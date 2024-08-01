You are here

US says plea deal reached with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

This photo obtained 01 March, 2003 shows Khalid Sheikh Mohammed shortly after his capture. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
  • Pentagon says ‘The specific terms and conditions of the pretrial agreements are not available to the public at this time’
AFP
The United States has reached plea agreements with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other defendants, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

“The specific terms and conditions of the pretrial agreements are not available to the public at this time,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Updated 31 July 2024
AP
  • Over 200 were killed in recent weeks during protests over Bangladesh’s quota system for government jobs 
  • Protests posed most serious challenge to Bangladesh PM who won fourth consecutive term in office in January 
DHAKA, Bangladesh: Bangladesh observed a day of mourning Tuesday in memory of more than 200 people killed in recent weeks during violence that evolved from student protests over the South Asian country’s quota system for government jobs.

After weeks of peaceful protests by students looking to change the system — which reserves 30 percent of government jobs for families of veterans and freedom fighters during the war of independence against Pakistan in 1971 — violence erupted on July 15 when activists of a student wing of the ruling party attacked demonstrators. Security officials opened fire, using tear gas and rubber bullets to try to quell the violence.

The quota protests posed the most serious challenge to Bangladesh’s government since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won a fourth consecutive term in January elections that the main opposition groups boycotted.

The ruling Awami League party and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party have often accused each other of fueling political chaos and violence, most recently ahead of the election, which was marred by a crackdown on several opposition figures.

Government officials — including those at the Bangladesh Secretariat, the top office containing most of the country’s ministers and bureaucrats — wore black badges Tuesday to mourn those killed in the violence.

Bangladesh is slowly crawling back to normalcy with the strict curfew being relaxed in recent days. Authorities also asked all mosques, temples and other religious installations to organize special prayers Tuesday for the dead.

Later Tuesday, Hasina visited a state-run hospital in the capital of Dhaka, where many of the injured were being treated. She asked hospital authorities to ensure the best possible care.

Also on Tuesday, members of 31 cultural groups tried to hold a procession in downtown Dhaka, condemning the deaths in the violence but police blocked it. No violence was reported as singers and other activists sat down on the street and continued the protests peacefully amid a tight police cordon.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan put the overall death toll at 150, while the country’s leading Bengali-language daily, Prothom Alo, said 211 people have been killed since the violence erupted on July 15 while thousands of others have been injured.

Media reports said about 10,000 people have been arrested over the past two weeks in relation to clashes at protests and other attacks on state properties. Rights groups have called for an end to arbitrary arrests, and critics accused the government of using excessive force to tamp down the violence.

“The mass arrest and arbitrary detention of student protesters is a witch hunt by the authorities to silence anyone who dares to challenge the government and is a tool to further perpetuate a climate of fear,” Smriti Singh, regional director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said in a statement Monday.

“Reports suggest that these arrests are entirely politically motivated, in retaliation for the exercise of human rights,” Singh said.

The government has defended its position, saying that the arrests were being made on specific charges, and reviewing CCTV footage and on the basis of evidence.

Six of the protest coordinators being held in custody by the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police released a statement calling off the protests, but other demonstrators rejected the video statement, claiming it was coerced.

They say they will protest until all their demands are met, including a public apology from Hasina, the prime minister.

Police said the six coordinators were taken into custody for their safety, and their families met them on Monday. A video was posted showing the six having a meal with the head of the Detective Branch in Dhaka, Harun-or-Rashid.

Rights activists have demanded the six be released so that they can return to their families.
The protesters have no single leader, though the movement has a number of coordinators across the country. A news release attributed to one coordinator, Abdul Hannan Masooud, called for protests Wednesday at educational institutions, courts and major roads. The release could not be verified independently.

Also Tuesday, Bangladesh’s Law Minister Anisul Huq said that the government would ban the right wing Jamaat-e-Islami party and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir. Hasina and several other Cabinet ministers have accused the party and its student wing of playing a role in the violence during the student protests.

Huq said the ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance had decided that the Jamaat-e-Islami party and its student wing should be officially banned on Wednesday. Details of the ban were not immediately clarified.

The party was a governing partner of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party under former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Hasina’s arch rival, in 2001-2006. The party had actively campaigned in favor of Pakistan’s military and against the creation of independent Bangladesh in 1971.

Protesters have said the 30 percent quota was discriminatory and benefited supporters of Hasina, whose Awami League party led the independence movement, and urging that it be replaced by a merit-based system.

