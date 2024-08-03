You are here

  • Home
  • UK, US tell nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately
War on Gaza

UK, US tell nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately

Smoke ascends after an Israeli air raid on town of Shamaa in southern Lebanon on August 1, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. (AFP)
Smoke ascends after an Israeli air raid on town of Shamaa in southern Lebanon on August 1, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kfdu

Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UK, US tell nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately

Smoke ascends after an Israeli air raid on town of Shamaa in southern Lebanon on August 1,2024,amid ongoing cross-border clashes
  • Foreign ministry said British nationals should depart the Middle Eastern country “now while commercial options remain available”
  • The US embassy in Lebanon also urged its citizens Saturday to leave Lebanon on “any ticket available”
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

LONDON: The UK government on Saturday urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said British nationals should depart the Middle Eastern country “now while commercial options remain available.”
“Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” said Foreign Minister David Lammy.
“While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear — leave now.”
The Foreign Office said it was “strengthening” its support for Britons in the country by deploying “border force, consular officials and military personnel to the region.”
The officials will offer “additional support” to embassy staff while the military personnel will provide embassies with “operational support to help British nationals,” the ministry said.
“This is alongside Landing ship RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Duncan already being in the eastern Mediterranean to support allies with humanitarian requirements, with the Royal Air Force also putting transport helicopters on standby,” the statement added.
“With the potential for exit routes out of Lebanon — including roads — being affected, limited, or closed, due to events escalating with little warning, teams will continue to urge British nationals to leave while commercial options remain available.”

The US embassy in Lebanon also urged its citizens Saturday to leave Lebanon on “any ticket available.” 
Despite flight suspensions and cancelations, “commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available,” the embassy statement said. “We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.”

Topics: War on Gaza UK Lebanon

Related

Sweden shuts Lebanon embassy amid fears of escalation
World
Sweden shuts Lebanon embassy amid fears of escalation
Lebanon has right to defend its land amid systematic Israeli escalation, Mikati tells army officers
Middle-East
Lebanon has right to defend its land amid systematic Israeli escalation, Mikati tells army officers

Jailed Tunisian politician enters presidency race: media

Jailed Tunisian politician enters presidency race: media
Updated 57 min 24 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Jailed Tunisian politician enters presidency race: media

Jailed Tunisian politician enters presidency race: media
  • Radio station Mosaique FM said six members of Moussi’s legal team filed the registration forms on her behalf for the October 6 presidential ballot
  • Experts say presidential hopefuls face significant constraints in their bid to challenge the incumbent Saied
Updated 57 min 24 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian politician Abir Moussi, a vocal critic of President Kais Saied and party leader who has been jailed since October, registered on Saturday her candidacy in upcoming elections via her lawyers, local media reported.
Radio station Mosaique FM said six members of Moussi’s legal team filed the registration forms on her behalf for the October 6 presidential ballot.
Candidate registration, which began on Monday, is due to close at 5:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Tuesday.
Experts say presidential hopefuls face significant constraints in their bid to challenge the incumbent Saied, who was democratically elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021 and is now seeking another term in office.
To be listed on the ballot, candidates are required to present a list of signatures from 10,000 registered voters, with at least 500 voter signatures per constituency — “an enormous number” according to political analyst Amine Kharrat — or secure endorsements from lawmakers or local officials.
Moussi, 49, head of the Free Destourian Party and a former parliament member, was arrested on October 3 in front of the presidential palace, where according to her party she came to file appeals against decrees issued by Saied and used to dramatically reshape the political system.
She is accused of serious crimes including “attacks that aim to change the form of government.”
An outspoken critic of both Saied and Islamist opposition party Ennahdha, Moussi is accused by her detractors of wanting to return to the authoritarianism of former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, overthrown in Tunisia’s 2011 revolt.
Other jailed opposition figures had announced their plans to present their candidacy but, having failed to obtain a power of attorney, were unable to complete the process.
Among them are Issam Chebbi, leader of centrist party Al Joumhouri, and Ghazi Chaouchi, head of the social-democratic party Democratic Current, both held for “plotting against the state.”
The two politicians are among more than 20 of Saied’s opponents detained since a flurry of arrests in February 2023.
Saied critics from across the political spectrum have complained that the new, tougher endorsement requirements are making it nearly impossible to get on the ballot paper.
Earlier this week, four women working on the presidential campaign of rapper turned businessman Karim Gharbi, better known by his stage name K2Rhym, were given jail time for buying signatures of endorsement.
Three staffers on media personality Nizar Chaari’s campaign have been detained on similar suspicions, which the candidate has categorically denied.
A group of about 30 NGOs denounced on Thursday the “arbitrary detention” of candidates, an electoral authority which has “lost its independence” and “the monopolization of the public space” to bolster Saied’s re-election bid.

