Libya says attempts to suspend operations at Sharara oil field are ‘political blackmail’

TRIPOLI: Libya’s internationally recognized government condemned on Sunday attempts to shut operations at the Sharara oil field, describing them as “political blackmail.”
In a statement, the government said it would not spare efforts to defend the interests of the Libyan people after local protesters partially shut down the field on Saturday.
The Sharara field, one of Libya’s largest production areas with a capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day, has been a frequent target of local protesters for various political reasons.
DUBAI: Sudanese freelance photographer Faiz Abubakr has been documenting the crisis in his home country that began in April 2023, when violence broke out between rival military factions.
The Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Sudan’s de facto president, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, have been locked in battle with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, under Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, ever since.
Despite the immense danger, Abubakr felt compelled to go out into the streets with his camera to record the catastrophe unfolding in his home city of Khartoum and capture the impact of the generals’ bitter rivalry on its beleaguered citizens.
“Many questions ran through my mind about the lives of these residents who fled daily from the scourge of war, whose homes and belongings were consumed by fire, and who died in tragic ways,” Abubakr told Arab News. “These questions related to how they spent their days under the roar of planes and explosions, which forced them to abandon their homes and were haunted by the curses of displacement.”
According to the UN, Sudan is now in the grips of the world’s largest internal-displacement crisis, with millions forced to flee their homes, including Abubakr who initially sought refuge in Egypt with his family.
After a few months, he returned to Sudan to work for several news agencies until he was wounded, he said, by an RSF gunman. While he recovered, he and his family moved to Kassala, located in the east of Sudan, close to the border with Eritrea.
Abubakr’s clients had included AFP, Le Monde, and The New York Times. Prior to the conflict, he was the recipient of the 2022 World Press Photo Award in the “Africa, singles” category. Now he is just trying to survive.
“The situation is much worse than before,” said Abubakr. “Life is very difficult due to lack of food and livelihood. There is the threat of famine in all parts of the country.”
Even in displacement, Abubakr has continued to photograph the conflict unfolding around him, in particular its impact on civilians forced to leave their homes.
“I try to document their stories, but it is very difficult to photograph due to security reasons,” he said. “I lost everything during the war, including most of my photography equipment. My psychological state is becoming worse.”
• 10 million People internally displaced in Sudan, according to the UN.
• 25 million More than half of the population in need of humanitarian aid.
Abubakr is not alone. The conflict has taken a devastating toll on the health and wellbeing of Sudanese civilians, according to a new report by Medecins Sans Frontieres, whose staff operate in eight states across Sudan.
The population has faced “horrendous levels of violence, succumbing to widespread fighting and surviving repeated attacks, abuse, and exploitation” by the warring parties, the report states.
“The violence in Sudan shows no signs of abating,” Vickie Hawkins, executive director of MSF UK, writes in the report. “In fact, it is intensifying at a pace that outstrips our ability to process, document and respond to the daily events that our teams and patients experience in Sudan.”
The report draws on medical and operational data collected by MSF from April 15, 2023, to May 15 this year. It notes the patterns of violence and abuse observed by MSF teams and the devastating impact of the fighting on public health.
In the report, an unnamed health worker at Al-Nao hospital in Omdurman, west of Khartoum, described the aftermath of recent shelling in a residential area of the city.
“About 20 people arrived and died straight after. Some arrived already dead,” the health worker said. “Most of them came with already hanging hands or legs, already amputated. Some only with a small part of skin keeping two limbs together.
“One patient came with an amputated leg, their caregiver followed behind, carrying their missing limb in their hand.”
According to MSF, Al-Nao hospital has treated 6,776 patients for injuries caused by armed violence between Aug. 15, 2023 and April 30 this year — an average of 26 people per day.
“After 15 months of conflict, the warring parties show a complete lack of regard for any civilian life,” Kyle McNally, a project coordinator for MSF who was recently stationed in Sudan’s southwestern city of Nyala, told Arab News.
“These are the people that they claim to be representing and fighting for. Instead, this is really a war on the people of Sudan in the way that they’re conducting their hostilities. We see very egregious violations of civilian protection and attacks against civilians as well as civilian infrastructure.
“Hospitals and medical staff have not been spared. We see numerous attacks against healthcare facilities. The hospital system and the healthcare system have been completely decimated by the fighting.”
According to the UN, Sudan faces a deepening food crisis, with around 25 million people — including more than 14 million children, of whom 3 million are under the age of five, suffering acute malnutrition — in dire need of humanitarian assistance.
At least 10 million people have been forced to flee their homes to escape the violence, according to newly released data from the UN’s International Organization for Migration.
“The conflict in Sudan has become one of the largest displacement crises in the world,” Alyona Synenko, spokesperson for the Africa region at the International Committee of the Red Cross, told Arab News from Nairobi.
