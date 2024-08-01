You are here

Closing Bell: Saudi bourses end week in red 
Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. was the best-performing stock of the day on the main market. Shutterstock.
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index shed 63.74 points or 0.53 percent to close Thursday’s trading session at 12,045.78. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.98 billion ($1.59 billion), with 52 of the listed stocks advancing while another 171 declined. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market shed 41.89 points to close at 26,609.30, while the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped by 0.48 percent to 1,512.59. 

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. was the best-performing stock of the day on the main market, with its share price surging by 5.91 percent to SR8.25. 

Other top performers were Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. and National Medical Care Co., whose share prices soared by 4.96 percent and 3.58 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price slipped by 9.99 percent to SR17.30. 

On the announcements front, Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. said that its net profit for the first six months of this year surged by 44.31 percent to SR88.45 million compared to the same period in 2023. 

In a Tadawul statement, the company, also known as 2P, noted that the rise in net profit was driven by continued growth across all business segments, as well as the launch of a cybersecurity enterprise earlier this year. 

National Medical Care Co., also announced its financial results for the first six months of this year on Thursday. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit soared by 44.89 percent year-on-year to SR150.8 million in the first half of 2024. 

Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu reported a decline in net profit by 59 percent to SR108.13 million in the first half of this year, compared to the year-ago period. 

In a Tadawul statement, the firm said that the fall in net profit was due to increased fuel costs used in the production process, which went up by 46.62 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2024. 

Another company that released its earnings statement on Thursday was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. 

The insurance firm reported a fall in profit by 29.10 percent year-on-year to SR21.48 million, driven by a decline in revenue. 

Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 100 countries, including major economies like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, face significant challenges that could impede their efforts to achieve high-income status in the coming decades.

This is according to a new World Bank study, which presents the first comprehensive roadmap to help developing countries escape the so-called “middle-income trap.”

It introduces a “3i strategy” for countries to achieve high-income status.

The report titled “The World Development Report 2024: The Middle Income Trap” reveals that as countries become wealthier, they often encounter a “trap” when their gross domestic product per capita reaches about 10 percent of annual US GDP per person—approximately $8,000 today.

This figure falls within the range classified as “middle income” by the World Bank. Since 1990, only 34 middle-income economies have transitioned to high-income status, with more than a third of these countries benefiting from either EU integration or previously undiscovered oil reserves.

“The battle for global economic prosperity will largely be won or lost in middle-income countries,” said Indermit Gill, chief economist of the World Bank Group and senior vice president for Development Economics.

By the end of 2023, 108 countries were classified as middle-income, with annual GDP per capita ranging from $1,136 to $13,845. These nations are home to 6 billion people—75 percent of the global population—and account for two-thirds of the world’s extreme poverty. They also generate over 40 percent of global GDP and more than 60 percent of carbon emissions.

These countries now face even greater challenges than their predecessors in overcoming the middle-income trap, including rapidly aging populations, rising protectionism in advanced economies, and the urgent need for an accelerated energy transition.

“Too many of these countries rely on outmoded strategies to become advanced economies. They depend just on investment for too long—or they switch prematurely to innovation. A fresh approach is needed: first focus on investment; then add an emphasis on infusion of new technologies from abroad; and, finally, adopt a three-pronged strategy that balances investment, infusion, and innovation. With growing demographic, ecological, and geopolitical pressures, there is no room for error,” Gill said.

Depending on their stage of development, countries need to adopt a sequenced and progressively sophisticated mix of policies.

“The road ahead won’t be easy, but it’s possible for countries to make progress even in today’s challenging conditions,” said Somik V. Lall, director of the 2024 World Development Report. “Success will depend on how well societies balance the forces of creation, preservation, and destruction. Countries that try to spare their citizenry the pains associated with reforms and openness will miss out on the gains that come from sustained growth.”

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to enhance investments in Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to enhance investments in Egypt
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is set to significantly increase its financing in Egypt, with plans to convert its deposits into direct investments following a key meeting between officials from both countries.

The discussions, held in New Alamein City, Egypt, focused on strengthening economic ties and expanding joint investment initiatives.

During the two-day visit, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih emphasized his commitment to enhancing trade relations with Egypt.

