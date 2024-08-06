You are here

Israel FM calls to 'swiftly eliminate' new Hamas chief Sinwar

Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
Israel FM calls to ‘swiftly eliminate’ new Hamas chief Sinwar

Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
The appointment of arch-terrorist Sinwar, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him, said Katz

JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister called on Tuesday to “swiftly eliminate” Yahya Sinwar, who was appointed by Hamas as the group’s new political leader replacing Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran last week.
“The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organization off the face of the Earth,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on social media site X.

US destroys Houthi missiles, drones, drone boats in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
US destroys Houthi missiles, drones, drone boats in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The US military has destroyed a number of Houthi drones, remotely operated boats and ballistic missiles aimed at ships in international commercial channels.

The US Central Command said in a statement on Tuesday morning Yemen time that its forces had destroyed three drones fired by the Houthis from Yemen over the Gulf of Aden, as well as another drone destroyed in a Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory. The US military also destroyed one drone boat, a drone, and an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in the Red Sea before they could reach their intended targets along the critical maritime route.

“These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security,” the US Central Command said in the statement. 

In Sanaa, the Houthis did not claim credit for fresh assaults on ships in the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, as they regularly do hours or days after they strike ships. On Saturday, the Houthis restarted a two-week hiatus in their anti-ship campaign by shooting missiles at a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden. According to the Joint Maritime Information Center, the Liberian-flagged cargo freighter Groton came under two missile attacks on Saturday afternoon while traveling east of Aden, Yemen’s southern port city.

In a statement issued by the militia’s military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, the Houthis claimed that the Groton was targeted because the ship’s parent company violated their ban on going to Israeli ports.

Houthi attacks on ships have been halted since July 20, when Israeli jets targeted oil storage facilities and other targets in Hodeidah, a Houthi-held city in western Yemen. Despite their frequent threats to retaliate for the Israeli bombings, the Houthis have not claimed any further assaults on Israel or its ships in the past two weeks.

Since November, the Houthis have seized a commercial ship, sunk two others, and launched dozens of missile, drone and drone boat attacks on commercial and naval ships in international shipping lanes off Yemen, claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinian people against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said on Monday that his government reversed its harsh economic actions against Sanaa banks to promote “people’s interests.”

In a surprise move that sparked outrage in Yemen, the Yemeni government agreed to a UN-brokered agreement with the Houthis to lift sanctions on banks in Sanaa and allow Yemenia Airways, the country’s national airline, to increase flights from the Houthi-held Sanaa airport to Jordan, Egypt and India, reversing previous strong pledges to punish banks in Sanaa that refuse to relocate their headquarters to the government-controlled Aden, the interim capital.

“We are in an economic fight, and the Presidential Leadership Council has decided with full conviction that these choices may need to be reversed in order to prioritize the interests of the Yemeni people above all other interests,” Al-Alimi said in an interview with state-run Hadhramaut.

The Yemeni leader also said that his government had accepted the UN-brokered peace plan, known as the roadmap, to end the war in Yemen, and praised the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen for assisting the Yemeni government and ally troops in liberating Yemeni regions from the Houthis.

“We agreed to the roadmap and now the ball is in the Houthis’ court, who continue to resist peace,” he said, adding: “If it hadn’t been for Operation Decisive Storm and the Yemenis’ resistance and sacrifices, the militia would already dominate all of Yemen.”

Egyptian FM holds phone call with US secretary of state

Updated 16 min 2 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Egyptian FM holds phone call with US secretary of state

Updated 16 min 2 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the ongoing escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Abdelatty briefed his US counterpart on the discussions he held with the foreign ministers of Iran and Lebanon, as well as those of several European states, regarding the regional escalation, the recent Israeli assassinations, and the fallout, which threatens to expand the scope of the conflict in an unprecedented manner.

The foreign minister stressed the necessity of all parties exercising self-restraint, sparing the region from the dangers of instability, and called on his US counterpart to pressure Israel into ceasing its aggression and engaging seriously in the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

The two parties discussed the ceasefire negotiations and the Egyptian-Qatari-US efforts in this regard, agreeing to continue coordinating in order to reach a ceasefire agreement as soon as possible and defuse the crisis.

Five Hezbollah members dead in 'vacuum bomb' attacks; 17 Israelis injured in drone attack

Updated 10 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Five Hezbollah members dead in ‘vacuum bomb’ attacks; 17 Israelis injured in drone attack

  Fears of all-out war rise as fighting intensifies; PM Najib Mikati calls on international community to 'stop the Israeli attacks'
Updated 10 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army continued to escalate and grow in intensity on on Tuesday.

Five members of Hezbollah were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a three-story building in the village of Mayfadoun in Nabatieh district, which was carried out with the involvement of the Israeli Security Agency, commonly known as the Shin Bet. Three of the dead were said to have “responsibilities” within the party.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, called on “the international community to stop the Israeli attacks and threats against Lebanon,” warning that “the Israeli aggression in Beirut’s southern suburbs has heightened fears of confrontations that could lead to a full-scale war.”

In a message posted on social media platform X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that “air force warplanes, guided by intelligence from Shin Bet and military intelligence” attacked a military building in the Nabatieh area used by Hezbollah forces on the southern front.

