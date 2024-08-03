You are here

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war

August 3, 2024
Soldiers of Ukraine's Azov battalion light flares at a rally on July 28, 2024 at the Independence Square in Kyiv, demanding the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war who are held in captivity in Russia. (AP)
August 3, 2024
Reuters
Ukraine accuses Russian forces of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war
  • A UN inquiry said in a report published in March that it had documented credible allegations of executions of at least 32 Ukrainian POWs
  • Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs
KYIV: Ukraine’s human rights commissioner urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations to investigate an image widely shared online on Saturday that he said likely showed a Ukrainian prisoner-of-war killed and dismembered by Russian forces.
Ukraine’s prosecutor general said separately that an urgent investigation had been launched into information being spread on social networks about the murder and dismemberment of a Ukrainian POW.
“A photograph, probably of a Ukrainian prisoner whose head and limbs were cut off by the Russians, has appeared online,” Dmytro Lubinets, the country’s leading human rights official, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
“In view of these horrific images, I have urgently appealed to the ICRC and the UN to record yet another human rights violation by the terrorist country,” Lubinets wrote.
Andriy Kostin, the prosecutor general, said an urgent investigation had been launched. “Russia consistently repeats the crimes of the Nazis, defiantly showing utter contempt for all norms of the civilized world,” he wrote on Telegram.
Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs.
A United Nations commission of inquiry on Ukraine said in a report published in March that it had documented credible allegations of executions of at least 32 Ukrainian POWs in 12 separate incidents from December 2023 to February, and that it had independently verified three of the incidents.
The three-member Commission of Inquiry said it had also gathered more evidence that Russia had systematically tortured Ukrainian POWs, documenting rape threats and the use of electric shocks on genitals.
It said the scale of such torture cases may amount to the most serious abuses known as crimes against humanity, describing their occurrence as “widespread and systematic.”

Vatican saddened by Olympic ceremony skit resembling ‘Last Supper’

Vatican saddened by Olympic ceremony skit resembling 'Last Supper'

August 3, 2024
“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games,” it said in an unusual weekend evening press release issued in French
Paris 2024 organizers apologized two days later, saying there was never an intention to disrespect any religious group

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican said on Saturday it had been saddened by a skit at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony appearing to parody Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” painting.
“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions,” it said in an unusual weekend evening press release issued in French.
The segment in the July 26 ceremony resembled the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, but featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer as the Greek god of wine Dionysus.
Paris 2024 organizers apologized two days later, saying there was never an intention to disrespect any religious group.
The artistic director behind the scene said it had not been inspired by the Christian last supper, but rather a pagan feast linked to the historical Olympics.
“In a prestigious event where the whole world comes together around common values, there should not be allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people,” the Vatican added.
“Freedom of expression, which is obviously not called into question, finds its limit in respect for others.”
The Vatican did not say why it was issuing its statement more than a week after the opening ceremony.
Pope Francis had a phone call on Aug. 1 with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, at which Erdogan said the two leaders had discussed the Paris event.
Although the Vatican later confirmed to Reuters that the call took place, it would not comment on what the leaders discussed.

Uganda Health Ministry reports first two cases of monkeypox

Uganda Health Ministry reports first two cases of monkeypox
Uganda Health Ministry reports first two cases of monkeypox

Uganda Health Ministry reports first two cases of monkeypox
  • Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the DRC
KAMPALA: Uganda has detected its first two cases of mpox (monkeypox), the Health Ministry said on Saturday, a day after the Africa Union allocated $10.4 million in funding to combat the outbreak.
The cases were discovered in the western border district of Kasese, in the towns of Mpondwe and nearby Bwera, said the director general of health services Henry Mwenda.
“Our findings indicate the infections did not take place in Uganda but (came) from DRC,” he said of the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. Nine people were under medical surveillance following contact with the two confirmed cases, he added.
Kenya and Burundi report one and three cases of mpox respectively last month. On July 20, the DRC reported more than 11,000 suspected cases, including around 450 deaths.
The African Union said on Friday it had “urgently approved $10.4 million from COVID-19 funds to support Africa CDC’s efforts to continue to combat the Mpox outbreak across the continent.”
The funding for the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, will also boost government and partners’ actions, the 55-nation AU said.
It will help increase monitoring, laboratory testing, regional and national data collection, case and infection management, and access to vaccines, it added.
On Monday, the eight-member East African Community, or EAC, urged governments “to educate their citizens on how to protect themselves and prevent the spread of mpox.”
Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the DRC.
It has since been mainly limited to certain West and Central African nations.
Humans mainly catch it from infected animals, such as when eating bushmeat.
In May 2022, mpox infections surged worldwide, mostly affecting gay and bisexual men.
That spike was driven by a new subtype, dubbed Clade II, which took over from Clade I.
It prompted the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022.
It ended the emergency in May 2023.
But since last September, a new and deadlier Clade I strain has been spreading in the DRC.
Testing revealed it was a mutated variant of Clade I, called Clade Ib.

