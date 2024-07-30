You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-S. Korea firms sign 10 agreements at high-level business forum

Saudi-S. Korea firms sign 10 agreements at high-level business forum

The Saudi-Korean Business Forum hosted more than 400 participants from the public and private sector. Photo/Supplied
1 / 3
The Saudi-Korean Business Forum hosted more than 400 participants from the public and private sector. Photo/Supplied
The Saudi-Korean Business Forum hosted more than 400 participants from the public and private sector. Photo/Supplied
2 / 3
The Saudi-Korean Business Forum hosted more than 400 participants from the public and private sector. Photo/Supplied
Contracting, sustainability, and food were also covered by the deals, inked at an event attended by Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi. Photo/Supplied
3 / 3
Contracting, sustainability, and food were also covered by the deals, inked at an event attended by Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi. Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/69y3g

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-S. Korea firms sign 10 agreements at high-level business forum

Saudi-S. Korea firms sign 10 agreements at high-level business forum
  • Saudi-Korean Business Forum hosted over 400 participants from the public and private sector
  • Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi is leading a Saudi delegation to South Korea
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi and South Korean companies signed 10 agreements spanning construction, energy and health sectors on the sidelines of a business forum in Seoul on Tuesday.

Contracting, sustainability, and food were also covered by the deals, inked at an event attended by Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi. 

The Saudi-Korean Business Forum hosted more than 400 participants from the public and private sector, and heard how economic ties between the countries will expand into key sectors such as automotive, urban infrastructure and data centers.

Al-Qasabi, who is leading a Saudi delegation to South Korea, used a speech to the event to highlight the developing trade relations between the two countries, noting that the bilateral trade volume reached $35 billion from 2019 to 2023, and 174 commercial registrations for Korean companies in the Kingdom were issued up to April.

A brief outline of the 10 deals was posted on the Federation of Saudi Chambers’ X account, with the renewable energy and beauty sectors also benefiting from the agreements.

According to a press release from Saudi Arabia’s National Competitiveness Centre, the secretary-general of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, Walid Al-Arainan, said there is a need to enhance partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises in both countries. 

He went on to stress: “The federation’s commitment to providing all necessary support through the initiative to establish an office in Seoul to help facilitate business for both sides, and launch an electronic portal in Arabic, Korean and English to display investment opportunities and provide information and commercial and investment services to the business community in both countries.”

There will also be a special working group within the Saudi-Korean Business Council to encourage medium, small and micro enterprises to invest in the Kingdom.

Speaking at the event, Korean Minister of Trade Cheong In-kyo said that service trade between the two nations is also growing, and the free trade agreement signed between his country and the Gulf Cooperation Council in December 2023 will elevate economic cooperation to a new level.

Lee Seong-woo, vice president of the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that the forum will increase cooperation in existing sectors and open new opportunities in areas like AI and advanced manufacturing, while also addressing current risks such as climate change and supply chain instability.

The forum, organized by the National Competitiveness Center, Saudi Chambers Federation, and the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aims to expand economic partnership opportunities between the two nations.

It featured panel discussions on innovation and technology and advanced manufacturing and infrastructure. 

Business Development Manager at CJ Logistics, Min Kwang-sung, shared his company’s experience of choosing Saudi Arabia as its hub for operations in the Middle East and Africa, while car firm Kia Al-Jabr’s Vice President Abdul Salam Al-Jabr talked about operating in the Saudi automotive market.

Topics: main Saudi Arabia South Korea Saudi-Korean ties Majid Al-Qasabi Saudi ministry of commerce Federation of Saudi Chambers Saudi-korean investment Saudi-South Korea

Related

Saudi commerce minister leads delegation to Korea
Business & Economy
Saudi commerce minister leads delegation to Korea
Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures invests $15m in South Korean chipmaker Rebellions
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures invests $15m in South Korean chipmaker Rebellions

Closing bell: Saudi main market closes in red at 12,065

Closing bell: Saudi main market closes in red at 12,065
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi main market closes in red at 12,065

