You are here

  • Home
  • US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
War on Gaza

US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions

US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
Israel and Hamas are still close to a ceasefire deal, the White House insisted Wednesday, despite growing fears of a regional war following the assassination of a key Hamas leader. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ckyjf

Updated 39 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions

US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
  • Washington is still engaged in “intense diplomacy” to prevent further escalation
  • “We are as close as we think we have ever been” to a deal for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: Israel and Hamas are still close to a ceasefire deal, the White House insisted Wednesday, despite growing fears of a regional war following the assassination of a key Hamas leader.
Washington is still engaged in “intense diplomacy” to prevent further escalation after Iran threatened revenge for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Hamas has named Yahya Sinwar — the alleged mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel — as its new leader, sparking fears the torturous negotiations have become even more difficult.
“We are as close as we think we have ever been” to a deal for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
US officials have said on several occasions in recent weeks that a deal is close, while urging both Israel and Hamas to accept the current proposal which would lead to an initial six-week truce.
On Tuesday the White House said negotiations had “reached a final stage,” in a readout of calls between President Joe Biden and the leaders of Qatar and Egypt, but did not elaborate.
The United States is now working to prevent an all-out war in the region, and has moved planes and warships into the area to help defend Israel if necessary.
“We’re involved in some pretty intense diplomacy here across the region,” Kirby said.
He added that he was “not going to talk about intelligence assessments” of when, or whether, Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah might attack.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he had told both Iran and US ally Israel to avoid escalating conflict.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues

Enter


keywords
Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hamas John Kirby White House

Related

UAE, US officials discuss regional escalation, Gaza ceasefire
Middle-East
UAE, US officials discuss regional escalation, Gaza ceasefire
Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks
World
Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire
  • Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted the evacuation orders for several districts in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya
  • “Hamas and terrorist organizations are firing rockets from your area toward the State of Israel. The IDF will act forcefully and immediately against them,” Adraee said
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters

CAIRO: Israeli forces on Wednesday issued new evacuation orders to Palestinians in areas of north Gaza that were among the first to be hit at the start of the war with Hamas in October, after militants fired a fresh volley of rockets into Israel.
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted the evacuation orders for several districts in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, two now largely destroyed towns into which Israeli tanks swept at the outset of Israel’s ground invasion.
“Hamas and terrorist organizations are firing rockets from your area toward the State of Israel. The IDF will act forcefully and immediately against them,” Adraee said in the message sent by text and social media to Palestinian residents.
“For your own safety, evacuate immediately to the known shelters in the center of Gaza City,” the army spokesman said.
In a nearby Gaza City neighborhood, Al-Tuffah, an Israeli airstrike on a house killed three Palestinians, medics said.
Later on Wednesday, 10 Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Medics said one strike killed three people on a motorcycle west of Khan Younis, while seven others were killed in tank shelling that hit a tent encampment in Abassan town, east of the city.

MULTIPLE FRONTS
Fighting has continued in the Gaza Strip even as Israel braces for an expected assault in its north from Iran and its close Lebanese ally Hezbollah after the July 31 assassination in the Iranian capital Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
The Israeli military says it has killed dozens of Gaza militants in recent days and on Wednesday said troops had hit weapons-making facilities in the teeming district of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians displaced by the fighting have taken shelter.
In other central areas, Israeli tanks shelled Nuseirat and Bureij, two of Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps. Israel says Hamas militants use civilian infrastructure for cover and to conceal operations posts and arms caches; Hamas denies this.
Militants say they continue to carry out ambush attacks on Israeli troops and armored vehicles with explosive devices, and are still able to launch limited rocket salvoes into Israel.
On Tuesday, Islamic Jihad, a close Hamas ally, said it fired rockets into Israel in response to what it called Israeli “massacres of civilians.”
The Israeli military said that over the past week Hamas had fired rockets from launchers embedded near two international humanitarian aid and distribution warehouses, including the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA. Israeli forces struck those sites, it added.
Hamas-led militants set off the Gaza war on Oct. 7 with a cross-border rampage into Israeli communities, killing 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and seizing some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
In response, Israel has pursued a relentless assault on Gaza that has reduced much of the heavily populated coastal strip to ruins, killed more than 39,600 Palestinians and wounded over 91,500, according to Gaza health ministry figures.
The Hamas-led ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its death lists.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Hamas Rockets

