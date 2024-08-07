‘Bluey’ coins worth $400,000 stolen by Australian warehouse worker, police say

You are here

Photo collage shows a poster from animated show 'Bluey' and an undated picture taken by the New South Wales Police Force displaying bags of seized commemorative Bluey coins at an undisclosed location. (AFP/IMDB.com)
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
SYDNEY: An Australian man is set to appear in court on Wednesday after being arrested for the alleged theft of more than A$600,000 ($393,000) worth of commemorative coins linked to the popular children’s television show “Bluey,” police said.
The 47-year-old is accused of stealing 64,000 unreleased, limited-edition A$1 coins from a warehouse in the Sydney suburb of Wetherill Park in June, according to “Strike Force Bandit,” a special unit police set up to investigate the theft.
One of last year’s most streamed television shows in the United States, the Australian animated show targeted at children is widely loved by adults and was the 14th highest rated show of all time, the movie tracker website IMDB.com shows.
The coins, produced by the Australian mint, look like A$1 coins and would be legal tender. Police say they are selling online for ten times their face value.




This undated handout photo taken by the New South Wales Police Force and released on August 7, 2024 shows bags of seized commemorative Bluey coins at an undisclosed location. (AFP)


A similar run of special commemorative coins sell for A$20 each on the mint’s website. One eBay seller was charging almost A$600 for a pack of three.
Detective Superintendent Joseph Doueihi told reporters at a news conference he was not initially aware of the show’s popularity.
“The theft of these coins have deprived a lot of young children and members of the community from having access to these coins, so we’re doing our absolute best to try to recover these coins and put them back into circulation.”
Police say the man worked at the warehouse and stole the coins, which weighed 500 kilograms (1102 lb), from the back of a truck, before selling them online within hours. Police are looking for two male accomplices.
A raid on a Sydney house in June recovered 189 coins and Doueihi said the vast bulk of coins are already in circulation. Those who receive one do not need to surrender it to police, he added.
He appealed for anyone with information about large stashes of coins to contact the police. ($1=1.5267 Australian dollars)

Paris restaurant apologizes to Serena Williams, says was fully booked

Paris restaurant apologizes to Serena Williams, says was fully booked
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Paris restaurant apologizes to Serena Williams, says was fully booked

Paris restaurant apologizes to Serena Williams, says was fully booked
  • Williams was one of the Olympic flame’s torchbearers during the Paris Games’ opening ceremony
  • The Peninsula Paris has a five-star hotel whose gourmet restaurant offers a view of the Eiffel tower
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

PARIS: A luxury Parisian hotel has apologized to tennis great Serena Williams after she complained, in a social media post seen by millions, that she and her family were turned away from its restaurant on Monday.
“Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first,” Williams said on X.
Williams, a four-times Olympic gold medalist, was one of the Olympic flame’s torchbearers during the Paris Games’ opening ceremony. She is also among celebrities who have come out to see US gymnastics star Simone Biles compete in the Games.
Her post was seen by more than 4 million viewers.
The Peninsula Paris, a five-star hotel whose gourmet restaurant offers a view of the Eiffel tower, swiftly responded: “Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight. Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.”
A second message followed, saying: “We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again.”
Some of the responses to William’s post were supportive, saying it was unacceptable that the restaurant didn’t make room for her, others said that celebrities have no more right to a fully booked restaurant than anyone else.
Williams was much more positive after the Games’ July 26 opening ceremony, saying on X: “Have you ever had an unforgettable moment? That was yesterday for me. Truly unforgettable. From being part of an amazing Open Ceremony at the Paris Olympics — to riding in the boat in the rain — and it was pouring! So much so my lashes came right on off. Unforgettable!”

