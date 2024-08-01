You are here

  • Home
  • Boxing fans treated to free curtain-raiser for main Riyadh Season event in California on Saturday

Boxing fans treated to free curtain-raiser for main Riyadh Season event in California on Saturday

Boxers taking part in Saturday’s Riyadh Season Card bouts in Los Angeles were put through their paces on Wednesday evening. (Supplied/Riyadh Season)
1 / 4
Boxers taking part in Saturday’s Riyadh Season Card bouts in Los Angeles were put through their paces on Wednesday evening. (Supplied/Riyadh Season)
Boxing fans treated to free curtain-raiser for main Riyadh Season event in California on Saturday
2 / 4
Boxers taking part in Saturday’s Riyadh Season Card bouts in Los Angeles were put through their paces on Wednesday evening. (Supplied/Riyadh Season)
3 / 4
Boxers taking part in Saturday’s Riyadh Season Card bouts in Los Angeles were put through their paces on Wednesday evening. (Supplied/Riyadh Season)
Boxers taking part in Saturday’s Riyadh Season Card bouts in Los Angeles were put through their paces on Wednesday evening. (Supplied/Riyadh Season)
4 / 4
Boxers taking part in Saturday’s Riyadh Season Card bouts in Los Angeles were put through their paces on Wednesday evening. (Supplied/Riyadh Season)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cghp

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Boxing fans treated to free curtain-raiser for main Riyadh Season event in California on Saturday

Boxing fans treated to free curtain-raiser for main Riyadh Season event in California on Saturday
  • The crowd at Santa Monica Pier in LA on Wednesday night enjoys public training session followed by three warm-up fights
  • In the headline bout, Marc Castro defeats George Acosta, Shakhram Giyasov beats Miguel Parra, and Nathan Lugo triumphs against Ray Corona
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Ahead of the Riyadh Season boxing event in Los Angeles on Saturday, fight fans were treated to a free curtain-raiser on Wednesday night.

First the fighters who will duke it out at the weekend took part in a public workout session at Santa Monica Pier. Then the assembled crowd was treated to three bouts, featuring other boxers, to whet their appetites for the main event.

The headline bout featured Marc Castro against his American compatriot George Acosta. Castro won it in the seventh round on a technical decision, after an accidental clash of heads caused swelling above Acosta’s eye that prevented him from continuing.

In the other fights, Shakhram Giyasov from Uzbekistan defeated Miguel Parra from Mexico, and Nathan Lugo from the US beat fellow countryman Ray Corona.

Looking ahead to the eight-fight card on Saturday, which is the first Riyadh Season event to take place outside of Saudi Arabia, Terence Crawford will face off against Israil Madrimov for the WBA super welterweight title in the headline bout. Other fighters who will be in action include David Morrell, Isaac Cruz, Jared Anderson, Andy Ruiz and Jarrell Miller

Topics: boxing Matchroom Sport Riyadh season Saudi Arabia US

Related

Update Bivol stops Zinad, Queensbury defeat Matchroom photos
Sport
Bivol stops Zinad, Queensbury defeat Matchroom
Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua named Riyadh Season ambassador
Sport
Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua named Riyadh Season ambassador

Murray’s career ends in Olympic Games defeat

Murray’s career ends in Olympic Games defeat
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Murray’s career ends in Olympic Games defeat

