KYIV: Ukrainian officials on Tuesday pointed to a much improved situation in the energy industry following waves of relentless Russian attacks that caused major power cuts across the country.
Several regions have faced regular blackouts and forced energy rationing since Russia invaded in February 2022, as Moscow has targeted missile and drone strikes at the war-torn country’s power stations.
“Due to the early completion of repairs at two units of nuclear power plants and a drop in air temperature, the situation in the energy sector has stabilized,” Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday.
State-run electricity operator Ukrenergo said July 30 was the first day of the month with no power cuts.
“If there is no more shelling, it will be possible to manage with minimal restrictions or no power outages at all in the next three months,” said Yuriy Boyko, an adviser to Shmygal who sits on Ukrenergo’s supervisory board.
Ukraine has relied on electricity imports from its neighboring EU countries to fill a gap in generation caused by the Russian attacks.
It has also introduced rolling regional blackouts and asked businesses and consumers to limit consumption at peak hours.
Shmygal said Ukraine was continuing “to prepare for the autumn and winter period and develop alternative generation sources.”
Ukraine sees improving energy situation
https://arab.news/vcyz7
Ukraine sees improving energy situation
- Several regions have faced regular blackouts and forced energy rationing
- State-run electricity operator Ukrenergo said July 30 was the first day of the month with no power cuts
KYIV: Ukrainian officials on Tuesday pointed to a much improved situation in the energy industry following waves of relentless Russian attacks that caused major power cuts across the country.