According to a social media post by the Egyptian Prime Minister’s Office, Al-Falih stated: “We have a directive to increase the investments of the Saudi Public Investment Fund in Egypt, and a plan to convert our deposits in Egypt into investments.”

He added: “We see Egypt as a complement to the Kingdom and also as a promising market and an important platform for exporting to the region’s countries.”

Al-Falih also indicated plans to collaborate with the Egyptian Minister of Investment to “give these investments a greater chance to double and encourage Saudi investors to expand their existing investments.”

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a favorable environment for Saudi investments.

“We are keen to follow up on everything related to Saudi investments in Egypt, and I direct to facilitate all procedures related to them, contributing to attracting more new investments, which is a general trend of the Egyptian government during this phase,” he said.

Economic relations between the two nations have recently seen notable growth, with Saudi investments in Egypt reaching $32 billion as of September 2023. Egyptian companies also secured a significant share of investment licenses issued by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, capturing 30 percent of the 3,157 licenses granted in the first quarter of the year.

The meeting also reviewed the mutual funding protection and promotion agreement, which was initiated last year to facilitate and safeguard investments made by each country in the other’s territory.

Madbouly highlighted the importance of this agreement, noting: “We have made significant progress in agreeing on most of the agreement’s clauses, and there are a few points currently being discussed between the two parties.” He assured, “I personally ensure close monitoring of this important file,” adding that the Egyptian government has resolved 70 percent of the challenges faced by Saudi investors.

Al-Falih acknowledged the significant investment opportunities in Egypt while recognizing the challenges. He reiterated the Saudi leadership’s directive to partner with Egypt for mutual benefits, stating: “We will work together to solve the remaining of these issues, and at the same time, we will work on attracting new investments.”

Muteb Al-Shathri, a representative of PIF, confirmed that the fund’s investments in Egypt currently amount to approximately $3 billion. He noted ongoing cooperation between the Saudi fund and the Egyptian Sovereign Fund through the Egyptian government’s offering program.

Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt’s newly appointed investment minister, echoed the commitment to nurturing existing Saudi investments in Egypt.

“We currently prioritize attracting investments from the private sector, and Egypt has promising investment opportunities, affirming Egypt’s pride in its partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its keenness to achieve integration with the Kingdom in several fields such as trade, industry, tourism, and others,” he said.

OPEC+ keeps oil policy unchanged, could pause October hike

OPEC+ keeps oil policy unchanged, could pause October hike
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: OPEC+ has decided to keep its oil output policy unchanged including a plan to start unwinding one layer of output cuts from October.

Top ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+ as the group is known, held an online joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting on Thursday.

The oil producers’ alliance also reiterated that the hike could be paused or reversed if needed.

OPEC+, in a statement, said the members making those cuts “reiterated that the gradual phase-out of the voluntary reduction of oil production could be paused or reversed, depending on prevailing market conditions.”

These countries had announced the extension of the voluntary reduction of oil production by 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of September 2024 and outlined plans for this reduction to be gradually phased out on a monthly basis until the end of September 2025.

Oil prices have fallen from a 2024 high above $92 a barrel in April to below $82, pressured by concern about the strength of demand but finding support this week from increasing tensions in the Middle East.

OPEC+ in total is currently cutting output by 5.86 million bpd, or about 5.7 percent of global demand, in a series of steps agreed since late 2022.

According to the official statement: “The Committee will continue to monitor the conformity of the production adjustments decided at the 37th ONOMM held on the 2nd of June 2024, including the additional voluntary production adjustments announced by some participating OPEC and non-OPEC countries and will continue to closely assess market conditions.”

At its last meeting in June, the group agreed to extend cuts of 3.66 million bpd by a year until the end of 2025 and to prolong the most recent layer of cuts — the 2.2 million bpd cut by eight members — by three months until the end of September 2024.

Thursday’s meeting also noted assurances from Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia to achieve full conformity with pledged output cuts, the statement said. Those countries had earlier delivered plans to compensate for past overproduction.

The JMMC usually meets every two months and can make recommendations to the wider OPEC+ group.

The JMMC will hold its next meeting on Oct. 2.

Live Nation Arabia to manage AlUla’s Maraya Hall

Live Nation Arabia to manage AlUla’s Maraya Hall
Updated 01 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Updated 01 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Concert promotor Live Nation Arabia will manage operations at Maraya Hall in AlUla after a deal was struck with the company responsible for boosing tourism in the area.

