Warren Buffett surprises by slashing Berkshire Hathaway’s longtime Apple stake in second quarter

An attendee holds a cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., inside the CHI Health Center during the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 4, 2024. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Updated 35 sec ago
AP
  He has trimmed the Apple stake over the past year and has recently also sold off some of his stock in Bank of America and Chinese EV maker BYD while doing very little buyin
OMAHA, Nebraska: Billionaire Warren Buffett slashed Berkshire Hathaway’s massive Apple stake in a move that could prove unsettling for the broader stock market — both because the investor is so revered and because there had been little positive financial news lately.
Just two years ago Buffett called the stock one of the four giants of his conglomerate’s business alongside Berkshire insurance, utility and BNSF railroad businesses that it owns outright. That gave investors the impression that Buffett might hold onto Apple indefinitely as he has with the Coca-Cola and American Express shares he bought decades ago.
However, he has trimmed the Apple stake over the past year and has recently also sold off some of his stock in Bank of America and Chinese EV maker BYD while doing very little buying.
As a result, Buffett is now sitting on nearly $277 billion in cash, up from what was already a record $189 billion just three months earlier.
“This could could alarm the markets especially given the news from last week” with weak tech earnings, a disappointing jobs report and uncertainty about the future of interest rates, Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said.
Buffett has consistently lavished praise on Apple CEO Tim Cook, who attended Berkshire’s annual meeting in Omaha in May, and talked about the way consumers are feverishly devoted to their iPhones and don’t like to switch. He did trim more than 10 percent of Berkshire’s Apple stake in the first three months of this year when he sold off more than 116 million shares, but the sale disclosed Saturday was a much bigger move.
Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives said in a research note that he thinks “Buffett is a core believer in Apple and we do not view this as a smoke signal for bad news ahead.” Apple remains the largest investment in Berkshire’s portfolio by far — more than double its Bank of America stake.
Ives said he thinks the recent tech sell-off is only a temporary distraction from the industry’s long-term boom.
Berkshire didn’t give an exact count of its Apple shares in Saturday’s report, but it estimated the investment was worth $84.2 billion at the end of the second quarter even though shares soared over the summer as high as $237.23. At the end of the first quarter, Berkshire’s Apple stake was worth $135.4 billion.
Shanahan estimates that Berkshire still holds about 400 million Apple shares.
Still, while CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert said she looks at the Apple sale more as responsible portfolio management because the tech giant had become such a large portion of Berkshire’s holdings, it does look like Buffett may be preparing for a downturn.
“This is a company girding itself for a weaker economic climate,” Seifert said.
Berkshire reported a small drop in its bottom-line earnings because of a drop in the paper value of its investments. The company said it earned $30.348 billion, or $21,122 per Class A share, during the second quarter. That’s down from $35.912 billion, or $24,775 per A share, a year ago.
Buffett has long cautioned investors that it’s better to look at Berkshire’s operating earnings when judging its performance because those figures exclude investment gains and losses which can vary widely from quarter to quarter.
By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings grew more than 15 percent to $11.598 billion, or $8,072.16 per Class A share, from $10.043 billion, or $6,928.40 per Class A share, a year ago. Geico led the improvement of Berkshire’s businesses while many of its other companies that are more sensitive to the economy reported lackluster results.
The results easily topped the $6,530.25 earnings per share that four analysts surveyed by FactSet Research predicted.
Berkshire owns an assortment of insurance businesses along with BNSF railroad, several major utilities and a varied collection of retail and manufacturing businesses, including brands like Dairy Queen and See’s Candy.

Topics: Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway Apple Inc.

Updated 04 August 2024
Reuters
  In Atlanta on Saturday, Trump said there were "19 different ways" of pronouncing Harris' first name, while also calling her a "lunatic"
Reuters

