Where We Are Going Today: ‘Il Figo’ flavors of Italy at Khobar City Walk

  The crispy calamari is a fan favorite, as are the arancini bolognese, beef carpaccio and, of course, burrata and tomato salad. Truffle risotto is also very popular
If you are in the Eastern Province and feel like sampling the flavors of Italy without hopping on a plane, visit Il Figo at Khobar City Walk.

The first and only branch in the Kingdom opened last year and is a welcome spot for those hoping for breezy Mediterranean vibes that will transport your taste buds to the Amalfi coast.

Their drinks menu offers plenty of fresh mocktails, with variations including pomegranate and thyme, pineapple and cinnamon, watermelon and basil, and cucumber, mint and lime.

We ordered the Il Figo salad, which goes for SR45 ($12); it was small but tasty and refreshing, featuring fresh avocado, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce and shards of cheese spread throughout.

The crispy calamari is a fan favorite, as are the arancini bolognese, beef carpaccio and, of course, burrata and tomato salad. Truffle risotto is also very popular.

Just six months after opening in June last year, the eatery won the Saudi Food Show’s Masters of Pizza competition, so naturally, we had to try the pizza.

We ordered the pizza parmigiana, which contains slices of perfectly cooked eggplant with a cheesy bite that goes for SR80. It was delicious. They also have several other flavors, from the classics to more elaborate ones, including options for meat lovers.

We also tried the tiramisu for SR60, which we devoured. Next time, we plan to try the Amalfi lemon tart.

There are seating options outside on the terrace as well as indoor tables. They host small corporate or private parties as well.

They are open from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. on weekends.

For updates and more information, check their Instagram @ilfigo.saudi.

 

  Flavors of Indonesia sparked love for cooking, says Emad Ramen who has 1.2m followers on TikTok
RIYADH: Star Saudi Arabia food blogger Emad Ramen recently attended Geekcon in Kuwait as a guest alongside other culinary celebrities, where he was able to talk to fellow chefs about his increasingly popular fusion of Middle Eastern and Asian dishes.

“It feels so good to be invited to such an event, especially since my mother is Kuwaiti and we went there for the first time,” said Emad, who prefers to go by social media name “Emad Ramen.”

Prior to the event he noted that he was looking forward to learning “about Kuwaiti cuisine and meet chefs from there.”

Katsu curry and ramen are among the dishes Emad tried after seeing it in anime. (Supplied)

Geekcon was founded in 2023 to celebrate “all things geeky, from anime and comics to comics, video games, movies and more,” according to its website.

At 32, Emad is making waves in the culinary world with his unique blend of Middle Eastern and Asian cuisines. Hailing from Saudi Arabia, Emad’s passion for cooking was first ignited by the vibrant flavors of Indonesian food.

“(It) gave me a great push to discover other Asian and international cuisines,” Emad explained. “And some dishes that I wanted to try from anime movies and cartoons, such as katsu curry and ramen.”

His approach to cooking, he said, is all about “continuity and departure from the familiar, trying new and inspiring dishes to share.”

Emad’s culinary journey has been fueled by a deep curiosity and a willingness to experiment. He finds inspiration from a variety of sources, including YouTube cooking channels and films focused on the kitchen.

He also draws ideas from his interactions with his online following, which currently stands at 1.2 million on TikTok.

“As a person who loves films related to the kitchen, my mind is always nourished, and there are many sources of inspiration, such as friends and followers, when they share their amazing recipes with me,” he said.

When asked about cooking tricks he has learned trying new recipes, he said: “One of the secrets I learned is adding soy sauce and vinegar to the chicken after cutting it during the marinating stage, which makes the chicken more able to absorb the spices and enhances the flavor even more.”

To make his dishes more accessible to his Arab audience, Emad has added his own twist to the way he presents his culinary adventures. “By Arabizing it, I change the names of Japanese and Korean dishes to Arabic names without changing the recipe itself,” he said.

He said he mixes “Indomie with different international cuisines” to help bridge the gaps between cultures.

Emad added: “I preserve the traditions of the original dish, but I develop it and present it in a new or trendy way that attracts followers and contributes to disseminating the video.”

When it comes to exploring cuisines from the East, Emad’s advice is simple: “Asian dishes are very diverse, so find what is suitable for you and try it.

