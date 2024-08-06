You are here

Saudi Arabia issues over 40k certificates of origin in July

Saudi Arabia issues over 40k certificates of origin in July
It marked the 15th consecutive month in which the ministry issued over 30,000 certificates to Saudi manufacturers. Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia issues over 40k certificates of origin in July

Saudi Arabia issues over 40k certificates of origin in July
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi exporters saw a more than 27 percent monthly rise in certificates of origin in July, reaching 40,588 as trade opportunities continued to grow across various sectors.

This marked the 15th consecutive month in which the ministry issued over 30,000 certificates to Saudi manufacturers, highlighting the strength of the Kingdom’s export sector.

The last time the figure dropped below 30,000 was in April 2023.

A certificate of origin verifies the national origin of exported products. This service is available to industrial businesses, commercial entities, and individuals such as farmers, fishermen, and artisans.

The procedure aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic transformation plan, which aims to boost the share of non-oil exports in Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product from 16 percent to 50 percent by the end of the decade.

The ministry explained that the certificate includes four models: one for national products intended for Gulf Cooperation Council states, another for national products intended for Arab countries, a preferential unified model for GCC countries when exporting to nations and economic groups with free trade agreements, and a general model in both Arabic and English for countries that do not offer preferential treatment.
 

Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise

Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise
Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise

Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise
Updated 06 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: An increase in domestic investments and credit led Qatar’s banking assets to see a monthly growth of 1.2 percent in June, to reach 1.99 trillion Qatari riyals ($546.4 billion).

According to QNB Financial Services, this growth contributed to a 1.5 percent rise in banking sector assets in 2024, compared to 1.96 trillion riyals recorded in December 2023. 

Domestic holdings increased 0.7 percent month on month to reach 1.62 trillion riyals in June, while foreign assets rose 3 percent to 292.3 billion riyals. 

June assets saw increased growth compared to May’s 0.8 percent monthly increase and a significant leap from April’s 1.3 percent drop.

Over the past five years, assets have grown at an average rate of 6.8 percent, as detailed in QNBFS’s report.

The banking sector’s growth aligns with the nation’s strategy outlined in the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, issued by the Qatar Central Bank in 2023. 

This initiative aims to develop a financial and capital market that leads the region in innovation, efficiency, and investor protection. It positions Qatar to unlock its full economic potential, aligning with the broader objectives of the 2030 National Vision. 

The strategic plan focuses on enhancing financial stability and promoting sustainable economic development through the integration of advanced financial technologies and practices, thereby reinforcing Qatar’s status as a key financial hub in the region. 

US electric carmaker Lucid Group secures $1.5bn from PIF 

US electric carmaker Lucid Group secures $1.5bn from PIF 
US electric carmaker Lucid Group secures $1.5bn from PIF 

US electric carmaker Lucid Group secures $1.5bn from PIF 
Updated 06 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: US automaker Lucid Group has secured $1.5 billion in new funding from its majority shareholder, Ayar Third Investment Co., an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The deal includes $750 million in convertible preferred stock via private placement and a $750 million unsecured delayed draw term loan facility, subject to certain terms and conditions, according to a statement. 

This is in line with PIF’s aim to be a global investment powerhouse and the world’s most impactful investor, enabling the creation of new sectors and opportunities to shape the future global economy while driving Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation.

It also aligns well with Lucid’s mission to expedite the global shift toward sustainable transportation and energy by crafting the most advanced electric vehicles available.

“The additional $1.5 billion commitment by an affiliate of the PIF announced today is expected to provide sufficient liquidity into at least the fourth quarter of 2025,” the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer at Lucid Gagan Dhingra said.

The statement further revealed that the PIF-backed firm plans to utilize the funds raised from the private placement and potential proceeds from the term loan for general corporate uses, which could encompass various activities such as investments and meeting working capital needs.

