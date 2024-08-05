You are here

US and allies prepare to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it’s already in ‘multi-front war’ with Iran

A mourner reacts next to the body of Palestinian Ismail Nofal, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent camp for displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 4, 2024. (REUTERS)
A mourner reacts next to the body of Palestinian Ismail Nofal, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent camp for displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 4, 2024. (REUTERS)
  • In Israel, some prepared bomb shelters and recalled Iran’s unprecedented direct military assault in April following a suspected Israeli strike that killed two Iranian generals
TEL AVIV, Israel: Israel is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.
Tensions have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran. Iran and its allies have blamed Israel and threatened retaliation. Hamas says it has begun discussions on choosing a new leader.




A Palestinian man carries a wounded girl at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, in this still image taken from a video August 4, 2024. (REUTERS)

Netanyahu said Israel was ready for any scenario. Jordan’s foreign minister was making a rare trip to Iran as part of diplomatic efforts — “We want the escalation to end,” Ayman Safadi said — while the Pentagon has moved significant assets to the region.
“We are doing everything possible to make sure that this situation does not boil over,” White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told ABC.




Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 4, 2024. (REUTERS)

In Israel, some prepared bomb shelters and recalled Iran’s unprecedented direct military assault in April following a suspected Israeli strike that killed two Iranian generals. Israel said almost all the drones and ballistic and cruise missiles were intercepted.
A stabbing attack on Sunday near Tel Aviv killed a woman in her 70s and an 80-year-old man, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service, and two others were wounded. The police said the attack was carried out by a Palestinian militant, who was “neutralized.”




Flares of the Israeli army light up the sky of the area bordering Lebanon on August 3, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters. (AFP)

Inside Gaza, the Health Ministry said at least 25 people were killed and 19 others injured when Israel struck two schools in Gaza City. AP video showed at least one child among the dead. Israel’s military, which regularly accuses Palestinian militants of sheltering in civilian areas, said it hit Hamas command centers.
“As you can see, there is no equipment to recover the injured. Rescuers are digging with their hands,” said one man, Yusuf Al-Mashharawi.
Earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least 18 people. One hit a tent camp for thousands of displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, killing four people, including one woman, the Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said it targeted a Palestinian militant in the strike, which it said caused secondary explosions, “indicating the presence of weaponry in the area.”




Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian (R) welcoming Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi ahead of their meeting in Tehran on August 04, 2024. (AFP)

The hospital in Deir Al-Balah is the main medical facility operating in central Gaza as many others in the territory no longer function. A separate strike on a home near Deir Al-Balah killed a girl and her parents, according to the hospital.
Another strike flattened a house in northern Gaza, killing at least eight, including three children, their parents and their grandmother, according to the Health Ministry. Another three people were killed in a strike on a vehicle in Gaza City, according to Civil Defense first responders.
Palestinian militants in Gaza fired at least five projectiles at Israeli communities near the border without causing casualties or damage, the military said. The military later told people in some parts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis to evacuate.




People stand near their luggage at the Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2024. (REUTERS)

The Health Ministry also said an Israeli strike on Saturday at a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City killed at least 16 people. Israel’s military said it struck a Hamas command center.
The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 people hostage.
Israel’s massive offensive in response has killed at least 39,580 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Heavy airstrikes and ground operations have caused widespread destruction and displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, often multiple times.
The militant group Hezbollah and Israel have continued to trade fire along the Lebanon border since the war began, with the severity growing in recent months. The Lebanese state-run National News Agency said an Israeli strike targeted a house in Beit Lef, and the Lebanese Health Ministry said two people were critically wounded.
Hezbollah says it’s aimed at relieving pressure on fellow Iran-backed ally Hamas. A growing number of countries, including the US, are encouraging citizens to leave Lebanon after last week’s killing of a senior commander.
 

 

Qatar, US sign agreement to boost security cooperation

Qatar, US sign agreement to boost security cooperation
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Qatar, US sign agreement to boost security cooperation

Qatar, US sign agreement to boost security cooperation
  • Officials also discussed the existing relations between their two countries
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: Qatar and the US signed an agreement on Sunday in Doha to boost security cooperation between the two countries, Qatar News Agency reported.
The agreement was signed by Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al-Kaabi, undersecretary of Qatar’s ministry of interior, and US Ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis.
During the meeting, the two officials also discussed the existing relations between their two countries regarding security as well as ways to bolster them.
On Sunday, Saudi Arabia joined the US, UK, France, Canada and Jordan in calling on their citizens to leave Lebanon amid growing fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.
 

