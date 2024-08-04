You are here

Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Ledecky makes Olympic history as McIntosh stars again in pool

Ledecky makes Olympic history as McIntosh stars again in pool
From left, silver medalist Australia's Ariarne Titmus, gold medalist US' Katie Ledecky and bronze medalist US' Paige Madden during the podium ceremony of the women's 800m freestyle swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
Ledecky makes Olympic history as McIntosh stars again in pool

Ledecky makes Olympic history as McIntosh stars again in pool
  • Ledecky has dominated in the 800m since winning the event as a 15-year-old at the London Games in 2012
  • The 17-year-old McIntosh produced a superb late surge to win the 200m individual medley to add to her triumphs in the 400m medley and 200m butterfly
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: American Katie Ledecky made history on Saturday with her ninth career Olympic gold while Canada’s Summer McIntosh underlined her status as the rising star of the sport with her third gold of the Paris Games.

Ledecky powered to a fourth straight 800m Olympic freestyle title to equal the record for most gold medals won by a woman athlete in any sport.

The 17-year-old McIntosh produced a superb late surge to win the 200m individual medley to add to her triumphs in the 400m medley and 200m butterfly.

Ledecky has dominated in the 800m since winning the event as a 15-year-old at the London Games in 2012, and while she was pushed all the way by Australian Ariarne Titmus, the defense of her crown never truly looked in danger.

The 27-year-old hit the wall in 8min 11.04sec, ahead of Titmus (8:12.29) and the United States’ Paige Madden (8:13.00)

“I knew Ariarne was going to give me everything she had,” said Ledecky.

“I felt confident coming into it, but it was gonna be tough no matter what all the way down to the finish.

“I just had to stick in the race and trust myself, trust my training, trust that I know how to race that event and I am just kind of relieved that I got my hand on my wall.”

A ninth gold drew her level with former Soviet-era artistic gymnast Larisa Latynina as the only women ever to collect that many titles.

The greatest distance swimmer the sport has seen, she had already won the 1500m and earned silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle in Paris.

No other woman swimmer has won gold at four different Olympics and Ledecky said that was the record that gave her particular satisfaction.

“I think four times one is the one that kind of means the most to me. I felt like I put a lot of pressure on myself but I’m just really happy that I could get the job done,” she added.

Titmus, who beat Ledecky in the 400m freestyle, was full of admiration for the American’s achievement.

“She’s been winning this race since I was 11 years old and I turn 24 next month. That is just remarkable. She’s unreal,” she said.

McIntosh led from Australian Kaylee McKeown after the backstroke before the USA’s Alex Walsh grabbed the advantage at the last turn, following the breaststroke leg.

But McIntosh once again produced the killer final lap to grab a thrilling victory.

American Kate Douglass took silver while McKeown took the bronze after Walsh, who had finished third, was disqualified.

McIntosh was able to enjoy another of her casual strolls around the pool, waving to her fans with a gold medal around her neck.

“It’s pretty surreal. I’m just so proud of myself of how I’ve been able to recover and manage the events because it is a lot,” said the teenager.

Hungary’s Kristof Milak claimed his country’s second swimming gold of these Games with victory in the men’s 100m butterfly.

Canada’s Josh Liendo took silver while his compatriot Ilya Kharun claimed bronze.

It was the second time this week that the Hungarians have been celebrating at La Defense Arena after Hubert Kos took gold in the 200m backstroke.

Milak was a silver medallist in the same event in Tokyo and also took silver in the 200m fly behind Leon Marchand this week.

He now has two career golds in the fly, adding to his 200m success three years ago.

In the mixed 4x100m medley relay, the USA took gold with a world record time to eclipse China and Australia.

Their team of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske touched in 3min 37.43sec to narrowly better the mark set by Britain at the Tokyo Games.

In the semifinals of the women’s 50m freestyle, Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem set a new Olympic record with her swim of 23.66, the third-fastest time in history.
 