 

Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield, oil depot: Kyiv source

Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield, oil depot: Kyiv source
Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield, oil depot: Kyiv source

Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield, oil depot: Kyiv source
  • “Last night, drones from Ukraine’s Security Service visited the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region” that stored aircraft and guided aerial bombs, the source said
  • “Ukrainian drones did a great job, hitting the aviation ammunition depot”
KYIV: Ukrainian drones targeted a military airfield and an oil depot in Russia, a defense source in Kyiv said on Saturday, after Moscow reported repelling the latest aerial barrage.
Kyiv has stepped up aerial attacks on Russian territory, saying it carries out the strikes in retaliation for the bombardments Ukraine has faced since Russia invaded more than two years ago.
“Last night, drones from Ukraine’s Security Service visited the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region” that stored aircraft and guided aerial bombs, the source said.
“Ukrainian drones did a great job, hitting the aviation ammunition depot,” the source added.
Russia has launched more than 600 guided air bombs on Ukraine in one week alone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“Russian combat aircraft must be destroyed where they are, by all means that are effective. Striking at Russian airfields is also quite fair,” he said on social media.
Russian officials did not address claims regarding the destroyed airfield, but local governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that authorities introduced a state of emergency in the district of Morozovsk.
“At the moment we have recorded damage to the windows in several social facilities, including schools and kindergartens, as well as in residential houses and industrial premises,” Golubev said on Telegram.
The source in the Ukrainian defense sector also said its forces hit a fuel warehouse in the Kamensky district of the Rostov region, where Russian officials earlier reported a drone attack set fire to oil tanks.
Later the armed forces said they had sunk the B-237 Rostov-on-Don submarine in occupied Crimea the day before, and destroyed air defense systems.
Moscow did not address the specific claim but the Russian defense ministry said it destroyed at least 76 drones launched by Kyiv, including 36 over the border region of Rostov and 17 in the Oryol region.
Russian air defense disabled eight and nine drones respectively over the regions of Kursk and Belgorod, also bordering Ukraine.
Kyiv has stepped up strikes on Russian territory this year, targeting towns and villages just across the border, as well as energy sites that it says fuel Russia’s assault.
On Saturday, Kyiv said it had faced several missiles and 29 drones, out of which 24 drones were destroyed.
Local officials in the central region of Vinnytsia said the attacks damaged infrastructure, without giving more details.

Bangladesh students step up protests to press PM's resignation

Bangladesh students step up protests to press PM’s resignation
Bangladesh students step up protests to press PM’s resignation

Bangladesh students step up protests to press PM’s resignation
  • Students Against Discrimination have asked their compatriots to cease paying taxes and utility bills from Sunday to pile pressure on the government
DHAKA: Bangladeshi student leaders on Saturday said they would carry on a planned nationwide civil disobedience campaign until Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned following last month’s deadly police crackdown on protesters.
Rallies against civil service job quotas sparked days of mayhem in July that killed more than 200 people in some of the worst unrest of Hasina’s 15-year tenure.
Troop deployments briefly restored order but crowds returned to the streets in huge numbers this week ahead of an all-out non-cooperation movement aimed at paralysing the government planned to begin on Sunday.
Students Against Discrimination, the group responsible for organizing the initial protests, rebuffed an offer of talks with Hasina earlier in the day before announcing their campaign would continue until the premier and her government step down.
“She must resign and she must face trial,” Nahid Islam, the group’s leader, told a crowd of thousands at a monument to national heroes in the capital Dhaka to roars of approval.
Students Against Discrimination have asked their compatriots to cease paying taxes and utility bills from Sunday to pile pressure on the government.
They have also asked government workers and laborers in the country’s economically vital garment factories to strike.
“She must go because we don’t need this authoritarian government,” Nijhum Yasmin, 20, told AFP from one of many protests staged around Dhaka on Saturday.
“Did we liberate the country to see our brothers and sisters shot dead by this regime?“
The looming non-cooperation campaign deliberately evokes a historical civil disobedience campaign during Bangladesh’s 1971 liberation war against Pakistan.
That earlier movement was spearheaded by Hasina’s father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s independence leader, and is remembered by Bangladeshis as a part of a proud battle against tyranny.
“Now the tables have turned,” Illinois State University politics professor Ali Riaz told AFP.
“The regime’s foundation has been shaken, the aura of invincibility has disappeared,” he added. “The question is whether Hasina is ready to look for an exit or fight to the last.”
Hasina, 76, has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.
Her government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.
Demonstrations began in early July over the reintroduction of a quota scheme — since scaled back by Bangladesh’s top court — that reserved more than half of all government jobs for certain groups.
With around 18 million young Bangladeshis out of work, according to government figures, the move upset graduates facing an acute employment crisis.
The protests had remained largely peaceful until attacks on demonstrators by police and pro-government student groups.
Hasina’s government eventually imposed a nationwide curfew, deployed troops and shut down the nation’s mobile Internet network for 11 days to restore order.
But the clampdown provoked a torrent of criticism from abroad and failed to quell widespread rancour at home.
Crowds returned to the streets in huge numbers after Friday prayers in the Muslim-majority nation, heeding a call by student leaders to press the government for more concessions.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell this week called for an international probe into the “excessive and lethal force against protesters.”
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters last weekend that security forces had operated with restraint but were “forced to open fire” to defend government buildings.
At least 32 children were among those killed last month, the United Nations said Friday.