The Public Investment Fund-backed AlUla Development Co. signed a three-year partnership agreement with the entertainment firm, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The deal will enhance Maraya Hall’s position as a major complex that hosts various events, including concerts, cultural performances, exhibitions, and conferences, according to the report.

This falls in line with AlUla Development Co.’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the cultural and natural heritage of the governorate.

It also aligns with AlUla’s status as an integral part of the tourism objectives driven by Saudi Vision 2030 which is expected to contribute a cumulative SR120 billion ($31 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2035.

Fabien Toscano, the CEO of AlUla Development Co., said: “We are delighted to partner with Live Nation Arabia to unleash Maraya’s full potential as a hub for world-class entertainment and cultural experiences.”

Toscano added: “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to showcasing AlUla’s natural beauty and rich heritage to the world. The high-level audio-visual equipment of Maraya Hall, along with Live Nation Arabia’s international operational expertise — from planning to execution — paves the way for unique experiences and new standards of entertainment in the heart of AlUla.”

President of Live Nation Arabia James Craven said he company was “thrilled to partner” with AlUla Development Co. to elevate Maraya into a “world-class entertainment destination.”

Craven added: “This collaboration signifies a fusion of tradition and innovation, promising unforgettable experiences for audiences and artists alike in a venue that uniquely mirrors the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of AlUla.”

The multi-purpose Maraya Hall includes a state-of-the-art theater, multi-purpose meeting rooms, and indoor and outdoor spaces suitable for various occasions. 

Maraya has hosted major events such as the World Archaeology Summit, the Andy Warhol Art Exhibition, the Hegra Conference for Nobel Laureates, and the opening ceremony of the Tawaf AlUla 2024 event.

Saudi Arabia leads global construction activity in Q2: survey

Saudi Arabia leads global construction activity in Q2: survey
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has solidified its status as a leading force in the global construction industry, demonstrating remarkable performance in the second quarter of 2024.

According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ Global Construction Monitor, Saudi Arabia achieved the highest Construction Activity Index reading globally at +64.

This exceptional performance underscores the Kingdom’s dominance in the Middle East and Africa region, where the overall CAI for the area was +24, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous quarter but continuing a streak of 14 consecutive quarters of growth.

The robust construction sector in Saudi Arabia is driven by an extensive pipeline of projects, amounting to $1.5 trillion, which represents 39 percent of the $3.9 trillion total construction market in the Middle East and North Africa. This broad sector includes residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, transportation, and energy construction, creating significant opportunities for contractors.

The construction activity in other nations also showed notable growth. Mauritius and the UAE recorded strong performances, with CAI readings of +57 and +54, respectively. However, Bahrain and Qatar faced challenges, with Qatar’s CAI at -28 indicating a continued contraction in the sector, exacerbated by a post-World Cup downturn.

RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn noted robust growth in the global construction sector, emphasizing significant expansions in India and key Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, contrasting with stagnation in regions like China and Hong Kong.

South Africa also experienced an uptick, with its CAI rising from -2 to +11. Meanwhile, Oman and Nigeria displayed relatively positive CAI readings.

“By way of contrast, there appears to be little evidence of any turnaround in China and Hong Kong, while Qatar still seems to be suffering a post-World Cup hangover,” Rubinsohn said. 

A survey of business enquiries indicated a net balance increase to +20 percent in the MEA region. Saudi Arabia (+69 percent) and the UAE (+54 percent) saw strong expansions in business inquiries, while South Africa also reported positive trends (+16 percent). However, competition for talent between Saudi Arabia and the UAE has led to increased costs, with shortages of skilled engineers affecting construction quality.

Despite these challenges, industry optimism remains high. Expectations for workload and profit margins are improving, with a pronounced acceleration anticipated in the private residential sector, which is projected to see a +32 percent increase in workload over the next 12 months. The infrastructure sector continues to lead in performance, both currently (+38 percent net balance) and in future workload indicators.

Financial pressures and skills shortages are significant challenges for the construction industry, impacting firms globally. The need to address the shortfall in housing and upgrade infrastructure to meet climate change challenges remains a critical focus.

Overall, the Saudi construction market’s robust performance and ongoing growth highlight the Kingdom’s pivotal role in shaping the future of the global construction sector.