“Do not do anything that you are not comfortable with. I know some Asian dishes that are very spicy or very salty. They may not suit some people.”

Emad’s willingness to step outside his comfort zone has resulted in people from other nations asking him to try new recipes.

“For example, a Moroccan asked me to mix a dish from Saudi Arabia with a dish from Morocco, and then the rest of the followers got excited to participate,” he said.

Looking ahead, Emad has ambitious goals: “I aspire to have a TV show, travel around the world and get to know different cooks, try new dishes and transfer them to the Arab world.”

 

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Tulum’ coffee at Dhahran Mall, Al-Khobar

  Tulum also has watermelon, green apple, blueberry and passion-fruit drinks that make you feel like you are in Mexico!
If you want to fuel-up with a coffee before or after a movie, there is a new spot adjacent to the Muvi Cinemas, Dhahran Mall, that will do the trick. Opened less than two months ago, Tulum is a welcome new edition to the newly renovated cinema space. It is located directly next to the ticket counter, so it is hard to miss.

Note that you will not be allowed to take your drink into the cinema if you decide to watch a film, but there are plenty of seating options at the cafe for you to sip or snack before you enter a screening.

Named after Tulum, a town located on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula which is known for its pristine beaches and laid-back lifestyle, the menu at Tulum is full of tropical drinks and the space itself has a cool, breezy decor.

We tried its chocolate-covered strawberry for SR8 ($2) a pop, which consisted of a large, fresh strawberry dipped in smooth chocolate and then drizzled with white chocolate. It was a semi-healthy alternative to indulging in a pastry or cookie, which were also on display.

For summer, the lemon mojito is a refreshing choice. Tulum also has watermelon, green apple, blueberry and passion-fruit drinks that make you feel like you are in Mexico!

A selection of croissants, mini cheesecakes and other savory and sweet snacks are also on the menu, as well as the usual coffee options and offerings for chocolate lovers.

Across the street, at Amwaj Mall, there is a drive-thru Tulum with rooftop seating, if you want to park your car and sip a drink in the open air. Another branch is in Alkhobar.

For updates, check the Instagram @tulumcafe.sa.

 

Recipes for Success: Chef Hadi Saroufim offers advice, shares a recipe for orange cake

Recipes for Success: Chef Hadi Saroufim offers advice, shares a recipe for orange cake

DUBAI: Hadi Saroufim, executive chef at Dubai’s Beirut-import Bar Du Port, has been cooking since the age of 10, but he truly fell in love with the culinary world once he began training in professional kitchens. 

“The more I worked in the industry, the more I loved it. I feel lucky to do what I do — it just feels right,” he tells Arab News. 

“One of my earliest food memories is modernizing a traditional Lebanese dish, kibbeh, from my village, Zgharta, in Lebanon. I turned it into a kibbeh roll with ice-cream yogurt, cucumber jelly, and dry ice,” he says. 

Bar Du Port. (Supplied)

His current favorite dish from the Bar Du Port menu is the grilled octopus with dried chorizo, tomato tartare, and smoky bell pepper coulis. “It uses simple ingredients but packs a punch,” he says. “This dish captures the essence of Mediterranean cuisine —fresh, bold, and delicious.” 

Here, Saroufim discusses burned onions, annoying customer habits, and the magic of vinegar. 

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made? 

I often burned onions and garlic during preparation. In a professional kitchen, even if you’re assigned to a specific section, you have to multitask and work under tight time constraints. The pressure to juggle various tasks simultaneously can be overwhelming, especially for a new chef. Balancing the preparation of different components while keeping an eye on cooking times and techniques is a skill that takes time to develop. Those early days were tough — but essential for learning how to manage everything. 

What is your top tip for amateurs? 

Always use the best fresh produce available. Quality ingredients can elevate a dish from ordinary to extraordinary. When you start with fresh, high-end produce, the natural flavors shine through. I’ve always admired how Chef Alain Ducasse emphasizes “naturalité” in his cuisine, focusing on the purity of ingredients and letting their natural qualities speak for themselves. This philosophy has influenced my approach as well. Whether you’re cooking a simple meal or an elaborate dish, the quality of your ingredients will always make a significant difference. 