‘Not just numbers’: Gazans on agony of losing loved ones

‘Not just numbers’: Gazans on agony of losing loved ones
Updated 11 min 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

‘Not just numbers’: Gazans on agony of losing loved ones

‘Not just numbers’: Gazans on agony of losing loved ones
  • Around 10 children in Gaza every day lose one or both legs, says UN agency
Updated 11 min 10 sec ago
AFP

RENNES, France: When Israeli air strikes hit his neighborhood early on in the Gaza war, Palestinian social worker Tareq Abu Eita, 42, saw his whole life upended in seconds.

The bombardment on Oct. 14 blew in the walls of his two-story family home.

It killed his 77-year-old father Hamed, his wife of 15 years Muntaha, 37, and his 11-year-old son Ilyas.

It also took the lives of his two nieces, eight-year-old Mira and 14-year-old Tala.

“It’s all gone,” said Abu Eita, a tear streaming down his cheek in the French city of Rennes, after showing AFP pictures of his wedding and late son grinning on his phone.

He and another son, 14-year-old Fares, are among just a handful of Palestinians wounded in the war who have been flown over to France for specialized medical treatment.

The latest Gaza war started after Hamas on Oct, 7 attacked Israel, which resulted in the death of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 39,550 people, according to health authorities in the territory, which does not provide detail of civilian and militant deaths.

“It’s not just numbers,” said Abu Eita.

“Every one of these human beings had their loved ones, their family, their memories.”

He and his son Fares were outside their home in the northern Jabalia refugee camp after receiving a water delivery when the strikes hit, and were both badly wounded.

Fares suffered a large skull fracture that plunged him into a coma for more than three weeks.

Nine months on, with Israeli forces still pounding the ravaged Gaza Strip, both are recovering in France following extensive medical care.

But Abu Eita is terrified he could now also lose two other sons he was forced to leave behind without a mother in the besieged territory: 10-year-old Jud and 15-year-old Ahmad.

“It’ll be a disaster if anything happens to them,” the father said.

“I really couldn’t cope.”

Abu Eita says he has been promised that as soon as he is granted asylum, he will be able to apply to bring his children to France.

But he is still waiting, leaving him with too much time to agonize about the impossible choice he made.

“Fares was dying. If I had stayed, I would have lost him,” he said.

Israel’s offensive has wounded more than 91,000 people since Oct. 7, the Gaza authorities say.

Among these, around 10 children in Gaza every day lose one or both legs, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees says.

Aspiring soccer player Asef Abu Mhadi, 12, is one of them.

He says he was playing football outside his home in the central Nuseirat refugee camp on Oct. 16 when his neighborhood was hit, reducing it to rubble.

“I thought there was debris on my leg,” he said, sitting in a wheelchair with a Palestinian football scarf over his shoulder near a Paris suburb hospital.

“I sat up to remove it and I discovered my leg was severed.”

Asef was also flown to France for treatment with his mother Raja Abdulkarim Abu Mhadi.

But Abu Mhadi, a 47-year-old who lost her husband when Asef was an infant, was not allowed to bring her other five children — Enas, 13, Aisha, 15, Ahmad, 17, Moayed, 18, and Mohammed, 20.

The mother, who  says she has lost three nephews in the war, is also wracked with worry as she waits.

Threat of expanding hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli army

Threat of expanding hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli army
Updated 04 August 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Threat of expanding hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli army

Threat of expanding hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli army
  • Hezbollah broadens list of targets while Israeli military attacks infrastructure
Updated 04 August 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Israeli warplanes conducted five airstrikes on the border town of Kfar Kila on Sunday, demolishing five vacant homes and reducing them to rubble.

An Israeli drone strike also targeted a house in the town center of Beit Lif, causing “severe injuries to two individuals and minor injuries to a third person,” according to the Ministry of Health’s Emergency Operations Center.

The attack came hours after Iran-backed Hezbollah expanded its military operations against the Israeli army on Saturday night, targeting the settlement of Beit Hillel for the first time since hostilities began between the two sides 10 months ago.

The threat of expanding hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army has increased due to Hezbollah’s decision to avenge the assassination of its prominent field commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in the southern suburbs of Beirut last week.

The situation has raised Lebanese concerns about open war, especially as it has coincided with warnings from Arab and foreign embassies for their citizens in the country to leave immediately.

The Israeli army fired incendiary bombs at the forests near the Blue Line after its heavy machine guns combed the town of Aita al-Shaab.

In addition, an Israeli drone conducted an operation against a motorcycle in the town of Rab El-Thalathine but it failed to hit its target.

In a separate incident, another drone targeted a water distribution power station in the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon. The strike ignited a fire at the facility, causing a disruption in water supply.

Hezbollah declared that it had “successfully targeted the espionage equipment at the Ramia military site, resulting in its destruction.”

Additionally, the group launched rockets at the Manara military complex, “hitting it directly.”

Hezbollah also said it had used artillery shells to target “the Birkat Risha site, achieving hits,” and “Al-Malikiyah … hitting it directly.”