Closing bell: Saudi main market closes in red at 12,065
  • Total trading turnover of the benchmark index was $1.43 billion
  • Al-Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was the best-performing stock of the day
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend for the second consecutive day as it shed 56.75 points to close at 12,064.65. 
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.36 billion ($1.43 billion) with 106 of the listed stocks advancing, while another 115 declining. 
The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu surged by 159.03 points to close at 26,672.09, while the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped by 0.55 points to 1,510.95. 
Al-Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, with the company’s share price surging by 9.96 percent to SR21.20. 
Other top performers of the day were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, whose share prices soared by 8.33 percent and 5.83 percent, respectively. 
The worst performer in the main market was Leejam Sports Co., as its share price slipped by 9.96 percent to SR208. 
In the parallel market, share prices of Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. and AME Co. for Medical Supplies surged by 12.50 percent and 8.69 percent, respectively. 
Americana Restaurants, listed on the main market, announced that its net profit witnessed a 44.76 percent decline to SR299.85 million in the first half of this year, compared to the same period in 2023. 
In a press statement, the company attributed the decline in net profit to lower sales because of the geopolitical situation. 
Saudi Ceramic Co., which also announced its financial results, reported a 90.1 percent year-on-year decline in net profit for the first six months of the year, falling to SR4.74 million. 
United Electronics Co., also known as Extra, reported a 37.19 percent increase in net profit for the first half of 2024, reaching SR200.47 million, compared to the same period last year. 
In a Tadawul statement, Extra said that this rise in net profit was driven by retail segment sales growth due to stable demand in the Saudi market. 
Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. said that its net profit surged by 36.44 percent year-on-year to SR764.02 million in the first half of the year. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Finance main

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green 
Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among highest globally: Survey
Business & Economy
Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among highest globally: Survey

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region holds investment opportunities worth $13bn: Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region holds investment opportunities worth $13bn: Al-Falih
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region holds investment opportunities worth $13bn: Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region holds investment opportunities worth $13bn: Al-Falih
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region are currently estimated at SR50 billion ($13.3 billion), according to the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih.

At a meeting organized by the Tabuk Chamber and the Tabuk Municipality, Al-Falih detailed that these opportunities are showcased on the Invest in Saudi Arabia platform. The ministry is collaborating with the chamber to explore new investment prospects in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, and entrepreneurship, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. Other promising fields include petrochemicals, education, and biotechnology.

Tabuk is undergoing significant transformation and is home to some of the Kingdom’s most innovative projects and substantial investments. The region aims to become a key tourism destination along the Red Sea.

Al-Falih, in a post on X, shared: “During my visit to Tabuk today, I had the honor of meeting with His Royal Highness the Emir of the region and His Highness his deputy. I learned about their aspirations for developing the region and investing in its unique competitive advantages. We also discussed the investment potential in Tabuk and strategies to attract both national and foreign investments.”

He continued: “I attended a meeting with the mayor of Tabuk, the chairman of the Tabuk Chamber, officials, and investors. We discussed marketing investment opportunities, addressing challenges, and visited several projects to review their progress and explore expansion opportunities, particularly in relation to mega projects in the region.”

Officials emphasized that stimulating and supporting the private sector in Tabuk is a priority to enhance regional investment. They also highlighted the role of Tabuk Airport in boosting economic activity and stressed the need for its expansion to support national growth and mega projects.

The Tabuk Chamber of Commerce pointed out several challenges faced by regional investors, including high production and transportation costs, lack of railway infrastructure, limited flight options, and insufficient investment data.

To address these issues, Imad Al-Fakhri, chairman of the Tabuk Chamber of Commerce, proposed several initiatives, including hosting an international investment forum. Other suggestions included partnering with the Ministry of Investment to market opportunities, attracting investors to tourism projects, establishing industrial complexes and storage facilities, creating a logistics area at the entrance to NEOM linked to the Oxagon port, increasing flight options, and improving economic data availability.

Mayor Hussam Al-Youssef added that the Ministry of Investment is committed to creating a cohesive investment framework for Tabuk, focusing on tourism, entertainment, complementary industries, renewable energy, and logistical support.

Tabuk is also enhancing its urban landscape through various revitalization projects. These efforts include planting approximately 2.1 million seasonal flowers and 14,500 shade-providing trees, which now adorn the city’s parks and main roads.