Thinly sliced yellowtail with burnt orange, passion fruit sauce. (Supplied)

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? 

Vinegar, such as Xeres vinegar, instantly enhances any dish by adding a burst of flavor. Just a splash can elevate the dish and bring out its best qualities, making it a must-have in any kitchen. I particularly recommend it for risotto or salad dressing. 

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?  

I definitely pay attention to the food, but I try not to be too critical. One thing I often notice is an overuse of sauces. While sauces can enhance a dish, too much can overpower the main produce and mask the natural flavors.  

What’s your favorite cuisine? 

I particularly enjoy French and Japanese cuisines. I also admire the craftsmanship behind quality beef dishes, like the carpaccio at Nobu, which inspires our own menu innovations. 

Green lentil salad with rainbow cherry tomatoes, pomegranate, and yoghurt sumac dressing. (Supplied)

What customer behavior or request most annoys you? 

I love innovating and being creative — it’s all part of the craft. For example, our avocado mash has a unique twist compared to a traditional guacamole recipe, and that once sparked a ‘friendly debate’ with a guest about its preparation. While I always value guest feedback, it can be annoying when customers insist on dishes matching their exact home recipes, leaving little room for creativity. 

What’s your favorite dish to cook? 

I’m passionate about cooking fish because of its delicate nature and the precision it demands. Getting the timing just right is crucial to preserve its freshness and flavors. One dish I particularly enjoy preparing is butterflied sea bass. I love how simple yet elegant it is — seasoned with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper, and served with a refreshing courgette tartare. It’s a dish that showcases the beauty of fresh ingredients and allows me to express my creativity. 

Burrata with kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, grilled zucchini, and basil pesto. (Supplied)

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right? 

One of the most challenging dishes for me is the traditional French foie-gras terrine — a classic of French cuisine. It demands meticulous technique, especially in layering the foie gras correctly. Precision is key; a slight misstep can cause the layers to blend together, compromising both the dish’s texture and presentation. Mastering the terrine requires careful attention to detail and a deep understanding of ingredients, making it technically demanding yet highly rewarding. 

As a head chef, what are you like? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback? 

My focus is on maintaining calm and organization in the kitchen. On our busiest nights, we can serve up to 1,200 covers in our relatively small kitchen, so it’s important that everyone follows the rules. With a team of 15, discipline is crucial, but I avoid shouting, as it’s counterproductive.  

Chef Hadi’s orange cake recipe

(Supplied)

INGREDIENTS 

For the orange cake: 

340g eggs; 470g sugar; 360g flour; 10g baking powder; 230ml whipping cream; 160g butter (melted); 70g orange juice; 7g orange zest 

For the orange syrup:  

60g orange juice; 30g water; 30g sugar 

For the meringue: 

3 egg whites (100g); 200g sugar  

Additional: 

50g orange 

INSTRUCTIONS  

(Note: A bain-marie is required) 

For the orange cake: 

1. Preheat oven to 160C. 

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the sugar and orange zest. Add the eggs and beat well. 

3. Add the orange juice and whipping cream. Mix thoroughly. 

4. Sift in the flour and baking powder. Mix until there are no clumps. 

5. Add the melted butter and mix well. 

6. Pour the batter into a cake tray. Draw a straight line of melted butter on top. 

7. Bake for 55 minutes. 

8. Remove from the oven and pour the orange syrup over the cake. Allow it to cool. 

For the orange syrup:  

1. In a small saucepan, over very low heat, combine the orange juice, water, and sugar. 

2. Bring to a simmer, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. 

3. Remove from heat. 

For the meringue: 

1. In a bain-marie, heat the egg whites to 65C. 

2. Transfer the egg whites to a mixer. 

3. Gradually add the sugar while whisking until stiff peaks form. 

Assembly: 

1. Once the cake has cooled and absorbed the syrup, serve slices with a dollop of meringue and (optional) garnish with fresh orange slices and a scoop of orange ice cream. 

Where We Are Going Today: Hues florist in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Hues florist in Jeddah

Hues in Jeddah is a florist that offers hands-on bouquet-making workshops allowing participants to learn essential floral skills and techniques.

