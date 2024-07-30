Syria holds ceremony for youths killed in annexed Golan

Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI

TOKYO: The Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrated the 25th anniversary of HM King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne of His Glorious Ancestors, with Ambassador Rachad Bouhlal highlighting his country’s many achievements during his monarch’s reign and the Kingdom’s close ties with Japan.

The celebration was attended by Digital Minister KONO Taro, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, SAITO Ken, and Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, HOSAKA Yasushi, as well as other top officials and business leaders.

“As we mark the 68th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, our bilateral ties are stronger than ever,” Ambassador Bouhlal said.

“The recent visit to Japan by the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, and his productive meeting with (Foreign Minister) Yoko KAMIKAWA, demonstrated our shared commitment to further strengthening our historic relations, which are grounded in the deep friendship between the Imperial Family and the Royal Family.”

“The Memorandum of Cooperation for an enhanced partnership signed during this visit of the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs will solidify our future collaboration across a broad range of fields. In this document, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to peace and the international order based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, as well as respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Ambassador Bouhlal also expressed his appreciation and satisfaction with Japan’s decision to send a METI representative to Japan’s Embassy in Rabat, stating that it would enhance economic ties between the two countries and pointing out that over the past five years, the number of Japanese companies operating in Morocco has more than doubled.

“Morocco has emerged as Africa’s leading automotive manufacturer, significantly supported by Japanese companies,” Ambassador Bouhlal added. “As a result, Morocco is now the 10th largest car manufacturer globally, with export sales last year reaching $14 billion.”

Morocco has already produced Africa’s and the Arab world’s first hydrogen-fueled car and currently employs over 20,000 people in its aerospace industry, working with companies such as Boeing, Airbus and Pilatus. The country also has a significant pharmaceutical industry and produces 70 percent of its domestic needs.

“My country generates today over 38 percent of its electricity from renewable sources with a goal to reach 52 percent by 2030,” the Ambassador said, adding that a major deal has been sealed with the United Kingdom for a project that will supply the UK with solar-produced electricity through a 4,000 km underwater cable.

He also noted that Morocco has the largest port in Africa and the Mediterranean Sea, and the Dakhla Atlantic Port, to be commissioned in 2029, will become an important maritime hub on the Atlantic coastline with a capacity of 35 million tons per year. In addition, the Morocco-Nigeria Pipeline project will supply gas from Nigeria to 13 African countries and Europe.

“The issue of food security in Africa, which Japan understands very well, is one of the top priorities of our country,” Ambassador Bouhlal continued. “As such, Morocco, a major global producer and exporter of fertilizers, has established fertilizer production facilities in Ethiopia and Nigeria.”

“Morocco’s various initiatives across Africa reflect a steadfast vision of South-South cooperation. The Atlantic Initiative, launched by His Majesty, aims to ensure free access to the Atlantic Ocean for Sahel countries, promoting economic integration, stability, peace, prosperity, and human development. These are some of our achievements 1 wanted to share with you.”

Ambassador Bouhlal also reminded the audience that Morocco will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2030 and he congratulated Japan for its achievements at the Paris Olympic Games.

In response, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Hosaka congratulated Morocco and King Mohammed VI for their successes.

“On this auspicious occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Enthronement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations on behalf of the Government of Japan, to His Majesty, the Royal Family and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco.”

“Morocco has been a long-standing friend and important partner for Japan in the Middle East and African region, since its independence in 1956. I am very pleased that our two countries have developed excellent relations through exchanges at various levels in both public and private sectors, based on the traditional friendship between the Imperial Family and the Royal Family.”

Hosaka recalled the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation for Enhanced Partnership, as well as the 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum, held in Tokyo this Month, that has strengthened Japan’s relations with Morocco and the Arab world.

“We will continue to vigorously promote bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields through high-level reciprocal exchanges,” Hosaka added. “In recent years, economic relations between the two countries have become increasingly closer. Currently, there are more than 70 Japanese companies operating in Morocco.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to make every effort to improve the business and investment environment in Morocco, including the establishment of the Bilateral Business Environment Improvement Committee. I hope that every business participant here today will share the attractiveness of Morocco.”

“I would like to wish good health and happiness for Ambassador Bouhlal, all the members of the Embassy of Morocco in Japan, and all the distinguished guests here today.”