China launches rocket carrying new satellites

China launches rocket carrying new satellites
A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
AP
TAIPEI: China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.

The satellites were carried aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province early on Tuesday afternoon.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the rocket had reached its pre-programmed orbit without incident.

China’s space program has launched numerous crewed missions, put a space station into orbit with a revolving crew of three astronauts aboard and sent a rover to the Moon that has brought back rocks and soil.

It has also launched the Beidou System of satellites for national security, communications and scientific purposes, seen as an alternative — or possible competitor — to the GPS system widely used for navigation that is mainly helmed by China’s strategic rival, the United States.

US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot

US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
Updated 55 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
  • Merchant, who prosecutors allege spent time in Iran before traveling to the United States, was charged with murder for hire in federal court in New York’s Brooklyn borough
  • A federal judge ordered him detained on July 16, according to court records
WASHINGTON: A Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran has been charged in the United States in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a US politician or government officials, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Asif Merchant, 46, sought to recruit people in the United States to carry out the plot in retaliation for the US killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qassem Soleiman in 2020, according to a criminal complaint.
Merchant, who prosecutors allege spent time in Iran before traveling to the United States, was charged with murder for hire in federal court in New York’s Brooklyn borough. A federal judge ordered him detained on July 16, according to court records.
“For years, the Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran’s brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian General Soleimani,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
FBI investigators believe that former President Donald Trump, who approved the drone strike on Soleimani, and other current and former US government officials were the intended targets of the plot, CNN reported, citing a US official.
Court documents do not name the alleged targets of the plot. Merchant told a law enforcement informant that there would be “security all around” one target, according to the criminal complaint.
A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment further. Trump’s presidential campaign could not immediately be reached for comment.

First Afghan woman to compete internationally after Taliban takeover seeks Olympic gold in Paris

