You are here

  • Home
  • South Korean Embassy hosts K-pop World Festival round in Riyadh

South Korean Embassy hosts K-pop World Festival round in Riyadh

Team Everlast, a group of three female dancers, have advanced to the finals of the K-pop World Festival after their performance at the Warehouse in Jax district on Saturday. (AN Photos/Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)
Team Everlast, a group of three female dancers, have advanced to the finals of the K-pop World Festival after their performance at the Warehouse in Jax district on Saturday. (AN Photos/Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gztxd

Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

South Korean Embassy hosts K-pop World Festival round in Riyadh

South Korean Embassy hosts K-pop World Festival round in Riyadh
  • Saudi event winners get chance to compete in Changwon finals
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

RIYADH: Team Everlast, a group of three female dancers, have advanced to the finals of the K-pop World Festival after their performance at the Warehouse in Jax district on Saturday.

The South Korean Embassy in partnership with the Saudi Entertainment Academy hosted the first finals of the festival.  

“I think this is a very meaningful and significant event for both countries,” Choi Byung-hyuk, South Korea’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.”The K-pop World Festival is on Oct. 13 and will be held in Korea and more than 80 countries will participate in that event.

“Unfortunately for now, talented young Saudi men and women didn’t get a chance to participate there,” he said. 

“That is why we planned this event to select the talented young men and women who want to participate in the Korean K-pop festival,” Choi said. 

The K-pop World Festival is held annually in Changwon, South Korea, and welcomes performers from all around the world including Kuwait, Singapore, the US, Spain, Ireland, Canada and Cuba.

This is the first time the Kingdom will be participating in the festival. The competition held on Saturday was the final round where 10 competitors who made it through the primary rounds performed for the chance to represent Saudi Arabia in the K-pop World Festival in Changwon. 

“I think this a big step forward for the bright future of Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030,” the ambassador said. 

“We try to contribute to Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and the first chapter is vibrant society.”  

Before the performers took to the stage to show off their singing and dancing talent the ambassador of Korea delivered a speech where he highlighted the strong cultural ties between Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

“South Korea and Saudi Arabia have a very special and friendly relationship for the past 62 years and are important countries for each other. 

“Korea is making many efforts, not only diplomatic and economic, but also in cultural exchange and tourism,” he said. 

After the ambassador’s speech, K-pop guest singer Jenn took to the stage to perform a song. 

The Warehouse in Jax was full, with many people standing on the sides and corners of the room to cheer on the performers. 

The event was hosted by Saudi comedian and MC Khalid Khalifa. 

Besides Team Everlast, other winners included solo performers Selwa, Leana, Eman and Harin Kim

At the conclusion of the event the Warehouse announced that it plans to introduce a new K-pop night at the venue.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea K-pop

Related

Saudi Arabia to participate in 2024 K-pop World Festival  
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to participate in 2024 K-pop World Festival  
The two-day KCON 2023 festival featured Korean bands and solo artists. (@kconsaudiarabia)
Saudi Arabia
K-pop mania takes over Riyadh as KCON returns with a bang

Saudi police thwart attempts to smuggle over 82,000 tablets of prescribed medicine in Asir, Jazan 

Saudi police thwart attempts to smuggle over 82,000 tablets of prescribed medicine in Asir, Jazan 
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi police thwart attempts to smuggle over 82,000 tablets of prescribed medicine in Asir, Jazan 

Saudi police thwart attempts to smuggle over 82,000 tablets of prescribed medicine in Asir, Jazan 
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi border guards in Asir and Jazan foiled attempts to smuggle more than 82,000 prescription tablets and arrested the violators, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday. 
In Asir, authorities arrested a Yemeni national for smuggling 49,500 tablets of prescribed medical tablets this week.
Legal procedures were taken against the violator, SPA said, adding that the seized items were handed over to the competent authorities.
Another drug bust was reported in Jazan, where security forces arrested two Ethiopians for attempting to smuggle 33,157 tablets of prescribed medicine. The violators were also arrested and the tablets were confiscated.  
Security authorities have reiterated their call for the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.
Individuals with information may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected] for information, which would be treated with strict confidentiality.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs police

Related

Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Indian president after Kerala landslides

Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately
  • Saudi foreign ministry has reiterated its call for all Saudi nationals to avoid traveling to Lebanon
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi foreign ministry urged its citizens on Sunday to leave Lebanon ‘immediately’ as regional tensions recently surged.

In a statement, the ministry has reiterated its call for all Saudi nationals to avoid traveling to Lebanon.

It said the Kingdom's embassy in Lebanon was closely monitoring the developments in the southern region of the country.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: Lebanon

Related

Foreign nationals told to leave Lebanon
Middle-East
Foreign nationals told to leave Lebanon
Lebanon marks four years since port blast as war fears loom
Middle-East
Lebanon marks four years since port blast as war fears loom

Flash flood kills one in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Al-Ekhbariya aired images of two vehicles caught up in the floodwaters, one of them crushed by a collapsed bridge support.
Al-Ekhbariya aired images of two vehicles caught up in the floodwaters, one of them crushed by a collapsed bridge support.
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Flash flood kills one in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Al-Ekhbariya aired images of two vehicles caught up in the floodwaters, one of them crushed by a collapsed bridge support.
  • It said several people were also injured in the bridge collapse at an important crossroads inland from the city of Jazan
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: A flash flood from the mountains of southwestern Saudi Arabia swept away part of a bridge in Jazan province, killing one person on Saturday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The news channel aired images of two vehicles caught up in the floodwaters, one of them crushed by a collapsed bridge support.
It said several people were also injured in the bridge collapse at an important crossroads inland from the city of Jazan.
The National Center for Meteorology warned Saturday that more heavy rainfall was still to come in Jazan province, with thunderstorms forecast in the mountains.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jazan

Related

Saudi border guards thwart qat smuggling attempt in Jazan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards thwart qat smuggling attempt in Jazan
Workshop targets sustainable coffee production in Jazan
Saudi Arabia
Workshop targets sustainable coffee production in Jazan

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Indian president after Kerala landslides

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Indian president after Kerala landslides

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
  • King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said they hoped that the missing would return safely and wished the injured a swift recovery
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince offered their condolences on Saturday to Indian President Droupadi Murmu after landslides set off by torrential rains killed over 300 people in Kerala. 

