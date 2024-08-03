King’s College Hospital London, in Dubai, has become one of the first UAE-based health systems to migrate its Oracle Health Electronic Health Record to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. With OCI, KCH Dubai is improving the security, performance, and usability of the EHR resulting in a better experience for its patients and providers.
KCH Dubai is now providing more than 1,000 concurrent users across its facilities with access to more efficient workflows and improved system performance. Moving to the cloud has also provided the hospital network with the scalable foundation it needs to simplify integrations and meet its goal of innovating in critical areas such as population health.
Following its rapid migration to OCI, KCH Dubai is seeing positive results across the hospital including cutting the time it takes to access patient information by 50 percent, a 20 percent reduction in reviewing each patient’s medical chart, and a 25 percent overall reduction in time spent in the EHR due to faster screen loads and transaction response times.
The overall increased speed and responsiveness of the system is helping to streamline processes so clinicians can complete tasks more quickly and free up more time to spend with patients. The performance gains also enable more comprehensive and real-time updates to the patient record, which strengthens communication and care coordination across all caregivers to enhance patient care.
King's College Hospital London improves EHR performance, security with Oracle Cloud