First Afghan woman to compete internationally after Taliban takeover seeks Olympic gold in Paris
Updated 06 August 2024
AP
  • Zakia Khudadadi is competing for the Refugee Paralympic Team, while other athletes are seeking medals under Afghanistan’s flag
  • Khudadadi began practicing taekwondo at 11, training in secret at a gym in Herāt because there were simply no other opportunities
PARIS: Zakia Khudadadi has spent most of her life breaking through glass ceilings. Or rather, smashing through them with a sidekick.
The taekwondo Paralympian made history in 2021 in Tokyo, becoming the first Afghan woman to compete in an international sporting event since the Taliban took back control of her country as US and NATO troops withdrew following 20 year of war.
Originally blocked from competing following the rise of the Taliban, she was later evacuated from Afghanistan and allowed to compete for her country following a plea from the international community.
In the 2024 Paralympics, part of the wider Olympic competitions in Paris, Khudadadi said she is competing in the name of women in her country who have gradually been stripped of their rights over the past three years.
“It’s hard for me because I’d like to compete under my country’s flag,” she said. But “life for all girls and women in Afghanistan is forbidden. It’s over. Today, I’m here to win a medal in Paris for them. I want to show strength to all women and girls in Afghanistan.”
Khudadadi is competing for the Refugee Paralympic Team, while other athletes are seeking medals under Afghanistan’s flag, such as Olympic sprinter Kimia Yousofi. Yousofi’s parents fled during the Taliban’s previous rule and she was born and raised in neighboring Iran. She said she wanted to represent her country, flaws and all, and wanted to “be the voice of Afghan girls.”
For Khudadadi, she began practicing taekwondo at 11, training in secret at a gym in her hometown of Herāt because there were simply no other opportunities for women to safely practice sports. Despite a closed culture around her, Khudadadi said her family was open and would push her to be active.
Compounding her struggles to compete in Afghanistan, she said, was her disability.
Despite having “one of the largest populations per capita of persons with disabilities in the world” due to conflict, people with disabilities are often shunned and blocked from Afghan society, according to Human Rights Watch. Women are often disproportionately affected.
Born without one forearm, Khudadadi said she spent her life hiding her arm. It was only when she started competing that it began to change.
“Before I started in sports, I protected myself a lot with my arm. But little by little ... I started showing my arm, but only in the club. Only while competing,” she said.
As she began to compete, she said she felt that stigma begin to melt away. Taekwondo once again became her path to freedom, and she gained attention in 2016, when she medaled internationally for the first time.
That all changed five years later, when the Taliban made a dramatic ascent to power following the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. While preparing for Tokyo, Khudadadi was trapped in the country’s capital, Kabul.
The International Paralympic Committee originally issued a statement saying the Afghan team wouldn’t participate in the Games held in 2021 “due to the serious ongoing situation in the country.” But in a bid to compete, Khudadadi released a video pleading with the international community for help.
“Please, I urge you all, from the women around the globe, institutions for the protection of women, from all government organizations, to not let the rights of a female citizen of Afghanistan in the Paralympic movement to be taken away, so easily,” she said. “I don’t want my struggle to be in vain.”
She was evacuated to Tokyo in 2021 to compete, leaving behind her family.
By doing so, she became the first Afghan female Paralympian in nearly two decades. In 2023, she won gold at the the European Para Championships.
Following her flight from Afghanistan, she settled in Paris, but she said she aches for the mix of cultures that paints her country and the openness of the people wandering the bustling streets of Kabul.
“I hope some day I’ll be able to return to Afghanistan, to Kabul, to live life together in freedom and peace,” she said.
Thousands of miles away in Khudadadi’s hometown of Herat, 38-year-old Shah Mohammad was among throwing their support behind Khudadadi and other Afghan female athletes in Paris.
“We are happy for the Afghan women who have gone to the Olympics, but my wish is that one day women from inside Afghanistan can participate in the Games and be the voice of women from the country,” Mohammad said.
That day is unlikely any time soon.
The Taliban have cut women from much of public life and blocked girls from studying beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures they have imposed since 2021 despite initially promising more moderate rule. Just in January, the United Nations said the Taliban are now restricting Afghan women’s access to work, travel and health care if they are unmarried or have no male guardian.
They haven’t just banned sports for women and girls, they have intimidated and harassed those who once played.
But even before the Taliban’s return to power, women’s sports were opposed by many in the country’s deeply conservative society, seen as a violation of women’s modesty and of their role in society.
Still, the previous, Western-backed government had programs encouraging women’s sports and school clubs, leagues and national teams.
For Khudadadi, the IOC’s refugee team helped her and other athletes who have fled their countries continue their careers. The Paralympian trains long hours — eyes set on a gold medal in Paris — with deep frustration as she’s watch strides for women in her country erode, and Afghanistan once again fall out of the global spotlight.
One question simmers in Khudadadi’s mind: “Why the world has forgotten Afghan women?”
Still, for others like Mohammad Amin Sharifi, 43, watching Khudadadi and other Afghan Olympians in Paris, especially women, has been a point of pride for people like him in Afghanistan.
“Right now, we need Afghan women’s voices to be raised in any way possible and the Olympics are the best place for that,” Sharifi said from Kabul. “We are happy and proud of the women representing the Afghan people.”

Sultan of Oman meets with British PM in London

Britain’s PM Keir Starmer shakes hands with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq during a meeting in London. (AFP)
Britain’s PM Keir Starmer shakes hands with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq during a meeting in London. (AFP)
Updated 06 August 2024
Arab News
  • Starmer emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation in the Middle East and urged all parties in the region to exercise restraint
LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq to Downing Street on Tuesday.

The leaders discussed “the broad areas of cooperation between their two countries, including defence, security and trade, which they both looked forward to strengthening,” Starmer’s office said.

Starmer emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation in the Middle East and urged all parties in the region to exercise restraint.

The prime minister reiterated the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, the return of Israeli hostages, and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Both leaders agreed on the need for a two-state solution through a peace process and said they looked forward to working closely together in the future.

UK civil service pauses arms export licenses to Israel: Report

UK civil service pauses arms export licenses to Israel: Report
Updated 06 August 2024
Arab News
  • Business department notifying exporters of suspension ‘pending review’
  • Govt carrying out wider probe into exported weapons used in Gaza
LONDON: Civil servants in the UK have reportedly paused the processing of arms export licenses to Israel ahead of a wider government review.

The Department for Business and Trade is sending messages to exporters notifying them of the suspension, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

However, sources in the civil service said the change does not reflect a direct change in policy and may be part of a new administrative approach.

