Breakaway boxing body’s president backs the IOC’s handling of gender issues at the Paris Olympics
Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, and Italy's Angela Carini at the end of their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics Thursday in Paris. (AP)
  • Van Der Vorst still strongly disagrees with critics of the IOC’s handling of the Olympic tournament, specifically the eligibility of women’s boxers Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan
  • Even though Carini said she wasn’t making a political statement about Khelif, Carini’s tearful abandonment of the bout became a worldwide sensation on social media and in Western culture wars
VILLEPINTE, France: The head of the governing body that hopes to run the next Olympic boxing tournament said he supports the IOC’s eligibility policies at the Paris Olympics, and he urged those without deep understandings of gender issues to entrust those determinations to medical professionals and scientists.

World Boxing president Boris Van Der Vorst also told The Associated Press on Thursday that his organization will always put athletes’ safety first in developing its own policies on health and gender, while recognizing that combat sports sometimes require extra considerations to protect all athletes.

Van Der Vorst still strongly disagrees with critics of the IOC’s handling of the Olympic tournament, specifically the eligibility of women’s boxers Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan.

“I think it’s very important that when people are eligible to compete here, we have to respect them,” Van Der Vorst said. “I think it’s a very sad situation for all boxers, everyone involved here.”

The now-banished International Boxing Association, which World Boxing hopes to replace, claimed both fighters failed gender eligibility tests at its 2023 world championships after both had competed in amateur boxing for many years.

Khelif won her first Paris bout Thursday when her opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, quit after just 46 seconds. Even though Carini said she wasn’t making a political statement about Khelif, Carini’s tearful abandonment of the bout became a worldwide sensation on social media and in Western culture wars.

“What happened today, it shouldn’t be happening like this,” Van Der Vorst told the AP. “The pressure that there is from social media, from the press, from everyone else, it’s not very helpful, and it’s getting into everyone’s head.”

Criticism of the two boxers is based partly in the policies and decisions of the IBA, which has been out of the Olympic movement since 2019 after years of IOC concerns about its leadership, integrity and financial transparency.

The IBA disqualified Khelif from its world championships because of what it said were elevated levels of testosterone, and it stripped Lin of a bronze medal because it claimed she failed to meet unspecified eligibility requirements in a biochemical test.

Van Der Vorst’s World Boxing is an alliance of several dozen nations who broke away from the IBA after an internal power struggle failed to oust its Russian president, Umar Kremlev. An IOC task force has run the past two Olympic boxing tournaments.

If World Boxing gains approval to become the sport’s Olympic governing body, it will be in charge of the major tournaments during the Olympic cycle. If World Boxing doesn’t succeed, boxing likely will be dropped from the Olympic program.

Van Der Vorst said it’s “too early” to know World Boxing’s exact policies on gender identity, given the unique physical demands and dangers of boxing.

“First of all, safety above all,” Van Der Vorst said. “But I think with a combat sport, there could be some other reasons how you are going to deal with these kinds of situations.”

The IOC used rules from 2016 in determining boxers’ gender eligibility, while several Olympic sports’ governing bodies have updated their gender rules over the past three years, including World Aquatics, World Athletics and the International Cycling Union. The governing body for track and field also last year tightened rules on athletes with differences in sex development.

“We will assign our medical committee as soon as possible after these Games to make policy, and they are already in progress,” Van Der Vorst said. “But they have to finalize their policy, and the general issue is very complicated. You need to have good tests, not only the gender tests, but also the medical tests. More importantly, I think it’s not up to you and I. It’s up to the (professional) people who are involved in (the testing).”

Van Der Vorst and other members of his organization are in Paris as observers — and, occasionally, recruiters of additional nations to join the only governing body with a chance of keeping boxing in the Olympic program when the IOC decides the sport’s fate in early 2025. World Boxing currently has 37 members.

World Boxing is also studying the mechanics for the major tournaments that it hopes to run, including the Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, in 2026 and the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Both Taiwan and Algeria are still IBA members, but Lin competed in a World Boxing invitational tournament in Pueblo, Colorado, last spring. She lost her opening bout to Brazilian Olympian Jucielen Romeu.

Van Der Vorst left the eventful day disappointed in the wild conclusions and speculation thrown across social media about both fighters.

“I have not seen one single test that is proving that (the boxers are) transgender,” Van Der Vorst said. “That’s the reason why it’s not very respectful for the boxers who are competing here ... to speak about them in these terms. That’s what I’m trying to stress. When there is proof, yeah, that’s a different situation. But I haven’t seen anything that proves it.”

