all-out war — similar to the exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel after Israel struck an Iranian consular building in Syria. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
“It’s clear that they (Israel) want to take a stance but without leading to a generalized conflict,” he said. “It’s sure that there will be a retaliation. It will be symbolic. It may be spectacular, but it will not be a reason for both parties to engage in a general escalation.”

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Reuters
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
  • Hezbollah added that it forced the warplanes to turn back
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Tuesday it fired at Israeli warplanes that broke the sound barrier in Lebanese airspace.
Hezbollah added that it forced the warplanes to turn back.

Gaza official says 300 killed in Khan Yunis as army ends assault

Gaza official says 300 killed in Khan Yunis as army ends assault
AFP
Gaza official says 300 killed in Khan Yunis as army ends assault

Gaza official says 300 killed in Khan Yunis as army ends assault
  • “Civil defense and medical teams have recovered approximately 300 bodies of martyrs, many of them decomposed,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said
  • The Israeli military launched the assault on July 22 to halt rocket fire from the area
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Gaza’s civil defense agency said Tuesday that an Israeli operation in and around the territory’s second city of Khan Yunis killed about 300 people since it began last week, while the army said it had “eliminated 150 terrorists.”
“Since the beginning of the Israeli ground invasion of the eastern part of Khan Yunis province, the civil defense and medical teams have recovered approximately 300 bodies of martyrs, many of them decomposed,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
The Israeli military launched the assault on July 22 to halt rocket fire from the area, which already saw heavy fighting earlier this year.
Last week, it said troops had retrieved the bodies of five Israelis from the area.
They had been killed during the Hamas attacks of October 7 and their bodies taken back to Gaza, the military said.
On Tuesday, the military said it had completed the operation in the area of Khan Yunis and had killed “over 150 terrorists.”
It said troops also “dismantled terror tunnels, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure and located weapons.”

Proposed UK arms ban for Israel delayed

Proposed UK arms ban for Israel delayed
Arab News
Proposed UK arms ban for Israel delayed

Proposed UK arms ban for Israel delayed
  • Foreign secretary launched review into allegations of war crimes in Gaza
  • Attorney general visited Israel last week to explain govt’s change of stance on ICC Netanyahu arrest warrant request
LONDON: The UK will delay a decision on banning arms exports to Israel until later this summer, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Lammy ordered an immediate review into allegations of war crimes committed by Israel in its war on Gaza after Labour won the UK’s general election in early July.

There had been speculation that a ban could be imposed as early as this week, but The Times reported that the government needs more time in order to assess use of specific weaponry linked to war crimes.

Last week, the new UK Attorney General Richard Hermer KC visited Israel after the government dropped objections raised by its predecessor to a request for an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hermer was in Tel Aviv to explain the Labour government’s reasoning for its decision, and has gone on record in the past about his view that Israel’s “unlawful” occupation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank is “deeply damaging” to Israel and “wholly contrary to the values of tikkun olam (repairing the world) that I grew up with and continue to guide me.”

Last year, he was one of a number of leading Jewish lawyers in the UK to sign a letter urging Israel to show restraint in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Philippe Sands KC, another signatory who also represented the Palestinians at the International Court of Justice, recently insisted that the UK should stop arming Israel after an ICJ opinion calling for the end of the occupation of the West Bank.

Currently, the UK government is not including the West Bank in its assessment of whether arms export licenses should be suspended.

The UK sold arms worth £18.2 million ($23.4 million) to Israel last year, including components manufactured for the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet program, of which Britain is a tier-one partner with the US, creating as much as 15 percent of the parts for the aircraft.

Banning the sale of parts for the plane would cause a major diplomatic and commercial issue with both Tel Aviv and Washington.

The F-35 is thought to have been used by Israel for strikes in the war in Gaza that has so far killed more than 39,000 people, according to local officials.

Palestinian prisoner group demands international inquiry into abuse allegations

Israeli soldiers clash with right wing protesters, after they broke into the Bayt Lid army base.
Israeli soldiers clash with right wing protesters, after they broke into the Bayt Lid army base.
Reuters
Palestinian prisoner group demands international inquiry into abuse allegations

Israeli soldiers clash with right wing protesters, after they broke into the Bayt Lid army base.
  • Head of the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission said on Monday there had been reports of abuse at Israeli military facility at center of investigation
RAMALLAH: The association representing Palestinian prisoners called for an international inquiry into allegations of abuse of detainees in Israeli jails since the start of the war in Gaza, following an outcry by right wing protesters over an Israeli investigation.
Qadura Fares, head of the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, said on Monday night there had been multiple reports of abuse at Sde Teiman, the military facility in southern Israel at the center of the investigation.
“Every day, as we witness the massacres against our people in Gaza, we hear horrific and harsh testimonies from legal teams and detainees who are released,” he said in a statement.
He said the Israeli investigation and the detention of nine Israeli soldiers was a “farce” aimed at misleading world opinion.
The Israeli military said the investigation into the Israeli soldiers was ordered “following suspected substantial abuse of a detainee.” It provided no further details.
According to Israeli press reports, the soldiers have been accused of sexually abusing the prisoner. Reuters has not been able to independently verify those reports. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Army Radio reported that the detainee had been a member of an elite unit of Hamas who had been captured in Gaza during the Israeli offensive there that followed the group’s Oct. 7 attack.
The investigation sparked angry protests from some Israelis who said the soldiers had been doing their duty. It also underscored longstanding tensions in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu between hard-line nationalist-religious parties and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the army command.
Protesters, including a number of prominent right-wing politicians, broke into two Israeli military facilities on Monday, in a move denounced by Israel’s army chief as “bordering on anarchy.”

