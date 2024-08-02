You are here

Paris Olympics

Morocco march into Olympic men’s football semifinals

Morocco’s forward Mehdi Maouhoub (R) celebrates with Achraf Hakimi (L) after scoring a penalty kick for his team’s fourth goal during the men’s quarter-final football match against USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes. (AFP)
Morocco’s forward Mehdi Maouhoub (R) celebrates with Achraf Hakimi (L) after scoring a penalty kick for his team’s fourth goal during the men’s quarter-final football match against USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
  • After topping their group ahead of Argentina, Morocco are looking like serious gold medal contenders
  • The Olympic men’s football final will take place at the Parc des Princes next Friday
AFP
PARIS: Captain Achraf Hakimi was among the scorers as a dominant Morocco outclassed the United States on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Olympic men’s football tournament, winning their last-eight tie 4-0.
Morocco had the vast majority of a noisy and packed crowd at the Parc des Princes behind them and were simply too strong for the USA.
Soufiane Rahimi opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Ilias Akhomach and Hakimi added further goals in the second half, with another spot-kick, by Mehdi Maouhoub, wrapping up the win.
After topping their group ahead of Argentina, Morocco are looking like serious gold medal contenders and advance to a semifinal on Monday in Marseille against either Japan or Spain.
The Olympic men’s football final will take place at the Parc des Princes next Friday, August 9.
The sizeable Moroccan community in France has turned out in big numbers over the last week to back their team, who came to the Games after winning last year’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.
They are a formidable side, captained by one of the world’s best full-backs in Hakimi and with two livewire wingers in Akhomach and Abde Ezzalzouli either side of the prolific Rahimi in attack.
The United States never really looked likely to recover once Rahimi converted a penalty just before the half-hour mark after he had been fouled in the area by Nathan Harriel.
Rahimi, who plays in the United Arab Emirates and is one of Morocco’s three overage players at the Olympics, is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals in four games.
Miles Robinson did miss a good chance for the Americans just before the hour, but Morocco doubled their lead on 63 minutes.
Ezzalzouli produced a great piece of play on the left flank before picking out his fellow former Barcelona youngster Akhomach to finish at the near post.
Hakimi, playing on his Paris Saint-Germain home ground, then ran through to make it 3-0 with 20 minutes of the game remaining.
Substitute Maouhoub added another penalty in stoppage time after Harriel had been penalized for handball following a VAR review.
The remaining quarter-finals all take place later Friday with the pick of the ties in Bordeaux, where hosts France, coached by Thierry Henry, take on two-time gold medallists Argentina.
It will be the first meeting of the nations since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about their French counterparts as they celebrated winning the Copa America in mid-July.
FIFA announced that it would investigate the chants, which targeted France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe among others.

Updated 02 August 2024
AP
  • With dozens of spectators waving Spanish flags at Court Philippe Chatrier or yelling “Vamos, Carlos!”, Alcaraz was dominant and never faced a break point
  • Auger-Aliassime is a 23-year-old Canadian whose best showing at a major tournament was a semifinal appearance at the 2021 US Open
AP

PARIS: Carlos Alcaraz moved one win away from becoming the youngest man to win an Olympics tennis singles gold medal by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the Paris Games semifinals on Friday.
Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who already owns four Grand Slam titles — including in June at Roland Garros, the clay-court facility being used for tennis at the 2024 Games — and is about a month younger than Vincent Richards of the US was when he claimed the gold in Paris in 1924.
With dozens of spectators waving red-and-yellow Spanish flags at Court Philippe Chatrier or yelling “Vamos, Carlos!” on a cloudy afternoon — and a soundtrack provided during breaks in the action by a brass band in the stands — Alcaraz was dominant and never faced a break point.
Auger-Aliassime is a 23-year-old Canadian whose best showing at a major tournament was a semifinal appearance at the 2021 US Open. Auger-Aliassime made it to that round back then when Alcaraz, just 18 at the time, stopped playing in the second set of their quarterfinal because of an injured leg muscle.
The Alcaraz on display during his Olympics debut is a much more finished product, someone who has won 12 consecutive matches at Roland Garros and collected a second consecutive title at Wimbledon last month, too.
Alcaraz defeated 24-time Slam champion Novak Djokovic in both of those finals at the All England Club, and there could be a rematch for the men’s gold on Sunday. That’s because Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, was scheduled to face Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in Friday’s second Olympic semifinal.
The women’s singles final is Saturday, with Zheng Qinwen of China playing against Donna Vekic of Croatia. Iga Swiatek of Poland and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova were scheduled to meet Friday for the bronze.
It was unclear how fit Djokovic would be for that match, because he felt what he described as “sharp pain” in his surgically repaired right knee while getting past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals Thursday night. Musetti eliminated Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev.
Alcaraz never was troubled a bit in his semifinal, using his full array of talents — the speed, the booming groundstrokes, the touch at the net, and so on — to control things against Auger-Aliassime.
“It’s not a secret that, right now,” said Tommy Paul, the American who lost to the Spaniard in the quarterfinals, “Alcaraz is kind of like the golden standard.”