On July 21, the Supreme Court ordered that the 1971 war veterans’ quota be cut to 5 percent. Of the remainder, 93 percent of civil service jobs would be merit-based, while the remaining 2 percent would be reserved for members of ethnic minorities, transgender people and those with disabilities. Two days later, the government accepted the ruling and pledged to execute the decision.

The status of the 1971 war veterans remains a charged issue in Bangladesh as the quota had also applied to women raped by Pakistani soldiers and their collaborators during the war for independence — and their children. These women have been recognized as “freedom fighters” for the ordeal they suffered. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s father, is the independence leader of Bangladesh.

Both broadband and mobile data services were restored Tuesday after a dayslong Internet blackout, but social media platforms including Facebook remained blocked. Banks and offices opened under a relaxed curfew. Schools and other educational institutions were closed with no opening date yet set as police continued to grapple with protesters.

Updated 31 July 2024
  • Humayun World Heritage Site Museum in New Delhi opened for visitors on Tuesday
  • Latest addition to 16th-century tomb complex ‘brings alive 700 years of heritage’
NEW DELHI: The second Mughal emperor Humayun was widely known as an avid reader fond of journeys, architecture, and storytelling. Almost half a millennium after his death, a new museum in the heart of New Delhi highlights his role in shaping India’s cultural heritage.
Opened for visitors on Tuesday, the Humayun World Heritage Site Museum is the newest addition in Humayun’s Tomb complex — a landmark 300-acre area in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin that features dozens of historical monuments and includes Sunder Nursery, a 16th-century heritage park.
The advent of the Mughal dynasty, which ruled the Indian subcontinent between the 16th and 19th centuries, marked the global revival of Islamic architecture, with works that until today are examples of the highest quality and refinement.
Originally from Central Asia, the Mughals carried cultural elements borrowed from Arabs, Persians and Ottomans. As they settled in India, they fused these with the various local styles found in their new domains.
Humayun was the son and successor of Babur, founder of the dynasty, and ruled the empire from 1530 to 1540 and again from 1555 until his death the following year.
The new museum, established by the Agha Khan Trust for Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India, traces Humayun and his descendants’ lives, as well as the 700-year-old history of the whole Nizamuddin locality and its influence on Indian culture.
“There are hundreds of stories to be told, which the stones don’t speak,” Ratish Nanda, conservation architect and projects director at the AKTC, told Arab News.
“The idea is to bring alive 700 years of heritage.”
The museum is located in Humayun’s Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the first of the grand mausoleums that became synonymous with Mughal architectural innovations and, three generations later, culminated in the construction of India’s most iconic monument, the Taj Mahal.
About 7 million tourists from across India and abroad visit the complex every year.
“The idea is that people who now visit the World Heritage Site come with a deep understanding of the site,” Nanda said.
“We’ve been able to ... combine architectural elements with incredible manuscripts, miniature paintings, calligraphy, textiles, coins, metalware, architectural elements — one is two one scale — with lots of films and digital technology, and models and so on.”
Spanning five galleries, the underground museum has over 500 artefacts sourced from the collections of the National Museum in New Delhi, ASI and AKTC.
“It captures the 700 years of history that is associated with the region of Nizamuddin and the World Heritage site of Humayun’s Tomb ...This museum really captures the history,” said Ujwala Menon, AKTC conservation architect.
“The principal gallery talks about Humayun. There’s very little known about this emperor, and one of the things with this museum is to really address that ... Then we have a second section of this gallery which talks about the personalities that are associated with Nizamuddin.”
Among the famed figures featured in the second gallery are Nizamuddin Auliya and Amir Khusro.
Auliya was an 13th-century Indian Sunni Muslim scholar, Sufi saint of the Chishti Order, and is one of the most famous Sufis from the Indian subcontinent. His shrine and tomb are located near Humayun’s complex.
Khusro was a 13th-century poet and scholar who remains an iconic figure in the culture of the subcontinent.
Both Auliya and Khusro lived during the period of the Delhi Sultanate, which Humayun’s father conquered, leading to its succession by the Mughal empire. The museum shows how the empire did not come to its bloom in a cultural vacuum, but drew from and incorporated the culture of its predecessors.
“There was this idea of pluralism that existed during the Mughal period,” Menon said.
“And this (museum) really captures all of that.”

Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
  • University will no longer invest in companies engaged in production, distribution of 'controversial' weapons
LONDON: King’s College London has announced plans to revise its investment policy on arms companies, following a series of pro-Palestine protests by students on its campuses, The Times reported on Wednesday. 

The decision, which has been under consideration since April, was confirmed in a statement by the vice president of the King’s College London Students’ Union, on Instagram. 

“The university will no longer invest in companies engaged in the production or distribution of controversial weapons,” Hassan Ali said. 

