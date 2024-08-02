You are here

Myanmar airstrikes on border hospital near China kill 10: media
An alliance of ethnic minority armed groups including the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, above, renewed an offensive against the military at Myanmar’s northern Shan state. (AFP file photo)
AFP
  • Military planes carried out at least two air strikes on Laukkai city, normally home to some 25,000 people
  • Myanmar’s northern Shan state has been rocked by fighting since late June
AFP
BANGKOK: Myanmar military airstrikes hit a hospital in a city controlled by an ethnic minority armed group close to the China border killing 10 people, local media reported on Friday.
Military planes carried out at least two air strikes on Laukkai city, normally home to some 25,000 people, late on Thursday night, a resident said, requesting anonymity for security reasons.
Local media quoted one resident as saying 10 civilians were killed in the strike.
Myanmar’s northern Shan state has been rocked by fighting since late June when an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups renewed an offensive against the military along a major trade highway to China.
The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) group have held Laukkai since January after more than 2,000 junta troops surrendered there in one of the military’s biggest defeats in decades.
MNDAA spokesman Li Jiawen said a military airstrike had hit a hospital in Laukkai, but he had no information yet on casualties.
The junta has been approached for comment.
The junta has bombed Laukkai several times in recent weeks after the MNDAA renewed its offensive in northern Shan state, shredding a Beijing-brokered ceasefire.
Pictures taken on Thursday and shared with AFP by the Laukkai resident showed deserted streets.
In recent days MNDAA fighters have entered the town of Lashio, also in northern Shan state and home to the military’s northeastern command.
Fighting was ongoing in Lashio on Friday, a military source said, requesting anonymity to talk to the media.
Local media, citing a local resident, reported that MNDAA fighters had entered a military hospital in Lashio and killed an unspecified number of patients and medical staff.
AFP was unable to reach people on the ground in Lashio or confirm the report.
Dozens of civilians have been killed or wounded in the recent fighting in Shan state according to the junta and local rescue groups.
Neither the junta nor the ethnic alliance have released figures on their own casualties.
Myanmar’s borderlands are home to myriad ethnic armed groups who have battled the military since independence from Britain in 1948 for autonomy and control of lucrative resources.
Some have given shelter and training to newer “People’s Defense Forces” (PDFs) that have sprung up to battle the military after the coup in 2021.
China is a major ally and arms supplier to the junta, but analysts say it also maintains ties with armed ethnic groups in Myanmar that hold territory near its border.

At least 13 dead in Nigeria hardship protests: rights group

At least 13 dead in Nigeria hardship protests: rights group
AFP
  Conflicting accounts emerge on the number of deaths
AFP
ABUJA: At least 13 people died during protests in Nigeria on Thursday, according to rights group Amnesty International, which accused security forces of killing peaceful protesters.
Conflicting accounts emerged on the number of deaths, a day after protesters took to the streets in cities across Nigeria to demonstrate against economic hardship.
In a statement on X on Friday, Amnesty International said six people were killed in Suleja near the capital Abuja, four in the northeastern city Maiduguri and three in Kaduna in the northwest on Thursday. Police in Maiduguri said four people died in explosions, without providing details.

Building fire in Manila's Chinatown kills 11

Building fire in Manila's Chinatown kills 11
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Building fire in Manila’s Chinatown kills 11

Building fire in Manila’s Chinatown kills 11
  Blaze in Manila's Binondo district was doused about three hours after fire responders were alerted around 7.30 a.m.
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

MANILA: At least 11 people died on Friday in a fire in a five-story residential and commercial building in the Chinatown precinct of the Philippine capital, a community official said.
The blaze in Manila’s Binondo district was doused about three hours after fire responders were alerted around 7.30 a.m. (2300 GMT), fire officials said, but there was no immediate word on the cause.
“The wife of the building owner was among those that died,” Nelson Ty, an elected official for the community where the fire broke out, told radio station DZRH, adding that vendors had used the structure to store their goods at night.
It was not immediately clear if more people had been trapped and were feared dead, however, he said.
The Philippines has a patchy record in enforcing fire safety in buildings, homes and offices.
Sixteen people died in a fire at a residential and warehouse building in August last year, while a massive fire engulfed the capital’s historic Central Post Office building in May 2023.
In 2017, a fire at a shopping mall in southern Davao City killed 37 call center agents and a security officer.

