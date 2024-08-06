You are here

  Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24

Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24

Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24
Egypt’s Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk speaking at a press conference. Facebook/Egypt Cabinet
Updated 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24

Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24
Updated 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Egypt achieved a primary budget surplus of 6.1 percent in the fiscal year 2023/24, bolstered by a landmark sale of coastal land to the UAE, said the country’s finance minister. 

At a press conference, Ahmed Kouchouk disclosed that Egypt’s total expenditure amounted to 3.016 trillion Egyptian pounds ($61.3 billion), with a budget deficit of 3.6 percent. 

In February, the UAE, through a consortium led by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ, signed an agreement to invest $35 billion in Ras El-Hekma, a Mediterranean region 350 km northwest of Cairo. This deal represents the largest foreign direct investment in Egypt’s history. 

The minister highlighted that no new taxes were imposed last year, and tax revenues increased by 30 percent year on year for the financial year 2023/24. 

This aligns with the International Monetary Fund’s objective for Egypt to boost tax revenue in its 2025/26 budget. 

“The priority is to improve services for citizens as much as we can and we work with all our efforts so that what is coming will be better,” Kouchouk said. 

“The Egyptian people are the real owners of the budget, and we will also work hard to maximize resources to create sufficient financial space for spending on human development areas and everything that matters to citizens,” he added. 

He further explained that despite improvements in budget numbers, they would be ineffective unless they translate into better economic performance, enhanced business competitiveness, and an improved standard of living. 

“The challenges are difficult for the people, the economy, and the government, and the state is trying to bear the greatest burden,” the minister said. 

Kouchouk also noted a 25 percent increase in spending on education, 24 percent on health, and 20 percent on social protection. Allocations for support and social protection have more than doubled since 2020/21 to reach 550 billion pounds, he said. 

“We will rearrange our priorities again so that public spending is more socially conscious in order to contain the impact of economic reforms,” the minister added. 

Kouchouk acknowledged a decline in public investments but said: “We are working hard to increase the volume of private investments with a focus on investments directed to industry and export and we still need more work to increase the private sector’s contributions to economic activity.” 

In April, then-Finance Minister Mohamed Maait noted that Egypt’s economic reforms, aimed at empowering the private sector and attracting investment, had begun to yield positive results despite global and regional economic challenges. 

Financial indicators had surpassed budget estimates and targets over the previous nine months of the fiscal year 2023/2024.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 soars, other markets are mixed

Japan’s Nikkei 225 soars, other markets are mixed
Updated 06 August 2024
AP
Follow

Japan’s Nikkei 225 soars, other markets are mixed

Japan’s Nikkei 225 soars, other markets are mixed
  • Calm finally appears to be returning, says analyst
Updated 06 August 2024
AP

BANGKOK: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index soared more than 10 percent on Tuesday, rebounding after a rollercoaster start to the week that sent markets tumbling in Europe and on Wall Street.

European markets were mostly lower, with Germany’s DAX down 0.4 percent at 17,277.27 and the CAC 40 in Paris 0.7 percent lower, at 7,098.89.

In London, the FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent to 7,974.44.

Those modest declines and gains in Asia suggested a respite from the turmoil of the past two trading sessions, when the Nikkei lost a combined 18.2% and other markets also swooned. US futures showed solid gains, with the contract for the S&P 500 up 0.5 percent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS

European markets were mostly lower, with Germany’s DAX down 0.4 percent at 17,277.27 and the CAC 40 in Paris 0.7 percent lower, at 7,098.89.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3.3 percent to 2,522.15. It had careened 8.8 percent lower on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gave up early gains to close 0.3 percent lower at 16,647.34.

The Shanghai Composite index, largely bypassed by Monday’s drama, rose 0.2 percent.

Monday’s plunge reminiscent of a crash in 1987 that swept around the world pummeled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsened about a slowing US economy.

The Nikkei gained nearly 11 percent early Tuesday and bounced throughout the day to close up 3,217.04 points at 34,675.46 as investors snapped up bargains after the 12.4 percent rout of the day before.

“Calm finally appears to be returning,” Bas van Geffen of Rabobank said in a report. The Nikkei’s 10 percent gain didn’t make up for Monday’s loss, he said, “but at least it takes some of the ‘panic’ out of the selling.”

The dollar rose to 144.87 yen from 144.17 yen. The yen’s rebound against the dollar after the Bank of Japan raised its main interest rate on July 31 was one factor behind the recent market swings, as investors who had borrowed in yen and invested in dollar assets like US stocks sold their holdings to cover the higher costs of those “carry trade” deals.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3.3 percent to 2,522.15. It had careened 8.8 percent lower on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gave up early gains to close 0.3 percent lower at 16,647.34. The Shanghai Composite index, largely bypassed by Monday’s drama, rose 0.2 percent to 2,867.28.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.4 percent to 7,680.60 as the central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged. On Monday, the S&P 500 dropped 3 percent for its worst day in nearly two years. The Dow declined 2.6 percent and the Nasdaq composite slid 3.4%.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound
  • Dubai’s main share index jumped 2.4% and Qatari benchmark slipped 0.8%
  • Bahrain’s bourse eased by 0.1%, while the Kuwait exchange inched up by 1.1%
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Most stock markets in the Gulf rebounded on Tuesday as comments from US Federal Reserve officials soothed investor nerves following the previous session’s global sell-off on fears of a possible US recession.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday, gaining 174.70 points or 1.52 percent to close at 11,679.16. 

