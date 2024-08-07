You are here

VFS Global brings Bulgaria visa application services closer to home for Qatar residents

VFS Global brings Bulgaria visa application services closer to home for Qatar residents
Marita Bachhav, Regional Head VFS Global.
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News
VFS Global brings Bulgaria visa application services closer to home for Qatar residents

VFS Global brings Bulgaria visa application services closer to home for Qatar residents
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News
Residents of Qatar can now apply for their Bulgaria visas at the VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Doha. Inaugurated on Aug. 5, the center will accept documents for short-term and long-term visas, as well as requests for the legalization of Police Clearance Certificates to Bulgaria.

The contract for VFS Global to provide Bulgaria visa services in Qatar was signed by Plamen Delev, ambassador of Bulgaria in Qatar on July 22. 

Plamen Delev, Ambassador of Bulgaria in Qatar, said: “Globalization demands efficient visa services. The strategic outsourcing of the Bulgaria Visas and Police Clearance Certificates legalization with VFS Global in Qatar streamlines the process, leveraging their expertise for smoother travel and business opportunities. This commitment to innovation ensures that our Embassy sets higher levels of exceptional visa services.”

Marita Bachhav, regional head, VFS Global, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with the Bulgarian government to offer convenient and efficient visa application services to residents in Qatar. The opening of our new Visa Application Centre in Doha reflects our commitment to providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for travelers seeking Bulgarian visas.”

VFS Global has been a trusted partner for the government of Bulgaria since 2008, and currently operates a network of 92 Bulgaria Visa Application Centres in 16 countries worldwide.

Applicants can also choose from a range of optional services offered by VFS Global for an enhanced customer journey, including SMS updates at every stage of the application process and courier return service for delivery of processed passports to the applicants’ doorstep.

VFS Global’s Premium Lounge will also be available to Bulgaria visa applicants, which includes end-to-end professional guidance, a faster application and biometric submission process, and complimentary SMS and courier return services, all in a plush ambience.

Qatar Museums will feature arts, architecture from Pakistan

Qatar Museums will feature arts, architecture from Pakistan
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Qatar Museums will feature arts, architecture from Pakistan

Qatar Museums will feature arts, architecture from Pakistan
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

MANZAR: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today, to be held from Nov.1 - Jan.31, brings together more than 200 artworks — including paintings, drawings, photographs, videos, sculptures, installations, tapestries and miniatures, plus commissioned works by artists and architects currently living and working in Pakistan and its diasporas—to present various views of the country’s artistic and architectural movements.

Organized by the future Art Mill Museum and presented in collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar, which will host the exhibition, MANZAR presents the enormously diverse output of the painters, photographers, architects and others who have defined the array of narratives, histories, and contemporary perspectives of Pakistan’s cultures over the past 80 years. The artworks, programs and events extend from the gallery spaces to the courtyard of the Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al-Thani for a broad immersion in Pakistani art and architecture.

The ground-breaking exhibition, designed by renowned architect Raza Ali Dada and unfolding across 12 sections, will reveal how artists responded to and reimagined international modernist movements.

MANZAR brings to light lesser-known global art histories and demonstrates how they weave into broader social and cultural trends. Through themed galleries dedicated to aesthetic experiments and calligraphy, nation-building, regionalism, neo-miniature, the urban vernacular, and the politics of land and water, among others, the exhibiton presents a perspective on arts from Pakistan through unprecedented loans from public institutions such as the Alhamra Art Museum in Lahore and Pakistan National Council of the Arts in Islamabad; loans from private collections across Pakistan and in Dubai, London and New York; as well as works from Qatar Museums collections.

Mohammed Al Rumaihi, CEO of Qatar Museums, said: “By bringing the works of exceptional Pakistani artists and architects to Qatar, this exhibition affirms their contributions to their own nation and to the heritage of the world. We are especially proud to present this exhibition by the future Art Mill Museum in the galleries of the National Museum of Qatar, thereby emphasizing the close links between our nations, our histories and our futures. As with every Qatar Museums exhibition, this one is a bridge between cultures, and we are honored to provide an international platform for these hugely deserving artistic movements.”

Maserati set for world premiere of new super sports car

Maserati set for world premiere of new super sports car
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
Maserati set for world premiere of new super sports car

Maserati set for world premiere of new super sports car
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

In the setting of the traditional and unmistakable “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering” event in California, Maserati is preparing to unveil its newest creation to the world on Aug.16. 

Resulting from the Trident’s experience on track and dedicated to those who do not wish to sacrifice extraordinary performance on the road, this new car guarantees innovative technological solutions and impressive aerodynamic performance, typical of the fastest and most exciting
racing cars.

The Maserati super sports car will be presented as part of one of the most anticipated and prestigious motorsports gatherings of the year, an event that brings together enthusiasts from all around the world, breathtaking models, as well as previews and exclusive auctions: Monterey Car Week, due to take place in California from Aug.14 -19.

This powerful car – designed, developed, and produced entirely in Italy by Maserati – inherits the racing spirit of the Maserati GT2, the spearhead of the Modena brand’s
racing production; at the same time, it is a further evolution of the MC20, the Trident’s halo car, first equipped with the unmistakable V6 Nettuno engine.

The MC20 project represents state of the art of Maserati performance. From the outset of its technical development, a racing evolution was envisaged that would come to life in two directions, with the track version and its road counterpart, developed in close synergy by the same team that shares technological know-how and certain specific components.

The highly anticipated new leading light in the Maserati range will be the focus of this electrifying American show, which offers glamour, style, refined elegance, and stunning array of classic and modern cars that win over crowds and enchant the most discerning of collectors.

Enthusiasts will find themselves before a one-of-a-kind car with an unmistakable aesthetic, defined by a wide range of customization options, with details typical of a racing car without sacrificing the comfort and hallmarks of road models.

A car destined to be on the wish list of customers attracted by the most extreme super sports cars, is ready to welcome drivers and make them feel like a true racer, even off the track. 

Dave's Hot Chicken expands in Riyadh with first drive-thru

Dave’s Hot Chicken expands in Riyadh with first drive-thru
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
Dave’s Hot Chicken expands in Riyadh with first drive-thru

Dave’s Hot Chicken expands in Riyadh with first drive-thru
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the LA famous street food sensation known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, has expanded its presence in Riyadh with the launch of its second location on Othman bin Affan Street. 

This marks a significant milestone as the new branch, which celebrated its grand opening yesterday is the first drive-thru branch for Dave’s Hot Chicken in the region. The opening follows the major success of the initial location in Tahliah St. (Al Olaya), which quickly became a popular destination for food enthusiasts, garnering rave reviews and a loyal customer base.

Dave’s Hot Chicken’s new branch aims to bring its signature flavors and unique dining experience to a wider segment of the local community. The fast-casual dining restaurant will offer a variety of menu items, including bites, loaded shakes, and Dave’s slushers. 

Fans can also experience the seven distinct spice levels that have made Dave’s Hot Chicken a favorite among spice enthusiasts.

Walid Hajj, CEO of Lavoya Group, said: “The opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken’s new branch, which is the first drive-thru branch in the region, is a major step in our strategic plan to expand our footprint in the Kingdom. We look forward to bringing our renowned chicken to even more fans and enhancing the vibrant culinary landscape of the GCC.

The launch is a prominent step in enhancing the Saudi restaurant experience. It also aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes economic diversification and improved quality of life. By introducing a drive-thru service, Dave’s Hot Chicken enhances convenience for consumers, catering to the growing demand for fast-casual dining that offers quality food on the go.

The new branch features a vibrant design, featuring eye-catching graffiti that creates a unique and lively atmosphere. The spacious store includes both indoor and outdoor seating options, with tables that accommodate groups of all sizes. Additionally, the inviting interior is designed to enhance the dining experience, making it a perfect spot for casual meals and gatherings.

Building on this success, Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open its second drive-thru branch on Anas Bin Malik Street in Riyadh later this year.

SADAFCO presents exciting career opportunities at Tamkeen Forum

SADAFCO presents exciting career opportunities at Tamkeen Forum
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
SADAFCO presents exciting career opportunities at Tamkeen Forum

SADAFCO presents exciting career opportunities at Tamkeen Forum
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

Saudia Dairy and Food Stuff Company, the leader in UHT (long life) milk, ice cream and tomato paste in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has participated in the recent Tamkeen Forum. 

The forum, organized by The Society of Majid Bin Abdulaziz for Development and Social Services — a community committed to sustainability as a core strategy to empower individuals and develop communities — and supported by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Jeddah.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s aspirations, SADAFCO remains committed to contribute towards the development of a dynamic and diverse economy where everyone has the opportunity to succeed — one of the key objectives of Vision 2030. 

Thus, the Tamkeen Forum was the perfect venue for the leading food company to introduce participants to the diverse and rewarding career paths that the rapidly expanding Saudi manufacturing industry has to offer. SADAFCO has received over 1,500 applications during the forum.

“Since its establishment nearly 50 years ago, SADAFCO has been nurturing generations with goodness and happiness,” said Nadia A. Malaika, chief human resource officer of SADAFCO.

“But at the heart of SADAFCO’s progress has always been its diverse workforce, with a female workforce making up approximately 20 percent of our 900+ Saudi employees. SADAFCO is dedicated to empowering Saudi nationals across all roles, fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace.”

 “At Tamkeen Forum, our team enlightened attendees on the compelling job prospects within manufacturing and distribution. Witnessing the passion and competence of this new generation of Saudi talent firsthand filled us with an overwhelming sense optimism regarding the nation’s future,” Malaika added.

The three-day event underlined the significance of improving the Kingdom’s employment channels and mechanisms. Placing and emphasis on fair recruitment and featuring motivating workshops, Tamkeen Forum brought together the new wave of Saudi talent in pursuit of attractive job opportunities with some of the most respected and successful Saudi organizations, including SADAFCO.

Emirates NBD launches new branch in KAFD

Emirates NBD launches new branch in KAFD
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News
Emirates NBD launches new branch in KAFD

Emirates NBD launches new branch in KAFD
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News

Emirates NBD, the leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye region, has opened a new branch in the King Abdullah Financial District. 

In line with Emirates NBD’s strategic expansion plan, the new branch consolidates the bank’s presence in the Kingdom, extending its diverse range of services to more consumers, communities, and entities across the country. 

KAFD stands as the largest LEED-certified mixed-use business district in the world. As a key driver of Riyadh’s economic ambitions, the district fosters a smart, sustainable environment conducive to innovation, collaboration, and business growth. The new Emirates NBD branch in KAFD is set to contribute to the achievement of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and drive the transformation of the country’s financial services industry.

The official opening bolsters Emirates NBD’s network, increasing its total number of branches in the Kingdom to 19. 

Aazar Ali Khwaja, group head, International & Group Strategy, Emirates NBD, said: “As the leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye region, we are committed to transforming the Saudi financial services sector, leveraging our expansive network, partnerships and innovative offerings to empower consumers in the Kingdom.”