Topics: main

Related

Honey festival opens in Tabuk
Saudi Arabia
Honey festival opens in Tabuk
Night falls and stars come out to play over Tabuk’s Hisma desert
Saudi Arabia
Night falls and stars come out to play over Tabuk’s Hisma desert

Al-Falih reviews NEOM’s progress, investment prospects

Al-Falih reviews NEOM’s progress, investment prospects
Updated 15 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Al-Falih reviews NEOM’s progress, investment prospects

Al-Falih reviews NEOM’s progress, investment prospects
  • Investment minister conducted field tour of NEOM, met with CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr to strengthen strategic partnership
  • Khalid Al-Falih discussed promoting and developing investments in NEOM initiatives
Updated 15 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s giga-project NEOM is set to advance following its inaugural steering committee meeting with the Ministry of Investment. The meeting focused on approving strategic directions, reviewing plans, and exploring funding opportunities.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, who conducted a field tour of NEOM, met with CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr to strengthen their strategic partnership. The visit included key projects within the futuristic city — Oxagon, Sindalah Island, The Line, Shousha Island, and Trojena — providing insights into current developments and future investment prospects, as stated by Al-Falih on X.

Earlier this month, NEOM achieved a significant milestone by completing the construction phases of its underground parking and light rail systems, marking progress in its ambitious zero-carbon initiative.

The $500-billion megacity is a flagship initiative of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to transform the region into a global hub for innovation and sustainability.

Oxagon is set to become the world’s largest floating industrial complex, while Sindalah Island is expected to emerge as a premier luxury tourist destination. The Line aims to revolutionize urban living with its zero-carbon environment, and Trojena will introduce year-round outdoor skiing to the desert Kingdom.

During his visit, the minister engaged in detailed discussions with NEOM officials about the “rapid progress” of these projects and the high professional standards guiding them. The discussions also centered on promoting and developing investments in these initiatives, highlighting the unique investment opportunities they offer.

In a statement on X, the minister said: “I reviewed the progress of work on Oxagon, Sindalah, The Line, Shousha Island, and Trojena projects, which are advancing rapidly and with unprecedented professionalism. I also discussed with NEOM officials the promotion and development of investments in these projects and the unique investment opportunities they present.”

The ongoing development of NEOM’s infrastructure and strategic initiatives positions it as a major player in the global market, presenting opportunities for international businesses and investors. Notably, NEOM secured an $8.4 billion investment for its green hydrogen project in May 2023, partnering with 23 local, regional, and international banks to finance a green hydrogen production facility at Oxagon. Additionally, an agreement was signed with Marriott International to open three luxury hotels on Sindalah Island, further attracting global tourism and investment.

Topics: main Khalid Al-Falih NEOM Saudi Arabia giga-projects Saudi Ministry of Investment

Related

NEOM hits milestone with completion of underground parking, light rail systems
Business & Economy
NEOM hits milestone with completion of underground parking, light rail systems
NEOM projects to receive $27.7m of cement from Al Jouf and Webuild partnership 
Business & Economy
NEOM projects to receive $27.7m of cement from Al Jouf and Webuild partnership 

Saudi, Brazilian banks sign deal to boost trade ties, non-oil exports

Saudi, Brazilian banks sign deal to boost trade ties, non-oil exports
Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi, Brazilian banks sign deal to boost trade ties, non-oil exports

Saudi, Brazilian banks sign deal to boost trade ties, non-oil exports
Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade between Saudi Arabia and Brazil is poised to expand following a new agreement between their banks aimed at boosting cooperation and increasing non-oil exports.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by Saudi EXIM and the Brazilian Development Bank, seeks to explore joint financing opportunities and facilitate information exchange.

This partnership is set to strengthen economic ties and broaden trade relations, with a particular focus on enhancing Saudi non-oil exports to the South American market, according to a press release.

This development comes as economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Brazil continue to strengthen, with trade between the two nations reaching approximately $5.5 billion in 2023. Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia totaled $2.654 billion, while Saudi exports to Brazil amounted to $2.937 billion, according to the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

The agreement was formalized in Rio de Janeiro during an official visit led by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.

In a statement on X, the minister expressed gratitude to his colleagues at the bank for their efforts in enhancing Saudi exports and preparing the memorandum. He noted that the agreement aims to increase the volume and diversity of products and services exchanged and improve access for Saudi non-oil exports to Brazilian and Latin American markets.

Saad Al-Khalab, CEO of Saudi EXIM, and Nelson Barbosa, director of planning at the Brazilian Development Bank, signed the agreement.

