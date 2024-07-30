Syria holds ceremony for youths killed in annexed Golan

You are here

Elderly members of the Druze community gather in solidarity with the victims of the attack in Majdal Shams, on July 30, 2024, in the Syrian town of Quneitra, close to the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. (AFP)
Elderly members of the Druze community gather in solidarity with the victims of the attack in Majdal Shams, on July 30, 2024, in the Syrian town of Quneitra, close to the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. (AFP)
QUNEITRA: Damascus held a condolence ceremony on Tuesday in Quneitra city for 12 children killed in the nearby Israeli-annexed Golan Heights in a strike that Israel has blamed on Syria’s ally Hezbollah.
Dozens of Syrians wearing traditional white Druze caps attended the event, in a tent outside a government building in Quneitra city — just a few hundred meters from the annexed Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967.
“We came to show our solidarity with our people, the families of the martyrs in Majdal Shams... These children are our children,” said resident Jawdat Talia.
Israel said Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement fired a Falaq-1 Iranian rocket on the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams, but the Tehran-backed group said it had “no connection” to the incident.
Earlier on Tuesday, Druze residents of the annexed Golan Heights distanced themselves from Israeli threats to retaliate against Hezbollah for the deadly strike.
Most of Majdal Shams’s 11,000 or so residents still identify as Syrian more than half a century after Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.
While the Druze of Israel are officially considered Israeli citizens, the vast majority of those in the Golan have refused to take Israeli nationality.
“From here, just a few meters away from the border strip, we offer our deepest condolences to our people inside the occupied territories,” lawmaker Walid Darwish told AFP.
Syrian forces regained full control of Quneitra province in 2018, which had mostly been held by rebel factions since 2013.
The province includes part of the Golan Heights, which is mostly Israeli-occupied, with the two countries still officially at war.
The Druze, who follow an offshoot of Shiite Islam, are an Arabic-speaking community present in Israel, Lebanon and Syria, including the Golan.
The heartland of Syria’s Druze minority is Sweida province, which borders Quneitra and has experienced anti-government demonstrations for nearly a year.
Damascus has turned a blind eye to tens of thousands of Druze men refusing to undertake compulsory military service.
The vast majority of them have not taken up arms against Damascus.
On Monday, during a visit to Majdal Shams, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel would deliver a “severe response” to the deadly strike.
On Sunday, Lebanon’s top diplomat said a flurry of diplomatic activity was underway to contain an expected Israeli response against Hezbollah after the attack.

TOKYO: The Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrated the 25th anniversary of HM King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne of His Glorious Ancestors, with Ambassador Rachad Bouhlal highlighting his country’s many achievements during his monarch’s reign and the Kingdom’s close ties with Japan.

The celebration was attended by Digital Minister KONO Taro, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, SAITO Ken, and Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, HOSAKA Yasushi, as well as other top officials and business leaders.

“As we mark the 68th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, our bilateral ties are stronger than ever,” Ambassador Bouhlal said.

“The recent visit to Japan by the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, and his productive meeting with (Foreign Minister) Yoko KAMIKAWA, demonstrated our shared commitment to further strengthening our historic relations, which are grounded in the deep friendship between the Imperial Family and the Royal Family.”

“The Memorandum of Cooperation for an enhanced partnership signed during this visit of the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs will solidify our future collaboration across a broad range of fields. In this document, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to peace and the international order based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, as well as respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Ambassador Bouhlal also expressed his appreciation and satisfaction with Japan’s decision to send a METI representative to Japan’s Embassy in Rabat, stating that it would enhance economic ties between the two countries and pointing out that over the past five years, the number of Japanese companies operating in Morocco has more than doubled.

“Morocco has emerged as Africa’s leading automotive manufacturer, significantly supported by Japanese companies,” Ambassador Bouhlal added. “As a result, Morocco is now the 10th largest car manufacturer globally, with export sales last year reaching $14 billion.”

Morocco has already produced Africa’s and the Arab world’s first hydrogen-fueled car and currently employs over 20,000 people in its aerospace industry, working with companies such as Boeing, Airbus and Pilatus. The country also has a significant pharmaceutical industry and produces 70 percent of its domestic needs.

