Saudi space commission teams up with Boeing for aerospace engineering training program

Lights, camera … Fantakah! Alkhobar’s new performing arts theater promises fun and drama

ALKHOBAR: A new performing arts center quietly opened its doors — and curtains — in Alkhobar this spring. Fantakah is a new space which hosts improv classes, original plays and everything in between, curated by six local people who have dedicated the past few years to honing their crafts and developing a place where imagination can thrive.

This refurbished garage space is the brainchild of Husain Zaberi, founder and chief operating officer. He is joined by Hamad Alabdulwahed as CEO, Ali Baokbah as academy content manager, Ahmed Shono as theater tech and operations manager, and Yara Qaroot as public relations and marketing manager. Last but not least, Abdulrazaq Salamah is the financial and legal manager. This diverse group spans a range of ages and includes both Saudis and non-nationals.

“I moved to Alkhobar in 2016. Husain Zaberi was already around. I met him during one of the classes that he was teaching — I had never done improv at the time,” Baokbah, originally from Jeddah, told Arab News.

Before that, he had been studying for his degree in Denver, Colorado, in the US. For fun, he decided to explore his creative side and signed up for acting and performance activities.

“I studied computer science, nothing related to arts. The thing about engineers and scientists is that ... they like to deal with things ... I always craved more humancentric activity. I managed to find some time to do exactly that through performance arts,” he said.

In 2017, Baokbah took an improv class with Zaberi. The two became fast friends and one night, while the two were at Baokbah’s house, Fantakah was born.

“It was around 2 a.m. in the morning and we were both really tired. One of us threw the idea: ‘What if we do our own thing and become an established entity that is concerned with not only improv, but performance arts? We love performance arts. You love performance arts; I love performance arts. We know others do. There's a community’,” Baokbah recalled.

They spent an hour throwing around random words until they came up with the name “Fantakah.” The name blends two Arabic words — “fan” translates as “art,” while “fazlaka” is a colloquial West Coast word used to refer to pedantic storytellers who are overly detailed and expressive.

Fast forward to 2019, when the two performed at each other’s houses and rented spaces. Despite logistical challenges — and getting kicked out of co-working spaces “for being too loud” during rehearsals — they finally decided it was time for a dedicated space.

In January 2020, fueled by the success of performances that included opening for legendary comedian Eddie Griffin at the Riyadh Comedy Nights Festival, Baokbah prepared a business plan.

However, then came COVID-19, which brought everything — including the two men’s dreams — screeching to a halt.

During the pandemic they used video and online platforms to prepare, perform and connect. Baokbah said: “Zoom was perhaps a blessing in disguise because we found that our material was reaching people outside of the Eastern Province, in Riyadh, in Jeddah, people wanted to collaborate with us — and they did!”

Post-lockdown, finding a permanent space for Fantakah became a more pressing need. While people were starting to recognize the name, there was no dedicated venue.

Enter Alabdulwahed, stage left. While he was a fan of improv and the Fantakah group, he wasn't yet a partner.

“This is my hometown, I was born and raised in Sharqiya,” he told Arab News.

He drove Zaberi to Auto Moto Complex, a cluster of spaces dedicated to all things motor related. It took some imagination, but Alabdulwahed had a vision. He knew it was a bold decision, but they decided to take a chance and make it anyway.

“When we met with the management for Auto Moto, we said, ‘We want to do a performing arts center here,’ and they were like, ‘What, you’re building a theater?!’” Alabdulwahed said with a chuckle.

The process involved extensive consultations and leveraging the six partners’ mixed backgrounds in engineering and construction. It was a true labor of love — each of them had day jobs and spent every spare moment making plans, designing the space and meeting necessary official requirements.

Despite many challenges, they completed the renovation within a year and opened the theater in March. The space is gritty but also feels like someone’s house.

Creative solutions were needed to customize the multi-purpose rooms and make the most of the space. Windows were added on the second floor that can be opened for different scenes, while a bridge to the side is a balcony for live performances. The theater is even versatile enough for cinematic shoots.

“We write our own plays in Arabic and English,” Alabdulwahed said. The team also supports local creatives who want to try writing, acting and performing, while spare rooms can be rented out to host yoga or ballet classes and other activities.

On the night we visited, Fantakah was hosting Swifties Night, a karaoke experience of Taylor Swift songs old and new. It was hosted by Naif Hashem, a dentist by day and a musician by night, and co-hosted by seasoned local talent, Zamzam. The next night there was a more general karaoke event, with songs in English and Arabic.

Fantakah also hosts classes, workshops and improv shows. There are plans for Arabic plays and National Day events, with plenty of other sessions in between.

“Remember, Google started in a garage and we are actually sitting in a garage,” Alabdulwahed said playfully. “Instead of cars in motion, now it’s people and creativity moving ahead.”

For more information about the project, check out @Fantakah.Art on Instagram.