“We’re talking about a quarter of the population of the country that has fled their homes. People have lost their homes and lost access to essential means for survival.”
The displacement of farmers, in particular, has led to the collapse of Sudan’s agricultural sector, exacerbating food insecurity. “Food production has suffered immensely, and we’re witnessing a worsening food crisis,” said Synenko.
“We have hundreds of people who call us, desperate, because they don’t know what happened to their loved ones. We have more and more families who are separated and have lost any means to contact each other.”
During the first half of 2024, the ICRC worked in partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent to provide emergency assistance and essential services. However, its efforts have been frustrated by the security situation, administrative challenges, and difficulties accessing communities.
Nowhere is this more obvious than in Sudan’s troubled Darfur region, where allegations of ethnic cleansing and attacks on hospitals have emerged.
“We saw just utter devastation throughout the city of Nyala, which used to be the second most populous city in Sudan,” said McNally of MSF.
“The entire northern half of the city is almost completely destroyed. You see a complete lack of basic services anywhere. There has been virtually no international humanitarian response in this part of the country.
“You really see people struggling. You have the residents who remained, and then you also have IDP camps in the surrounding area with hundreds of thousands of people. You see a lot of people who are incredibly desperate and very little assistance currently reaching them.”
According to Abubakr, Sudanese civilians suffer especially badly in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces. The paramilitary group now controls most of Khartoum, Al-Jazirah, Kordofan, and the vast western region of Darfur.
Of particular concern are reports of sexual and gender-based violence emerging from across the country, but especially from Darfur.
An MSF survey of 135 survivors of sexual violence, treated in refugee camps in Chad by MSF teams between July and December 2023, found that 90 percent were abused by an armed perpetrator. Fifty percent were abused in their own home and 40 percent were raped by multiple attackers.
Abubakr recalls feeling haunted by the sight of his neighbors in Khartoum abandoning their homes — leaving places and belongings that were integral to their identity, not knowing whether they would ever return. He never believed that he, too, would flee the city of his birth.
Now, only the memories and the photographs of a home he someday hopes to reclaim remain.
“I see that a person does not inhabit the place as much as the place inhabits them,” said Abubakr. “The images and scenes of my home never left my mind. I wish to return to it again.”
TEL AVIV, Israel: Israel is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.
Tensions have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran. Iran and its allies have blamed Israel and threatened retaliation. Hamas says it has begun discussions on choosing a new leader.
Netanyahu said Israel was ready for any scenario. Jordan’s foreign minister was making a rare trip to Iran as part of diplomatic efforts — “We want the escalation to end,” Ayman Safadi said — while the Pentagon has moved significant assets to the region.
“We are doing everything possible to make sure that this situation does not boil over,” White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told ABC.
In Israel, some prepared bomb shelters and recalled Iran’s unprecedented direct military assault in April following a suspected Israeli strike that killed two Iranian generals. Israel said almost all the drones and ballistic and cruise missiles were intercepted.
A stabbing attack on Sunday near Tel Aviv killed a woman in her 70s and an 80-year-old man, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service, and two others were wounded. The police said the attack was carried out by a Palestinian militant, who was “neutralized.”
Inside Gaza, the Health Ministry said at least 25 people were killed and 19 others injured when Israel struck two schools in Gaza City. AP video showed at least one child among the dead. Israel’s military, which regularly accuses Palestinian militants of sheltering in civilian areas, said it hit Hamas command centers.
“As you can see, there is no equipment to recover the injured. Rescuers are digging with their hands,” said one man, Yusuf Al-Mashharawi.
Earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least 18 people. One hit a tent camp for thousands of displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, killing four people, including one woman, the Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said it targeted a Palestinian militant in the strike, which it said caused secondary explosions, “indicating the presence of weaponry in the area.”
The hospital in Deir Al-Balah is the main medical facility operating in central Gaza as many others in the territory no longer function. A separate strike on a home near Deir Al-Balah killed a girl and her parents, according to the hospital.
Another strike flattened a house in northern Gaza, killing at least eight, including three children, their parents and their grandmother, according to the Health Ministry. Another three people were killed in a strike on a vehicle in Gaza City, according to Civil Defense first responders.
Palestinian militants in Gaza fired at least five projectiles at Israeli communities near the border without causing casualties or damage, the military said. The military later told people in some parts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis to evacuate.
The Health Ministry also said an Israeli strike on Saturday at a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City killed at least 16 people. Israel’s military said it struck a Hamas command center.
The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 people hostage.
Israel’s massive offensive in response has killed at least 39,580 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Heavy airstrikes and ground operations have caused widespread destruction and displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, often multiple times.