“My country generates today over 38 percent of its electricity from renewable sources with a goal to reach 52 percent by 2030,” the Ambassador said, adding that a major deal has been sealed with the United Kingdom for a project that will supply the UK with solar-produced electricity through a 4,000 km underwater cable.

He also noted that Morocco has the largest port in Africa and the Mediterranean Sea, and the Dakhla Atlantic Port, to be commissioned in 2029, will become an important maritime hub on the Atlantic coastline with a capacity of 35 million tons per year. In addition, the Morocco-Nigeria Pipeline project will supply gas from Nigeria to 13 African countries and Europe.

“The issue of food security in Africa, which Japan understands very well, is one of the top priorities of our country,” Ambassador Bouhlal continued. “As such, Morocco, a major global producer and exporter of fertilizers, has established fertilizer production facilities in Ethiopia and Nigeria.”

“Morocco’s various initiatives across Africa reflect a steadfast vision of South-South cooperation. The Atlantic Initiative, launched by His Majesty, aims to ensure free access to the Atlantic Ocean for Sahel countries, promoting economic integration, stability, peace, prosperity, and human development. These are some of our achievements 1 wanted to share with you.”

Ambassador Bouhlal also reminded the audience that Morocco will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2030 and he congratulated Japan for its achievements at the Paris Olympic Games.

In response, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Hosaka congratulated Morocco and King Mohammed VI for their successes.

“On this auspicious occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Enthronement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations on behalf of the Government of Japan, to His Majesty, the Royal Family and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco.”

“Morocco has been a long-standing friend and important partner for Japan in the Middle East and African region, since its independence in 1956. I am very pleased that our two countries have developed excellent relations through exchanges at various levels in both public and private sectors, based on the traditional friendship between the Imperial Family and the Royal Family.”

Hosaka recalled the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation for Enhanced Partnership, as well as the 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum, held in Tokyo this Month, that has strengthened Japan’s relations with Morocco and the Arab world.

“We will continue to vigorously promote bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields through high-level reciprocal exchanges,” Hosaka added. “In recent years, economic relations between the two countries have become increasingly closer. Currently, there are more than 70 Japanese companies operating in Morocco.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to make every effort to improve the business and investment environment in Morocco, including the establishment of the Bilateral Business Environment Improvement Committee. I hope that every business participant here today will share the attractiveness of Morocco.”

“I would like to wish good health and happiness for Ambassador Bouhlal, all the members of the Embassy of Morocco in Japan, and all the distinguished guests here today.”

TEHRAN: Iranian reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn before parliament on Tuesday as the Islamic republic’s ninth president at a ceremony attended by foreign dignitaries.
Pezeshkian won a runoff race against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili on July 5 to replace president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.
Tuesday’s ceremony came two days after Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Pezeshkian and gave the 69-year-old heart surgeon presidential powers.
“I as the president, in front of the Holy Qur'an and the people of Iran, swear to almighty God to be the guardian of the official religion and the Islamic Republic system and the constitution of the country,” Pezeshkian said at the ceremony which was broadcast live on state TV.
Pezeshkian, who is expected to unveil his government within two weeks, had secured more than 16 million votes during the runoff, or about 54 percent of the roughly 30 million ballots cast.
Iran’s presidential election took place against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions since the Gaza war began in early October, disputes with Western powers over Iran’s nuclear program and domestic discontent over the state of the sanctions-hit economy.
Tuesday’s ceremony was attended by senior officials from several countries including Armenia, Tajikistan, Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Cuba and Brazil.
European Union envoy Enrique Mora was also present.
Regional Iran-backed allies were also in attendance, namely Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the head of the Islamic Jihad Ziyad Al-Nakhalah.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement was represented by the group’s deputy secretary general Naim Qassem while the Yemen’s Houthis sent spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam.
Haniyeh and Nakhalah, whose groups have been fighting Israel in the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, met with Khamenei and Pezeshkian.
“Supporting the cause of the oppressed Palestinian nation will continue with strength, and no factor can disrupt our will in this direction,” said Pezeshkian in a Monday statement.
Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony came amid concerns of war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah following a rocket attack from Lebanon Saturday on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
Israel has accused Hezbollah of responsibility for the attack that killed 12 children but the Iran-backed Lebanese group has denied any involvement.
During Tuesday’s ceremony, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gave a speech lambasting what he called Israel’s “crimes” in Gaza.
Some Iranians present in parliament chanted: “Death to Israel, Death to America.”
Iran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution, and hailed Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.
Iran’s president is not head of state, and the ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Khamenei for the last 35 years.
On Monday, Pezeshkian warned Israel against attacking Lebanon, saying such an act would have “heavy consequences.”
Since his election, Iran’s new president has reaffirmed support for the so-called “axis of resistance,” Tehran-aligned groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, that support Hamas against arch-foe Israel.
Pezeshkian was the only candidate representing Iran’s reformist camp allowed to stand in Iran’s presidential election, for which all contenders were approved by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council.
During his campaign, the former health minister, had vowed to try and revive a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which collapsed in 2018 after the United States unilaterally withdrew from agreement.
The deal had given Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear activity.
Pezeshkian has recently called for “constructive relations” with European countries, even though he accused them of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of renewed US sanctions.