The benchmark index recorded a total trading volume of SR9.07 billion ($2.42 billion), with 194 stocks advancing and 35 declining.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu was also steady on Tuesday, with the index shedding just 5.37 points to 25,696.10. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.31 percent to close at 1,466.56. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Emaar The Economic City, as its share price surged by 10 percent to SR7.81. 

Other top performers were Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Fisheries Co., whose share prices soared by 9.99 percent and 9.96 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer in the main market was Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. The company’s share price slipped by 9.99 percent to SR21.80.

On the parallel market, the top gainers were Clean Life Co., and Almuneef Co. for Trade, Industry, Agriculture and Contracting, whose share prices edged up by 9.93 percent and 9.63 percent, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. reported a net profit of SR209.92 million in the first half of this year, representing a rise of 22.99 percent compared to the same period in 2023. 

This significant increase in net income was driven by higher revenue and offset by the cost of sales, as well as improved cost efficiencies in other operating expenses, the pharmaceutical firm said in a Tadawul statement.

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. also announced a 16 percent cash dividend for the first half of this year at SR1.6 per share. 

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. also announced its interim financial results for the first half of this year on Tuesday. According to a Tadawul statement, the company witnessed a net profit surge of SR318.71 million in the first six months of this year, marking a rise of 20.67 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The real estate firm attributed the rise in profit to an increase in revenue on an annual basis amid better property sales and project management consultation.

Yamama Cement Co. said its net profit slipped by 5.24 percent year-on-year to SR199.65 million in the first half of this year. 

Dubai’s main share index jumped 2.4 percent, clawing back some of its losses from Monday when it fell more than 4 percent. 

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advanced 4.9 percent, while in Abu Dhabi, the index was up 1.4 percent.

Bahrain’s bourse eased by 0.1 percent to 1,930, while the Kuwait exchange inched up by 1.1 percent to close at 7,625. 

The Qatar stock exchange was steady on Tuesday, with the index just losing 8.23 points, or 0.08 percent, to close trading at 10,049.

Zain KSA CEO Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither passes away

Zain KSA CEO Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither passes away
Updated 06 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Zain KSA CEO Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither passes away

Zain KSA CEO Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither passes away
  • Al-Deghaither advanced the country’s fintech sector by launching Tamam
  • He championed the advancement of women into leadership positions within his company
Updated 06 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The CEO of Zain KSA, Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, who is credited with turning around the company, passed away, the mobile telecommunications operator announced. 

Al-Deghaither, who served as CEO for six years, led the company through a transformative period, eliminating over SR2 billion ($532.6 million) in accumulated losses and tripling its market capitalization. 

Mourning the top official, the company posted on its X account: “With deep sorrow and sadness, the Zain Saudi family mourns the loss of its CEO, Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither.” 

Al-Deghaither first joined the company in 2009 as director of network planning and became CEO on July 1, 2018. Under his leadership, Zain KSA was ranked the 13th most powerful brand in Saudi Arabia, according to the company’s website. 

Al-Deghaither also served as the managing director of Tamam Finance Co. Ltd, where his expertise helped create a success story in the fintech space. 

The board of directors of the Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co, representing all its employees, expressed their deep sorrow for the loss of Al-Deghaither, who also served as an independent board member and chairperson of the group’s Nominations and Remunerations Committee. 
The Tadawul group said it would later announce any updates regarding the appointment of a new board member and the chair for its committee. 

KSA Huawei also expressed its sorrow for the passing of Al-Deghaither in a post on its X account, extending its sincere condolences to his family.  

In his final post on his X account, Al-Deghaither, who was also a board member of Al-Nassr FC, congratulated Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal on the submission of the Saudi bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034. 

“This achievement reflects our great aspirations and ambitious vision to share with the world,” he said in his post. 

With 19 years of experience, Al-Deghaither had a good track record in executive, operational, and technical management. He led several pioneering projects that positioned Zain KSA at the forefront of the telecom industry in the Kingdom. 

He developed a strategic vision for Zain KSA’s business sector, fostering significant investment in innovative technologies and digital solutions, including cloud computing and future 5G applications, including the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and drones. 

He managed Zain KSA’s transformation from a telecom company to an integrated digital ecosystem, serving as a key pillar for the emergence and growth of new technology sectors in the Kingdom. 

In 2022, he spearheaded the strategic partnership between Zain KSA and gaming and esports hub PLAYHERA, which led to the establishment of PLAYHERA MENA.

Al-Deghaither advanced the country’s fintech sector by launching Tamam as the first consumer micro-financing entity in the Kingdom and the Middle East. He oversaw its expansion and operational plan, achieving record profits in a short time. 