These workshops are designed to be fun, educational, and engaging, making them perfect for celebrating special occasions like bridal showers, baby showers, birthdays, or girls’ nights.

Once you step into the shop, you will feel the friendly atmosphere and personalized guidance to ensure everyone feels comfortable. It is fun, educational, relaxing, therapeutic and enjoyable.

Roses, spray roses, delphinium, and matricaria are particularly popular, along with seasonal blooms, and the spiral floral arrangement is the most requested among workshops.

It is a great activity to share with friends who appreciate the opportunity to learn new skills and create something beautiful, it is also one way to celebrate happy moments with loved ones.

During the workshops, participants are guided through every step of the process, from selecting the perfect blooms to crafting stunning floral arrangements. They are provided with all the necessary tools and materials, including a variety of fresh flowers, greenery, containers, and floral tools.

The experience is further enhanced by the personalized guidance offered by the Hues team. Once the workshop is over participants can enjoy keeping the flower bouquet they have made.

Located in Rawdah district, Prince Saudi Al-Faisal, Hues also offers a range of services, including flower cart rentals, bespoke floral arrangements, and event planning for corporate events, gifting, hotels, and private occasions like dinners and weddings.

For more information, please visit the Hues website at www.hues-sa.com.

Recipes for success: Chef Andres Marcelo offers advice and a recipe for short rib tacos 

Recipes for success: Chef Andres Marcelo offers advice and a recipe for short rib tacos 

  The executive chef at The St. Regis Red Sea Resort began his culinary journey aged 13.
DUBAI: Bolivian chef Andres Marcelo began his culinary journey aged 13, cooking for friends, family, and as the dedicated cook for his Boy Scouts troop.  

“It was always a hobby. I always enjoyed it. For me, cooking was about bringing together people, enjoying moments, and the social aspect of cooking,” he tells Arab News. 

And for a while it seemed as if a hobby was all cooking would be for him.  

“I come from a middle, upper-class family, and it’s not traditional to choose a career in the service or hospitality industry,” Marcelo explains. He did four years of civil engineering but realized it was not the career he wanted. 

At 20, he opened an online gaming cafe. To persuade his guests to stay longer, he started making food for them. It was then that he decided to enroll in a three-year culinary arts program in Argentina.  

Since then, he has traveled to 13 countries, training in prestigious restaurants, including three-Michelin-starred establishments in Spain and Japan. His career began in 2013 at Grand Hyatt Dubai, and he is now the executive chef of The St. Regis Red Sea Resort.  

Here, he discusses his favorite dish and his top tips for amateur chefs. He also shares a recipe for short rib tacos.   

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?  

Not paying attention and not really being aware of the environment around me. I used to burn myself a lot, and I still have a couple of marks that remind me to not rush myself, even if it’s busy. You have to take a moment to plan and to organize yourself. As long as you have your mise en place ready, you’ll always be fine — that means, for example, having your spoon in the right place for when you need it, and having something to hold hot items with.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs? 

Always have a sharp knife. If you have a dull knife, you’re more likely to hurt yourself, because you will have to use a lot more pressure, and then, if the knife slips, you’ll get hurt. With a sharp knife, you barely need to put any effort in to cut things. So always have a sharp knife. And always taste your food. You cannot serve something if you don’t taste it.  

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?  

I love lemon zest. It goes in both savory and sweet preparations, and it really brings up a lot of flavors.  

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? 

Not really. Food is very subjective. If someone puts something in front of me, I’d think that they think it tastes good to them. I might comment on something technical — like if I order a medium steak and it comes well done — but I don’t comment on the taste or the composition of a dish, because, like I said, cooking is very subjective. Something that I find delicious might not be for others. I remember I used to have a chef who didn’t like coriander at all. I love the taste of coriander, especially in Asian cuisine. But if I presented a dish with coriander in it to this chef, he wouldn’t like it.  

What’s the most common issue you find in other restaurants? 

Since the pandemic, I feel staff are not paying enough attention to the guests. There is a major shortage of staff all over the world in hospitality, in restaurants. We’re overworking them. Sometimes restaurants now might have one waiter serving 10 tables. This is the big mistake that is happening in the industry now.  

What’s your favorite cuisine? 

