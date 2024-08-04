Festival for Asian communities dazzles audiences in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Equestrian Club hosted the Asian Communities Festival over the weekend, featuring special participation from Pakistani and Indonesian communities, as part of Jeddah Season 2024.

The event was a spectacular celebration of the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of these countries, creating an atmosphere of joy and interaction among the audience.

Artistic groups from Pakistan and Indonesia took turns to perform on stage traditional dances and melodies, donning traditional costumes while using musical instruments to add ambience and delight the audience.

The festival also included a children’s corner, featuring games and interactive activities that combined entertainment with education. Additionally, a food corner offered traditional dishes from the participating countries, giving visitors the opportunity to taste different flavors from around the world.

Jeddah Season 2024 aims to promote cultural exchange and dialogue through the Asian Communities Festival, highlighting the role of culture in uniting people.

The festival also seeks to support tourism in Jeddah, presenting it as an attractive destination for visitors of various nationalities.

Jeddah Season 2024 will continue to offer diverse cultural performances in the coming weeks, with artistic groups from other Asian countries participating.

These performances will open new horizons for cultural exploration and provide a unique experience, combining the rich heritage of Asian countries with the enthusiasm of the audiences.