He championed the advancement of women into leadership positions within his company. Under his guidance, the company saw increased empowerment of Saudi women at the leadership level, strengthening their presence in the telecommunications sector. 

Ranked among the best 300 CEOs in the telecommunications sector by MENA TRNDS, Al-Deghaither held a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and electrical engineering from King Saud University and an advanced management program degree from IESE Business School in Spain. 

Saudi Arabia’s top banks see 17% earnings surge to $5.2bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s top banks see 17% earnings surge to $5.2bn in Q2
Updated 06 August 2024
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s top banks see 17% earnings surge to $5.2bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s top banks see 17% earnings surge to $5.2bn in Q2
  • SNB reported the highest net income among the group, reaching SR5.23 billion
  • Al Rajhi Bank followed with earnings of SR4.7 billion, marking a 20% rise
Updated 06 August 2024
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s top 10 listed banks saw an annual surge in earnings of 17 percent in the second quarter of 2024, to reach SR19.54 billion ($5.21 billion).

According to data from Bloomberg, Saudi National Bank reported the highest net income among the group, reaching SR5.23 billion, a 27 percent growth from the second quarter last year.

Al Rajhi Bank followed with earnings of SR4.7 billion, marking a 20 percent rise. 

These figures represent adjusted net income, which is calculated after removing non-recurring, non-operational, or extraordinary items that could distort the true performance of a business.

For the first half of the year, total earnings increased by 12 percent annually to SR37.55 billion, up from SR33.43 billion.

Riyad Bank came third in the list with earnings of SR2.34 billion, while Saudi Awwal Bank posted a figure of SR2.02 billion.

While constituting only 2 percent of the total profits of listed banks, Al Jazeera Bank registered the highest growth rate with 43 percent, to reach SR318 million.

Saudi Awwal came second with a growth rate of 30 percent, followed by Saudi Investment Bank at 29 percent.

The increase in bank loans in the Kingdom has outpaced deposit growth, which grew by 9 percent during this period, allowing institutions to generate more profits than costs.

This has been influenced by the rise in interest rates in the US, as the Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar, leading the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, to align its monetary policy with the Federal Reserve.

SAMA often follows suit to maintain the fixed exchange rate when the Fed raises interest rates.

Consequently, the cost of credit in the Kingdom has increased, impacting borrowing and lending activities.

The increase in lending in Saudi Arabia is driven by the expanding economy and the financing needs of the Kingdom’s ambitious giga-projects. These large-scale plans require substantial funding, contributing to the higher demand for corporate financing.

According to Fitch, Saudi banks are projected to grow at about double the Gulf Cooperation Council average, with financing growth forecasted at about 12 percent for 2024.

The sector is expected to focus more on corporate credit, which is anticipated to account for about 60 percent of new originations. This shift toward corporate financing is likely to continue driving the growth of the banking sector as businesses seek more credit to expand their operations.

The agency said that the operating environment for Saudi banks remains favorable, with a score of “bbb+,” the highest among GCC banking sectors and emerging markets globally.

This positive outlook is supported by high oil prices and substantial government spending on giga-projects and the Vision 2030 strategy, leading to strong non-oil GDP growth.

Fitch forecasts real non-oil gross domestic product growth to average 4.5 percent from 2024 to 2025, compared to 5 percent from 2022 to 2023.

TotalEnergies to sell 50% stake in Pakistan oil marketing firm to Gunvor Group

TotalEnergies to sell 50% stake in Pakistan oil marketing firm to Gunvor Group
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

TotalEnergies to sell 50% stake in Pakistan oil marketing firm to Gunvor Group

TotalEnergies to sell 50% stake in Pakistan oil marketing firm to Gunvor Group
  • The French oil firm says the transaction reflects its strategy to focus on ‘core geographies with growth’
  • Last year, Shell Petroleum Company announced its exit from Shell Pakistan with the sale of 77 percent stakes
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

KARACHI: French oil major TotalEnergies has agreed to sell its 50% stake in oil marketing company Total PARCO Pakistan Limited to global commodities trader Gunvor Group, TotalEnergies said in a statement on Tuesday.

A joint venture between Total Energies and Pak-Arab Refinery Limited in Pakistan, Total PARCO Pakistan limited has a retail network of more than 800 service stations and is involved in fuel logistics and lubricants.

TotalEnergies said the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, reflects its selective strategy in Marketing & Services to focus on “core geographies with growth and transitioning opportunities.”

The new entity will continue its retail business under the existing Total Parco brand, and its lubricants business under the Total brand for five years in Pakistan, the statement said.

“Well at least it’s another foreigner taking over and not a complete exit, but it’s concerning that Pakistan is no longer a core geography for Total,” said Adnan Sheikh, assistant vice president research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company.

Last year, Shell Petroleum Company announced its exit from Shell Pakistan with the sale of its 77% shareholding in the local business.

The move came after Shell Pakistan (SPL) suffered losses in 2022 due to exchange rates, the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, and overdue receivables, and as the country faced a financial crisis and economic slowdown.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met officials from PARCO and Gunvor Group, who reaffirmed their commitment to the development of the country’s energy sector, the finance ministry said in a statement.