Related

Jordan’s King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza
Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency
Middle-East
Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency

Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says

Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says

Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says
  • Tehran considers avoidance of war and the effort to establish global peace and security as fundamental principles
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression against its interests and security, President Masoud Pezeshkian told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, state media reported on Wednesday, amid an increase in regional tensions following the killing in Tehran last week of Hammas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Pezeshkian also told Macron that Tehran considers avoidance of war and the effort to establish global peace and security as fundamental principles.

Topics: War on Gaza France Iran President Emmanuel Macron President Masoud Pezeshkian

Related

US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel, says Blinken
Middle-East
US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel, says Blinken
US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
World
US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot

Pro-government fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria; 2 killed

Pro-government fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria; 2 killed
Updated 07 August 2024
AP
Follow

Pro-government fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria; 2 killed

Pro-government fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria; 2 killed
  • The SDF said in a statement that “Syrian regime-backed mercenaries” attacked the villages of Dhiban, Latwa and Abu Hamam starting late Tuesday
  • It added that fighting was ongoing Wednesday as the SDF tries to bring the situation under control
Updated 07 August 2024
AP

QAMISHLI, Syria: Fighters backed by Iran and the Syrian government have attacked areas controlled by US-backed fighters in eastern Syria, killing at least two people and wounding others, the main US-backed force in the war-torn country and an opposition war monitor said Wednesday.
The clashes in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor, which borders Iraq, came amid high tension in the region following last week’s killings of a top military commander of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group in Beirut and the leader of the Palestinian Hamas group Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. Israel was blamed for both attacks, and Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate.
The clashes in eastern Syria are the most intense in nearly a year in areas where hundreds of US troops have been deployed since 2015 to help in the fight against the Daesh group.
Syrian government forces and Iran-backed fighters are deployed on the west bank of the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor, while members of the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces control the east banks of the river.
The SDF said in a statement that “Syrian regime-backed mercenaries” attacked the villages of Dhiban, Latwa and Abu Hamam starting late Tuesday. It added that fighting was ongoing Wednesday as the SDF tries to bring the situation under control.
Dhiban is few kilometers from Al-Omar oil field that houses a base housing SDF fighters and US troops.
Kurdish-led authorities imposed an open-ended curfew in areas they control on the east bank of the river, saying that anyone that violates the order will be referred to judicial authorities.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said that the SDF brought reinforcements to the area as the fighting continues.
The SDF and the Observatory said the clashes and shelling left two people dead and five others wounded.
Pro-government media outlets said that the attacks were carried by local Arab tribesmen against the SDF, saying that several people were wounded in government-held areas.
On Monday, a rocket attack on a base housing US troops in western Iraq left several American personnel wounded.
The rocket attack came days after a strike near a base of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia southwest of Baghdad killed at least one militant and wounded two others.
The attack comes days after an umbrella group of Iran-backed Iraqi militias dubbed “the Islamic Resistance” resumed rocket attacks on US military bases in the country and in eastern Syria.

Topics: Syria Iran Iraq Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) US-backed fighters

Related

US-backed SDF warn against new Turkish offensive in Syria
Middle-East
US-backed SDF warn against new Turkish offensive in Syria
Special Russia, SDF to set up joint military posts in strategic Syrian town
Middle-East
Russia, SDF to set up joint military posts in strategic Syrian town

Germany appeals to citizens: don’t wait for evacuation from Lebanon

Germany appeals to citizens: don’t wait for evacuation from Lebanon
Updated 07 August 2024
Follow

Germany appeals to citizens: don’t wait for evacuation from Lebanon

Germany appeals to citizens: don’t wait for evacuation from Lebanon
  • “The time now has come to leave Lebanon,” the spokesperson said
Updated 07 August 2024