Al-Khalab emphasized that this partnership not only fortifies bilateral relations but also promotes broader economic cooperation between the Middle East and Latin America, paving the way for future collaborative ventures. He further highlighted the significance of the Brazilian market for local exporters, noting that the memorandum represents a crucial step toward developing trade relations, joint investment projects, and additional cooperation opportunities between commercial companies and financial institutions in both countries.

The agreement is expected to contribute to the growth of Saudi non-oil exports and the Kingdom’s markets, which have seen significant growth and diversification in recent years, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources began an official visit to Brazil and Chile on Monday to seek cooperation opportunities in the industrial and mining sectors, knowledge exchange, and the latest advancements in industrial technologies.

Alkhorayef, who concluded the first leg of his tour and arrived in Chile on Tuesday, is also set to explore joint investment prospects between Saudi Arabia and the two South American countries.

Topics: main Saudi EXIM Bank Brazil Bandar Alkhorayef Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia seeks stronger ties with Brazil in mining sector photos
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia seeks stronger ties with Brazil in mining sector
Saudi minister meets Brazilian aerospace company Embraer’s official
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister meets Brazilian aerospace company Embraer’s official

Saudi Arabia exploring lithium investment opportunities in Chile: Alkhorayef

Saudi Arabia exploring lithium investment opportunities in Chile: Alkhorayef
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia exploring lithium investment opportunities in Chile: Alkhorayef

Saudi Arabia exploring lithium investment opportunities in Chile: Alkhorayef
  • Kingdom working to secure access to lithium and other minerals for battery and electric vehicle manufacturing
  • Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources met his Chilean counterpart to discuss minerals supply chain, water issues and lithium 
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Manara Minerals Investment Co., backed by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, is exploring opportunities to invest in lithium production in Chile, according to a top minister. 

While on an official visit to the South American country, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told Reuters that the Kingdom is “analyzing different options” for investment in the world’s largest producer of lithium. 

The minister also noted that Manara is interested in Chile due to its position as the world’s largest producer of battery metal. 

Saudi Arabia is working to secure access to lithium and other minerals as it aims to become a hub for battery and electric vehicle manufacturing. 

Established in 2023 by the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Manara Minerals is part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to diversify its economy and utilize its mineral resources. 

“I think we can see something happening with Manara on the Chilean assets here. It makes a lot of sense,” said Alkhorayef. 

The minister noted seeing “great commitment” from the Chilean government to help secure investment. 

He emphasized that securing a reliable supply of lithium is crucial for Saudi Arabia to produce batteries for electric vehicles domestically. 

“We have a leadership that’s very ambitious. We are serious to source it now ... as soon as possible,” added Alkhorayef. 

During his visit, Alkhorayef also met with his Chilean counterpart Aurora Williams to discuss the minerals supply chain, water issues, and lithium. 

Reuters reported that the Saudi minister proposed creating a joint group between the two governments to explore collaboration in the mining industry.

The Kingdom’s trade relations with Chile are robust, with non-oil exports to the Latin American nation totaling SR700 million ($186.59 million) in 2023, while imports amounted to SR500 million. 

Alkhorayef’s visit is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to elevate the mining sector as a key component of its economy, with an estimated $2.5 trillion in untapped mineral resources. 

Prior to his visit to Chile, the minister toured Vale’s Carajas mines in Brazil to learn about advanced mineral extraction technologies, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

He also met with Eduardo Bartolomeo, CEO of Vale Mining Co., to discuss investment opportunities for Brazilian companies in Saudi Arabia and expansion plans for Brazilian investors in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Mining Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef Saudi Arabia Chile LITHIUM

Related

Saudi Arabia seeks stronger ties with Brazil in mining sector photos
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia seeks stronger ties with Brazil in mining sector
Unearthing the transformative potential of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector
Business & Economy
Unearthing the transformative potential of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector

Latest updates

Houthis shutter UN human rights agency in Sanaa
The Houthi militia has asked a UN human rights agency in Sanaa to close its office. (File/AFP)
Sudan says it conditionally accepts invitation to US-sponsored peace talks
Displaced Sudanese men look on as they carry sacks through a flooded street near the UNHCR tents, following a heavy rainfall.
Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Syria holds ceremony for youths killed in annexed Golan
Elderly members of the Druze community gather in solidarity with the victims of the attack in Majdal Shams, on July 30, 2024.
Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI
Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.