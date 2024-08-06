You are here

Western powers urge Bangladesh calm, democratic transition

Western powers urge Bangladesh calm, democratic transition
Anti-government protestors display Bangladesh's national flag as they storm Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's palace in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. (AFP)
AFP
Western powers urge Bangladesh calm, democratic transition

Western powers urge Bangladesh calm, democratic transition
AFP
WASHINGTON: Western powers called Monday for calm in Bangladesh after long-ruling leader Sheikh Hasina fled, with the United States saluting the military for forming an interim government rather than cracking down further on protesters.

Sheikh Hasina, who had particularly close relations with regional power India, enjoyed a mostly cooperative relationship with the West during her 15 years in power but had increasingly drawn criticism for her authoritarian turn.

The United States called on all sides in Bangladesh to “refrain from further violence” as bullet-ridden bodies were strewn across hospital floors and looting swept the capital Dhaka.

“Too many lives have been lost over the course of the past several weeks, and we urge calm and restraint in the days ahead,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father, had sought to quell a nationwide uprising that started with student-led protests against job quotas. Nearly 100 people were killed on Sunday as calls grew on her to step down.

Miller said that the United States had seen reports that the army refused pressure to crack down further on student-led demonstrations.

“If it is true in fact that the army resisted calls to crack down on lawful protesters, that would be a positive development,” he said.

“We welcome the announcement of an interim government and urge any transition be conducted in accordance with Bangladesh’s laws,” he said.

Asked if the military should choose the next leadership, Miller said, “We want to see the Bangladeshi people decide the future Bangladeshi government.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a “peaceful, orderly and democratic transition” as well as a “full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence,” his spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Bangladesh’s former colonial power Britain called for the United Nations to take the lead in an investigation.

“The people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

The European Union also called for “calm and restraint.”

“It is vital that an orderly and peaceful transition toward a democratically elected government is ensured, in full respect of human rights and democratic principles,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

There was no immediate reaction from regional governments to the fall of Hasina, who had sought a delicate balancing act of enjoying support from India while maintaining strong relations with China.

India issued an advisory strongly advising its nationals against traveling to Bangladesh. Indian media said that Hasina flew to a military air base near New Delhi.

A top-level source said she wanted to transit on to London, but it was unclear if she would be allowed.

Hasina largely had a productive relationship with Western powers during her tenure. The United States in the past praised her economic track record and saw Hasina as a partner on priorities such as countering Islamist extremism and sheltering Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

But the United States in recent years criticized her for autocratic tendencies and imposed visa sanctions over concerns on democracy.

Miller, the State Department spokesman, said the United States had contributed $2 billion to assist with refugees in Bangladesh.

“We think it’s important that Bangladesh continue to provide hospitality to the refugees we’ll continue to work with them to do so,” he said.

Olympic venue among 40 museums hit by ransomware attack: French police source

Olympic venue among 40 museums hit by ransomware attack: French police source
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The Grand Palais, which is hosting Olympic events in Paris, and around 40 other museums in France were victims of a ransomware attack at the weekend, police sources told AFP Monday.

Cybercriminals targeted the system used to “centralize financial data” for brands located at the various institutions on Saturday night, the source said.

The attackers had demanded a ransom and threatened to release financial data.

France’s national cybersecurity agency ANSSI confirmed that it had been alerted about an “incident,” adding that the hacked systems were not involved in the Olympic games.

The Grand Palais, which normally hosts major cultural exhibitions but is currently an Olympic venue for fencing and martial arts, confirmed it had been hit by a cyberattack but would not provide details.

After initially being mentioned as a possible target by the police source, the world-renowned Louvre denied being hit by the hacking.

According to the police source, a criminal investigation has been opened into attacks on data systems and for extortion by organized gang.

Ransomware generally involves hacking into computer systems and demanding money in exchange for unblocking them.

British minister cites Islamophobia as motivation for far-right violence in UK

British minister cites Islamophobia as motivation for far-right violence in UK
British minister cites Islamophobia as motivation for far-right violence in UK

British minister cites Islamophobia as motivation for far-right violence in UK
  • Amnesty chief wants action on ‘root cause’ of racism
LONDON: The UK’s home secretary on Monday pointed to Islamophobia for the first time as a motivation for far-right violence in several cities that has seen widespread damage and nearly 400 arrests.

