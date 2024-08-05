Saudi Arabia is now self-sufficient in fig production, says agriculture ministry

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has achieved self-sufficiency in fig production, with annual output exceeding 28,000 tonnes on 1,421 hectares of land across the country, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has announced.
In a statement posted on its website over the weekend, the MEWA said Jazan and Riyadh are the biggest producers with annual production in tonnes of 9,906 and 8,010, respectively.
Asir is third with 3,970, Makkah 1,635, Hail 1,033, Al-Jouf 874, Al-Baha 790, Qassim 737, Najran 645, Tabuk 348, Madinah 245, and the Northern Border 36.
Fig production season is from February to November, with the Madani, Turkish, Waziri, Kadota, and White King varieties the most popular, in addition to local ones.
Figs are known to have multiple health benefits, including helping to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, regulate blood pressure, strengthen bones, and improve hair and skin, according to the MEWA statement.
The ministry is working to develop the production, processing and marketing of figs through the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program across the country.
The government wants to raise awareness about the Kingdom’s diverse fruit options, and to support farmers by improving marketing and distribution.
Local farmer Bassam Al-Haboub, who has also joined the production initiative, planted 1,200 fig trees in two years.
He said he focuses on having high-quality soil and water, and cultivates a fig variety known for its abundant yield, firmness and transportability.
A graduate in agriculture, Al-Haboub has leveraged his expertise to market his produce locally.
He thanked the MEWA for organizing festivals that provide a platform for farmers to display their products and access valuable support services.
Saudi man turns historic family home into cultural center
Seifalah Sharbatly’s project is promoting awareness of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage
Updated 04 August 2024
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: One of the oldest structures in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district, the 19th-century Sharbatly House, has been transformed into a center hosting cultural, literary, artistic, scientific and intellectual events.
The renovations were carried out by Abdullah Sharbatly’s grandson, businessman Seifalah Sharbatly, who sought to modernize the building while preserving its character, foundation and interiors, as well as its original brick walls. New materials exported from countries including Sweden and Egypt comply with strict heritage preservation standards.
Sharbatly told Arab News that every tile placed in the historic building was a link to its heritage. “You will find written on the back of the tile, ‘Made in Hejjaz’,” he said. The process of searching for antique tiles of the same shape took a long time, he added.
He put his heart and soul into every detail of the project, aiming not just to restore the building but revitalize it and turn it into a cultural hub.
Many historic houses in the area were abandoned until the Ministry of Culture led the project to revive Al-Balad and transform its heritage into tourist attractions.
“The idea of creating a cultural house came from my passion for art, culture and poetry, and from my keenness to preserve the historic building left by our grandfather,” he said. “The idea began in 2013 when I visited our house, abandoned and collapsing in some parts, including ceilings, and covered in dust.”
Soon after he approached his father and made a case for extensive renovations that would bring the property into the 21st century, which was agreed.
The work took a long time, said Sharbatly: “I thought it would take me around three years to complete the renovation but it took me seven years.”
The restoration took place before Al-Balad became a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Seifalah Sharbatly, Saudi businessman
Seifalah Sharbatly, Saudi businessman
“We were ahead of the preservation of the area’s heritage program,” added Sharbatly.
The four-story building, located on Al-Bayaa Square, was built in the late 19th century by Al-Sharif Abdulilah Mihanna Al-Abdaly. It was later sold to Abdullah Sharbatly and became the family home.
In its time it served as the headquarters of the Egyptian mission in Saudi Arabia, and for some 30 years was a vital touchpoint for Egyptian traders and entrepreneurs doing business in the Kingdom upon arrival through Jeddah’s sea ports.
“After I restored the house to the best of my ability, I didn’t want the house to be like other historic houses in the area, of which most (became) museums,” Sharbatly said. “So I seriously thought to make it different by paying attention to it and introducing ideas that would restore to it the sparkle that it had almost lost over the years.”
Sharbatly said he wanted the house to promote Saudi cultural identity.
“Our vision for the cultural house is (for it) to become a home to all artists — from professionals to amateurs, from established to emerging, and from traditional to contemporary,” he said.
Many historic houses in the area were abandoned until the Ministry of Culture led the project to revive Al-Balad and transform its heritage into tourist attractions.
Speaking about the efforts, Sharbatly said: “The ministry’s initiative is not just to create a tourist destination but also to bring our generation and their children back to what was once the beating heart of Jeddah.
“It was a great initiative to revive the district and restore it to its glory days, recapturing its charm and significance as a cultural destination.”
When the Ministry of Culture took control of the area, Sharbatly sat with officials to present his vision and long-term plan.