  • The 17-year-old McIntosh came to Paris Games with high expectations after stellar performances over the past two years and she is more than matching her nation’s hopes
  • Australia’s dominant women’s team continued their run of relay successes with victory in the 4x200m freestyle
PARIS: Canada’s Summer McIntosh enhanced her status as one of the standout stars of the Paris Olympics on Thursday, winning the women’s 200m butterfly as powerhouses Australia won a fifth gold in the pool.

America’s Kate Douglass triumphed in the women’s 200m breaststroke while Hungarian Hubert Kos took gold in the men’s 200m backstroke.

Australia’s dominant women’s team continued their run of relay successes with victory in the 4x200m freestyle.

The 17-year-old McIntosh came to Paris Games with high expectations after stellar performances over the past two years and she is more than matching her nation’s hopes.

After winning the 400m medley and taking silver behind Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle, McIntosh was favorite in an event where she has already won two world championships.

But her victory was emphatic as she produced the second-fastest time in history and the quickest in 15 years.

McIntosh hit the wall in an Olympic record 2min 03.03sec ahead of America’s Regan Smith and Chinese defending champion Zhang Yufei.

Her mother, Jill, had competed in the same event in the 1984 Los Angeles Games and the teenager was quick to remember that family history.

“The fact my mom did this event at the Olympics all the way back in 1984 and for me to be doing it now, I know she’s unbelievably proud of me,” she told Canadian broadcaster CBC.

“It’s pretty unreal. The 200m fly I would say is one of my favorite races and it has been since I was a little kid. That last 50, I was just trying to feed off the crowd as much as possible. I knew it was going to be a fight to the wall.”

South Africa’s Tatjana Smith fell just short of a repeat gold in her final race at the Olympics before her retirement, being pipped by the impressive Douglass in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Smith established an early lead but Douglass was impressive at the turns as she finished in a time of 2:19.24.

The 22-year-old Douglass was the silver medallist in the 200m breaststroke at the 2023 and 2024 world championships.

“I’m really excited. For a while I wasn’t sure if Olympic champion was going to be possible for me to say, and now it’s just really exciting to see it happen,” she said.

Smith, who won gold in the 200m breaststroke in Tokyo under her maiden name Schoenmaker and gold in 100m breaststroke earlier this week, confirmed she was bowing out of the sport.

“I think it’s really just now embracing life and seeing what’s outside of swimming like my passions outside of swimming,” said the 27-year-old.

Hungary has a rich swimming tradition but was without a gold in Paris until Kos produced a turbo-charged final lap to overtake Greece’s Apostolos Christou.

The 2023 world champion, who is trained by Michael Phelps’s former coach Bob Bowman, produced a devastating final 25 meters to leave the Greek in his wake and finish a comfortable winner in the end.

It continues an impressive Olympics for Bowman’s swimmers, with French favorite Leon Marchand having already claimed three gold medals.

“Without him I’d probably be like 15th in the 2IM (200m Individual Medley) right now. It’s been an incredible journey with him, and I’m just to happy be part of a team like that,” said Kos, who swims at Arizona State University.

“The magic touch is the work. He doesn’t let us be second best. He doesn’t let us stoop down to a level he doesn’t want from us. That brings out the best in us.”

The USA has dominated the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay but Australia came out on top in an Olympic record time of 7:38.08, with Ariarne Titmus sealing the deal.

