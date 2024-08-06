You are here

Saudi crown prince receives speaker of Arab Parliament in Jeddah

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is presented with the Leader’s Medal by the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is presented with the Leader’s Medal by the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is presented with the Leader’s Medal by the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is presented with the Leader’s Medal by the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is presented with the Leader’s Medal by the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is presented with the Leader’s Medal by the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi crown prince receives speaker of Arab Parliament in Jeddah

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is presented with the Leader’s Medal by the Speaker of the Arab Parliament in Jeddah.
  • During the meeting, the speaker presented the crown prince with the Leader’s Medal
  • Medal is a symbol of appreciation for Prince Mohammed’s “pioneering positions in defending Arab issues and strengthening joint Arab action”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in Jeddah on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the speaker presented the crown prince with the Leader’s Medal in appreciation of Prince Mohammed’s “pioneering positions in defending Arab issues and strengthening joint Arab action.” 

The meeting was attended by the deputy speaker of the Shoura Council Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Northern Borders festival celebrates Saudi weaving tradition

The event highlights weaving skills that were integral to the lives of northern Saudi women for centuries. (SPA)
The event highlights weaving skills that were integral to the lives of northern Saudi women for centuries. (SPA)
Northern Borders festival celebrates Saudi weaving tradition

The event highlights weaving skills that were integral to the lives of northern Saudi women for centuries. (SPA)
  • The event, organized by the Northern Borders Municipality, highlights weaving skills that were integral to the lives of northern women for centuries
RIYADH: The traditional art of spinning has been brought to life at the Sadu Nights Festival in Arar, Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The event, organized by the Northern Borders Municipality, highlights weaving skills that were integral to the lives of northern women for centuries.

The vital tools of spinning wheel and spindle were once constant companions for the women, who spent countless hours transforming wool and hair into beautiful textiles.

This time-consuming craft, which relied solely on natural resources, produced essential items such as blankets, tablecloths and other household goods.

The festival aims to preserve and promote a cherished heritage, engaging both children and adults in a bid to ensure the tradition lives on for future generations. It also seeks to highlight the significant role women play in society.

153,000 Saudis secure private sector jobs in first half of 2024

Human Resources Development Fund.
Human Resources Development Fund.
153,000 Saudis secure private sector jobs in first half of 2024

Human Resources Development Fund.
  • Saudi development fund disburses $1bn for training, employment, support programs
RIYADH: Director General of the Human Resources Development Fund Turki bin Abdullah Al-Jawini said that the fund has assisted more than 153,000 Saudi men and women in securing employment in the private sector during the first half of 2024.

Al-Jawini said that the fund disbursed SR3.79 billion ($1 billion) to private sector establishments for training, employment and empowerment support programs during this period, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

He added that 1.4 million Saudi men and women and some 100,000 establishments operating in vital sectors in the Kingdom benefited from the program.

Al-Jawini emphasized the fund’s commitment to keeping pace with the Kingdom’s development across all fields, addressing the needs of the business sector, and meeting the demand for a skilled national workforce.

The fund, he said, aimed to develop Saudis’ skills, increase their participation in the labor market and encourage the private sector to contribute to localization. It also worked to boost partnerships with entities concerned with training, employing and empowering the national workforce, and increasing their competitiveness and continuity in the labor market.

Al-Jawini said that the fund’s programs and services had helped to increase the benefit of individuals and establishments, and stressed the fund’s continuous efforts to keep pace with labor market changes and requirements.

He said that the fund was also working on developing training, empowerment and guidance support programs targeting national personnel, contributing to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 for human capacity development and labor market strategy.

MWL highlights global initiatives in new report

MWL highlights global initiatives in new report
MWL highlights global initiatives in new report

MWL highlights global initiatives in new report
  • The report also includes a detailed MWL statement on its endeavors to strengthen the religious unity of Muslims
RIYADH: The Muslim World League issued its periodic report on initiatives and programs around the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The report details compliance with the Charter of Makkah and the Charter of Building Bridges between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects.

It also discusses the establishment of the Association of ASEAN Scholars, the Council of African Scholars, and the Council of Religious Leaders in North and South America and European countries.

Additionally, it highlights the strengthening of the role of the Islamic Fiqh Council, which includes senior muftis and Muslim scholars.

The report also includes a detailed MWL statement on its endeavors to strengthen the religious unity of Muslims.

It addresses efforts to confront Islamophobia and extremism, engage in dialogue with major research centers, and conduct international intellectual studies that seek to clarify the Muslim stance on several important issues.

KSrelief provides prosthetic limbs to quake victims in Turkiye

KSrelief provides prosthetic limbs to quake victims in Turkiye
KSrelief provides prosthetic limbs to quake victims in Turkiye

KSrelief provides prosthetic limbs to quake victims in Turkiye
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief provided prosthetic limbs and physical therapy for earthquake victims in the Turkish city of Reyhanli from July 27 to Aug. 4.

Twelve volunteers from the agency provided 681 therapy sessions, fitted 75 prosthetic limbs, and installed 48 custom-made orthotic splints, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

This initiative is a part of the Kingdom’s “Hayat” Volunteer Program to assist earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye.

KSrelief continues to provide medical aid, food and other support for vulnerable communities worldwide, the SPA reported.

 

KSrelief concluded on Monday a volunteer medical project to fit prosthetic limbs and provide physical therapy in the Turkish city of Reyhanli. (SPA)

KSrelief distributes humanitarian aid in Yemen, Sudan

KSrelief distributes humanitarian aid in Yemen, Sudan
KSrelief distributes humanitarian aid in Yemen, Sudan

KSrelief distributes humanitarian aid in Yemen, Sudan
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency KSrelief has continued to distribute food packages and personal care kits to vulnerable people in Yemen and Sudan.

In Yemen, the aid group handed out 858 food boxes in the Al-Dali and Al-Shuayb districts of the Al-Dali governorate, state news agency SPA reported recently.

About 3,668 families in various districts of Hadhramaut governorate also benefited from KSrelief’s food distribution project between July 27 and Aug. 1, the SPA added.

In Sudan, 1,300 personal care kits were distributed to displaced families in Port Sudan of the Red Sea State, as a part of this year’s Emergency Shelter Assistance Project of KSrelief.