Oil Updates – prices rebound 1% on concerns wider Middle East conflict may cut supply

Oil Updates – prices rebound 1% on concerns wider Middle East conflict may cut supply
Oil Updates – prices rebound 1% on concerns wider Middle East conflict may cut supply

Oil Updates – prices rebound 1% on concerns wider Middle East conflict may cut supply
  • Fear of wider Middle East conflict leads to fresh buying
  • US passes message to Iran not to escalate
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded by 1 percent on Tuesday, paring the previous session’s loss, on supply concern amid an escalating Middle East conflict, stronger US services sector data and a cut in production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield.

Brent crude futures gained 76 cents, or 1 percent, to $77.06 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 92 cents, or 1.26 percent, to $73.86.

On Monday, both benchmarks fell about 1 percent against a backdrop of falling global stock markets.

Oil’s slide was limited by mounting concern that Iran, a key Middle Eastern producer, may retaliate against Israel and the US for the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran and an Israeli attack that killed a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon, potentially leading to a wider regional war.

On Monday, at least five US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq, US officials told Reuters. It was unclear whether the attack was linked to the retaliation threats.

The US has been urging countries to convey to Iran that escalation is not in its interest, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

“Oil seems to have clawed back some of its losses as broader concerns of a possible escalation in Middle Eastern conflict continue to add (to) apprehensions in (the) oil market. The possibility of an all-out war in (the) Middle East is getting real, threatening global supplies,” Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova in Singapore, said in an email.

Oil was also supported by overnight data showing service sector activity in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, rebounded from a four-year low in July.

Price gains also occurred amid a broader rally in Asian equity markets after they plunged on Monday.

“The broad-based recovery in risk sentiments and more resilient US services sector data offer some support for prices,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong in an email.

“Concerns around US growth risks are eased by resilience in US services activities, but it may have to take more to reassure markets of a stronger global demand outlook for oil.”

Worries over lower production at Libya’s 300,000 barrel-per-day Sharara oil field buoyed prices further. Output at the field, one of the country’s largest, has fallen by around 20 percent due to protests.

These production troubles have offset some of the earlier macro bearishness in the market, said ING analysts in a client note.

Aramco reports $29.1bn net profit in Q2, up 6.59%

Aramco reports $29.1bn net profit in Q2, up 6.59%
Aramco reports $29.1bn net profit in Q2, up 6.59%

Aramco reports $29.1bn net profit in Q2, up 6.59%
Updated 50 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco reported a net profit of $29.1 billion for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a 6.59 percent quarter-on-quarter increase, despite challenging market conditions.  

For the first half of the year, the company said its net income reached $56.3 billion.

Operating cash flow amounted to $64.7 billion in the six months to the end of June, with $31.1 billion of that coming in the second quarter of the year.

Amin Nasser, Aramco’s president and CEO, said: “We have delivered market-leading performance once again, with strong earnings and cash flows in the first half of the year. Leveraging these strong earnings, we continued to deliver a base dividend that is sustainable and progressive, and a performance-linked dividend that shares the upside with our shareholders.”  

Aramco has declared a base dividend of $20.3 billion for the second quarter and a performance-linked dividend of $10.8 billion, which will be paid in the next three months.   

The company expects to declare total dividends of $124.2 billion for 2024, highlighting its strong financial position.  

“We have also continued to create and deliver both value and growth, as demonstrated by the positive investor response to the Government’s secondary public offering of Aramco shares and our recent $6 billion bond issuance. Our drive to create value is supported by our distinctive long-term competitive advantages, our exceptional financial resilience through cycles, and our strong balance sheet,” he added. 

The company reported $220.73 billion in revenue for the first half of the year, registering a 0.9 percent increase from SR804.8 billion in the same period of 2023, driven by higher crude oil and refined product prices, as well as higher volumes of refined and chemical products sold.  

This was partially offset by a decrease in crude oil volumes sold during the period, according to a statement on Tadawul. 

The state-owned oil giant reported total revenues of $113.52 billion in the second quarter of the year, compared to $107.35 billion for the same period in 2023.  