Topics: Paris Olympics Katie Ledecky

Updated 46 min 55 sec ago
AFP
Follow

History in Paris as Alfred storms to 100m crown, Biles bags Olympic triple

History in Paris as Alfred storms to 100m crown, Biles bags Olympic triple
  • Alfred conjured up a superb race in the Parisian rain to shock favorite Sha’Carri Richardson into silver with a time of 10.72sec in front of a raucous crowd at the Stade de France
  • China leads Olympic medals tally at the close of Day 8 of the Games
Updated 46 min 55 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Julien Alfred from St. Lucia powered to a historic 100m Olympic gold Saturday, the first Games medal ever won by the Caribbean island, just hours after US gymnastics legend Simone Biles had also vaulted into the history books.
With firsts being made all over Paris on an action-packed day, a row over gender eligibility in boxing rumbled on as the Algerian in the spotlight boxed her way to a guaranteed medal.
Alfred conjured up a superb race in the Parisian rain to shock favorite Sha’Carri Richardson into silver with a time of 10.72sec in front of a raucous crowd at the Stade de France.

The 23-year-old was in tears of celebration after sealing a sensational win — she had never finished on the podium at a major outdoor championships prior to Saturday’s final.
“It feels amazing... it still hasn’t sunk in,” Alfred said.
There was also heartbreak for two-time 100m gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica, who pulled out just before the semifinal, apparently injured.
The flamboyant Richardson was bidding for redemption three years since a positive marijuana test after her victory at the US trials wrecked her Olympic dreams in Tokyo.

From one redemption campaign to another
US gymnastics great Simone Biles clinched her third gold in Paris after famously imploding in Tokyo with the debilitating mental block known as the “twisties.”
Her demons well and truly conquered, the 27-year-old Biles landed a stunning vault so difficult no other woman even attempts it.
“I kind of nailed that one,” grinned Biles, who admitted she was tempted by her home Olympics in Los Angeles in four years but was not getting any younger.
More history was made at the gymnastics as Carlos Yulo from the Philippines snatched his country’s second-ever gold, triumphing in the men’s floor exercise.
Then Rhys McClenaghan captured Ireland’s first-ever Olympic gymnastics medal with gold on the pommel horse.

Ledecky twins 9th gold

More history was made in the pool on the penultimate night of swimming as US legend Katie Ledecky powered to a fourth straight 800m freestyle title.
Her ninth career Olympic gold at the age of 27 equalled former Soviet-era artistic gymnast Larisa Latynina as the most decorated woman Olympian in any sport.
The greatest distance swimmer the sport has seen, she had already won the 1500m and earned silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle in Paris.
Meanwhile, teen sensation Summer McIntosh enhanced her status as one of the Paris rising stars, taking her third gold in the 200m individual medley with an astonishing late surge.
Then the United States notched the second world record of the Olympic swimming competition, blasting to gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

Algeria's Imane Khelif gets a medal

Off the field of play, a simmering scrap over gender in boxing was back in the spotlight as Imane Khelif overcame Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori on points to ensure at least a bronze medal.
The Algerian broke down in tears after the bout, which also saw the two boxers share an embrace.
“It’s a battle, it’s for my dignity,” said Khelif, who brought “honor to Algeria, Algerian women and Algerian boxing,” according to the country’s president.
Khelif’s 46-second victory over Italy’s Angela Carini sparked a row that spilled beyond the ring, with politicians and celebrities weighing into the controversy.
The International Boxing Association disqualified Khelif at last year’s world championship, saying she had failed an unspecified gender eligibility test.
There is no suggestion Khelif identifies as anything other than a woman and IOC President Thomas Bach called for an end to the scrap, that has also impacted Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting.

Earlier on the track, US sprint king Noah Lyles launched his campaign for men’s 100m glory, recovering from a slow start to come through his heat.
The 27-year-old was one of the last out of the blocks in his heat but powered through the field, finishing second to Britain’s Louie Hinchliffe in a time of 10.04sec.
Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson looked in ominous form, running 10 flat but easing down significantly in the final stages.
Italy’s Marcell Jacobs, who won a surprise gold in Tokyo, also labored through his heat and just scraped through in a time of 10.05 sec.
The second full day of athletics in Paris also saw Ryan Crouser from the United States win a third consecutive men’s Olympic shot put gold.
And on the clay courts of Roland Garros, Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win Olympic tennis singles gold as she defeated Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 in the final.
A total of 29 golds were up for grabs on Saturday, with France, Australia, Britain and the United States chasing current medal table leader China.
 

