No time to seek shelter, residents in north Israel after Golan strike

No time to seek shelter, residents in north Israel after Golan strike
Israeli security hold back demonstrators during a visit by the Israeli Prime Minister two days after a rocket crashed killing 12 youngsters in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli annexed Golan Heights, on July 29, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
No time to seek shelter, residents in north Israel after Golan strike

No time to seek shelter, residents in north Israel after Golan strike
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
“Before, we felt safe, we didn’t feel danger,” said Amal Al-Shaar, 46, who accompanied her 12-year-old son Adam to the Galilee Medical Center
“We’re the only hospital to be functional below ground or in a protected area since October 7,” said director Massad Barhum

NAHARIYA, Israel: The war with Hezbollah that residents of northern Israel feared since the start of the Gaza conflict appeared more likely after a deadly rocket strike rocked the annexed Golan Heights.
There, in the Golan Heights bordering Nahariya’s Galilee region and occupied by Israel since 1967, 12 youths were killed and dozens wounded Saturday by the rocket that hit a soccer field in the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams.
“Before, we felt safe, we didn’t feel danger,” said Amal Al-Shaar, 46, who accompanied her 12-year-old son Adam to the Galilee Medical Center in the coastal town of Nahariya while he received treatment for his injuries from the strike.
“We paid a high price with our children’s lives, we paid with the blood of our hearts for this war,” she said.
Below the ground where Adam and Amal were and in what used to be the hospital’s underground parking lot, certain departments were relocated to protect them from future rocket attacks.
“We’re the only hospital to be functional below ground or in a protected area since October 7,” said director Massad Barhum, who made the decision for the transfer the day of Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.
As early as October 8, Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite movement supported by Iran, began to fire rockets at Israel in support of Palestinians and of its ally Hamas, which rules Gaza.
Since then, cross-border exchanges of fire between Israel’s army and the group have become almost daily, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a “severe response” to the Majdal Shams strike blamed on Hezbollah.
Tuesday, another Israeli civilian was killed by a rocket in the area, according to the army and paramedics, leading the military to strike back inside Lebanon where it says it has been aiming at Hezbollah’s infrastructure for weeks.
Tens of thousands of Israelis who lived close to the border were evacuated shortly after the start of the war in Gaza, but in Nahariya, people remained.
This created a “new border” where Nahariya is on the frontline, said Barhum, “along this entire new border, it’s us.”
“When there is a war, it will be here. Missiles could hit here,” said the 64-year-old Arab-Israeli, adding that his hospital is “ready to hold for seven days” without any contact with the outside world.
Strings of small Israeli flags have been hanged between the various departments as a sign of support.
In the hospital’s neonatal unit, the first department to have been relocated underground, newborns are under high protection.
Down there, only the incubators’s humming break the silence, as the sound of air-raid sirens cannot travel through the ground.
“We’re safe down here, far from the world,” said Vered Fleisher-Shefer, the unit’s director, who said she refuses to “live in fear.”
Like Nahariya, the nearby town of Maalot is so close to Lebanon — about 10 kilometers (six miles) — that residents will have just a few seconds to seek shelter when sirens warn of incoming rockets.
“We’re not even inside the (bomb) shelter when we hear explosions... that’s the scary thing,” said teacher Florence Touati-Wachsstock, who move there more than a decade ago.
“That’s what happened in Majdal Shams, and they’re even closer (to Lebanon),” added the 47-year-old mother of five.
“For almost 10 months, we’ve been expecting a real war with Lebanon, even more so these past few days with the attack in Majdal Shams,” she said.
Now she is reassessing her plans for the future.
“Should we stay, should we go, when will we know that we need to go, we have no idea of what can happen this evening, or tomorrow,” she said.
On Tuesday night, Israel carried out a strike on Hezbollah’s stronghold in the suburbs south of Beirut, targeting what the army said was the commander responsible for the Majdal Shams attack.
A source close to the Iran-backed militant group said that senior commander Fuad Shukr was the target but that he “survived the Israeli strike.”

More than 80 patients evacuated from Gaza in biggest operation since war, WHO says

More than 80 patients evacuated from Gaza in biggest operation since war, WHO says

More than 80 patients evacuated from Gaza in biggest operation since war, WHO says
CAIRO: At least 85 sick and severely injured Palestinians from Gaza, including 35 children, were evacuated to Abu Dhabi for specialized care, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
“This extremely complex joint evacuation was supported by the (United Arab Emirates), WHO, and partners. It is the largest medical evacuation since October 2023,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X.
The evacuated patients suffered from various severe conditions including cancer, neurological issues and cardiac diseases. They were accompanied by 63 family members and caregivers, Tedros said.