For the the three months to the end of June, free cash flow decreased compared to the same quarter in 2023. This decline was mainly due to lower operating cash flows from reduced earnings and unfavorable changes in working capital. 

However, this was partially offset by a reduction in cash payments for income, zakat, and other taxes. 

In June 2024, as part of the secondary public offering, Aramco acquired 137.6 million ordinary shares from the government for a cash payment of $1 billion.  

Nasser also mentioned that, building on these strengths, significant progress had been made in key strategic areas during the second quarter. 

Aramco’s secondary public offering and $6 billion bond issuance attracted significant investor interest. The company also advanced its gas expansion with over $25 billion in new contracts, aiming for a 60 percent increase in sales gas production by 2030. 

The state oil firm acquired a 10 percent stake in HORSE Powertrain Limited and a 40 percent interest in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. It also partnered with Pasqal to install Saudi Arabia’s first quantum computer. 

“These are exciting times for Aramco as we continue to seek new opportunities to enhance our portfolio and our capabilities to enable a secure and more sustainable energy future,” he added. 

Oracle launches 2nd public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Kingdom's AI economy 

Oracle launches 2nd public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Kingdom’s AI economy 
Oracle launches 2nd public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Kingdom's AI economy 

Oracle launches 2nd public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Kingdom’s AI economy 
Updated 06 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Technology firm Oracle Corp. has launched its second public cloud region in Riyadh as part of a $1.5 billion investment to enhance Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure.  

The Riyadh cloud region will provide both public and private sector organizations in Saudi Arabia with access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, allowing them to modernize applications and innovate using data, analytics, and artificial intelligence, according to a press release. 

The initiative is anticipated to significantly contribute to the Kingdom’s AI economy, projected to reach $135.2 billion by 2030. 

This expansion is part of Oracle’s distributed cloud strategy and follows the earlier establishment of a region in Jeddah, as well as previously announced plans for another in NEOM. 

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology  Haytham Al-Ohali said: “The opening of Oracle’s new cloud region in Riyadh reflects the Kingdom’s continuous efforts in boosting the digital economy based on modern technologies and innovation.” 

He added: “This step will significantly enable international and local companies to achieve innovation and promote the adoption of AI and cloud computing technologies in various sectors, which enhances Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness at the regional and international level.” 

The Riyadh cloud region, hosted by Center3, joins Oracle’s eight cloud regions in the Middle East and North Africa. 

Richard Smith, executive vice president and general manager of EMEA Cloud Infrastructure at Oracle, said: “With the rapid expansion of our cloud footprint in Saudi Arabia, Oracle is committed to helping the country achieve its goal of developing one of the strongest digital economies in the world.” 

Smith added: “As part of our wider investment in cloud capabilities in Saudi Arabia, the Oracle Cloud Riyadh Region will help accelerate adoption of cloud and AI technologies to boost innovation across all sectors of the Saudi economy, while helping organizations addressing local data hosting requirements.” 

The new cloud region will offer low-latency access to cloud services, high availability, backup and disaster recovery capabilities, and OCI’s sovereign AI features, the press release said.  

As a result, customers can make use of AI capabilities designed with the requirements of digital sovereignty frameworks in mind, it added. 

These capabilities will help organizations comply with local data regulations and ensure AI sovereignty by aligning with digital sovereignty frameworks. 

CEO of Center3, Fahad AlHajjeri, said the initiative delivers on “our shared vision of fostering technological innovation and advancing the digital economy” of the Kingdom. 

“Oracle’s cloud regions in Saudi Arabia will play an important role in enhancing data sovereignty, driving digital transformation, and empowering businesses across the country to achieve greater agility and growth,” the CEO added. 

Jyoti Lalchandani, regional managing director of IDC, added: “Oracle’s continued expansion of its cloud footprint in Saudi Arabia is vital as companies increasingly leverage AI and GenAI capabilities. Local cloud infrastructure helps organizations ensure faster data processing, enhanced security, and compliance with national regulations, helping them innovate more efficiently and effectively.”

