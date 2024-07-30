Deputy minister for political affairs meets Syrian ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia bolsters efforts to stem human trafficking

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has reaffirmed its dedication to combating human trafficking and bolstering compliance with labor market regulations on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The day is observed annually on July 30 by the UN General Assembly to raise awareness about this crime, highlight the victims’ suffering, and advocate for their rights and protection. This year’s theme is “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.”

Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi underscored the Saudi leadership’s resolute commitment to upholding human dignity and safeguarding the rights of all individuals in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He emphasized that trafficking violates human rights and dignity and highlighted Saudi Arabia’s measures against this crime, including stringent laws and community awareness programs.

Al-Rajhi also stressed the importance of international and regional cooperation, information sharing, and joint efforts to prevent, combat, and raise awareness about human trafficking.

The ministry has carried out various programs to inform citizens and residents about the risks associated with practices contributing to human trafficking and to promote measures to counter it.

Initiatives include enacting legislation to protect workers’ contractual rights and acting against illegal practices such as forced labor.

The ministry urges the public to report any cases of suspected human trafficking through the appropriate channels. Immediate action will be taken to address these concerns.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Albudaiwi said that GCC countries place great emphasis on combating human trafficking, driven by their dedication to upholding the principles of Islam.

These principles, he said, defend human dignity and prohibit and penalize any actions that degrade dignity, restrict freedom, or exploit individuals.

Albudaiwi noted that Article 3 of the GCC Human Rights Declaration prohibits slavery, servitude, forced labor, and human trafficking in all forms, especially those affecting women and children.

He said that due to the GCC’s commitment to combating cross-border crimes and trafficking in persons and to protecting their territories from such practices, the GCC Supreme Council adopted the Abu Dhabi Document on the Unified Law to Prevent Human Trafficking in GCC countries during its 27th session in 2006.

This law, he added, aims to prevent and put an end to the exploitation of humans in various forms, including prostitution, sexual assault, forced labor, slavery, organ removal, and trafficking.

Albudaiwi emphasized that international efforts in this regard cannot succeed without coordinated national and regional initiatives and the adoption of best practices to eliminate human trafficking.