At least 85 sick and severely injured Palestinians from Gaza, including 35 children, were evacuated to Abu Dhabi for specialized care, WHO’s director general said on Tuesday. (AFP/File)

Gaza official says 300 killed in Khan Yunis as Israeli army ends assault

Gaza official says 300 killed in Khan Yunis as Israeli army ends assault
Gaza official says 300 killed in Khan Yunis as Israeli army ends assault

Gaza official says 300 killed in Khan Yunis as Israeli army ends assault
  • The Israeli military launched the assault on July 22 to halt rocket fire from the area
  • Last week, it said Israeli troops had retrieved the bodies of five Israelis from the area
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Gaza’s civil defense agency said Tuesday that an Israeli operation in and around the territory’s second city of Khan Yunis killed about 300 people since it began last week, while the army said it had “eliminated 150 terrorists.”
“Since the beginning of the Israeli ground invasion of the eastern part of Khan Yunis province, the civil defense and medical teams have recovered approximately 300 bodies of martyrs, many of them decomposed,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
The Israeli military launched the assault on July 22 to halt rocket fire from the area, which already saw heavy fighting earlier this year.
Last week, it said troops had retrieved the bodies of five Israelis from the area.
They had been killed during the Hamas attacks of October 7 and their bodies taken back to Gaza, the military said.
On Tuesday, the military said it had completed the operation in the area of Khan Yunis and had killed “over 150 terrorists.”
It said troops also “dismantled terror tunnels, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure and located weapons.”

Israel targets Hezbollah chief in south Beirut drone strike

A view shows damage after what security sources said was a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon on July 30, 2024.
A view shows damage after what security sources said was a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon on July 30, 2024.
Israel targets Hezbollah chief in south Beirut drone strike

A view shows damage after what security sources said was a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon on July 30, 2024.
  • Two killed in retaliation for deadly rocket attack on Druze village in Golan
  • “IDF carried out targeted strike in Beirut, on commander responsible for the murder of children in Majdal Shams,” Israeli military said
BEIRUT: At least two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Tuesday that targeted a senior Hezbollah commander.

Security sources named the target as Muhsin Shukr, also known as Fuad Shukr, head of the armed group’s operations room. The Israeli military said he was responsible for a rocket strike on a football field in a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday that killed 12 children and teenagers.

Israel said on Tuesday it had carried out “a targeted strike in Beirut on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians.” There were unconfirmed reports from security sources that said Shukr had survived Tuesday’s strike.

An Israeli drone fired three missiles at a building in the densely populated Haret Hreik neighborhood of the capital, near Hezbollah’s Shoura Council and a few meters from Bahman Hospital.  

There was a loud blast and a plume of smoke rose into the air. Dozens of ambulances and fire engines rushed to the scene amid thick dust, broken glass and stones in the surrounding streets. Hezbollah set up a security cordon around the area. Residents took to the streets, some in a state of panic, thinking the area was being bombed. Hundreds of young Hezbollah supporters chanted in support of the group and threatened Israel with a response. 

Beirut has been on edge for days ahead of an expected Israeli attack in reprisal for the Golan rocket strike. Earlier on Tuesday, more rocket fire from south Lebanon killed a civilian in a kibbutz in northern Israel.

The Israeli military said 15 projectiles had been fired across the Lebanese border, with impacts in parts of the Upper Galilee region. No injuries were reported.

A photo shows the destroyed top floors of an eight storey building following an Israeli military strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on July 30, 2024. (AFP)

Beirut has been on edge for days ahead of an anticipated Israeli attack in retaliation for the strike on the Druze village of Majdal Shams.

Israel and the US have blamed Hezbollah for the attack. Hezbollah has denied responsibility. 

Earlier on Tuesday, more rocket fire from south Lebanon killed a civilian in a kibbutz in northern Israel, medics said.

Shortly before the explosion in south Beirut, the Israeli military said 15 projectiles had been fired across the Lebanese border within the past few hours, with impacts in parts of the Upper Galilee region. No injuries were reported.

Israel’s air force had just hit a Hezbollah observation post and “terror infrastructure” in south Lebanon, it added.
 

Mikati: Lebanon will respond to Israeli accusations at UN Security Council

Lebanon’s caretaker PM, Najib Mikati, said “Lebanon will respond to Israeli accusations in a detailed letter to” UNSC. (File/AFP
Lebanon’s caretaker PM, Najib Mikati, said “Lebanon will respond to Israeli accusations in a detailed letter to” UNSC. (File/AFP
Mikati: Lebanon will respond to Israeli accusations at UN Security Council

Lebanon’s caretaker PM, Najib Mikati, said “Lebanon will respond to Israeli accusations in a detailed letter to” UNSC. (File/AFP
  • Comes after Hezbollah accused of shelling football pitch in Golan Heights
  • Several airlines suspend flights to Lebanon
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, announced Tuesday that “Lebanon will respond to Israeli accusations in a detailed letter to the (UN) Security Council.”

Israel accused Hezbollah last Saturday of shelling a football field in the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the attack.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib clarified Tuesday that Lebanon “sent a response to the Israeli delegate’s statement in Brussels following his attack on Lebanon and will have another response to Israel’s complaint against Lebanon at the United Nations.”

