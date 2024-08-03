You are here

Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif clinches medal at Paris Olympics after gender outcry

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif clinches medal at Paris Olympics after gender outcry
Algeria’s Imane Khelif reacts prior the match against Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori in the women’s 66kg quarter-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on Aug. 3, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif clinches medal at Paris Olympics after gender outcry

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif clinches medal at Paris Olympics after gender outcry
  • Khelif defeated Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary 5:0 in the quarterfinals of the women’s 66-kilogram bout
  • She will win at least a bronze medal after defeating Hamori for the second victory of her tumultuous second trip to the Olympics
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
VILLEPINTE, France: Boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria clinched a medal Saturday at the Paris Olympics following days of sharp scrutiny and online abuse as misconceptions about her gender have exploded into a larger clash about identity in sports.
Khelif defeated Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary 5:0 in the quarterfinals of the women’s 66-kilogram bout.
Khelif will win at least a bronze medal after defeating Hamori for the second victory of her tumultuous second trip to the Olympics.
Khelif was faced international scrutiny after the banned International Boxing Association claimed Khelif failed an unspecified eligibility test for women’s competition last year. She then won her opening bout Thursday when opponent Angela Carini of Italy tearfully abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds.
The unusual ending became a sharp wedge to drive into an already prominent divide over gender identity and regulations in sports, drawing comments from the likes of former US President Donald Trump, “Harry Potter” writer J.K. Rowling and others falsely claiming Khelif was a man or transgender.
At a Paris Games that has championed inclusion and seen other outcry over an opening ceremony performance featuring drag queens, LGBTQ+ groups say the hateful comments could pose dangers to their community and female athletes.
IOC President Thomas Bach on Saturday defended Khelif and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan. Khelif and Lin were disqualified in the middle of last year’s world championships by the International Boxing Association, the now-banned former governing body of Olympic boxing, after what it claimed were failed eligibility tests for the women’s competition.
Both had competed in IBA events for several years without problems, and the Russian-dominated body — which has faced years of clashes with the IOC over judging scandals, leadership decisions and financial issues — has refused to provide any information about the tests, underscoring its lack of transparency in nearly every aspect of its dealings, particularly in recent years.
“Let’s be very clear here: We are talking about women’s boxing,” Bach said Saturday. “We have two boxers who are born as a woman, who have been raised a woman, who have a passport as a woman, and who have competed for many years as women. And this is the clear definition of a woman. There was never any doubt about them being a woman.”
The IBA, which received the unprecedented punishment of being banned from Olympic participation in 2019 following years of conflict with the IOC, disqualified Khelif last year for what it said were elevated levels of testosterone.
The IBA, which is led by an acquaintance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has not released more details on the tests, calling the process confidential.
“What we see now is that some want to own the definition of who is a woman,” Bach added. “And there I can only invite them to come up with a scientific-based new definition of who is a woman, and how can somebody being born, raised, competed and having a passport as a woman cannot be considered a woman?
“If they are coming up with something, we are ready to listen,” Bach added. “We are ready to look into it, but we will not take part in a sometimes politically motivated cultural war.”
Khelif will clinch at least a bronze medal in her second Olympics after failing to medal at the Tokyo Games held in 2021.
Khelif will face Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the 66-kg semifinals on Tuesday at Roland Garros. Suwannpheng, a silver medalist at last year’s world championships, upset defending Olympic champion Busenaz Surmeneli a few minutes before Khelif’s victory.
Lin, also a two-time Olympian, will clinch her first medal Sunday if she beats Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria. Lin won her opening bout Friday comfortably over Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova.
Amid the scrutiny, both Khelif and Lin have received only cheers from the crowds at North Paris Arena.
“What is going on in this context in the social media, with all this hate speech, with all this aggression and abuse, and fueled by this agenda, is totally unacceptable,” Bach said.
The reduced field at the Paris Olympics boxing tournament — which has the fewest number of total boxers since 1956 — means that many fighters can clinch medals with just two victories. Boxing awards two bronze medals in each weight class, which means every semifinalist wins a medal.
The Olympic sport reached gender parity for the first time in Paris, inviting 124 men and 124 women just 12 years after women’s boxing made its Olympic debut.