Smoke could be seen rising from the target of the Mayfadoun strike, which was said to have been reduced to a concrete skeleton. Security reports indicated that the Israeli army used “highly destructive vacuum bombs,” more formally known as thermobaric weapons, which are particularly lethal to anyone caught in the blast zone.

In another post, Adraee said Israeli warplanes also carried out an airstrike “on a Hezbollah military building” in the town of Khiam.

In response, Hezbollah launched a series of operations that caused emergency sirens to sound in Western and Upper Galilee, Acre and Haifa, where explosions were heard for the first time in this conflict.

Israeli media reported that armed drones hit a vehicle and military base in Nahariya, causing injuries. Israeli Army Radio said “17 people were injured in a Hezbollah drone attack” on Nahariya and the outskirts of Acre.

Hezbollah said the attack was “a response to a specific aggression,” which seemed to confirm that there would be further retaliation to the targeting of Mayfadoun and Khiam, and that this was separate from its response to the assassination of senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in a southern suburb of Beirut last week.

The Lebanese people continue to fear that the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel will continue to escalate into a full-blown war.

Their concerns were articulated by Mikati, who said: “The recent Israeli aggression in the southern suburbs of Beirut has exacerbated the complexities of the current circumstances and heightened concerns about possible confrontations that could lead to a comprehensive war.

“The threats posed by Israel towards Lebanon are part of a psychological warfare strategy aimed at the Lebanese populace. Regrettably, some people are exacerbating this situation by discussing potential dates for attacks and justifying their objectives.

“It is widely acknowledged that the fundamental solution lies in halting Israeli aggression and assaults, as well as stopping the aggression against the Palestinian people and giving them their legitimate rights.”

He added: “We will spare no effort to halt the Israeli aggression and threats, and restore stability to Lebanon. Additionally, the relevant government agencies are actively engaged in various fields to keep pace with all developments.”

Hezbollah said several members were killed in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, including Hassan Mansour from Jebchit; Ali Mustafa Shams Al-Din, said to have been born in 2003, from Majdal Selm; and Hussein Ali Yassin, born in 1993, from Sultaniyah.

Jordan's King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza

Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
Jordan’s King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza

  King Abdullah warned against a regional expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict
Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II, in separate phone calls on Tuesday, spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The king discussed international efforts towards regional deescalation, according to Jordan News Agency.

King Abdullah warned against a regional expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict, stressing the need to safeguard security and stability in the region.

He also highlighted the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as protecting civilians and preventing a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

King Abdullah also discussed the same issues with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday, Jordan News Agency said.

The Jordanian and Egyptian leaders both agreed on the need to achieve peace in the Palestinian territories on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan

Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
UN appeals for Security Council help to combat famine in Sudan

  "If there is a famine ... we are ready to cooperate with you, and we will open the crossings for any humanitarian assistance," Sudan's UN Ambassador told the council
  Sudan's government has rejected the finding, while Russia cast doubt on it
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Senior United Nations officials appealed to the Security Council on Tuesday for help in getting humanitarian aid access in Sudan “across borders, across battle lines, by air, by land” to fight famine that has taken hold in at least one site in North Darfur.
The United States last month suggested that the 15-member body consider authorizing aid access through border crossings like Adre from Chad. But Sudan’s army-aligned government and council veto-power Russia said on Tuesday that there was no need for Security Council action.
“If there is a famine ... we are ready to cooperate with you, and we will open the crossings for any humanitarian assistance. It is not the government — that I am proud to present here — that is blocking humanitarian aid,” Sudan’s UN Ambassador Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed told the council.
A global hunger monitor — the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) — last week said more than 15 months of war in Sudan and restrictions on aid deliveries have caused famine in North Darfur’s Zamzam camp for internally displaced people.
Sudan’s government has rejected the finding, while Russia cast doubt on it.
The war in Sudan erupted in mid-April last year from a power struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.
Zamzam is in an area that is the last significant holdout from the RSF across Darfur. The RSF has been besieging the area and no aid has reached the sprawling camp for months.
“When famine happens, it means we are too late. It means we did not do enough. It means that we, the international community, have failed,” senior UN aid official Edem Wosornu told the Security Council on Tuesday.
CROSS-BORDER ACCESS
In February, the government banned aid deliveries through the Adre border crossing, one of the shortest routes to the hunger-stricken region. Government officials have claimed that the crossing is used by the RSF to move weapons.
Wosornu said Adre “would be the most effective route and would allow assistance to be delivered at the speed and scale required at this crucial, critical point.” She also said that a UN Sudan aid appeal for $2.7 billion was only 32 percent funded.
Senior UN World Food Programme official Stephen Omollo said that until there was a ceasefire, “we urgently need the council’s help to ensure we can carry out our work effectively, and without interference,” adding that access was needed via Adre and other cross-border supply routes.
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has suggested the Security Council consider adopting a resolution to approve cross-border aid deliveries into Sudan, mirroring action it took on Syria. No such action is imminent, diplomats said.
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council on Tuesday that the international community “should not interfere in the domestic affairs of Sudan on the pretext of the severe humanitarian situation and indicate to the legitimate authorities what humanitarian corridors should be open.”
Between 2014 and 2023 the council authorized aid deliveries from neighboring countries to millions of people largely in opposition-held areas of Syria. Authorization was needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the operation.

