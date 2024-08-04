South Korean Embassy hosts K-pop World Festival round in Riyadh

RIYADH: Team Everlast, a group of three female dancers, have advanced to the finals of the K-pop World Festival after their performance at the Warehouse in Jax district on Saturday.

The South Korean Embassy in partnership with the Saudi Entertainment Academy hosted the first finals of the festival.

“I think this is a very meaningful and significant event for both countries,” Choi Byung-hyuk, South Korea’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.”The K-pop World Festival is on Oct. 13 and will be held in Korea and more than 80 countries will participate in that event.

“Unfortunately for now, talented young Saudi men and women didn’t get a chance to participate there,” he said.

“That is why we planned this event to select the talented young men and women who want to participate in the Korean K-pop festival,” Choi said.

The K-pop World Festival is held annually in Changwon, South Korea, and welcomes performers from all around the world including Kuwait, Singapore, the US, Spain, Ireland, Canada and Cuba.

This is the first time the Kingdom will be participating in the festival. The competition held on Saturday was the final round where 10 competitors who made it through the primary rounds performed for the chance to represent Saudi Arabia in the K-pop World Festival in Changwon.

“I think this a big step forward for the bright future of Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030,” the ambassador said.

“We try to contribute to Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and the first chapter is vibrant society.”

Before the performers took to the stage to show off their singing and dancing talent the ambassador of Korea delivered a speech where he highlighted the strong cultural ties between Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

“South Korea and Saudi Arabia have a very special and friendly relationship for the past 62 years and are important countries for each other.

“Korea is making many efforts, not only diplomatic and economic, but also in cultural exchange and tourism,” he said.

After the ambassador’s speech, K-pop guest singer Jenn took to the stage to perform a song.

The Warehouse in Jax was full, with many people standing on the sides and corners of the room to cheer on the performers.

The event was hosted by Saudi comedian and MC Khalid Khalifa.

Besides Team Everlast, other winners included solo performers Selwa, Leana, Eman and Harin Kim

At the conclusion of the event the Warehouse announced that it plans to introduce a new K-pop night at the venue.