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attended the inauguration of Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s new president, on Tuesday at the parliament building in Tehran.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had earlier congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the presidential elections, which, he said, “reflects the confidence of the Iranian people in his ability to serve his country and steer it toward prosperity and development.”

El-Sisi wished the new leader success in his duties and expressed his appreciation of good relations between the people of Egypt and Iran.

Egypt mourned the deaths in May of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Egypt’s presidency said in a statement: “It is with deep grief and sorrow that Egypt mourns the death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their aides, on May 19 in a tragic helicopter crash.”

BEIRUT: Fears of an escalation in the simmering conflict between Hezbollah and Israel have prompted some airlines to cancel flights to Lebanon, but business appeared to be proceeding as usual Tuesday at the Beirut airport, where many travelers greeted the warnings with a shrug.
Hadi Sharqawi, 24, a Lebanese student in Italy, arrived Tuesday after two days of flight cancelations, to spend a month and a half with his family as he normally does in the summer. He is from the town of Kharayeb, which is in southern Lebanon although relatively far from the border where clashes have been ongoing for 10 months.
“As far as the threats, they didn’t influence me at all to not come to Lebanon,” Sharqawi said. “Even if there are threats, we will still come.”
Seventy-one-year-old Mohammad Mokhaled, from the southern town of Jarjouh, who was waiting to pick up his daughter Tuesday, agreed.
“We are not scared of the situation, because we are used to this,” he said. “We hear airstrikes regularly and the breaking of the sound barrier, and it doesn’t affect us.”
Lebanon is bracing for a retaliatory strike from Israel after a missile hit a soccer field in the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed Syrian Golan over the weekend, killing 12 children and adolescents. Israel accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of carrying out the strike, to which Hezbollah issued a rare denial.
Even before the deadly incident, rhetoric and fears of a full-blown conflict had been intensifying, but it has had relatively little impact on the summer tourist season, during which tens of thousands of Lebanese working or studying abroad typically come to visit their families, filling up restaurants and beach clubs.
Israel and the Lebanese militant group have traded near-daily strikes since the war in Gaza erupted on Oct.7 following Hamas’ surprise attack on southern Israel.
The Beirut airport reported that 406,396 passengers arrived in June compared to 427,854 arrivals in the same period in 2023, a decrease of 5 percent. It also recorded 300,362 departed the country in June, compared to 280,366, an increase of 7 percent.
Amal Ahmadieh, 23, was leaving Tuesday to return to Qatar, where she works in a restaurant, after a vacation in Lebanon. Ahmadieh said she was leaving as originally scheduled and had not pushed up her flight due to security concerns.
“Honestly everyone was telling me that the situation was not good but I wanted to come to see my friends and my family,” she said. “Whatever happens, at the end of the day, this is my country.”
Some European airlines have canceled flights in light of the increased tensions. Frankfurt-based Lufthansa Group said Monday that three of its airlines — Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings — decided to suspend flights to and from Beirut “up to and including” August 5. Air France also suspended some of its flights, while other airlines changed their flight schedules.
Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines delayed some flights to arrive Tuesday morning instead of at night, the carrier said, “due to technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks.”
MEA chief Mohamad El-Hout, however, downplayed fears. Following a meeting Tuesday with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the state-run National News Agency said Hout had “denied that Rafik Hariri Airport had received any threats or information from any source that the airport would be attacked.”
He pointed out that Lufthansa Group had also canceled flights to Lebanon in the early months of the war in Gaza and border conflict in Lebanon, “and nothing happened then.”
What happened in Majdal Shams has kicked off a flurry of diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from spiraling.
A Western diplomat whose country is involved in those efforts said that he anticipates Israel will keep its retaliation within boundaries that would not lead to an all-out war — similar to the exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel after Israel struck an Iranian consular building in Syria. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
“It’s clear that they (Israel) want to take a stance but without leading to a generalized conflict,” he said. “It’s sure that there will be a retaliation. It will be symbolic. It may be spectacular, but it will not be a reason for both parties to engage in a general escalation.”