Murray’s career ends in Olympic Games defeat
  • The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement when he and Dan Evans were defeated in the men’s doubles quarter-finals
  • The 37-year-old Murray had already announced that the Olympics would be his last event
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Andy Murray’s trophy-filled career came to an end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday as another chapter closed on tennis’s golden generation.
The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement when he and Dan Evans were defeated in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.
American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul delivered the knockout blow with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on a packed Court Suzanne Lenglen.
The 37-year-old Murray had already announced that the Olympics would be his last event.
One of the ‘Big Four’ in the sport, Murray joins 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in retirement after the Swiss great quit in 2022.
Rafael Nadal, the winner of 22 majors but battling more injuries at the age of 38, exited the Paris Olympics on Wednesday and suggested that he had played his last match at Roland Garros where he won 14 of his Slams.
Nadal also effectively ruled himself out of the US Open, sparking more speculation that the great Spaniard is also finished in the sport.
That would leave just 37-year-old Novak Djokovic, the winner of a record 24 Grand Slams, still active among the sport’s eminent talents who have carved up 69 majors between them.
Murray famously ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s champion at Wimbledon when he triumphed in 2013, defeating career-long rival Djokovic in the final.
He added a second title in 2016, taking his career majors total to three after breaking his duck at the 2012 US Open.
Murray won gold at the 2012 Olympics on an emotional day at the All England Club when he defeated Federer just weeks after he had lost the Wimbledon final to the Swiss on the same Center Court.
Four years later, he defeated Juan Martin del Potro to become the first player, male or female, to win two Olympic singles golds.
Murray also led Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015, the country’s first in 79 years.
He has won 46 titles in all and banked around $65 million in prize money.
However, he has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, slumping to 117th in the world.
The Scot has played with a metal hip since 2019 and suffered ankle damage earlier this year before undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst, which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon.
Instead, he played doubles with brother Jamie and was defeated in the first round before an emotional tribute arranged by tournament chiefs.
“It’s hard because I would love to keep playing but I can’t,” admitted Murray at the All England Club.
“Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven’t been insignificant.”
Men’s tennis has already opened up a new frontier.
Jannik Sinner, the 22-year-old Italian, succeeded Djokovic as Australian Open champion in January and eventually took his world number one ranking.
Carlos Alcaraz, 21, won the French Open and successfully defended his Wimbledon title, sweeping Djokovic off court in a one-sided final in July.

Topics: Paris Olympics Andy Murray Daniel Evans

Related

Andy Murray will only play doubles at the Paris Olympic Games, withdraws from singles
Sport
Andy Murray will only play doubles at the Paris Olympic Games, withdraws from singles
Andy Murray confirms retirement after Paris Olympics
Sport
Andy Murray confirms retirement after Paris Olympics

Saudi sprinter Hiba Malm to miss 100m race due to injury

Saudi sprinter Hiba Malm to miss 100m race due to injury
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi sprinter Hiba Malm to miss 100m race due to injury

Saudi sprinter Hiba Malm to miss 100m race due to injury
  • The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee says on X that she suffered an injury to a metatarsal during training on Wednesday
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

PARIS: The Saudi team’s medical staff at the Paris Olympic Games announced on Thursday that sprinter Hiba Malm had suffered an injury that will prevent her from competing in Friday’s 100m race.
The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee said on X that the sprinter suffered an injury to a metatarsal during training on Wednesday. The committee wished the runner a speedy recovery.
Malm is the 100m and 200m national record holder and the sole female representative for Saudi Arabia in athletics. The 23-year-old sprinter was granted a wildcard in the 100m event in Paris and was looking forward to improving her personal best time of 12.24 seconds.
Meanwhile, shot putter Mohammed Tolo is set to begin his participation in the Olympics, while Hussain Al-Hizam will take part in the pole vault on Saturday.

Topics: Paris Olympics Hiba Malm Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee runner sprinter

Related

Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics
Sport
Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics
Algeria boxer who had gender test issue wins first Olympic fight in Paris when opponent quits
Sport
Algeria boxer who had gender test issue wins first Olympic fight in Paris when opponent quits

A lack of wind forces scuttles first Olympic sailing medal races, leaving sailors broiling

A lack of wind forces scuttles first Olympic sailing medal races, leaving sailors broiling
Updated 01 August 2024
AP
Follow

A lack of wind forces scuttles first Olympic sailing medal races, leaving sailors broiling

A lack of wind forces scuttles first Olympic sailing medal races, leaving sailors broiling
  • “It was an emotional roller coaster,” said Isaac McHardie of New Zealand
  • The men’s team from Spain and the women’s team from France were in the lead after 12 regattas since Sunday
Updated 01 August 2024
AP