Topics: Tunisia Abir Moussi President Kais Saied

Related

Tunisian presidential candidates complain of restrictions and intimidation
Middle-East
Tunisian presidential candidates complain of restrictions and intimidation
Tunisia’s upcoming presidential race marred by candidacy constraints
Middle-East
Tunisia’s upcoming presidential race marred by candidacy constraints

Iran says Hamas leader Haniyeh was killed by ‘short-range projectile’

Iran says Hamas leader Haniyeh was killed by ‘short-range projectile’
Updated 03 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Iran says Hamas leader Haniyeh was killed by ‘short-range projectile’

Iran says Hamas leader Haniyeh was killed by ‘short-range projectile’
  • Tehran blames Israel, vows ‘severe revenge at the appropriate time, place, and manner’
Updated 03 August 2024
Reuters

TEHRN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that Israel killed Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh using a “short-range projectile” launched from outside of his accommodation in Tehran.
“This terrorist operation was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kilograms — causing a strong explosion — from outside the accommodation area,” the Guards said in a statement.
It added that Israel was “supported by the United States” in the attack.
Haniyeh was killed early Wednesday in the Iranian capital where he was attending the swearing-in of the new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.
Iran and Hamas have vowed to retaliate.
The Guards repeated their insistence that Haniyeh would be avenged and that Israel would receive “a severe punishment at the appropriate time, place and manner.”
Israel, which has declined to comment on Haniyeh’s killing, had earlier struck a Hezbollah stronghold in south Beirut.
That strike killed a senior commander of the Lebanese militant group it blamed for a deadly weekend rocket strike on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
The killings are the latest of several major incidents that have inflamed regional tensions during the Gaza war, which has drawn in Iran-backed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
In Iran, the voices clamouring for revenge have intensified since Haniyeh’s killing.
On Saturday, the ultraconservative Kayhan daily said retaliatory operations were expected to be “more diverse, more dispersed and impossible to intercept.”
“This time, areas such as Tel Aviv and Haifa and the strategic centers and especially residences of some officials involved in the recent crimes are among the targets,” the newspaper said in an opinion piece.

Topics: War on Gaza Ismail Haniyeh Iran

Related

Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks
World
Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks
Update Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh
Middle-East
Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel

Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel

Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel
  • Strike claimed by Israel in an overcrowded residential area of South Beirut changed the calculus
  • Iran expects Hezbollah will not limit its response to military targets
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran said on Saturday it expects Lebanon’s Tehran-backed Hezbollah group to hit deeper inside Israel and no longer be confined to military targets after Israel killed the Hezbollah military commander.
Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israeli forces, saying it is targeting military positions over the border, since its Palestinian ally Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, sparking war in Gaza.
But a strike claimed by Israel in an overcrowded residential area of South Beirut changed the calculus, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said.
“We expect... Hezbollah to choose more targets and (strike) deeper in its response,” said the mission quoted by the official IRNA news agency.
“Secondly, that it will not limit its response to military targets.”
The strike on Tuesday killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr. According to Lebanon’s health ministry, five civilians — three women and two children — also died.
Israel said Shukr was responsible for rocket fire that killed 12 youths in the annexed Golan Heights, and had directed Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel since the Gaza war began.
“Hezbollah and the (Israeli) regime had observed certain lines,” including limiting strikes to border areas and military targets, Iran’s mission said.
The Beirut strike crossed that line, it added.
Hours after Shukr’s killing, the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in a pre-dawn “hit” on his accommodation in Tehran, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said.
Israel has declined to comment.
On Thursday, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Israel and “those who are behind it must await our inevitable response” to the killings of both Shukr and Haniyeh.
Iran and Hamas have also vowed to retaliate.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah

Related

Syria monitor says one killed in ‘Israeli drone strike’
Middle-East
Syria monitor says one killed in ‘Israeli drone strike’
Thousands throng Beirut show as Hezbollah vows revenge
Middle-East
Thousands throng Beirut show as Hezbollah vows revenge

UAE uncovers ‘terror-linked’ organization formed by fugitives abroad 

UAE uncovers ‘terror-linked’ organization formed by fugitives abroad 
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

UAE uncovers ‘terror-linked’ organization formed by fugitives abroad 

UAE uncovers ‘terror-linked’ organization formed by fugitives abroad 
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE said that prosecutors had uncovered a new secret organization formed by fugitives from a terrorist group operating against the state from abroad, a statement on WAM said.

Investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution have revealed that the fugitives from the organization called the “Reform Call,” previously classified as a terrorist organization within the country, have formed a new secret group abroad.

The Reform Call was slated for dissolution in 2013, but the new organization aimed to revive the previous group and pursue similar objectives, WAM reported.

The confessions of an arrested member of the organization detailed the group’s structure and activities, and the roles of its members in threatening stability in the UAE, the statement said.