The agreement among university finance executives was finalized on Monday, with a formal decision expected to be completed in October. This change will be reflected in the university’s environment, social and governance framework under a new “controversial weapons” clause. 

The clause specifies that King’s College London will “not hold any direct or indirect (via pooled funds) investments in companies deemed to be engaged in controversial weapons.”

The definition of controversial weapons in this context includes cluster bombs, land mines, depleted uranium weapons, chemical and biological weapons, blinding laser weapons, non-detectable fragments, and incendiary weapons such as white phosphorus. The university has committed to regular monitoring to ensure compliance with these new guidelines.

Ali described the development as “a testament to the power of our community’s dedication and perseverance.”

King’s College London has seen numerous demonstrations, including walkouts, sit-ins and encampments, since Israel launched its war on Gaza, student newspaper Roar News reported. 

The protests, which began in October, reflect a broader wave of activism across British universities, where students have criticized their institutions for being “complicit in genocide” and have called for divestment from Israeli and defense companies supplying arms to Israel.

The atmosphere at King’s College London has been tense following the suspension of three elected student representatives by the student union in November after issuing pro-Palestinian statements online. Ali, along with his colleagues Sadaf Abbas Cheema and Alizeh Abrar, had their positions informally revoked by the student union, adding to the controversy around the issue.

A third-year politics student at King’s College who participated in the protests, said: “This is a huge development for the students. Many of us have been advocating for this change, and it represents a significant step in the right direction.”

York University and Queen’s University Belfast have committed to revising investments following pro-Palestine protests earlier this year.
 

Updated 31 July 2024
  • GCC secretary-general arrives in Jakarta to start negotiations
  • First round of discussions set to take place in September 
JAKARTA: The Gulf Cooperation Council and Indonesia signed a deal on Wednesday to start long-awaited talks for a free trade agreement, which the Indonesian government expects to increase the country’s commercial presence in the Middle East. 
Indonesia already has a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with one GCC member, the UAE, its first with a Gulf nation.
After the pact entered into force last September, Indonesian officials have been working to enhance trade ties with other members of the group — Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE.
The agreement to start the talks was signed in Jakarta by GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi and Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan.
“This is historic. GCC comprises countries with strong economy, high purchasing power. We have relations that go way back, but our trade is small,” Hasan told reporters.  
“Hopefully, we will conclude negotiations in two years. This is just the launch, so it’s going to be a marathon and we will start negotiating in September … It’s been years since we first started proposing an agreement, but it’s only today that we are launching the talks.”
The first round of talks is planned to take place in September, he said.
Indonesia’s trade with GCC countries was valued at around $15.7 billion last year, with its main export commodities including palm oil, coffee, jewelry and motor vehicles. 
A free trade agreement with the group is expected to help Indonesia expand its ties with the region, which have traditionally revolved around domestic workers, and Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. 
“There have been many trade barriers,” Hasan said. “We want to send doctors, but we have different standards. We want to send seafood, but our health standards are not the same, so it’s been very hard because we don’t have any agreement regarding trade.”
Al-Budaiwi told reporters in Jakarta that the Gulf countries are also interested in greater cooperation with Indonesia.
“Trade with Indonesia is multifaceted and very developed. The most important thing from our meeting today is that we want to open up new sectors,” he said. 
“We are certain that this launch will pave the way to increase the trade volume even further.”
 

Updated 31 July 2024
  • The Czech government, a staunch supporter of Ukraine as it struggles to stave off the Russian invasion, has given at least 62 of its tanks to Kyiv
  • Prague has also increased its defense spending and seeks to modernize its army
PRAGUE: The Czech Republic will receive 15 tanks from Germany to help replace those sent to war-torn Ukraine, its defense ministry said Wednesday.
The Czech government, a staunch supporter of Ukraine as it struggles to stave off the Russian invasion, has given at least 62 of its tanks to Kyiv since the war began.
Prague has also increased its defense spending and seeks to modernize its army, notably using the German tanks, the first of which are due to be delivered later this year.
“We are replacing structurally obsolete Soviet equipment with new, modern machines that can withstand in the current environment,” Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said in a statement.
The Czech army will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and one armored “Buffel” tank recovery vehicle, Cernochova said.
She thanked “the German side for being able to appreciate in this way our assistance to Ukraine, which is facing brutal Russian aggression.”
Within the compensation package for Czech deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine, Germany has already gifted Prague 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and a recovery vehicle.
The Czech government said in June it would also buy up to 77 German-made Leopard tanks in the next few years as part of a joint purchase deal with other European countries to help reduce prices.