MARSEILLE, France: The first medal races for sailing at the Paris Olympics were postponed on Thursday because of a lack of wind, leaving athletes broiling in the heat on the water for more than two hours before sending them back to the marina in Marseille.
“It was an emotional roller coaster,” said Isaac McHardie of New Zealand, which was third entering the medal race for the men’s skiffs called 49ers. He added that the heat was so intense he and boatmate Will McKenzie started running out of drinking water and ice while waiting.
Both the men’s and women’s skiffs, known as 49erFX — powerful, bird-like two-person boats — were scheduled to hold their finals Thursday, but they were called off after 5 p.m. local time.
The men’s team from Spain and the women’s team from France were in the lead after 12 regattas since Sunday, but no team started the day with a clear grasp on the podium.
Instead of a thrilling neck-and-neck competition among the top sailors, the men started the regattas twice before the wind dropped so low that the races were scrapped by officials. The women were out on the water too, for about an hour, but their race didn’t even start.
All waited in the water in their protective gear under a punishing sun with temperatures pushing 35 degrees Celsius (low 90s).
“We have always known that you can get a day like this,” said Spain’s Diego Botín, who is sailing in his third Olympics. He said that with crew Florian Trittel, they concentrated on “not wasting too much emotional energy” during the long wait.
“We’re used to setbacks,” added Sean Waddilove of Ireland, which was placed second in the men’s start list.
Not so much the fans, who sweltered on a shadeless breakwater most of the afternoon. Among them were the families of France’s Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon, who were first on the women’s start list.
“So exciting and so nervous and so anxious,” is how Steyaert’s father, Patrick Steyaert, summed up the wait, while Sarah’s 5-year-old daughter threw herself into her mother’s arms, weeping.
There’s no word on when the races might be rescheduled.

Topics: Paris Olympics sailing athletes heat

Related

Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris
Sport
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris
Leon Marchand pulls off one of the most audacious doubles in swimming history at the Paris Olympics
Sport
Leon Marchand pulls off one of the most audacious doubles in swimming history at the Paris Olympics

Zheng stuns Swiatek at Olympics as Alcaraz closes in on Djokovic clash

Zheng stuns Swiatek at Olympics as Alcaraz closes in on Djokovic clash
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Zheng stuns Swiatek at Olympics as Alcaraz closes in on Djokovic clash

Zheng stuns Swiatek at Olympics as Alcaraz closes in on Djokovic clash
  • Defending champion Alexander Zverev, however, crashed out, losing his quarter-final to a fired-up Lorenzo Musetti of Italy
  • Seventh-ranked Zheng triumphed 6-2, 7-5 over world number one Swiatek
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Zheng Qinwen ended Iga Swiatek’s 25-match unbeaten streak at Roland Garros on Thursday to become the first Chinese player to reach an Olympic Games singles final as Carlos Alcaraz marched closer to a showdown with Novak Djokovic.
Defending champion Alexander Zverev, however, crashed out, losing his quarter-final to a fired-up Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.
Seventh-ranked Zheng triumphed 6-2, 7-5 over world number one Swiatek and will face either Croatia’s Donna Vekic or Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in the gold medal match.a“I feel more than just happy — happy isn’t enough to describe how I feel,” said Zheng, who had played back-to-back three-hour matches to make the semifinal.
“If you ask me to play another three hours for my country, I would. It was an amazing match. To beat Iga is not easy.”
Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion at Roland Garros, went into the match at a sweltering Court Philippe Chatrier having not lost in Paris since 2021.
The 23-year-old had also defeated Zheng in all of their six previous meetings.
However, she was hit off the court by the powerful 21-year-old Australian Open finalist who broke the Pole three times in the opening set.
Swiatek appeared restored by a 10-minute break and quickly stretched out to a 4-0 lead in the second set before Zheng battled back, retrieving both breaks for 4-4.
The Chinese star broke again for a 6-5 lead against the error-plagued Swiatek and claimed victory in the next game.
By making the final, Zheng is the first Chinese man or woman to reach an Olympic singles gold medal match, bettering the run of Li Na who finished fourth in the women’s event at Beijing in 2008.
China’s only Olympics tennis gold came thanks to Li Ting and Sun Tiantian in the women’s doubles at Athens in 2004.
Alcaraz, back at Roland Garros where he won a maiden French Open in June, became the youngest Olympic semifinalist since Djokovic in 2008.
The second seed saw off 13th-ranked Tommy Paul of the United States 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) after recovering from a break down in the second set and saving a set point in the tie-break.
“It’s all about the fight,” said Alcaraz, who was playing the day after he and Rafael Nadal suffered a heartbreaking doubles loss in what was probably the veteran’s final appearance at Roland Garros.
The 21-year-old will face either Casper Ruud or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the final.
Wimbledon semifinalist Musetti stunned Zverev 7-5, 7-5 on the back of 20 winners as the 16th-ranked Italian continued his storming Olympics run.
The 22-year-old was playing a tour final in Umag in Croatia on Saturday night and only arrived in Paris on Sunday morning, just hours before his first-round clash.
Musetti has made the semifinals without dropping a set as he became the first Italian man to reach the singles semifinals since tennis returned to the Olympics in Seoul in 1988.
The Italian will face either top seed Djokovic, who beat him in the Wimbledon semifinals, or Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the gold medal match.
Djokovic, still seeking an elusive Olympic gold medal to add to his 24 Grand Slam titles, takes on Tsitsipas on the same court where in 2021 he battled back from two sets down to defeat the Greek in the French Open final.
The Serb has coasted through the first three rounds in Paris and will be buoyed by his 11-2 head-to-head record against Tsitsipas.
That run also included victory in the final of the 2023 Australian Open final while Tsitsipas’s last win over the Djokovic came back in 2019.
Paul will return to the courts later Thursday when he teams up with Taylor Fritz in a men’s doubles quarter-final which could mark the end of Andy Murray’s career.
Murray and Dan Evans will face the US third seeds for a place in the semifinals.
Murray, a former world number one and three-time Grand Slam singles champion, has already announced his intention to retire after the Olympics.
The 37-year-old and Evans have endured a roller-coaster Olympics so far, saving seven match points over two rounds.

