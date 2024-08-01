Fish farming’s vital food security role in Saudi Arabia highlighted

Shaqraa Tohari, aged 105, shatters literacy barriers in Jazan

MAKKAH: Over 800 elderly men and women, including a 105-year-old woman, participated in the literacy campaign held this summer by the Saudi Ministry of Education, represented by the General Administration of Education, in Jazan.

Around 233 male and 599 female students enrolled in 28 educational centers across the region in Samtah, Ahad al-Masarihah, Al-Harth and Al-Aridhah governorates.

Several educational, cultural, social and health activities and events were held in partnership with government agencies and the nonprofit sector.

These activities aim to develop the beneficiaries’ life skills and ensure they achieve their educational and cultural goals to guarantee their equitable and comprehensive quality education.

One such student was 105-year-old Shaqraa Tohari, who enrolled herself at Al-Dabra educational center in Ahad Al-Masarihah, reflecting her strong desire to learn reading and writing.

She said she felt elated standing next to the board to write the alphabet, or sitting on her seat to write and read numbers, or read Surah Al-Fatiha or short surahs from the Holy Qur’an, all the while enjoying the support of her teachers.

“I was passionate about learning how to read and write, even if I am past 100 years old. It is a dream I have waited to realize for many years and decades,” she said.

“Despite all the challenges and the fact of me getting older, this dream has become a reality. It is a golden opportunity that I could have never missed,” said Tohari.

The centurion revealed that she spent her life raising her five sons and four daughters. She educated them and dedicated her life for them.

However, in the depth of her soul, she always wished to be able to teach them and help them do their homework.

“The Kingdom’s interest in providing education for all and eradicating illiteracy helped me achieve my dream. It motivated me and the women from my village to move forward in terms of learning and catch up with what we have missed.

“Education and learning are everyone’s dream, aimed towards eradicating ignorance and illiteracy.

“(We) have been enriching their knowledge with simple science facts provided by their teacher in the elderly education center,” she added.

Tohari’s son, Ibrahim, said that his mother was extremely happy to enrol in the adult education program, as it represents the dream she has been waiting to achieve for many decades, believing in her right to learn, write and read, like other women.

Ibrahim’s 35-year-old sister, Nourah, drives their mother to the educational center every afternoon, and her other children help her with school work.

On successfully completing her first year, Ibrahim said, the women of the village were extremely proud of his mother.

Ibrahim stated that what distinguishes his mother is her keenness and determination to complete her studies and learn new subjects.