13 killed in India floods, stranded pilgrims airlifted

13 killed in India floods, stranded pilgrims airlifted
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP
Follow

13 killed in India floods, stranded pilgrims airlifted

13 killed in India floods, stranded pilgrims airlifted
  Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season
  District officials say around 700 people were rescued by airlift while traveling to Kedarnath temple
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP

DEHRADUN, India: Monsoon downpours caused flash floods that killed 13 people in India’s Himalayan foothills, officials said Friday, with helicopters rescuing hundreds stranded near a renowned Hindu shrine.
Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India’s treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.
Thirteen deaths have been reported across the northern state of Uttarakhand so far, disaster official Vinod Kumar Suman said.
District officials said around 700 people were rescued by airlift while traveling to Kedarnath temple, a popular pilgrimage destination dedicated to the Hindu deity Shiva.
“We are flying multiple choppers to bring down the pilgrims who were on their way,” Suman said.
The temple sits nearly 3,600 meters above sea level and access is only possible in the summer via a grueling 22-kilometer uphill trek.
It is thronged by thousands of pilgrims each year at a time when the annual monsoon downpours are at their peak.
Monsoon rains across the region from June to September offer respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies.
They are also vital for agriculture, and therefore the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security for South Asia’s nearly two billion people.
More than 200 people were killed in the southern state of Kerala this week when landslides hit villages and tea plantations, with search and rescue operations ongoing.
Two others were killed this week in neighboring Himachal Pradesh state, where rescuers are still searching for more than two dozen reported missing.

Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks
  There has been an increased risk of an escalation into a broader Middle East war after the assassination of Haniyeh in Iran drew threats of retaliation against Israel
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the killing of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh was not helpful for reaching a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza.
There has been an increased risk of an escalation into a broader Middle East war after the assassination of Haniyeh in Iran drew threats of retaliation against Israel.
Hamas and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, who had participated in internationally-brokered indirect talks on reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.
Anxious residents in Israeli-besieged Gaza feared that Haniyeh’s killing on Wednesday would prolong the war.
Iran said the killing took place hours after he attended a swearing-in ceremony for its new president.
“It doesn’t help,” Biden told reporters late on Thursday, when asked if Haniyeh’s assassination ruined the chances for a ceasefire agreement.
Biden also said he had a direct conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Thursday.
Netanyahu’s government has issued no claim of responsibility but he has said Israel had delivered crushing blows to Iran’s proxies of late, including Hamas and Lebanon-based Hezbollah, and would respond forcefully to any attack.
Israel’s tensions with Iran and Hezbollah have fanned fears of a widened conflict in a region already on edge amid Israel’s assault on Gaza which has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The Gaza health ministry says that since then Israel’s military assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide accusations that Israel denies.
The United States has said it was not involved in the killing of Haniyeh.

Mexican drug cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes a court appearance in Texas

Mexican drug cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes a court appearance in Texas
Updated 02 August 2024
AP
Follow

Mexican drug cartel leader ‘El Mayo’ Zambada makes a court appearance in Texas

Mexican drug cartel leader ‘El Mayo’ Zambada makes a court appearance in Texas
  Ismael Zambada, the longtime leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, has eluded authorities for decades
  He is being held without bond and pleaded not guilty during a short hearing last week
Updated 02 August 2024
AP

EL PASO, Texas: A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader on Thursday made his second appearance in federal court in Texas after being taken into US custody last week.
Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, 76, used a wheelchair for the hearing before US District Judge Kathleen Cardone in El Paso. Zambada, the longtime leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, eluded authorities for decades until a plane carrying him and Joaquín Guzman Lopez, a son of notorious drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman,” landed at an airport near El Paso on July 25. Both men were arrested and remain jailed. They are charged in the US with various drug crimes.
Discussions during the short hearing Thursday included whether Zambada would be tried with co-defendants or separately. He is being held without bond and pleaded not guilty during a short hearing last week, where he also used a wheelchair.
His next hearing date was set for Sept. 9. His attorneys declined to comment after Thursday’s hearing.
One of his attorneys, Frank Perez, previously has alleged his client was kidnapped by Guzman Lopez and brought to the US aboard a private plane. Guzman Lopez, 38, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to drug trafficking and other charges in federal court in Chicago.
Zambada was thought to be more involved in day-to-day operations of the cartel than his better-known and flashier boss, “El Chapo,” who was sentenced to life in prison in the US in 2019.
Zambada is charged in a number of US cases, including in New York and California. Prosecutors brought a new indictment against him in New York in February, describing him as the “principal leader of the criminal enterprise responsible for importing enormous quantities of narcotics into the United States.”
The capture of Zambada and Guzman Lopez has fueled theories about how federal authorities pulled it off and prompted Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador to take the unusual step of issuing a public appeal to drug cartels not to fight each other.