Topics: Paris Olympics Iga Swiatek Zheng Qinwen Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz

Related

Iga Swiatek starts the 2024 Olympics tennis event with a win at the site of her French Open triumphs
Tennis
Iga Swiatek starts the 2024 Olympics tennis event with a win at the site of her French Open triumphs
Djokovic beats heat to reach Olympics quarter-finals
Tennis
Djokovic beats heat to reach Olympics quarter-finals

Britain blow as 800m hope Wightman ruled out of Olympics

Britain blow as 800m hope Wightman ruled out of Olympics
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Britain blow as 800m hope Wightman ruled out of Olympics

Britain blow as 800m hope Wightman ruled out of Olympics
  • The 30-year-old Scot will be replaced by Elliot Giles
  • A torn calf muscle ruled him out of the British trials
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Former world 1,500m champion Jake Wightman has been ruled out of the Olympics due to a hamstring injury, British team officials said Thursday.
Wightman, who stormed to a memorable 1,500m gold medal at the 2022 World Championships, had been due to compete in the 800m in Paris.
The 30-year-old Scot will be replaced by Elliot Giles, Team GB said in a statement.
Wightman has struggled to return to the peak form that saw him take gold at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon two years ago.
A torn calf muscle ruled him out of the British trials but he was handed a discretionary place on the team for Paris in the 800m before being ruled out on Thursday.

Topics: Paris Olympics Jack Wightman British

Related

Algeria boxer who had gender test issue wins first Olympic fight in Paris when opponent quits
Sport
Algeria boxer who had gender test issue wins first Olympic fight in Paris when opponent quits
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris
Sport
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris

Latest updates

Book Review: Sunset Oasis by Bahaa Taher
Book Review: Sunset Oasis by Bahaa Taher
Saudi Ministry signs cooperation agreement with Nigeria’s Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs
Saudi Ministry signs cooperation agreement with Nigeria’s Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs
Famine officially declared in Sudan
Famine officially declared in Sudan
Fish farming’s vital food security role in Saudi Arabia highlighted
Fish farming’s vital food security role in Saudi Arabia highlighted
Riyadh Season Card undercard fighters train, spar in warm-up bouts in Los Angeles
Riyadh Season Card undercard fighters train, spar in warm-up bouts in Los Angeles

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.