In separate cables of condolences to Murmu, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said they hoped that the missing would return safely and wished the injured a swift recovery. 

They also expressed their condolences to the president, the families of the deceased, and the Indian people, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Heavy rain in the southern coastal state, one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, caused landslides in the hills of Wayanad district early on Tuesday, sending torrents of mud, water and tumbling boulders downhill and burying or sweeping people to their deaths as they slept.

The disaster, the worst in Kerala since deadly floods in 2018, has led to the death of over 300 people with nearly 200 still missing, authorities have said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Kerala

Related

13 killed in India floods, stranded pilgrims airlifted
World
13 killed in India floods, stranded pilgrims airlifted
Rescuers in India’s Kerala search for survivors, bodies after landslides kill 166
World
Rescuers in India’s Kerala search for survivors, bodies after landslides kill 166

Saudi makeup artist, influencer wants to inspire

Beauty influencer Ali Majid says he wants to ‘support other aspiring beauty enthusiasts.’ (Supplied)
Beauty influencer Ali Majid says he wants to ‘support other aspiring beauty enthusiasts.’ (Supplied)
Updated 04 August 2024
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Saudi makeup artist, influencer wants to inspire

Beauty influencer Ali Majid says he wants to ‘support other aspiring beauty enthusiasts.’ (Supplied)
  • ‘I’ve always had a passion for beauty,’ TikToker Ali Majed says
  • Influencer says he wants to ‘support other aspiring beauty enthusiasts’
Updated 04 August 2024
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: A Saudi makeup artist with a gift for glamour is hoping to use his growing social media presence to inspire men and women across the region.

Ali Majed has almost 600,000 followers on TikTok and has been an ambassador for French beauty products retailer Sephora since 2022.

Despite his links to one of the giants of the industry, his online content regularly features lesser known brands from around the region.

Beauty influencer Ali Majid says he wants to ‘support other aspiring beauty enthusiasts.’ (Supplied)

“I’ve always had a passion for beauty, for as long as I can remember,” Majed told Arab News.

“Even when I didn’t quite realize it fully, because I was so young, I knew there was something about this world of creativity and glamour that was calling out to me.”

When he is not promoting Sephora products, Majed spends his time working on a range of his own.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ali Majed has almost 600,000 followers on TikTok and has been an ambassador for French beauty products retailer Sephora since 2022.

• Majed’s interest was piqued by the boom in social media coverage that started around seven or eight years ago.

• His online content regularly features lesser known brands from around the region.

“My brand came about as a result of my constant contemplation of how I could support other aspiring beauty enthusiasts, not just in the region, but globally.

“If there’s anything I can do to make someone feel less alone and empower them to pursue their dreams, I’ll work on that immediately.”

Majed is one of a number of Saudi men who are making waves in the beauty industry. He said his interest was piqued by the boom in social media coverage that started around seven or eight years ago.

“That was the time where makeup content had made its way onto mainstream social media, planting its feet firmly into the ground, announcing that it was here to stay. And I enjoyed every second of it,” he said.

In 2022, Majed joined the Sephora Squad, a program for beauty content creators in the Middle East.

“It’s safe to say that (it) has taught me a tremendous amount of things about my job, whether it be the behind the scenes of the beauty industry or the influencer world and how to navigate that space as well.”

To those hoping to follow in his footsteps, Majed said it is all about being happy in what you do.

“Make sure this is something that you’re not only passionate about, but also something that sparks joy in you,” he said.

“It’s one thing to be incredibly interested in a certain field, for whatever reason, but when that interest is supplemented by a feeling of fulfillment and happiness, that is what will make you unstoppable.”

Majed said he took his inspiration from the first Saudi men to put themselves forward as beauty ambassadors.

“I have observed and learned from Bassam Fattouh, Fady Khataya, Issam Majed, Mohammed Hindash and many more,” he said.

“These men were each pioneers in their own way, masters of their signature techniques and also inspirations to many more like them within the region.”

These days, Majed is a beauty leader in his own right, with many other content creators complimenting him and citing him as an inspiration. Though his newfound fame still leaves him a little surprised.

“A fan recognized me and asked for a picture at a concert,” he said. “I was thrilled that someone wanted to take a selfie with me, as I didn’t realize that was something that could happen.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi makeup artist Ali Majed

Related

Saudi content creator is among 50 chosen for new TikTok Change Makers program
Media
Saudi content creator is among 50 chosen for new TikTok Change Makers program
Saudi content creator, 13, connects with thousands through podcast
Saudi Arabia
Saudi content creator, 13, connects with thousands through podcast

Latest updates

Bahrain opens registration for Saudi companies in its Takamul program
Bahrain opens registration for Saudi companies in its Takamul program
Jordanian Industry Ministry launches group to empower women-owned enterprises
Jordanian Industry Ministry launches group to empower women-owned enterprises
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 
Kaylia Nemour of Algeria by way of France soars to gold in thrilling uneven bars final
Kaylia Nemour of Algeria by way of France soars to gold in thrilling uneven bars final
Fearful UK mosques on alert over far-right protests
Fearful UK mosques on alert over far-right protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.