The group launched around 50 rockets toward the settlement of Beit Hillel on Saturday night.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had included the location on its target list and attacked it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to Israeli attacks on Kfar Kila and Deir Siriane, which had targeted civilians.

The Israeli military responded to Hezbollah’s action by expanding its own targets to include “a Hezbollah missile-launch pad and an additional infrastructure located in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon.”

It added that it had “eliminated dangers in the Odaisseh area (in) southern Lebanon.”

Israeli media reported on Sunday afternoon that “a factory in Kiryat Shmona in Upper Galilee was directly hit by a missile fired from southern Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, three rockets were fired toward an Israeli site in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy has reiterated its request for nationals to depart from Lebanon without delay, while the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Jordanians “not to travel to Lebanon at present, for their safety,” and requested its citizens “residing and present in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible.”

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested its citizens to “take immediate measures to leave Lebanon as soon as possible,” describing the situation in the country as “a very volatile security context.”

The statement released by the US Embassy on Saturday requested US citizens to “book any available travel ticket” and contact the embassy if any citizen did not have enough funds to return to the US.

The offices of Middle East Airlines have witnessed some pressure from those wishing to bring forward their departure date from Lebanon.

An employee working in the call center said: “We receive between 6,000 and 8,000 calls a day to change the travel date. Most callers are Lebanese expatriates who have come to Lebanon to spend their summer vacation.”

Arab and foreign airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon, with the exception of a few that have reduced the number of daily flights to one, including Turkish Airlines.

Beirut International Airport saw no new arrivals throughout the night until the early-morning hours although, according to a government source: “Lebanon’s officials have not been warned of the possibility of Israel targeting the airport like it did during the 2006 war.

“However, nothing is guaranteed in this confrontation, and any mistake could lead to dire consequences.”

Adel Al-Masri, an attorney living in the Ruwais area of Beirut, said many people want to leave the city’s southern suburb.

The attorney said: “The reassurances that minimize the likelihood of a war breaking out are no longer convincing us, as we are seeing what is happening in Gaza, and we do not want our children to live this bitter experience as we did.”

 

 

Sudan’s Zamzam camp faces severe food shortage, MSF says

Sudan’s Zamzam camp faces severe food shortage, MSF says
Updated 04 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Sudan’s Zamzam camp faces severe food shortage, MSF says

Sudan’s Zamzam camp faces severe food shortage, MSF says
  • RSF has said it provides protection for aid convoys and ready to cooperate with any aid agencies
  • The Sudanese government denied existence of famine
Updated 04 August 2024
Reuters
CAIRO: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said on Sunday there was a risk of a severe shortage of special food designed to treat malnourished children in Sudan’s North Darfur Zamzam camp for internally displaced people.
More than 15 months of war in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have created the world’s biggest internal displacement crisis and left 25 million people — or half the population — in urgent need of humanitarian aid.
“Our teams only have enough therapeutic food to treat malnourished children in Zamzam camp, Sudan, for another two weeks,” MSF posted on X. It also said they had to limit treatment due to supply trucks being blocked by the RSF.
The RSF has said that it provides protection for aid convoys and that it is ready to cooperate with any aid agencies.
MSF said: “Without treatment, children with severe malnutrition are at risk of dying within three to six weeks.”
“Our three trucks bringing life-saving medical supplies — including therapeutic food — to Zamzam and El Fasher have been blocked in Kabkabiya for over a month by the RSF,” MSF said.
“The bed occupancy rate of our malnutrition ward is at 126 percent, indicating that many children are already in a critical condition,” the MSF said.
A global food monitor concluded in early August that war in Sudan had caused famine at Zamzam, adding that similar conditions may exist elsewhere in the region.

Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah urge avoiding Mideast escalation ‘at all costs’

Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah urge avoiding Mideast escalation ‘at all costs’
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah urge avoiding Mideast escalation ‘at all costs’

Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah urge avoiding Mideast escalation ‘at all costs’
  • Fears that the almost 10-month-old Gaza war could become a regional conflict have spiked
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: France’s Emmanuel Macron and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Sunday said a military escalation in the Middle East must be avoided “at all costs” during a telephone call, the French presidency said.
Fears that the almost 10-month-old Gaza war could become a regional conflict have spiked as Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have vowed to avenge deadly strikes on Beirut and Tehran blamed on Israel.
Macron and King Abdullah “expressed their utmost concern” and “underlined the need to avoid a regional military escalation at all costs,” according to the Elysee’s readout of their call.
“They called on all the parties to end the cycle of reprisals, exercise the utmost restraint and responsibility to guarantee the security of the populations.”
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh died in a strike on Tehran on Wednesday that Iran blamed on Israel, hours after the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah’s military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut.
Iran and Hezbollah have vowed revenge for the killings. The Lebanese group has been trading near-daily cross-border fire with Israel since war erupted in Gaza on October 7 following Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel.