Topics: Paris Olympics Julien Alfred

Zheng Qinwen wins China’s first Olympic tennis singles gold

Zheng Qinwen wins China’s first Olympic tennis singles gold
Updated 03 August 2024
AP
Follow

Zheng Qinwen wins China’s first Olympic tennis singles gold

Zheng Qinwen wins China’s first Olympic tennis singles gold
  • The 21-year-old Zheng earned the biggest title of her still-nascent career by defeating Vekic 6-2, 6-3 with the same powerful serves and groundstrokes she used to eliminate No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals
Updated 03 August 2024
AP

PARIS: Right before Zheng Qinwen delivered the very first serve of a victory that would deliver China’s very first Olympic tennis singles gold medal, loud shouts of “Jia You!” in Mandarin rang out from all sections of Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday as fans waved the country’s red-and-yellow flags.
It’s a phrase that literally means “Add oil!” — in other words, “Hit the gas!” — and is loosely equivalent to “Let’s go!” Those yells resumed right after Zheng’s opponent in the 2024 Paris Games women’s final, Donna Vekic of Croatia, put her return into the net. And they were heard over and over again on a breezy, cloudy afternoon whenever things went Zheng’s way.
Which was rather often. The 21-year-old Zheng earned the biggest title of her still-nascent career by defeating Vekic 6-2, 6-3 with the same powerful serves and groundstrokes she used to eliminate No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.
“I always want to become one of the Asians that can inspire young kids and make them love tennis more, because tennis is such a great sport, especially for girls. You need to fight. You need to have strength. You need to be fast,” said Zheng, who signed several autographs for members of the crowd after the match. “After this gold medal, I feel, finally, I can play tennis more relaxed.”

Gold medallist Qinwen Zheng of China (center) poses on the podium with silver medallist Donna Vekic of Croatia (left) and bronze medallist Iga Swiatek of Poland. (REUTERS)

Not that she hadn’t already shown plenty of promise. Zheng is ranked No. 7, after all, and was the runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the hard-court Australian Open in January.
This triumph, though, could make her a real star at home. International Tennis Hall of Fame member Li Na is the only Chinese player to win a Grand Slam singles title — at the 2011 French Open and 2014 Australian Open — and served as inspiration for Zheng when she was a kid learning the sport.
“I have always been jealous of history-makers like Li Na,” Zheng said. “No matter what, she’s always the first, because she’s the first Asian player to win a Grand Slam. And I now become the first Asian player to win Olympic gold. I made history, as well. However, I still have a long way to go, because winning a Grand Slam is always my dream.”
The Olympic tennis matches are being played at Roland Garros, the clay-court facility that hosts the annual French Open. Swiatek is a four-time champion at that event, including titles there the past three years, and carried a 25-match unbeaten streak at Roland Garros into her matchup with Zheng.
But Swiatek ended up with the bronze for Poland, and she snapped a selfie with Zheng and Vekic during the medal ceremony.
Vekic, a 28-year-old who is No. 21 in the rankings, got a silver three weeks after being a semifinalist on the grass courts at Wimbledon. She was so worn out by that run at the All England Club that she considered withdrawing from the Olympics.
“I had pain in my arm. Pain in my ankle. I was sick,” Vekic said. “Everything was happening all at once.”
In Paris, Vekic found her stride, including a victory over US Open champion Coco Gauff. On Saturday, that Vekic seemed spent, bending over and leaning on her racket.
What Zheng was most proud of, what she thinks made a big difference for her over the past week, was her patience during points and mental strength between them.
“If you talk about shots, I have better shots than Vekic. I know it,” Zheng said. “But in the final, it’s not about shots.”
After Zheng forced an error with a huge forehand to break serve and own the first set, she soon went up 2-0 in the second. That’s where Vekic made a bit of a stand, stealing one of Zheng’s service games and getting to 2-all.
But — with chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore asking spectators to refrain from making noise during points — Zheng took control anew, breaking to lead 5-3. When she smacked a forehand to close the win, Zheng slid onto her back on the clay, then got a Chinese flag from the stands, held it like a cape to roars and draped it over her sideline chair.
It wasn’t just Li who received a piece of credit from Zheng during her news conference.
Zheng spoke about admiring Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion who retired in 2022, and studying his matches to learn technique and tactics: “The way that he plays — so classy,” she said. She talked about looking up to Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang, whose victory in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2004 Athens Games was the nation’s first gold for a man in track and field.
And she discussed — and made sure to thank publicly — her parents. They started her in tennis at age 7. Mom quit her job when Qinwen was 12 to make sure she ate and slept properly. Dad, she said, “always pushed me hard,” taking her to a track to run up and down stairs, even on the Chinese New Year, when “everybody rests. But me? There’s no day of rest.”
“My success is not only my success. A lot of that is coming from my parents,” Zheng said. “They teach me how to be disciplined. They teach me how to stay focused on your dream. They always believed in me.”
 