Climate activists target Messi’s mansion in Spain’s Ibiza

Climate activists target Messi’s mansion in Spain’s Ibiza
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Climate activists target Messi’s mansion in Spain’s Ibiza

Climate activists target Messi’s mansion in Spain’s Ibiza
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

MADRID: Climate activists on Tuesday spray-painted a mansion on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza belonging to Argentina football star Lionel Messi to highlight the “responsibility of the rich for the climate crisis.”
Campaigners from the group Futuro Vegetal released a video showing two members standing in front of the house near the cove of Cala Tarida on Ibiza’s western coast holding a banner that read: “Help the Planet — Eat the Rich — Abolish the Police.”
The activists then sprayed the white facade of the building with red and black paint.
In a statement, the group said they wanted to show “the responsibility of the rich for the climate crisis” by targeting the mansion which they said was an “illegal construction.”
Futuro Vegetal cited a 2023 Oxfam report that found that the richest one percent of the world’s population generated the same amount of carbon emissions in 2019 as the poorest two thirds of humanity, despite the fact that the most vulnerable communities are the ones suffering the “worst consequences” of this crisis.
Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the US, reportedly bought the property on the Mediterranean island — which includes a spa with a sauna and a cinema room — in 2022 from a Swiss businessman for around 11 million euros ($12 million).
But the mansion lacked a certificate of occupancy, a document issued by a local government agency certifying it is in a liveable condition, due the construction of several rooms in the property without a license, according to Spanish media reports.
Futuro Vegetal, which is linked to similar groups internationally, has staged dozens of similar protests, including one in 2022 where they glued their hands to frames of paintings by Spanish master Francisco de Goya at Madrid’s Prado museum.
Last year activists from the group spray-painted a superyacht moored in Ibiza with red and black paint that reportedly belonged to Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of US retail giant Walmart.
Spanish police in January said they had arrested 22 members of the Futuro Vegetal, including the two who staged the protest at the Prado as well as the group’s top three leaders.

UK beekeepers and scientists tackle sticky problem of honey fraud

UK beekeepers and scientists tackle sticky problem of honey fraud
Updated 05 August 2024
AFP
Follow

UK beekeepers and scientists tackle sticky problem of honey fraud

UK beekeepers and scientists tackle sticky problem of honey fraud
Updated 05 August 2024
AFP

HIGHBRIDGE, ENGLAND: Lynne Ingram cuts a peaceful figure as she tends to a row of humming beehives in a leafy corner of Somerset, southwest England.
But the master beekeeper, who has been keeping hives for more than 40 years, has found herself in a fight against a tricky and evolving foe — honey fraudsters.
The practice of adulterating honey is well known, and historically adulterants such as ash and potato flour have been used.
Now, advancements in technology and science have made it much easier, with “bespoke, designer or bioengineered” syrups used as diluting agents capable of fooling authenticity tests, Ingram said.
She founded the UK Honey Authenticity Network (HAN UK) in 2021 to raise awareness about natural honey and warn of the threat posed by fraud.
“One of the impacts we’re seeing all over the world is beekeepers going out of business,” she said.
Adulterated honey can be sold to retailers for a price several times lower than genuine producers can afford.
As well as producing their own honey, many larger-scale beekeepers have crop pollination contracts with farmers, delivering thousands of colonies to growers across the country.
If they go out of business due to unfair competition, this vital natural method of pollinating crops is reduced and food production suffers.
The British Beekeepers Association, which represents more than 25,000 producers and where Ingram is a honey ambassador, wants the risk of fraud to be recognized to protect the industry and consumers.
“I’d like to see an acknowledgement that there is actually an issue here,” she said.

Labelling for transparency
In May, the European Union updated its honey regulations to ensure clearer product labelling and a “honey traceability system” to increase transparency.
On the labelling for blended honeys, for example, all countries of origin are now required to appear near a product’s name, where previously it was only mandatory to state whether blending had occurred.
Labelling in the UK, which has now left the EU, is not as stringent and Ingram believes consumers are “being misled” by vague packaging.
Behind the EU action is an apparent increase in adulterated honey arriving in the 27-nation bloc.
The substandard adulterates can have adverse effects on consumers’ health, such as raising the risk of diabetes, obesity, and liver or kidney damage.
Between 2021 and 2022, 46 percent of the honey tested as it entered the EU was flagged as potentially fraudulent, up from 14 percent in the 2015-17 period.
Of the suspicious consignments, 74 percent were of Chinese origin.
Honey imported from the UK had a 100-percent suspicion rate.
The EU said this honey was probably produced in third countries and blended again in the UK before being sent to the bloc.
The UK is the second largest importer of honey in terms of volume in the whole of Europe. China is its top supplier.
Not all of the UK’s imported honey leaves the country, however. Considerable quantities stay on the domestic market.
“We think there’s an awful lot of it on the shelves,” said Ingram, adding that adulterated honey was “widely available” in big supermarkets.

