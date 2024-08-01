‘Lady of Trees’ are nature’s sentinels in Sarawat Mountains

TAIF: The juniper tree, revered as the “Lady of Trees” and a symbol of lush forests and towering mountains in Saudi Arabia, plays a pivotal role in maintaining the delicate balance of terrestrial ecosystems.

Serving as a refuge for wildlife, these ancient trees have stood the test of time, creating vital habitats across the provinces of Taif, Al-Baha and Asir, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.







Thriving in various environments, these steadfast evergreens embody the essence of the area’s ecosystem. (SPA)



Under the watchful care of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, the venerable junipers are nurtured to ensure their longevity and safeguard natural resources.

Preventing detrimental practices and fostering continuous guidance and awareness, especially amidst the influx of tourists to the Al-Hada and Al-Shafa villages in the Makkah region, remains a top priority.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, director-general of research and innovation at the NCVC, emphasized the significance of the juniper tree and the threats it faces. This includes the significant degradation of juniper environments in the Kingdom’s southwestern highlands due to human activities and climatic factors.







An officer of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification on patrol at the Sarawat mountains. (SPA)



This degradation has led to dieback in junipers, visible in degraded areas with lifeless trees.

Al-Ghamdi said that despite being a new entity, the NCVC is actively involved in rehabilitation efforts. It aims to address the causes of degradation and expand forest coverage with juniper trees, in line with the Saudi Green Initiative’s goal of planting 10 billion trees in the Kingdom.

Dr. Saleh Al-Shaeel, a botany enthusiast, said that juniper trees in the Sarawat Mountains embody the region’s natural beauty and resilience, nurture a rich biodiversity and have significant influence on the local climate.