PARIS: Andy Murray said he was retiring “on my terms” as his trophy-filled career came to an emotional end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, closing another chapter on tennis’s golden generation.
The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement aged 37 when he and Dan Evans lost in the men’s doubles quarter-finals at Roland Garros.
American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul delivered the knockout blow with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on a packed Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Britain’s Murray had already announced that the Olympics would be his last event.
“I’m proud of my career, my achievements and what I put into the sport,” said Murray.
“Obviously it was emotional because it’s the last time I will play a competitive match. But I am genuinely happy just now. I’m happy with how it finished.”
He added: “I’m glad I got to go out here at the Olympics and finish on my terms because at times in the last few years that wasn’t a certainty.”
Just a few hours after Murray had made his exit, he cheekily wrote on X: “Never even liked tennis anyway.”
Career-long rival Novak Djokovic described Murray as “an incredible competitor.”
“One of the greatest warriors tennis has seen. His fighting spirit is definitely something that I’m sure is going to inspire many generations to come,” said the Serb.
One of the ‘Big Four’ in the sport, Murray joins 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in retirement after the Swiss great quit in 2022.
Rafael Nadal, the winner of 22 majors but battling more injuries at the age of 38, exited the Paris Olympics on Wednesday and suggested that he had played his last match at Roland Garros, where he won 14 of his Slams.
Nadal also effectively ruled himself out of the US Open, sparking more speculation that the great Spaniard is also finished in the sport.
That would leave just 37-year-old Djokovic — winner of a record 24 Grand Slams — still active among the sport’s eminent talents who have carved up 69 majors between them.
Murray famously ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s champion at Wimbledon when he triumphed in 2013, defeating Djokovic in the final.
He added a second title in 2016, taking his career majors total to three after breaking his duck at the 2012 US Open.
Murray won gold at the 2012 Olympics on an emotional day at the All England Club when he defeated Federer just weeks after he had lost the Wimbledon final to the Swiss on the same Center Court.
Four years later he defeated Juan Martin del Potro to become the first player, man or woman, to win two Olympic singles golds.
Murray also led Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015, the country’s first in 79 years.
He has won 46 titles in all and banked around $65 million in prize money.
However, he has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, slumping to 117th in the world.
The Scot has played with a metal hip since 2019 and suffered ankle damage earlier this year before undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst, which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon.
Instead, he played doubles with brother Jamie and was defeated in the first round before an emotional tribute arranged by tournament chiefs.
“It’s hard because I would love to keep playing, but I can’t,” admitted Murray at the All England Club.
“Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven’t been insignificant.”
Men’s tennis has already opened up a new frontier.
Jannik Sinner, the 22-year-old Italian, succeeded Djokovic as Australian Open champion in January and eventually took his world number one ranking.
Carlos Alcaraz, 21, won the French Open and successfully defended his Wimbledon title, sweeping Djokovic off court in a one-sided final in July.
“It was a privilege to share the court with you, Andy!” Alcaraz wrote on X in tribute to Murray.
“Congratulations on a legendary career and for being an example to all. You will always have a fan here.”

  • The crowd at Santa Monica Pier in LA on Wednesday night enjoys public training session followed by three warm-up fights
  • In the headline bout, Marc Castro defeats George Acosta, Shakhram Giyasov beats Miguel Parra, and Nathan Lugo triumphs against Ray Corona
LONDON: Ahead of the Riyadh Season boxing event in Los Angeles on Saturday, fight fans were treated to a free curtain-raiser on Wednesday night.

First the fighters who will duke it out at the weekend took part in a public workout session at Santa Monica Pier. Then the assembled crowd was treated to three bouts, featuring other boxers, to whet their appetites for the main event.

The headline bout featured Marc Castro against his American compatriot George Acosta. Castro won it in the seventh round on a technical decision, after an accidental clash of heads caused swelling above Acosta’s eye that prevented him from continuing.

In the other fights, Shakhram Giyasov from Uzbekistan defeated Miguel Parra from Mexico, and Nathan Lugo from the US beat fellow countryman Ray Corona.

Looking ahead to the eight-fight card on Saturday, which is the first Riyadh Season event to take place outside of Saudi Arabia, Terence Crawford will face off against Israil Madrimov for the WBA super welterweight title in the headline bout. Other fighters who will be in action include David Morrell, Isaac Cruz, Jared Anderson, Andy Ruiz and Jarrell Miller

  • The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement when he and Dan Evans were defeated in the men’s doubles quarter-finals
  • The 37-year-old Murray had already announced that the Olympics would be his last event
  • The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee says on X that she suffered an injury to a metatarsal during training on Wednesday
PARIS: The Saudi team’s medical staff at the Paris Olympic Games announced on Thursday that sprinter Hiba Malm had suffered an injury that will prevent her from competing in Friday’s 100m race.
The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee said on X that the sprinter suffered an injury to a metatarsal during training on Wednesday. The committee wished the runner a speedy recovery.
Malm is the 100m and 200m national record holder and the sole female representative for Saudi Arabia in athletics. The 23-year-old sprinter was granted a wildcard in the 100m event in Paris and was looking forward to improving her personal best time of 12.24 seconds.
Meanwhile, shot putter Mohammed Tolo is set to begin his participation in the Olympics, while Hussain Al-Hizam will take part in the pole vault on Saturday.