The militant group Hezbollah and Israel have continued to trade fire along the Lebanon border since the war began, with the severity growing in recent months. The Lebanese state-run National News Agency said an Israeli strike targeted a house in Beit Lef, and the Lebanese Health Ministry said two people were critically wounded.
Hezbollah says it’s aimed at relieving pressure on fellow Iran-backed ally Hamas. A growing number of countries, including the US, are encouraging citizens to leave Lebanon after last week’s killing of a senior commander.
DOHA: Qatar and the US signed an agreement on Sunday in Doha to boost security cooperation between the two countries, Qatar News Agency reported.
The agreement was signed by Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al-Kaabi, undersecretary of Qatar’s ministry of interior, and US Ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis.
During the meeting, the two officials also discussed the existing relations between their two countries regarding security as well as ways to bolster them.
On Sunday, Saudi Arabia joined the US, UK, France, Canada and Jordan in calling on their citizens to leave Lebanon amid growing fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.
BEIRUT: Israeli warplanes conducted five airstrikes on the border town of Kfar Kila on Sunday, demolishing five vacant homes and reducing them to rubble.
An Israeli drone strike also targeted a house in the town center of Beit Lif, causing “severe injuries to two individuals and minor injuries to a third person,” according to the Ministry of Health’s Emergency Operations Center.
The attack came hours after Iran-backed Hezbollah expanded its military operations against the Israeli army on Saturday night, targeting the settlement of Beit Hillel for the first time since hostilities began between the two sides 10 months ago.
The threat of expanding hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army has increased due to Hezbollah’s decision to avenge the assassination of its prominent field commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in the southern suburbs of Beirut last week.
The situation has raised Lebanese concerns about open war, especially as it has coincided with warnings from Arab and foreign embassies for their citizens in the country to leave immediately.
The Israeli army fired incendiary bombs at the forests near the Blue Line after its heavy machine guns combed the town of Aita al-Shaab.
In addition, an Israeli drone conducted an operation against a motorcycle in the town of Rab El-Thalathine but it failed to hit its target.
In a separate incident, another drone targeted a water distribution power station in the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon. The strike ignited a fire at the facility, causing a disruption in water supply.
Hezbollah declared that it had “successfully targeted the espionage equipment at the Ramia military site, resulting in its destruction.”
Additionally, the group launched rockets at the Manara military complex, “hitting it directly.”
Hezbollah also said it had used artillery shells to target “the Birkat Risha site, achieving hits,” and “Al-Malikiyah … hitting it directly.”
The group launched around 50 rockets toward the settlement of Beit Hillel on Saturday night.
Hezbollah said in a statement that it had included the location on its target list and attacked it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to Israeli attacks on Kfar Kila and Deir Siriane, which had targeted civilians.
The Israeli military responded to Hezbollah’s action by expanding its own targets to include “a Hezbollah missile-launch pad and an additional infrastructure located in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon.”
It added that it had “eliminated dangers in the Odaisseh area (in) southern Lebanon.”
Israeli media reported on Sunday afternoon that “a factory in Kiryat Shmona in Upper Galilee was directly hit by a missile fired from southern Lebanon.”
Meanwhile, three rockets were fired toward an Israeli site in the occupied Shebaa Farms.
Saudi Arabia’s Embassy has reiterated its request for nationals to depart from Lebanon without delay, while the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Jordanians “not to travel to Lebanon at present, for their safety,” and requested its citizens “residing and present in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible.”
The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested its citizens to “take immediate measures to leave Lebanon as soon as possible,” describing the situation in the country as “a very volatile security context.”
The statement released by the US Embassy on Saturday requested US citizens to “book any available travel ticket” and contact the embassy if any citizen did not have enough funds to return to the US.
The offices of Middle East Airlines have witnessed some pressure from those wishing to bring forward their departure date from Lebanon.
An employee working in the call center said: “We receive between 6,000 and 8,000 calls a day to change the travel date. Most callers are Lebanese expatriates who have come to Lebanon to spend their summer vacation.”
Arab and foreign airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon, with the exception of a few that have reduced the number of daily flights to one, including Turkish Airlines.
Beirut International Airport saw no new arrivals throughout the night until the early-morning hours although, according to a government source: “Lebanon’s officials have not been warned of the possibility of Israel targeting the airport like it did during the 2006 war.
“However, nothing is guaranteed in this confrontation, and any mistake could lead to dire consequences.”
Adel Al-Masri, an attorney living in the Ruwais area of Beirut, said many people want to leave the city’s southern suburb.
The attorney said: “The reassurances that minimize the likelihood of a war breaking out are no longer convincing us, as we are seeing what is happening in Gaza, and we do not want our children to live this bitter experience as we did.”