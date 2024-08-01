Closing Bell: Saudi bourses end week in red 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index shed 63.74 points or 0.53 percent to close Thursday’s trading session at 12,045.78.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.98 billion ($1.59 billion), with 52 of the listed stocks advancing while another 171 declined.

The Kingdom’s parallel market shed 41.89 points to close at 26,609.30, while the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped by 0.48 percent to 1,512.59.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. was the best-performing stock of the day on the main market, with its share price surging by 5.91 percent to SR8.25.

Other top performers were Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. and National Medical Care Co., whose share prices soared by 4.96 percent and 3.58 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price slipped by 9.99 percent to SR17.30.

On the announcements front, Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. said that its net profit for the first six months of this year surged by 44.31 percent to SR88.45 million compared to the same period in 2023.

In a Tadawul statement, the company, also known as 2P, noted that the rise in net profit was driven by continued growth across all business segments, as well as the launch of a cybersecurity enterprise earlier this year.

National Medical Care Co., also announced its financial results for the first six months of this year on Thursday.

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit soared by 44.89 percent year-on-year to SR150.8 million in the first half of 2024.

Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu reported a decline in net profit by 59 percent to SR108.13 million in the first half of this year, compared to the year-ago period.

In a Tadawul statement, the firm said that the fall in net profit was due to increased fuel costs used in the production process, which went up by 46.62 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2024.

Another company that released its earnings statement on Thursday was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co.

The insurance firm reported a fall in profit by 29.10 percent year-on-year to SR21.48 million, driven by a decline in revenue.