Detecting fraud 
Behind the closed blinds of a research laboratory at Aston University in Birmingham, central England, researchers fighting honey fraud are harnessing cutting-edge technology.
Aston scientists and beekeepers, including Ingram, are using light to reveal the contents of honey samples at the molecular level.
The technique — known as Fluorescence Excitation-Emission Spectroscopy (FLE) — involves firing lasers into samples.
The light frequencies re-emitted are then collated into a three-dimensional image — or “molecular fingerprint” — of the honey tested.
Alex Rozhin, the project lead and a reader in nanotechnology, said the test “can trace different molecules through the spectrum and confirm which type of biochemicals are present.”
In the darkened lab, the light from different honeys is clearly visible.
The first gives off a vivid green and the second a cooler blue, indicating distinct chemical compositions.
Using FLE, Rozhin says his team “can immediately trace a concentration of fraud inside samples” with “different spectral bands corresponding to syrup (or) to natural honey.”
Rozhin said FLE is more accurate than existing tests and can provide results far quicker, at a greatly reduced cost and without the need for highly trained personnel.
One of the Aston team’s aims is to create a version of FLE that can be used by honey producers or even consumers with scaled-down equipment or eventually just a smartphone.
Rolling the test out like this would also accelerate the creation of a honey database which, through machine learning, could be used as a catalogue of biometric signatures.
“If we get a new sample and it’s been tampered with and it’s different from how the database is built up, we’ll know there’s something obscure,” said Steven Daniels, an Aston research associate specializing in machine learning.
Ingram said the test could close international gaps in testing methods by establishing a unified standard, but the government needed to monitor the sector too.
“We really need to get to grips with this,” she said.

Ancient Egypt’s ‘screaming’ mummy woman may have died in agony

Ancient Egypt’s ‘screaming’ mummy woman may have died in agony
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Ancient Egypt’s ‘screaming’ mummy woman may have died in agony

Ancient Egypt’s ‘screaming’ mummy woman may have died in agony
  • She experienced a rare form of muscular stiffening, called a cadaveric spasm, that occurs at the moment of death
  • The woman was about 48 years old when she died, had lived with mild arthritis of the spine and had lost some teeth
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