Then he moved ahead with a new, more ambitious project: “The house has become one of the most popular cultural spots,” he added.
The Sharbatly House project has played a pivotal role in promoting awareness of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage among both local and international visitors. To continue his passion for promoting culture, the graduate student from the American University in Cairo hopes to expand his dream by creating a huge cultural area in Al-Balad.
“I hope one day to (make) my house as big as (the) El-Sawy Culture Wheel, which is considered one of the most important cultural venues in Egypt,” said Sharbatly.
He also revealed a new mission: “Right now I am in negotiation with the Saudi officials to save my other grandfather’s house, which is located in Al-Ruwais area.
“Unfortunately, the house is scheduled to be demolished along with the rest of buildings. I am trying to convince them not to demolish (it) because it is a historic house and valuable and could be preserved and promoted.”
Al-Akhawayn Palace, Al-Mousa Heritage Village, and the Saturday Market in Baljurashi, in addition to the museums in the governorates of the region, are popular tourist destinations
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The heritage villages of the Baha region, scattered among the Sarawat Mountains, are hosting several events as part of this year’s Baha Summer Festival.
The villages welcome visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom who come to see various aspects of traditional local life, including clothing, food, games, architecture, arts, and handicrafts, as well as photo exhibitions “reflecting the cultural and historical depth of the region,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Al-Akhawayn Palace, Al-Mousa Heritage Village, and the Saturday Market in Baljurashi, in addition to the museums in the governorates of the region, are popular tourist destinations.
Al-Akhawayn Palace overlooks the village of Al-Malad, which is home to many old heritage houses. The owner of the Al-Akhawayn Museum in Al-Malad, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, has launched “several historical and artistic initiatives that introduce the region’s heritage, history and culture, connecting new generations to the ancient folk arts,” the SPA stated.
• Al-Akhawayn Palace, Al-Mousa Heritage Village, and the Saturday Market in Baljurashi, in addition to the museums, are popular tourist destinations in Baha.
• The Baha Summer Festival is contributing to the local economy as it includes popular traditional dishes cooked by families from each village.
Al-Ghamdi told the SPA: “The village’s historical aspects have been used to implement a number of old popular initiatives, such as teaching young people the art of performing the southern Ardah and folk dances, as well as showcasing old costumes and weapons.”
Al-Ghamdi added that Al-Malad is “a civilizational legacy and a unique urban heritage,” home to forts dating back more than 400 years, including the Akhawayn (“Twin”) castle.
The Baha Summer Festival is contributing to the local economy as it includes popular traditional dishes cooked by families from each village.
According to the SPA: “Visitors participate in folk dances and songs and take commemorative photos in the alleyways of these heritage villages.”
More than 25,000 environmental checks completed in Saudi Arabia
This heightened compliance will result in benefits to the quality of essential environmental resources such as water, air, and soil
Updated 04 August 2024
SPA
RIYADH: The National Center for Environmental Compliance has said it conducted more than 25,000 inspections across various sectors and activities during the first half of 2024, representing a substantial increase over the number of inspections carried out last year.
Abdullah Al-Ayuni, the NCEC’s director general, said the increase in inspection visits to facilities would boost adherence to regulations. This heightened compliance will result in benefits to the quality of essential environmental resources such as water, air, and soil.
He said the inspection tours were conducted by specialized national teams and followed a detailed schedule based on the environmental impact of various activities and the public sector.
The second quarter of this year has seen an 18 percent increase in inspections compared to the same period last year.
Riyadh forum to highlight global social responsibility efforts
The forum serves as a global platform for dialogue in social responsibility and reflects the Kingdom’s leading position in this field, as stipulated in Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The International Social Responsibility Forum organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will take place in Riyadh from Oct. 28-29, Saudi Press Agency has reported.
The forum serves as a global platform for dialogue in social responsibility and reflects the Kingdom’s leading position in this field, as stipulated in Saudi Vision 2030.
It aims to enable decision makers in the private sector, government representatives, development organizations and experts to engage, discuss challenges and development opportunities, stimulate innovation, and contribute to shaping the global future of social responsibility.
Its goals are also to promote excellence and competition among participants and foster partnerships between the public and private sectors and the non-profit sector, as well as to open up possibilities for global partnerships.
Its goals are also to promote excellence and competition among participants and foster partnerships between the public and private sectors and the non-profit sector, as well as to open up possibilities for global partnerships.
The event enables all stakeholders to meet and share experiences, success stories and best practices at dialogue sessions, workshops and an accompanying exhibition.
It highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to social responsibility and its growing role on the international stage as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. It also underscores its commitment to addressing global challenges — the Kingdom ranked 16th globally in the Social Responsibility Index in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook.