RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association will participate in the Arab Scout Youth Forum for Digital Transformation to be held from Aug. 3-8 in Salalah, Oman.
Organized by the Arab Scout Region in cooperation with the National Organization for Scouts and Guides in Oman, the forum aims to enhance the capabilities of youth, while empowering and engaging them. It also provides national coordinators with the opportunity to fulfill their role.
During the forum, several topics will be reviewed, namely the basic characteristics of scouting and introducing the global scout policy — including youth policy, youth participation, protection of harm, and adults in scouting.
The forum will also review the results and impact of the participation of the youth in the September 2023 edition, introduce the policy of diversity, inclusion and integration, the new scouting initiatives, sustainable development goals, and personal development planning.
It will host an interactive workshop on preparing future action plans designed for youth empowerment nationally, a panel discussion to exchange views and experiences with the Arab Scout Youth advisers committee, in addition to activities and programs designed to enhance scouting skills.
Saudi Scouts participate in youth forum
https://arab.news/rauak
Saudi Scouts participate in youth forum
- The forum aims to enhance the capabilities of youth, while empowering and engaging them
- It also provides national coordinators with the opportunity to fulfill their role
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association will participate in the Arab Scout Youth Forum for Digital Transformation to be held from Aug. 3-8 in Salalah, Oman.