CAIRO: It is a startling image from ancient Egypt — a mummy discovered during a 1935 archaeological expedition at Deir el-Bahari near Luxor of a woman with her mouth wide open in what looks like an anguished shriek.
Scientists now have an explanation for the “Screaming Woman” mummy after using CT scans to perform a “virtual dissection.” It turns out she may have died in agony and experienced a rare form of muscular stiffening, called a cadaveric spasm, that occurs at the moment of death.
The examination indicated that the woman was about 48 years old when she died, had lived with mild arthritis of the spine and had lost some teeth, said Cairo University radiology professor Sahar Saleem, who led the study published on Friday in the journal Frontiers in Medicine.
Her body was well-preserved, being embalmed roughly 3,500 years ago during ancient Egypt’s glittering New Kingdom period using costly imported ingredients such as juniper oil and frankincense resin, Saleem added.
The ancient Egyptians viewed preservation of the body after death as crucial to secure a worthy existence in the afterlife. It was customary during the mummification process to remove the internal organs, aside from the heart, but this had not occurred with this woman.
“In ancient Egypt, the embalmers took care of the dead body so it would look beautiful for the afterlife. That’s why they were keen to close the mouth of the dead by tying the jaw to the head to prevent the normal postmortem jaw drop,” Saleem said.
But the quality of the embalmment ingredients “ruled out that the mummification process had been careless and that the embalmers had simply neglected to close her mouth. In fact, they mummified her well and gave her expensive funerary apparels — two expensive rings made of gold and silver and a long haired-wig made from fibers from the date palm,” Saleem added.
“This opened the way to other explanations of the widely opened mouth — that the woman died screaming from agony or pain and that the muscles of the face contracted to preserve this appearance at the time of death due to cadaveric spasm,” Saleem said. “The true history or circumstances of the death of this woman are unknown, hence the cause of her screaming facial appearance cannot be established with certainty.”
Cadaveric spasm, a poorly understood condition, occurs after severe physical or emotional suffering, with the contracted muscles becoming rigid immediately following death, Saleem said.
“Unlike postmortem rigor mortis, cadaveric spasm affects only one group of muscles, not the entire body,” Saleem added.
Asked whether the woman may have been embalmed while alive, Saleem added, “I don’t believe that this is possible.”
Saleem was unable to determine how the woman died, saying, “We frequently cannot determine the cause of death in a mummy unless there is CT evidence of fatal trauma.” Saleem cited evidence of a fatal head injury, slit neck and heart disease in three royal mummies.
The “Screaming Woman” was found at the site of the ancient city of Thebes during excavation of the tomb of a high-ranking official named Senmut, the architect, overseer of royal works and reputed lover of queen Hatshepsut, who reigned from 1479-1458 BC.
The mummy was inside a wooden coffin in a burial chamber beneath Senmut’s family tomb. Her identity has not been determined but her jewelry — the gold and silver rings with images of scarab beetles, a symbol of resurrection, made of the gemstone jasper — showed her socioeconomic status.
“She was likely a close family member to be buried and share the family’s eternal resting place,” Saleem said.
The study revealed details of her wig. Its spiral braids were treated with the minerals quartz, magnetite and albite to harden them and provide the black color indicative of youth. Her natural hair had been dyed with henna and juniper oil.
A number of ancient mummies, in Egypt and the Americas, have been found with facial expressions resembling a scream — eerily similar to Norwegian painter Edvard Munch’s “The Scream.”
“I use this painting in my public lectures about the screaming mummies,” Saleem said.

Sex trafficking victims rescued by undercover agents at Comic-Con

Sex trafficking victims rescued by undercover agents at Comic-Con
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Sex trafficking victims rescued by undercover agents at Comic-Con

Sex trafficking victims rescued by undercover agents at Comic-Con
  • Authorities arrested 14 people who were attempting to buy sex at the giant pop culture gathering
  • San Diego Comic-Con is one of the world’s largest pop culture eve
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Undercover officers posing as sex buyers at last week’s Comic-Con event in California rescued human trafficking victims, including a 16-year-old girl, and made multiple arrests, prosecutors said Wednesday.
A task force involving local San Diego police, federal officers and naval intelligence arrested 14 people who were attempting to buy sex at the giant pop culture gathering.
Ten victims were rescued, nine of them adults, said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
“Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit,” said Bonta, in a statement.
San Diego Comic-Con is one of the world’s largest pop culture events.
Around 135,000 people were expected to attend the convention, which lasted from Thursday to Sunday.
“Obviously we find this very disturbing and, while we were not made aware of this operation, it is our understanding that the arrests were made outside of the event,” a spokesperson for Comic-Con said in a statement to AFP.
“We work closely with a variety of law enforcement entities throughout the year and stand ready to assist in any way we can.”
Originally a grassroots event for comic books fans to meet, Comic-Con has grown exponentially and is today used by giant Hollywood studios and A-list stars to launch their latest blockbuster movies and TV shows.
Christopher Davis, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego, said “highly attended events” like Comic-Con are often seen by criminals as “an opportunity to prey upon minors.”
“Working together, teams identified and arrested more than a dozen individuals participating in these illegal acts in our city over the weekend,” said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.
Law enforcement personnel placed undercover advertisements soliciting sex in order to arrest sex buyers.
 