Yvette Cooper was appearing on ITV’s morning television show “This Morning” and was asked why the Labour government had not used the term when talking about the violence, which broke out on Tuesday following a stabbing in which three children were killed.

“You’re right that there has been a range of different things driving this, including far-right extremism,” Cooper told the program.

“We have certainly seen some targeted attacks on mosques, and that clearly reflects Islamophobia, and people shouldn’t be targeted for their faith or for the color of their skin.

“We’ve also seen some looting, some response of local criminals just getting involved at the periphery on streets as well. None of these people speak for Britain,” she added.

Cooper’s department, the Home Office, said over the weekend it would deploy extra police and security for mosques under new emergency measures, The Telegraph reported.

A suspended Labour MP, Zarah Sultana, also appeared on “This Morning” and pushed the government to do more to call out hatred against Muslims.

“This question about naming it as Islamophobia is really important, because that allows us to shape our response,” she said.

“If we’re not identifying what is happening, the language that is being used and what this is about, we’re not going to be able to address this fundamentally,” she added.

Also on Monday, the head of Amnesty International UK said the government must get serious about tackling the “root cause of racism that plagues” British society.

“The widespread violence and hate crimes we’ve witnessed over the last few days are utterly unacceptable,” Sacha Deshmukh said.

“It’s disgusting to see hotels housing people seeking sanctuary set on fire, mosques and businesses attacked, and people targeted because of the color of their skin, their faith or their country of origin,” he added.

He said the violence was inspired by the rhetoric of politicians who had “scapegoated” refugees and migrants.

“Events of the last few days have been reported as ‘anti-immigration protests’ or ‘pro-British demonstrations’ and they should not be labeled as such. What we are seeing are clearly violent racist attacks targeting specific communities,” he said.

“Above all, the government must address the root causes of racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia that plagues our society — and this includes actively calling out and addressing the dangerous rhetoric of politicians and commentators on social media and elsewhere.”

Kyiv receives $3.9bn grant from America, PM says

Kyiv receives $3.9bn grant from America, PM says
Kyiv receives $3.9bn grant from America, PM says

Kyiv receives $3.9bn grant from America, PM says
KYIV: Ukraine has received a $3.9 billion grant from the United States via the World Bank, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

“This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. In total, Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in direct budgetary assistance from the US this year, which will allow us to confidently pass this financial period,” Shmyhal said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry, in a separate statement, said the funds would be directed toward wages for teachers, staff of the State Emergency Service and other public employees, as well as assistance for displaced persons, low-income families and people with disabilities. “The grant will help Ukraine to reimburse priority social and humanitarian expenditures without increasing the debt burden,” Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a statement.

The ministry said that since February 2022, direct budget support from the US had reached almost $27 billion, the largest source of financial assistance to Ukraine. Marchenko said the grant was a part of a large $60 billion package of support for Ukraine. 

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukrainian pilots have started flying F-16s for operations within the nation, confirming the long-awaited arrival of the US-made fighter jets more than 29 months after Russia’s invasion. The Ukrainian leader announced the use of F-16s, which Kyiv has long lobbied for, as he met military pilots at an air base flanked by two of the jets, with two more flying overhead.

“F-16s are in Ukraine. We did it. I am proud of our guys who are mastering these jets and have already started using them for our country,” Zelensky said.

The arrival of the jets is a milestone for Ukraine, though it remains unclear how many are available and how much of an impact they will have in enhancing air defenses and on the battlefield.

Bangladesh's history of upheaval and coups

Bangladesh’s history of upheaval and coups
Bangladesh’s history of upheaval and coups

Bangladesh’s history of upheaval and coups
  • Country’s first PM Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with most of his family in a military coup in 1975
  • Bangladesh’s Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman says Hasina had resigned following violent anti-quota protests
NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation after weeks of violent protests, announced on Monday in a televised address by the army chief, has brought focus once more to the country’s history of political upheaval and coups.

1975
The country’s first Prime minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s father, was assassinated along with most of his family members in a military coup that brought in a long period of military rule. Two more coups in the same year ended with General Ziaur Rahman seizing power in November.