Mikati reiterated Lebanon’s condemnation of “all forms of violence, especially targeting civilians,” and called for “an end to Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon and the full implementation of Resolution 1701.”

He expressed astonishment at how “the Israeli enemy, which relentlessly wages war on Palestinians through killing, destruction, and displacement, claims to lament the loss of Arab victims in an Arab region occupied by Israel and makes threats, while the full circumstances of what happened are still unknown.”

Mikati emphasized that “the threat of a comprehensive war will not deter the Lebanese from holding on to their right to their land and defending it by all means.”

He stated that this position “has been communicated to all of Lebanon’s friends around the world and to the European Union.”

Meanwhile, several airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon, while several concerts in Beirut and other regions were canceled. Countries continued to warn their citizens against traveling to Lebanon.

The chairman of Middle East Airlines, Mohamad El-Hout, confirmed that Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport “has not received any threats or information from any source about an Israeli strike on the airport.”

El-Hout said “delaying five or six flights from night to dawn or morning was due to technical reasons related to distributing insurance risks between Lebanon and abroad.”

He added: “All Arab airlines are continuing their flights to Beirut during the day, and most planes are operating normally.”

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert discussed “ongoing contacts to extend the mandate of UNIFIL” with Mikati.

The UN official called for “calm on all fronts” and urged all parties to adhere to the implementation of Resolution 1701.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in a call with his Lebanese counterpart Bou Habib, expressed “Jordan’s solidarity with Lebanon in this difficult time.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged British citizens in Lebanon to “leave immediately” in a recent statement. Meanwhile, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to “exercise caution and adhere to necessary precautionary measures.”

Nabih Berri, the speaker of Parliament, reiterated on Tuesday “Lebanon’s commitment to Resolution 1701,” accusing Israel of “setting a record for violating this resolution, with more than 33,000 violations.”

Berri emphasized that the “key to stability and preventing the outbreak of a conflict that no one will be safe from is by exerting political pressure to stop Israel’s ongoing aggression against Gaza and Lebanon for over nine months.”

Israeli military operations on the ground continued to attack Hezbollah members, utilizing drones to track them on roads and attacking homes. The Israeli military claimed that “it attacked 10 Hezbollah targets in seven areas in southern Lebanon and targeted military installations and missile launch pads belonging to Hezbollah.”

A senior source in Hezbollah informed Al Jazeera that the party “does not expect a ground invasion, even a limited one, of Lebanon. However, we are in a state of full readiness and a ground invasion of Lebanon would be an incentive for us to set foot in the Galilee.”

The source emphasized that Hezbollah “will definitely respond to any Israeli aggression, and we are capable of striking military installations in Haifa, the Golan Heights, and Ramat David.”

Libya repatriates 369 Nigeria and Mali migrants

Libya repatriates 369 Nigeria and Mali migrants
Libya repatriates 369 Nigeria and Mali migrants

Libya repatriates 369 Nigeria and Mali migrants
  • Nine babies, 18 minors, and 108 women were among the Nigerian irregular migrants, said Baredaa
  • Libya has been criticized over the treatment of migrant and refugees, with accusations from rights groups ranging from extortion to slavery
TRIPOLI: Libya repatriated Tuesday 369 irregular migrants to their home countries Nigeria and Mali, including more than one hundred women and children, an official told AFP.
Mohammed Baredaa, head of the Libyan interior ministry organization tasked with halting irregular migration, said two repatriations flights took place transporting 204 Nigerians and 165 Malians.
Nine babies, 18 minors, and 108 women were among the Nigerian irregular migrants, said Baredaa.
He said that the flights were carried out “in coordination with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).”
The UN agency provides free return flights to migrants and help reintegrating them into their home countries with its “voluntary humanitarian return program.”
But some migrants told AFP on Tuesday that they were being forcibly deported.
Libyan authorities “came at night and broke down the door,” said Hakim, 59, a Nigerian who has lived in Libya for 25 years who declined to give his surname.
He said they confiscated his passport before detaining him and his wife prior to repatriation.
Libya is still struggling to recover from years of war and chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed overthrow of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
Smugglers and human traffickers have taken advantage of the climate of instability that has dominated the vast country since.
Libya has been criticized over the treatment of migrant and refugees, with accusations from rights groups ranging from extortion to slavery.
Situated about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Italy, it is a key departure point for migrants, primarily from sub-Saharan African countries, risking perilous Mediterranean Sea journeys to seek better lives in Europe.
But with mounting efforts by Libya and the European Union to curb irregular migration, many have found themselves stranded in Libya.
Earlier this month, Libyan authorities said up to four in five foreigners in the North African country were undocumented.
“It’s time to resolve this problem,” Interior Minister Imad Trabelsi had said at the time, adding that Libya has turned from a “transit country to a country of settlement” — something he deemed “unacceptable.”