Topics: Paris Olympics

Ukraine wins its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in women’s team saber fencing

Ukraine wins its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in women’s team saber fencing
Updated 03 August 2024
AP
Follow

Ukraine wins its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in women’s team saber fencing

Ukraine wins its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in women’s team saber fencing
  • The Ukrainian team recovered from six points down to beat South Korea 45-42 on 22 points from individual bronze medalist Olga Kharlan
  • She came in for the final leg of the bout with her team at 40-37 down and went 8-2 to win
Updated 03 August 2024
AP

PARIS: Ukraine has won its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics by defeating South Korea in the final of the women’s team saber fencing on Saturday.
The Ukrainian team recovered from six points down to beat South Korea 45-42 on 22 points from individual bronze medalist Olga Kharlan. She came in for the final leg of the bout with her team at 40-37 down and went 8-2 to win.
Ukraine had two medals before Saturday’s final; a silver in shooting from Serhiy Kulish and the bronze that Kharlan won Monday in women’s saber.
That was a particularly emotional moment for Kharlan, a year after she was disqualified at the world championships for refusing to shake the hand of a Russian fencer, something which briefly put her Olympic qualification in jeopardy.
It was an incident that highlighted the tension over whether to allow Russian athletes to keep competing following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Five-time Olympian Kharlan has her sixth Olympic medal in a career that began with women’s team saber gold at the 2008 Olympics, when she was 17.
Japan beat France 45-40 for the bronze medal even though the French team had individual gold medalist Manon Apithy-Brunet and silver medalist Sara Balzer.

Topics: Paris Olympics Ukraine fencing Olga Kharlan

Spain survive Colombia scare, join USA in Olympic women’s football semis

Spain survive Colombia scare, join USA in Olympic women’s football semis
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Spain survive Colombia scare, join USA in Olympic women’s football semis

Spain survive Colombia scare, join USA in Olympic women’s football semis
  • Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati converted the decisive kick in the shoot-out as Spain beat Colombia 4-2 on penalties
  • Spain now advance to a semifinal on Tuesday in Marseille against either hosts France or Brazil, who meet later
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: World Cup holders Spain survived a major scare before beating Colombia on penalties to reach the semifinals of the Olympic women’s football on Saturday, after the United States edged out Japan.
Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati converted the decisive kick in the shoot-out as Spain beat Colombia 4-2 on penalties after their quarter-final tie in Lyon had finished 2-2 at the end of extra time.
Spain now advance to a semifinal on Tuesday in Marseille against either hosts France or Brazil, who meet later.
Spain are going for gold in their first appearance in the Olympic women’s football, but they were moments away from being eliminated after falling 2-0 behind to the South Americans.
Mayra Ramirez fired Colombia ahead early on and Leicy Santos doubled their lead early in the second half after a Linda Caicedo shot was saved.
Jennifer Hermoso pulled a goal back in the 79th minute for the world champions, who were then rescued when captain Irene Paredes turned in a Salma Paralluelo cross in the seventh minute of injury time.
That meant extra time, and no further goals led to penalties. Captain Catalina Usme’s first kick for Colombia was saved, while Liana Salazar missed her attempt as Spain scored all four of their efforts from the spot to go through.
Earlier, Trinity Rodman scored a stunning goal in extra time as the United States edged Japan 1-0.
The daughter of former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman struck in stoppage time at the end of the first half of extra time to finally break the deadlock, and Japan’s resistance, at a packed Parc des Princes in Paris.
That took the USA through to a semifinal on Tuesday in Lyon, where they will face either reigning Olympic champions Canada or 2016 gold medallists Germany.
The USA remain on track under new English coach Emma Hayes to win a record-extending fifth women’s football gold, and a first since defeating Japan in the London Olympic final in 2012.
That silver remains Japan’s only medal in the competition and they go home after thwarting the USA for most of a tense quarter-final, where they failed to take what few chances came their way on the break.
“I honestly think that was the only way we were going to find a goal in that game,” Rodman said of her moment of magic after she was set up by Crystal Dunn.
“Obviously we had tried all game long to get in between them and it wasn’t working, but she played it in behind.
“It just bobbled a little, and then I banged it in the upper 90. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I am very happy about it.”
The presence of Snoop Dogg — who is working at the Olympics for US television — in the crowd in Paris provided more excitement for many spectators than the game itself.
Japan sat back and allowed the USA to have most of the possession, which they did without showing a cutting edge.
Their front three of Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith were impressive during the group stage but found the going tougher against Japan’s back five.
That was until Rodman struck midway through extra time, as she controlled a long diagonal ball by Dunn on the right, turned Hikaru Kitagawa inside out and fired a shot high into the far corner of the net.
It was her third goal in four games at the tournament, making her the USA’s joint top scorer alongside Swanson.