1981
Ziaur Rahman was assassinated by rebels who stormed into a government guest house in Chittagong city where he was residing. The violence was believed to be the act of a small group of army officers, but the army itself remained loyal and suppressed the rebellion.

1982
Rahman’s successor, Abdus Sattar, was ousted in a bloodless military coup led by Hussein Muhammad Ershad, who took over as chief martial-law administrator and later assumed the office of president.

2007
The army chief staged a military coup and backed a caretaker government that ruled the country for the next two years until Hasina took power in 2009.

2009
Unhappy with their wages and living conditions, revolting paramilitary forces killed more than 70 people in the capital Dhaka, most of whom were army officers. The mutiny, as it was called, which had spread to nearly a dozen towns, ended after six days as the angry guards surrendered following a series of discussions.

2012
The Bangladesh army said it had foiled a coup attempt by retired and serving officers that was driven by a campaign to introduce Sharia, or Islamic law, throughout the country.

2024
Bangladesh’s Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said Hasina had resigned following violent anti-quota protests and an interim government would be formed to lead the country.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina quits after weeks of deadly protests

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina quits after weeks of deadly protests
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina quits after weeks of deadly protests

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina quits after weeks of deadly protests
  • Around 300 Bangladeshis were killed in deadly government crackdown
  • Bangladesh’s army will oversee the formation of an interim government
DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday, ending 15 years in power as thousands of demonstrators defied a nationwide curfew and stormed her official residence. 

In a televised address, Bangladesh’s military chief Waker-Uz-Zaman announced he was assuming control at a “critical time for our country” and confirmed that Hasina has left Dhaka for a “place of safety,” as local media reported neighboring India as her initial destination. 

“I am taking responsibility now and we will go to the president and ask to form an interim government to lead the country in the meantime,” he said. 

Zaman said the army would stand down and that an investigation would be launched into the deadly crackdowns that fueled outrage against the government. 

“Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible … I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing,” he said. 

“Now, the students’ duty is to stay calm and help us.”

After the army confirmed Hasina’s resignation, thousands of people poured into the capital’s streets in jubilation and shouted slogans. Television visuals showed masses storming Hasina’s official residence in the capital, pumping fists, making victory signs, and removing furniture and other household items. 

Hasina had ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and was elected for a fourth consecutive term in a January vote that was boycotted by her main opponents, sparking concerns over how free and fair the vote was. 

She was forced out by weeks of protests that started out peacefully but turned into deadly clashes with security forces, leading to communications blackout, curfews, and around 300 deaths. 

Students were the ones leading earlier protests that began in July to demand reforms to a quota system for government jobs, which the Supreme Court eventually scaled back. But as the rallies turned deadly and authorities attempted to quell the violence with force, the movement escalated into a campaign to oust Hasina. 

At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks, with the unrest leading to closure of schools and universities across the South Asian nation and authorities issuing a shoot-on-sight curfew at one point. 

Student activists called for a march to Dhaka on Monday in defiance of the latest curfew to press for Hasina’s resignation. This comes after nearly 100 people, including over a dozen police officers, were killed on Sunday following a fresh wave of deadly clashes across the country. 

“SECOND REVOLUTION”

Hasina, 76, was one of the world’s longest ruling female leaders and has played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s politics, a nation of about 170 million people that declared its independence in 1971. 

She is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s charismatic founding leader, who was killed in 1975 in a military coup when Ms. Hasina was 28. She served as prime minister from 1996 to 2001 and regained power in 2009.

Under her leadership, Bangladesh became one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, with World Bank estimates showing that more than 25 million people in the country have been lifted out of poverty in the last two decades.

But critics say she has grown increasingly autocratic and called her a threat to the country’s democracy, with many saying that the recent unrest reflected a broader discontent against her rule. 

“Bengalis have witnessed the second revolution in its history of 52 years since independence,” Prof. A.S.M. Amanullah, a professor of sociology at Dhaka University, told Arab News. 

Amanullah said the students had demanded “total reform” of the country, and said all of the nation’s institutions were corrupt, with the government of the last 15 years to blame. 

“It is the people’s power. It is a voice to the rest of the world. It is a voice to the rest of the Indian subcontinent,” Amanullah said. 

“If you work against your people, whatever you may be, whoever you may be, you cannot sustain in the long run.”