Afghanistan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad positive for steroid in third doping case at Olympics

Afghanistan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad positive for steroid in third doping case at Olympics
Updated 03 August 2024
AP
Afghanistan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad positive for steroid in third doping case at Olympics

Afghanistan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad positive for steroid in third doping case at Olympics
Updated 03 August 2024
AP

PARIS: A judoka from Afghanistan tested positive at the Paris Olympics for the anabolic steroid that sprinter Ben Johnson used at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
Mohammad Samim Faizad gave a sample at his opening bout that tested positive for stanozolol, the International Testing Agency said Saturday. It was the third failed drug test at the Paris Games.
He lost his only bout in the men’s 81-kilogram class to Wachid Borchashvili of Austria on Tuesday.
Faizad turns 22 during the Olympics, from which he has been removed. He was the only athlete based in Afghanistan on its team of three men and three women in Paris.

Home village of Algerian boxer in gender controversy hail their ‘heroine’

Home village of Algerian boxer in gender controversy hail their ‘heroine’
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP
Home village of Algerian boxer in gender controversy hail their ‘heroine’

Home village of Algerian boxer in gender controversy hail their ‘heroine’
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP

TIARET: From a small Algerian village, home of the boxer Imane Khelif at the center of a gender eligibility row in the Paris Olympics, her father hailed the athlete as a “heroine.”
Omar Khelif told AFP that he had raised his daughter “to be brave,” as he proudly showed off a picture of her aged seven or eight years old, wearing her hair in plaits.
“Since she was little her passion has always been sport,” the 49-year-old said, sitting with two of his younger children.
Competing in the 66kg category of the women’s boxing competition in the Paris Games, his daughter Imane has found herself in the middle of a heated global row after it emerged that she had previously failed unspecified gender eligibility tests.
The 25-year-old caused her Italian rival Angela Carini on Thursday to retire hurt during a fight at the Paris Olympics after just 46 seconds — sparking a social media furor, with some including former US president Donald Trump framing the issue as men fighting against women.
There is no suggestion that Khelif, who has fought on the women’s circuit for years, including at the Tokyo Olympics, identifies as anything other than a woman.
Her father showed identity documents and her birth certificate to AFP, speaking from a rural village some 10 kilometers (six miles) from Tiaret — a town nearly 300 kilometers southwest of the capital Algiers, which has been hit in recent months by water shortages.
“My child is a girl,” Omar Khelif said. “She was raised as a girl. She is a strong girl — I raised her to work and be brave.”

Ambassador to girls 
Imane’s next fight Saturday is against Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori in the quarter-finals. Victory would guarantee her a medal — marking the first at the Paris Games for Algeria.
Her father insisted that Imane won the controversial bout against Carini simply because she was “stronger and the other was weak.”
Imane has a “strong will at work and in training,” he said.
In an interview this year for UNICEF — for which she is an ambassador — Imane Khelif spoke of her conservative upbringing, and said her father had initially had difficulty accepting her boxing.
He later accepted her career, she said in the interview, calling her parents her “biggest fans.”
The boxer told UNICEF she wants to encourage more girls into the sport, particularly as opportunities for girls in sport can be limited in Algeria, and help fight obesity in the country.
“Boxing was not a sport that was very popular with women, especially in Algeria,” she told Algerian television Canal Algerie ahead of the Olympics. “It was difficult.”

Challenges as a child
In addition to overcoming cultural challenges, she also had to travel 10 kilometers (six miles) by bus from her village to train at the boxing gym — selling scrap metal for recycling to pay for the bus fare, while her mother sold couscous.
“Imane is an example of Algerian woman,” said her father. “She is one of the heroines of Algeria. God willing, she will honor us with a gold medal and raise the national flag in Paris.
“This has been our only goal since the beginning.”
In the local sports club where Imane started out, a group of girls of various ages were warming up and skipping with ropes.
“We wish her good luck; she is truly an athlete who makes us feel proud,” said 17-year-old Zohra Chourouk, punching her arms up in support.
“She honored the national flag. She is our role model.”
The group of young women training called out a united “good luck” to their heroine.
Coach Abdelkader Bezaiz said he wanted to send her a message from the club where she made her debut.
“I want to tell her that she shouldn’t bother with these criticisms circulating on social media networks,” the coach said.
“Their goal is clear — it’s designed to confuse her, and make her forget why she came to the Olympics.”
 

Urijah Faber and Rayron Gracie dominate at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Urijah Faber and Rayron Gracie dominate at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
Updated 03 August 2024
Amin Abbas
Urijah Faber and Rayron Gracie dominate at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Urijah Faber and Rayron Gracie dominate at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
  • Faber stressed his respect for his rival and praised the Abu Dhabi event
Updated 03 August 2024
Amin Abbas

ABU DHABI: On a night featuring 14 high-level jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts matchups, America’s Urijah Faber and Brazil’s Rayron Gracie emerged as champions of the fifth Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC) on Friday at the Mubadala Arena. Faber won the no-gi trophy, and Gracie went home with the gi.

Faber showed his stamina as he defeated Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil nearly 20 years after their first encounter in MMA. 

Tapping into his wrestling background to thwart Fernandes’ attacks, Faber worked better from the top as he put pressure on his opponent’s guard. The Brazilian had some good moments as he managed to land a few takedowns and sweeps, but Faber’s skills won through.

In the end, the American fighter conquered the ADXC cage via a unanimous decision. After the duel, Faber stressed his respect for his rival and praised the Abu Dhabi event.

“I love Fernandes. This guy has changed the lives of many athletes throughout his career, and he is also very hard to finish,” Faber said. “I felt good fighting in the cage again. If you’re looking for something to change your life, seek out martial arts. Abu Dhabi is doing the right thing by investing in something like jiu-jitsu.”

In his showdown, Gracie gave no chance to debutant Marcos Carrozzino and picked up his second consecutive victory at ADXC, once again by submission.

Gracie started the fight by defending well against his opponent’s attacks. After a takedown attempt by Carrozzino, Gracie locked in an unorthodox choke, forcing his rival to tap out. Afterwards, Gracie paid tribute to his uncle, renowned mixed martial artist Renzo Gracie, who was in his corner for the bout.

“I know everything is going well when my uncle is by my side,” Gracie said. “My first loop choke was locked in, but Carrozzino escaped very well. The guillotine he applied to me was very tight, but I knew he would put everything into it, so I managed to defend and recover. Five minutes before the fight, my uncle told me to use the corner choke about 40 seconds before the end of the round.” 

In the second main grappling fight, American Chad Mendes overcame Brazilian Diego Brandão by a unanimous decision. Mendes led throughout the fight, controlling his opponent’s head in the stand-up fight, applying good takedowns, and defending superbly.

The other main gi event was a very technical, balanced battle with Pedro Ramalho of Portugal narrowly defeating Max Lindblad of Sweden by split decision to take the title. With similar fighting styles, the competitors exchanged grips and attacks while defending dangerous positions. Ramalho stood out with good sweeps and was particularly dangerous with his feet. Lindblad’s standout moment was a foot lock attempt that put him on top. In the end, though, Ramalho’s consistency was rewarded.

Besides the four main fights, 10 other bouts spiced up ADXC 5. In the opening bout, the UAE’s Balqees Al-Hashmi dominated her fight against Maria Odintsova of Russia. Fully utilizing her guard, Al Hashmi maintained control throughout, applying some promising attacks and using her positional control to keep her opponent under pressure throughout. Al-Hashmi won by unanimous decision.

Another Emirati fighter also picked up a win on home turf. Omar Al-Suwaidi beat Samuel Marquez by unanimous decision in a fight that Al-Suwaidi dominated by maintaining a high pace.

Another stellar display of strength and technique by Iranian fighter Pouya Rahmani in the ADXC cage saw him execute a single-leg takedown on Hamdy Abdelwahab and take the back, extending his arms to the crowd before sliding them under Abdelwahab’s neck and securing victory with a choke hold.

Tunisian fighter Amin Boudhina was defeated by Davi Vetoraci of Brazil. Vetoraci attacked from the beginning with a dangerous flying triangle, then transitioned to an armbar attempt, which Boudhina defended. Later, Vetoraci faked a shoulder lock. When the Tunisian fighter spun to escape, Vetoraci locked in his winning armbar.

Nineteen-year-old Seilkhan Bolatbek of Kazakhstan achieve a quick victory against Emad Ahmedin of the Netherlands and Chinese fighter Xiaosong Shi was defeated by US fighter Abe “The Killer” Alsaghir in an intense match in which Alsaghir used the cage to his advantage. Shi had some good moments, including a particularly well-executed guillotine attempt in the second round, but Alsaghir maintained pressure to emerge victorious by unanimous decision.