Two men who say they're Russian appear in hostage video from Niger released by Al-Qaeda-linked group

Two men who say they’re Russian appear in hostage video from Niger released by Al-Qaeda-linked group
Two men who say they’re Russian appear in hostage video from Niger released by Al-Qaeda-linked group

Two men who say they’re Russian appear in hostage video from Niger released by Al-Qaeda-linked group
  • The video, which appeared on the az-Zallaqa platform on Friday night, showed two men who said they were seized by the militants while working in Baga in northeastern Niger
  • If their account is confirmed, they would be the first Russians in the Sahel believed to be kidnapped by militants despite a strong and growing Russian presence across the region
DAKAR: Two men claiming to be Russian nationals and saying they were taken captive in Niger by militants linked to Al-Qaeda appeared in a video published on a media platform affiliated to the extremist group.
The video, which appeared on the az-Zallaqa platform on Friday night, showed two men who said they were seized by the militants while working in Baga in northeastern Niger.
The men, seated side by side and dressed in traditional local clothing, spoke into the camera. One identified himself as Yury, saying he is a geologist and was working for a Russian company when he was arrested by JNIM, the Al-Qaeda affiliated group in the region. The other man said his name, which was harder to make out, and said he’d been in Niger for a month.
The AP cannot independently verify the video or the date it was filmed. The men, who spoke in English, did not say when they had been detained.
This is the first known sighting of the men. If their account is confirmed, they would be the first Russians in the Sahel believed to be kidnapped by militants despite a strong and growing Russian presence across the region.
Russia has capitalized on the deteriorating relations between the West and coup-affected Sahel nations in West Africa to send fighters to the region and assert its influence. Wagner, Russia’s shadowy mercenary group, has been active in the Sahel — the vast expanse south of the Sahara Desert — as the mercenaries profit from seized mineral riches in exchange for their security services.
In recent months Niger has pulled away from its Western partners, notably France and the United States, turning instead to Russia for security. In April, Russian military trainers arrived in Niger to reinforce the country’s air defenses.
The video comes days after Al-Qaeda claimed and an attack that dealt Wagner its deadliest blow in recent years, when it ambushed and killed at least 50 fighters in Mali. At least two Russians were taken captive by rebels, who were also involved in the attack.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to AP’s request for comment about the hostages.
The abductions are a significant hit to Wagner’s efforts in Niger, said Wassim Nasr, a Sahel specialist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center, a security think tank, who first reported the Russians had been taken. The fact that Al-Qaeda used the word “captives” and not hostages, in the video, points to a potential desire for a prisoner swap with militants being held by military regimes in the Sahel, he said.
Nasr said the hostages were taken on July 19 during a battle between militants and Niger’s military in Baga.
He said this based on a photograph sent to him by JNIM in the aftermath of the attack and showing the men’s faces, which he identified as the Russian captives in the video. The militants also confirmed to him the date the men were taken and their nationalities. The Russians are the only known foreign non-African hostages currently believed to be held by militant groups in the Sahel, he said.
Militant groups have been abducting hostages for ransom as a way to fund their operations and expand their presence. At least 25 foreigners and untold numbers of locals have been kidnapped in the Sahel — the vast, semi-arid expanse below the Sahara Desert — since 2015, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
French journalist Olivier Dubois was released last year after being kidnapped from northern Mali in April 2021 and the last known Western hostages were three Italians freed in February, after being kidnapped by militants from Mali in 2022.