ATLANTA: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed to debate Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, but the Harris campaign countered that Trump was trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC. The rules would be similar to the first debate with President Joe Biden, who has since dropped his reelection bid, Trump said in a post on Truth Social late on Friday. But this time it would have a “full arena audience” and take place in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Trump said.
Trump and Biden had agreed to a second debate on Sept. 10 on ABC News which the former president had suggested should be moved to Fox, the most popular network with his followers. Harris, who on Friday secured the delegate votes needed to clinch the Democratic nomination for the Nov. 5 election, said on Saturday that she plans to participate in the originally planned debate.
“It’s interesting how ‘any time, any place’ becomes ‘one specific time, one specific safe space,’” she wrote on social media platform X. “I’ll be there on Sept. 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there.”
Harris spokesperson Michael Tyler said Trump is “running scared” and that her campaign is happy to discuss further debates after the Sept. 10 one that “both campaigns have already agreed to.”
On Saturday, Trump said on Truth Social that Harris is “afraid to do it” and that he will see her on Sept. 4, “or, I won’t see her at all.”
At a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday night, Trump again appeared to attack Harris’ racial identity. On Thursday, Trump falsely suggested to the country’s largest annual gathering of Black journalists that Harris had downplayed her Black heritage. Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has long self-identified as both Black and Asian.
In Atlanta on Saturday, Trump said there were “19 different ways” of pronouncing Harris’ first name, while also calling her a “lunatic.”
On Friday he said that the ABC debate had been “terminated” in that Biden would no longer be in it and because he himself was in litigation with ABC. ABC on July 26 outlined qualification requirements for the debate but did not mention any candidates by name.
Requirements include proving polling support and state ballot access by Sept. 3. Recent polls show a tight contest between Harris and Trump, who had enjoyed a bigger lead over Biden after the first debate.
ABC News had no comment about whether Trump had dropped out of the debate, a spokesperson said.
Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump’s proposal for the debate on Fox came right after the Democratic National Committee launched an advertising campaign on Friday taunting him by saying “the convicted felon is afraid to debate” and questioning whether that is due to his stance on abortion.
David Plouffe, an adviser to former President Barack Obama who recently joined the Harris campaign, posted on social media: “Now, he seems only comfortable in a cocoon, asking his happy place Fox to host a Trump rally and call it a debate. Maybe he can only handle debating someone his own age.”
Trump is 78 and Harris is 59.
Former Democratic President Jimmy Carter, who turns 100 on Oct. 1, said, “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Saturday.

 

Topics: US Election 2024 Donald Trump US Vice President Kamala Harris

Updated 04 August 2024
Reuters
LIVERPOOL, England/BELFAST: Violent disorder swept across several British cities on Saturday, injuring police and damaging property in the most widespread rioting in the country for 13 years, following the murder of three young girls in northwest England.
Riots involving hundreds of anti-immigration protesters have erupted in towns and cities after false information spread rapidly on social media that the suspect in Monday’s knife attack at a children’s dance class in Southport was a radical Muslim migrant.
Police have said the suspect, Axel Rudakubana, 17, was born in Britain but protests by anti-immigration and anti-Muslim demonstrators have continued, descending into violence, arson and looting.
Violent disorder erupted in Liverpool, Bristol, Hull and Belfast — four cities located in different corners of the UK — with scuffles breaking out and bricks and bottles thrown as anti-immigration protesters faced groups opposed to racism.
Many police officers suffered injuries as they tried to keep several hundred rival protesters — largely young men who were chanting slogans — from clashing.
In Liverpool, two officers were in hospital with suspected facial fractures while another was pushed from his motorbike and assaulted in the disorder involving some 750 protesters and a similar number of rival protesters, Merseyside Police, the force overseeing the northwestern city, said.
At least two shops in Liverpool were vandalized and looted, police added.
Similar scenes were witnessed in the southwestern city of Bristol although anti-racist protesters outnumbered anti-immigration groups, with TV footage showing them facing off with police in riot gear.
In Belfast, some businesses reported damage to property while at least one was set on fire, according to police.
“I have no reason why they attacked us,” said Rahmi Akyol, standing outside the shattered glass doors of his cafe in Belfast, which he said was attacked by dozens of people with bottles and chairs.
“I’ve lived here 35 years. My kids, my wife is from here. I don’t know what to say, it’s terrible,” he said.
Across Britain, police have arrested dozens of individuals for offenses ranging from violent disorder to burglary and criminal damage.
Extra police have been deployed across cities while mosques across the country have been advised to strengthen security following an attack on a mosque in Southport on Tuesday.

‘Unforgivable violence’
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, facing his first big test since his election a month ago, has condemned the “far-right” for the wave of violence and backed police to take strong action. He discussed the disorder with senior ministers on Saturday, his office said.
The last time riots erupted in Britain was in 2011 when a much larger outbreak of violence took hold, with thousands of people taking to the streets for five nights after police shot dead a Black man in London.
On Friday night, hundreds of anti-immigration demonstrators in Sunderland threw stones at police in riot gear near a mosque, before overturning vehicles, setting a car alight and starting a fire near a police station.
“This was not a protest. This was unforgivable violence and disorder,” Mark Hall, chief police superintendent of the Sunderland area, told reporters on Saturday.
Some further protests were planned for Sunday.