Topics: Paris Olympics Spain Colombia Mariona Caldentey

Simone Biles captures her seventh Olympic gold medal by winning women's vault for a second time

Simone Biles captures her seventh Olympic gold medal by winning women's vault for a second time
Updated 03 August 2024
AP
Follow

Simone Biles captures her seventh Olympic gold medal by winning women's vault for a second time

Simone Biles captures her seventh Olympic gold medal by winning women's vault for a second time
  • The 27-year-old Biles averaged 15.300 for her signature Yurchenko double pike and Cheng vaults to claim a second gold on the event eight years after she triumphed in Rio de Janeiro
  • Biles is the second woman to win vault twice
Updated 03 August 2024
AP

PARIS: Simone Biles earned her seventh Olympic gold medal by soaring to victory in the women's vault final at the Paris Games on Saturday.
The 27-year-old Biles averaged 15.300 for her signature Yurchenko double pike and Cheng vaults to claim a second gold on the event eight years after she triumphed in Rio de Janeiro.
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who finished runner-up to Biles in the all-around final on Thursday, took silver, just ahead of American Jade Carey, who captured the bronze.
Biles is the second woman to win vault twice, joining Vera Casalavska of Czechoslovakia as a two-time gold medalist on the vault. Casalavska went back to back in 1964 and 1968. Biles now has 10 Olympic medals in her career, tied for the third most by a female gymnast. She also boosted her medal count at major international competitions to 40, the most by any gymnast.
The crowd inside a packed Bercy Arena roared when Biles was introduced. Wearing a sequined red leotard, she delivered another show-stopping performance in what could be the last vault competition of her life.
She drilled her Yurchenko double pike, exploding off the block and then flipping backward twice with her hands clasped behind her knees. She landed with a big bounce — a nod to the energy she generates — with her right foot on the out-of-bounds line.
The judges dinged her a tenth of a point for that. It hardly mattered. Her score of 15.700 meant she merely needed to avoid disaster on her second vault to win. Instead, she almost stuck her Cheng, which requires a roundoff onto the springboard, then a half twist onto the block followed by 1 1/2 twists while doing a forward somersault.
The ensuing 14.900 meant the rest of the eight-woman field was going for second.
Andrade, the vault champion in Tokyo, put together two excellent vaults to claim silver and her third medal of the Games after a silver in the all-around and a bronze in the team final. Andrade's average of 14.966 was well clear of everyone else.
Carey, who slipped during the women's vault final in Tokyo and finished eighth, earned her third Olympic medal to go with the floor exercise gold she won in Tokyo and the team gold she captured with Biles on Tuesday.
Biles will have two more chances to boost her medal haul in Paris. She will compete in the balance beam and floor exercise finals on Monday.
Pommel Horse Guy does it again
Two-time world champion Rhys McClenaghan claimed Ireland’s first medal in Olympic gymnastics.
Even before his name was announced, McClenaghan had to choke back tears. He then yelled in delight and cried for good when his massive score of 15.533 points on pommel horse was announced.
Competing right after McClenaghan, American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik — aka “Pommel Horse Guy” — was excellent, too, but could not match his Irish rival’s score. He scored 15.300 points, which earned him the bronze medal.
Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan took silver with 15.433 points.
Nedoroscik helped the U.S. men earn bronze in the team final earlier this week, sealing the program’s first Olympic medal in 16 years with a lights-out routine that made him a viral sensation.
Yulo wins for the Philippines
Carlos Yulo won the second Olympic gold medal ever for the Philippines, edging defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel in the men’s floor exercise finals.
The 24-year-old Yulo scored 15.000, just ahead of Dolgopyat, the defending champion at 14.966. Jake Jarman of Britain claimed the bronze with a 14.933.
Yulo stuck his triple-twisting dismount during his final tumbling pass. He stuck his arms out and roared inside a packed Bercy Arena before walking off the podium.
Yulo joins weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz as Olympic gold medalists from the Philippines. Diaz earned gold in the women’s 55-kilogram division in Tokyo three years ago.

Topics: Paris Olympics Simone Biles vault