Updated 02 August 2024
AP
  • Bardzilouskaya’s score of 56.060 was just behind Page’s tally of 56.480 in the eight-woman final
  • Bardzilouskaya is one of 17 Belarusians competing at the games as a neutral athlete
AP

PARIS: Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Belarus won her country’s first medal at the Paris Olympics, taking silver in women’s trampoline on Saturday behind Britain’s Bryony Page.
Bardzilouskaya’s score of 56.060 was just behind Page’s tally of 56.480 in the eight-woman final. Sophiane Methot of Canada earned bronze at 55.650.
Bardzilouskaya is one of 17 Belarusians competing at the games as a neutral athlete. Russia and Belarus are barred from team sports at the Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine.
Individual athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports were allowed to compete as neutrals if they qualified and then were approved for entry to the Olympics.
The 19-year-old Bardzilouskaya did not compete internationally for two years following sanctions by the International Gymnastics Federation after the war with Ukraine began.
She was cleared earlier this year compete in World Cup events in hopes of obtaining enough points to qualify for the Games and was approved as a member of the AIN team in June.

Updated 02 August 2024
  • Pakistan’s Obeidullah, Muhammad Kashif and Muhammad Isa contributed one goal each
  • Having finished as runners-up in the last edition, Pakistan are eager to win the title this time
Muhammad Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s street football team has qualified for the quarter finals of Norway Cup after defeating Kasterndam Club 3-1.

Both sides scored one goal each in the first half, but the Green Shirts showcased their exceptional talent by scoring two decisive goals in the second half.

Pakistan’s Obeidullah, Muhammad Kashif and Muhammad Isa contributed one goal each.

“The team celebrated their hard-fought victory with the Pakistani community in Norway, marking another milestone in their inspiring journey,” Muslim Hands Pakistan, a non-government organization that has sponsored Pakistani street footballers, said in a statement on Friday.

Pakistan will face Germany in the quarter final on Saturday. Having finished as runners-up in the last edition, Pakistan are eager to lift the title this time.

In 2022, Pakistan finished runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Qatar. They were also the runners-up in the previous edition in Russia in 2018 and finished third in the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
  • Two races will take place on Aug. 4 in Aix-les-Bains
Arab News

DUBAI: The picturesque town of Aix-les-Bains is ready to host a historic event as France stages its first camel race with international participants during the 2024 Paris Olympics, although the event is not affiliated with the summer games.

This groundbreaking event, taking place on Aug. 4 and featuring jockeys from Dubai’s Arabian Desert Camel Riding Center, will feature two 300-meter races.

This initiative aims to broaden the appeal of camel sports in Europe, introducing a new audience to the excitement and cultural significance of this traditional sport. The race coincides with the Olympic Games in France, adding to the diverse array of disciplines and athletes present in the country.

“While we have been hosting camel races in France for several years now, we are incredibly excited to finally compete against jockeys from Dubai. It makes the event so much more interesting from a global perspective,” said Olivier Philippaneau, the event organizer.

“This event represents a new chapter in global camel racing competitions, and we are honored to have top international teams such as ADCRC from Dubai participate. Their involvement underscores the growing interest and commitment to camel sports worldwide.”

French expat Coralie Viroulaud, who discovered her passion for camel racing in Dubai, expressed her excitement about the sport gaining recognition in her home country, while Isabella Leslie, another Dubai-based competitor, said she is thrilled to compete in France and witness the sport’s expanding audience, supported by her new sponsorship with American businessman and racehorse owner Mike Repole.

Born and raised in the UAE, Jennifer Reggio also said she is looking forward to sharing her love and passion for camel racing with an international audience in France.

The races will not only feature champion camel racers from Dubai but will also be attended by Prince Fahd bin Jalawi from the International Camel Racing Federation.

Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
  • International stars go through their paces at Yas Mall
Arab News

Abu Dhabi: In the run-up to UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov this weekend at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, fans enjoyed a glimpse of the main event protagonists at the UFC Open Workouts at Yas Mall on Thursday night.

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov, headliners of the Aug. 3 event, took part in the workouts, as did co-main event athletes Shara Magomedov and Michal Oleksiejczuk, with each demonstrating their workout skills in front of throngs of MMA enthusiasts.

Sandhagen, who is No.2 in the bantamweight rankings, will have his work cut out against undefeated Dagestani Nurmagomedov (17-0) in what promises to be an intense curtain-closer with both fighters looking to set up a future title shot.

The unbeaten Magomedov, meanwhile, is returning to the octagon on short noticen. His Polish opponent Oleksiejczuk is a veteran of the game, promising another gripping bout in the co-headline middleweight clash.

The four fighters were joined at Yas Mall by Mohammed Yahya, the first Emirati to compete in the UFC. Yahya will be competing in the fight promotion for the second time in his career, taking on Brazilian Kaue Fernandes. Yahya holds an overall record of 12-4, with extensive experience fighting in the region. Fernandes, 29 and with a record of 8-2, is also making only his second UFC appearance.

 