I love Asian cuisine. It takes me back to my childhood. At least once a week, we would go out for Chinese food — well, Chinese-Bolivian food to be exact. Then, when I started traveling and I went to Japan and China, it was something completely different. I love the taste. I love the flavors and the textures. Dumplings are one of the best. I could eat dumplings every day.  

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?  

I’d do a mushroom risotto or a pasta carbonara — something simple with no more than five ingredients. If you have guests, they’ll never be upset with a nice mushroom risotto. 

What customer request most annoys you? 

When people disrespect the staff. This is what annoys me most. 

What’s your favorite dish to cook?  

My favorite is paella. My dad, being Spanish, used to cook very good paella. He learned from my grandfather. One of my earliest memories of being in a kitchen is helping him to prepare this dish. So, I really enjoy cooking paella or ceviche. That’s also something we used to cook together. It brings back fond memories of my childhood and being with my father. 

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?  

I would say the most difficult things are the simplest things. Like, spaghetti with tomato sauce can be the trickiest, because everyone has eaten spaghetti with tomato sauce, so they will compare your dish with all the others they’ve tried and with what they think is the best. Now, being in the Middle East, and in Saudi Arabia, if you make a dish that their mothers used to make a lot, let’s say, they’ll compare it to what they love. So, for me, the most complicated thing to do is to cook the best version of something that’s local. You’re trying to beat the fond memories before you create a new one.  

As a head chef, what are you like? Do you shout a lot? 

Discipline is very important in the kitchen, but I don’t think that being disciplined means you can’t be kind and respectful. I very rarely shout. It would have to be something really, really, really, really, really, really bad for me to get upset and get to that point. I’m a very patient person. For me, it’s about respect. And that comes from both sides. If you respect your team, your team will respect you back. It’s all about working together. The kitchen is not a one-person show. You cannot do everything on your own. If you create an environment where the team are not happy, they will certainly not give good food.  

I’ve worked in places where everyone shouts. People still work, but it’s not sustainable. In the long run, people get tired and frustrated. People need to come into an environment where they are happy to work.  

Chef Andres Marcelo’s short rib tacos recipe  

For the short rib 

INGREDIENTS:  

4kg short rib; 40g salt; 20g black pepper, freshly crushed; 150g butter 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Rub the salt, pepper and butter into the meat. Let it rest for 30 minutes at room temperature. 

2. Preheat oven to 220C. 

3. Cover the meat in aluminum foil and cook for 20 minutes. 

4. Reduce heat to 110C and cook for 4 hours.  

5. Uncover the meat and remove the bones. If the meat doesn’t pull off the bone easily, cook for another hour at 110C. 

6. Place the meat aside for later use. 

For the wheat tortilla 

INGREDIENTS:  

800g all-purpose flour; 3.5g salt; 100g warm water; 100g corn oil 

INSTRUCTIONS: 

1. Mix the salt, flour and corn oil until it becomes crumbly. 

2. Slowly mix in the water to form the dough. 

3. Cover with a damp cloth for 20 minutes. 

4. Divide the mixture into three. 

5. Roll out each piece of dough into a 12cm-diameter circle. 

6. Cook both sides of each piece of dough in a hot non-stick pan. 

For the guacamole 

INGREDIENTS: 

4 ripe Hass avocados; Juice of 2 limes; 3g fresh coriander, chopped; salt and pepper to taste 

INSTRUCTIONS: 

1. Crush the avocado pulp roughly. 

2. Add the lime juice and the chopped coriander. 

3. Season with salt and pepper to taste. 

For the pico de gallo 

INGREDIENTS:  

200g tomato, chopped; 4g fresh coriander, chopped; juice of 1 lime; 100g red onion, chopped; 1 pickled jalapeno, chopped; salt and pepper to taste 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

Mix all ingredients and reserve for later use. 

For the final dish 

INGREDIENTS: 

250g of the short rib meat; 3 of the homemade tortillas; 60g guacamole; 40g pico de gallo; 10g fresh cheese of your choice, grated; 20g pickle onion; 3 grilled limes; 2 grilled chilis; 5g fresh coriander  

INSTRUCTIONS: 

1. Top the tortillas with the warm meat. 

2. Top with guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled onion, and coriander. 

3. Serve with extra pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, limes, and chilis. 