The wider government review into arms exports to Israel is underway but a completion date has yet to be announced.

It follows allegations that Western arms exports to the country may be in breach of humanitarian law as a result of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The probe is complicated further by ministers’ desire to distinguish between offensive and defensive arms exports.

Any decision to officially suspend weapons exports must be legally sound and comply with existing arms export licensing laws, ministers have said privately, sources told The Guardian.

Between Oct. 7 last year and June 2024, the UK granted 108 weapons export licenses to Israel.

Twenty companies were issued standard individual export licenses to Israel from the same date to May, the charity Christian Aid revealed.

The organization’s head of Middle East policy, William Bell, said: “The only way to categorically ensure arms sold to Israel are not used in violation of human rights is with a black and white ban.

“That is what this new government should be ready to do. No ifs and buts. It is frankly reprehensible for any company to make a profit from this war.”

Despite the business department’s latest reported messaging to arms exporters, a spokesperson denied that a policy change had been enacted.

“There has been no change in our approach to export licences to Israel,” they said in a statement. “We continue to review export licence applications on a case by case basis against strategic export licensing criteria.”

Indonesia recovers body of New Zealand helicopter pilot killed in Papua attack

Indonesia recovers body of New Zealand helicopter pilot killed in Papua attack
Updated 06 August 2024
AP
  • The attackers released all six passengers, including two health workers and two children, said Bayu Suseno, the spokesperson of the Cartenz Peace Taskforce
  • “We suspect that the armed group that shot the pilot was from Nduga district, led by Egianus Kogoya,” Suseno said
INDONESIA: Indonesian security forces on Tuesday recovered the body of a New Zealand pilot who was killed in an alleged separatist attack in the restive Papua region, officials said.
Glen Malcolm Conning, a helicopter pilot for Indonesian aviation company PT Intan Angkasa Air Service, was shot dead on Monday by gunmen allegedly with the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, shortly after landing in Alama, a remote district in the Mimika regency of Central Papua province.
The attackers released all six passengers, including two health workers and two children, said Bayu Suseno, the spokesperson of the Cartenz Peace Taskforce, the joint security force set up by the Indonesian government to deal with separatist groups in Papua.
“We suspect that the armed group that shot the pilot was from Nduga district, led by Egianus Kogoya,” Suseno said in a video statement. He described the group as the most dangerous and very active in disturbing the security around Timika, a town that feeds the Grasberg mine which is nearly half owned by US-based Freeport-McMoRan and is run by PT Freeport Indonesia.
“This group is our main target to arrest this year,” Suseno said.
In February 2023, Kogoya, a regional commander in the Free Papua Movement, abducted Philip Mark Mehrtens, a pilot from Christchurch who was working for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air.
Kogoya and his troops stormed a single-engine plane shortly after it landed on a small runway in a mountainous village. He said they wouldn’t release Mehrtens unless Indonesia agrees to Papua becoming a sovereign country.
A year and a half later, Mehrtens remains a captive of the rebels.
Security forces found the body of Conning on Tuesday inside his helicopter that was still parked on a small runway in Alama, in a mountainous district that can be reached only by small aircraft, said Lt. Gen. Richard Tampubolon, the Chief of the Joint Regional Command of Papua. He said bad weather conditions halted their search and evacuation operation on Monday.
The rescue operation on Tuesday also evacuated about 13 people, mostly teachers and health workers from Alama, who were traumatized by the incident and fear of their safety.
Tampubolon said the body of the pilot was flown to a hospital in Timika for an autopsy before being returned to his family.
“A preliminary medical examination showed gunshot wounds and slashes from sharp weapons on his body,” Tampubolon said. “We strongly condemned this inhumane killing of a pilot who had made many contributions in providing humanitarian services to remote communities in Papua.”
West Papua Liberation Army spokesperson Sebby Sambom said in a voice message to The Associated Press on Monday that they had designated the area as a restricted zone where civilian aircraft were prohibited from landing. He blamed the pilot for disregarding their warnings.
The kidnapping and killing reflects the deteriorating security situation in Papua, Indonesia’s easternmost region and a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.
Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969, after a UN-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, a low-level insurgency has simmered in the region, which was divided into six provinces.
Flying is the only practical way to access many areas in the mountainous easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua.