Tony Ferguson eyes comeback victory at Abu Dhabi UFC debut

Tony Ferguson eyes comeback victory at Abu Dhabi UFC debut
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News
Tony Ferguson eyes comeback victory at Abu Dhabi UFC debut

Tony Ferguson eyes comeback victory at Abu Dhabi UFC debut
  • All-American bout against Michael Chiesa gives former interim lightweight champion chance to shine in UAE and break seven-fight losing streak
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, the American fighting for the first time in the Emirates, takes on compatriot Michael Chiesa, winner of the Fight Night he headlined in the UAE capital in 2021, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

The welterweight bout is the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen v Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson, determined to break a seven-fight losing streak, steps into the Octagon in search of his first victory in more than five years. This is Ferguson’s first fight in Abu Dhabi, and he said that he was excited about the opportunity it offered.

“I love fighting internationally, so this is a new experience,” he said. “I brought my family here — everyone’s enjoying themselves. The camp went well. If it hadn’t, I’d probably be feeling different. But it was awesome. I can’t wait to fight and perform in front of a live crowd. I know I haven’t met a lot of the fans here, but I want to say thank you very much for all the support over the years. This is not my last fight, so stay tuned.

“I’ve always wanted to come to Yas Island and perform. I’ve been a bit jealous of everyone who’s fought here before, so I’m excited. I’ve only been here for a few days, but I’m very impressed with how everyone carries themselves. The hospitality is amazing, and I’m very happy to be here and have this chance to perform.”

Ferguson has undergone rigorous preparations over the past month, which he believes has sharpened his skills. “In the past seven years, I haven’t really sparred. But in the past couple of weeks, I put in more than 120 rounds of sparring. If you add that up, my timing’s come back, I feel sharp. Fighting at 170 pounds (77kg) instead of cutting down to 155 (70kg), I feel good. My flexibility is back, and coming off of two surgeries, I feel amazing. No complaints. I’m here to work.”

On the other side of the Octagon, Michael Chiesa is equally prepared and excited about the Saturday night fight. Chiesa said: “Preparation has been good. It’s been a great camp. We trained for Tony back in 2016, so it’s kind of like picking up where we left off. I’m just excited to finally get the opportunity to fight him. I never really thought it would happen, especially since I moved up to a different weight class. But I’m excited to get out there and compete against him.”

Chiesa also shared his enthusiasm for competing in Abu Dhabi, where he has experienced success in the past. “When they offered me the fight here in Abu Dhabi, I was really excited. I can’t emphasize enough how excited I am to compete here. There’s something about this city that just feels right. So, when they offered me Tony in Abu Dhabi, it was like a double bonus. I’m super excited to perform at the arena again.

“I’m really excited to be back. I feel like I have good luck here. I won my second main event at the arena, and I’m excited to have a full crowd this time. I love the people here; they’ve embraced me every time I’ve been here. I was here for a month during the pandemic working the desk, and I’ve been back for UAE Warriors, where one of my teammates fought a few times. So, I feel like the people here embrace me, and I’m excited to put on a show for them again.”

Chiesa was typically confident about the fight: “I’m going to put him away. I’m going to move on from this chapter in my career, whether it’s an easy fight or a tough one. I’m excited for whatever he brings to the table, but I’m going to bring the best version of myself and get my hand raised.”

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde
Updated 03 August 2024
Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde

Pakistan out of Norway Cup title race after losing semifinal to Club Forde
  • The match between Pakistan side and Norway’s Club Forde ended in a 1-1 draw, after going into extra time
  • The game was ultimately decided on penalty shootouts, wherein the Norwegian club edged Pakistan out 4-3
Updated 03 August 2024
Muhammad Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan street football team on Friday lost the semifinal of Norway Cup to Club Forde 3-4, bowing out of this year’s tournament.
The match between Pakistan and the Norwegian club ended in a 1-1 draw, after going into extra time. Mohammad Adeel scored the equalizer goal for Pakistan in the second half.
The game was ultimately decided on penalty shootouts, wherein Club Forde edged Pakistan out.
“Despite the loss, the team showcased remarkable resilience and skill,” Muslim Hands Pakistan, a non-government organization that has sponsored Pakistani street footballers, said in a statement on Saturday.
Pakistan were eager to lift the title this time after having finished as runners-up in the last edition. Their loss to Club Forde reminded of last year’s final where the Green Shirts also faced a heartbreaking defeat in penalty shootouts.
The Pakistan team will now compete for the third position against Norway’s Sutra Club today, Saturday.
In 2022, Pakistan finished runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Qatar. They were also the runners-up in the previous edition in Russia in 2018 and finished third in the 2014 edition in Brazil.