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT/MANILA: Rocket fire from Lebanon killed an Israeli civilian on Tuesday, medics said, adding to tensions at the frontier as Lebanon braced for Israeli retaliation against Hezbollah after a deadly missile strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Tensions have spiked since Saturday when the rocket killed 12 children and teenagers at a football pitch in a Druze village. Israel accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah and vowed a harsh response. Hezbollah has denied involvement.
As diplomats sought to contain the fallout, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he did not believe a fight was inevitable between Hezbollah and Israel, though he remained concerned about the potential for escalation.
Hezbollah and Israel, which last fought each other in a major war in 2006, have been trading fire since the eruption of the Gaza war in October, after Hezbollah began attacking Israeli territory in what it says is solidarity with the Palestinians.
The hostilities have mostly been contained to the frontier region and both sides have previously indicated they do not seek a wider confrontation even as the conflict has prompted worry about the risk of a slide toward war.
In the latest exchanges of fire on Tuesday, the Israeli military said 10 rockets had been fired from Lebanon and one hit Kibbutz Hagoshrim, causing one casualty. Israel’s ambulance service said the 30-year-old male died of shrapnel wounds.
Israel said it hit some 10 Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon overnight and killed one Hezbollah fighter — attacks which appeared to be in keeping with the pattern of the last nine months. Hezbollah confirmed one of its fighters was killed.
Hezbollah, one of the world’s most heavily armed non-state groups, said its air defense unit had fired at Israeli warplanes which broke the sound barrier over Lebanon, forcing them to retreat.
A spokesperson for the Israeli military said it was unfamiliar with any such incident.
The United States has been leading a diplomatic effort to deter Israel from striking Lebanon’s capital Beirut or major civil infrastructure in response to Saturday’s attack, five people with knowledge of the drive told Reuters on Monday.
“While we’ve seen a lot of activity on Israel’s northern border, we remain concerned about the potential of this escalating into a full-blown fight. And I don’t believe that a fight is inevitable,” US Defense Secretary Austin said during a visit to Manila.
“We’d like to see things resolved in a diplomatic fashion,” he added in a joint news conference following security talks between himself, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their respective Philippine counterparts.
Two Israeli officials said on Monday that Israel wanted to hurt Hezbollah but not drag the Middle East into all-out war.
Some flights at Beirut’s international airport have been canceled or delayed this week due to the heightened tensions.
Hezbollah has denied firing the rocket that hit the village of Majdal Shams on Saturday. It said it had fired a missile against a military target on the Golan, a border region Israel seized from Syria in 1967.
Tens of thousands of people have fled or been evacuated from towns and villages on both sides of the frontier since the cross border firing began in October.
Israeli strikes have killed around 350 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon and more than 100 civilians, according to security and medical sources and a Reuters tally of Hezbollah death notifications.
Twenty-four civilians, including one on Tuesday and 12 on Saturday, have been killed in Hezbollah attacks since October, along with at least 17 soldiers, according to Israeli tallies.