The UAE State Security Department has been monitoring fugitives from various emirates who were sentenced in absentia in 2013.

It said that the surveillance found two groups of the organization’s members who convened abroad and recruited others to form a new organization.

The investigations further revealed that some of these members received funding from sources within the UAE and from “other terrorist groups and organizations outside the country.”

Authorities said that the organization had established alliances with other terrorist groups to strengthen ties, secure funding, maintain the organization’s presence, enhance protection mechanisms abroad, and achieve its objectives, the WAM statement said.

In one country, the group is reportedly associated with several fronts posing as charitable or intellectual organizations and television channels, the most notable being the Cordoba Foundation, or TCF, which has also been classified as a terrorist organization in the country since 2014.

TCF presents itself as a Middle Eastern “think tank” institution and is led by Anas Altikriti, a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood living abroad, who played a significant role in organizing demonstrations in front of UAE embassies and international organizations.

The fugitive members communicated in secret meetings via Internet applications and through mutual visits between the two groups.

These activities included “leading smear campaigns, promoting hate speech, questioning the state’s achievements, spreading discord among the populace, financing terrorism, engaging in money laundering, and cooperating with foreign intelligence services to destabilize state security.”

They also “incited actions against official institutions, targeted the UAE on human rights issues, sought to weaken confidence in the government, and stirred public opinion through fake online pages and accounts.”

Some members engaged directly with international human rights organizations, providing false information about state authorities in the UAE, WAM said.

The Public Prosecution is expected to release details of the terrorist organization and its crimes after the completion of the investigations.

Topics: UAE

Related

UAE grants license for first authorized lottery
Middle-East
UAE grants license for first authorized lottery
UAE launches investigation into Bangladeshi expats arrested for alleged riots
Middle-East
UAE launches investigation into Bangladeshi expats arrested for alleged riots

Israeli airstrikes kill nine in West Bank, including a Hamas commander

Israeli airstrikes kill nine in West Bank, including a Hamas commander
Updated 03 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Israeli airstrikes kill nine in West Bank, including a Hamas commander

Israeli airstrikes kill nine in West Bank, including a Hamas commander
  • Hamas media outlet said a vehicle carrying fighters had been struck and that one of those killed was a commander of its Tulkarm brigades
Updated 03 August 2024
Reuters

RAMALLAH/CAIRO: An Israeli airstrike in the occupied West Bank killed a Hamas commander and four Islamic Jihad fighters on Saturday, the militant groups’ media reported, and the Israeli military said it had killed four more gunmen in a separate strike.
The Israeli military said the first airstrike hit a vehicle in a town near the city of Tulkarm, targeting a militant cell it said was on its way to carry out an attack. A Hamas media outlet said a vehicle carrying fighters had been struck and that one of those killed was a commander of its Tulkarm brigades.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad groups claimed the other four men as its fighters.
Hours later, a second strike targeted another group of armed militants who had fired on troops, Israel’s military said, during what it described as a counter-terrorism operation in Tulkarm.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said five men had been killed in the first strike and WAFA said four people died in the second. It said their identities were not immediately clear.
Violence in the West Bank was on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and has risen since, with frequent Israeli raids in the territory, which is among those that the Palestinians seek for a state.
There has also been an increase in anti-Israeli street attacks by Palestinians.
Gaza strikes
In the Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes killed six people in a house in the southern area of Rafah on Saturday and two others in Gaza City, further north, Gaza health officials said.
At least 31 Palestinians were killed across the enclave on Saturday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians.
The Israeli military said its forces had struck militants and destroyed Hamas infrastructure in Rafah and elsewhere in the enclave.
At least 39,550 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. The offensive was triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 abducted, according to Israeli tallies.
An Israeli delegation was due in Cairo over the weekend to discuss a possible hostage release and Gaza ceasefire deal.
Chances of a breakthrough appear low as regional tension has soared following the assassination of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
Haniyeh’s death was one in a series of killings of senior Hamas figures as the Gaza war nears its 11th month and concern grows that the conflict is spreading across the Middle East.
Hamas and Iran have both accused Israel of carrying out the assassination and have pledged to retaliate. Israel has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for the death.
Hezbollah, like Hamas, is backed by Iran and has also vowed revenge. 

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hamas West Bank

Related

Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Hamas leader
Middle-East
Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Hamas leader
Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war — UN
Middle-East
Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war — UN

Latest updates

UK, US tell nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately
UK, US tell nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately
Bangladesh students step up protests to press PM’s resignation
Bangladesh students step up protests to press PM’s resignation
Jailed Tunisian politician enters presidency race: media
Jailed Tunisian politician enters presidency race: media
Al Qaeda affiliate says it has taken two Russians hostage in Niger
Al Qaeda affiliate says it has taken two Russians hostage in Niger
Putin vows support to North Korea after devastating floods
Putin vows support to North Korea after devastating floods

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.