BERLIN: Rumours of a possible evacuation operation from Lebanon have given German citizens there a false sense of security, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, urging them to leave the country immediately.
“The time now has come to leave Lebanon,” the spokesperson said, calling on citizens to organize their own exit even if this means traveling via Türkiye or paying high prices for flights.
A spokesperson for the defense ministry declined to give details on preparations for possible evacuations in the event of an escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon German German Foreign Ministry

Related

Pakistan urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid escalating tensions in Middle East
Pakistan
Pakistan urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid escalating tensions in Middle East
UN peacekeepers on Israel-Lebanon border ‘fundamental’, says chief
Middle-East
UN peacekeepers on Israel-Lebanon border ‘fundamental’, says chief

Dubai International Airport, busiest for global travel, sees half-year record of 44.9 million passengers

Dubai International Airport, busiest for global travel, sees half-year record of 44.9 million passengers
Updated 07 August 2024
AP
Follow

Dubai International Airport, busiest for global travel, sees half-year record of 44.9 million passengers

Dubai International Airport, busiest for global travel, sees half-year record of 44.9 million passengers
  • The results come as Dubai plans to move operations to a planned, nearly $35 billion airfield in the next decade
  • DXB long has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide and the wider economic health of Dubai
Updated 07 August 2024
AP

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport saw a record 44.9 million travelers pass through its cavernous terminals in the first half of this year, putting the world’s busiest airport for international travel back on track to beat its all-time record as aviation booms after the coronavirus pandemic.
The results released on Wednesday follow a record-breaking annual profit for the long-haul carrier Emirates that calls the airport known as DXB home — and comes as Dubai plans to move operations to a planned, nearly $35 billion airfield in the next decade.
Meanwhile, a real-estate boom and its highest-ever tourism numbers have made the city-state in the United Arab Emirates no longer just a layover but a destination for even more travelers.
“The record-breaking performance in the first half of this year highlights our strategic importance as a global aviation hub,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said in a statement. “Dubai is at the forefront of global cities when it comes to attracting talent, businesses, and tourists from around the world — and we are proud to be the gateway to the city.”
The airport had 89.1 million passengers in 2018, its busiest-ever year before the pandemic. Sixty-six million passengers passed through in 2022 and 86.9 million passengers in 2023.
“We have a very optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year, and we are on track to break records with 91.8 million annual guests forecasted for 2024,” Griffiths added.
DXB long has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide and the wider economic health of Dubai. The emirate and the airline rebounded quickly from the pandemic by pushing forward with tourism even as some countries more slowly came out of their pandemic crouch.
That has seen whiplash at an airport briefly shut during the pandemic to one now straining from the traffic. In April, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced plans to move DXB’s operations to Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, an airfield in the city’s southern reaches whose development had been delayed by the repercussions of the sheikhdom’s 2009 economic crisis.
Plans call for a curving, white terminal reminiscent of the traditional Bedouin tents of the Arabian Peninsula. The airport will include five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates, officials say. The airport now has just two runways, like Dubai International Airport.
Al Maktoum International Airport, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) away from DXB, opened in 2010 with one terminal. It served as a parking lot for Emirates’ double-decker Airbus A380s and other aircraft during the pandemic and slowly has come back to life with cargo and private flights in the time since. It also hosts the biennial Dubai Air Show and has a vast, empty desert in which to expand.
The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed noted Dubai’s plans to expand further south. Already, its nearby Expo 2020 site has been offering homes for buyers.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: Dubai International Airport aviation Dubai UAE

Related

Dubai DXB airport sees record 2024 traffic after 8.4% rise in Q1
Middle-East
Dubai DXB airport sees record 2024 traffic after 8.4% rise in Q1
Dubai ruler approves new $35bn airport terminal
Business & Economy
Dubai ruler approves new $35bn airport terminal

Latest updates

WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
Family stunned as police officer who killed son appears in Olympics opening ceremony
Family stunned as police officer who killed son appears in Olympics opening ceremony
Sweden charges activist with hate crime over 2022 Qur'an burning
Far-right politician Rasmus Paludan holds up a copy of the Qur’an as he speaks in front of a mosque in Copenhagen. (File/AFP)
Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump
Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.