Updated 03 August 2024
Reuters
  A UN inquiry said in a report published in March that it had documented credible allegations of executions of at least 32 Ukrainian POWs
  Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs
KYIV: Ukraine’s human rights commissioner urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations to investigate an image widely shared online on Saturday that he said likely showed a Ukrainian prisoner-of-war killed and dismembered by Russian forces.
Ukraine’s prosecutor general said separately that an urgent investigation had been launched into information being spread on social networks about the murder and dismemberment of a Ukrainian POW.
“A photograph, probably of a Ukrainian prisoner whose head and limbs were cut off by the Russians, has appeared online,” Dmytro Lubinets, the country’s leading human rights official, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
“In view of these horrific images, I have urgently appealed to the ICRC and the UN to record yet another human rights violation by the terrorist country,” Lubinets wrote.
Andriy Kostin, the prosecutor general, said an urgent investigation had been launched. “Russia consistently repeats the crimes of the Nazis, defiantly showing utter contempt for all norms of the civilized world,” he wrote on Telegram.
Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs.
A United Nations commission of inquiry on Ukraine said in a report published in March that it had documented credible allegations of executions of at least 32 Ukrainian POWs in 12 separate incidents from December 2023 to February, and that it had independently verified three of the incidents.
The three-member Commission of Inquiry said it had also gathered more evidence that Russia had systematically tortured Ukrainian POWs, documenting rape threats and the use of electric shocks on genitals.
It said the scale of such torture cases may amount to the most serious abuses known as crimes against humanity, describing their occurrence as “widespread and systematic.”

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Ukraine Russian war crimes

Updated 03 August 2024
Reuters
  "The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games," it said in an unusual weekend evening press release issued in French
  Paris 2024 organizers apologized two days later, saying there was never an intention to disrespect any religious group
VATICAN CITY: The Vatican said on Saturday it had been saddened by a skit at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony appearing to parody Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” painting.
“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions,” it said in an unusual weekend evening press release issued in French.
The segment in the July 26 ceremony resembled the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, but featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer as the Greek god of wine Dionysus.
Paris 2024 organizers apologized two days later, saying there was never an intention to disrespect any religious group.
The artistic director behind the scene said it had not been inspired by the Christian last supper, but rather a pagan feast linked to the historical Olympics.
“In a prestigious event where the whole world comes together around common values, there should not be allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people,” the Vatican added.
“Freedom of expression, which is obviously not called into question, finds its limit in respect for others.”
The Vatican did not say why it was issuing its statement more than a week after the opening ceremony.
Pope Francis had a phone call on Aug. 1 with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, at which Erdogan said the two leaders had discussed the Paris event.
Although the Vatican later confirmed to Reuters that the call took place, it would not comment on what the leaders discussed.

Topics: Paris Olympics Vatican opening ceremony

Updated 03 August 2024
AFP
  Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the DRC
KAMPALA: Uganda has detected its first two cases of mpox (monkeypox), the Health Ministry said on Saturday, a day after the Africa Union allocated $10.4 million in funding to combat the outbreak.
The cases were discovered in the western border district of Kasese, in the towns of Mpondwe and nearby Bwera, said the director general of health services Henry Mwenda.
“Our findings indicate the infections did not take place in Uganda but (came) from DRC,” he said of the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. Nine people were under medical surveillance following contact with the two confirmed cases, he added.
Kenya and Burundi report one and three cases of mpox respectively last month. On July 20, the DRC reported more than 11,000 suspected cases, including around 450 deaths.
The African Union said on Friday it had “urgently approved $10.4 million from COVID-19 funds to support Africa CDC’s efforts to continue to combat the Mpox outbreak across the continent.”
The funding for the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, will also boost government and partners’ actions, the 55-nation AU said.
It will help increase monitoring, laboratory testing, regional and national data collection, case and infection management, and access to vaccines, it added.
On Monday, the eight-member East African Community, or EAC, urged governments “to educate their citizens on how to protect themselves and prevent the spread of mpox.”
Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the DRC.
It has since been mainly limited to certain West and Central African nations.
Humans mainly catch it from infected animals, such as when eating bushmeat.
In May 2022, mpox infections surged worldwide, mostly affecting gay and bisexual men.
That spike was driven by a new subtype, dubbed Clade II, which took over from Clade I.
It prompted the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022.
It ended the emergency in May 2023.
But since last September, a new and deadlier Clade I strain has been spreading in the DRC.
Testing revealed it was a mutated variant of Clade I, called Clade Ib.

 

Topics: Uganda Monkeypox

