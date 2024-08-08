You are here

UK’s Starmer vows no let up in stopping further far-right riots

British PM Sir Keir Starmer speaks with members of the mosque management team at The Hub - Solihull Mosque, in Solihull, West Midlands, England, Thursday Aug. 8, 2024. (AP)
British PM Sir Keir Starmer speaks with members of the mosque management team at The Hub - Solihull Mosque, in Solihull, West Midlands, England, Thursday Aug. 8, 2024. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
British PM Sir Keir Starmer speaks with members of the mosque management team at The Hub - Solihull Mosque, in Solihull, UK.
  • “It’s important that we don’t let up here,” Starmer told media outlets as he visited a mosque and met community leaders in Solihull, western England
SOLIHULL: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed on Thursday not to ease up efforts to stop further far-right riots in English towns and cities, after more anticipated street violence failed to materialize overnight.
The UK leader said despite a largely peaceful Wednesday evening, he would chair another emergency meeting of senior ministers and police leaders later on Thursday to plan for potential trouble in “the coming days.”
He also noted the criminal justice system would continue “working speedily” to convict those already arrested during a week of near nightly riots across England and in Northern Ireland.
It came as a judge in Liverpool, northeast England, jailed several more participants in the violence, which has seen mosques and migrant-related facilities attacked alongside police and other targets.
“It’s important that we don’t let up here,” Starmer told media outlets as he visited a mosque and met community leaders in Solihull, western England.
“That’s why later on today, I’ll have another... meeting with law enforcement, with senior police officers, to make sure that we reflect on last night but also plan for the coming days.”
Starmer credited “police deployed in numbers in the right places, giving reassurance to communities” with helping to ease the unrest overnight.
Instead of rumored far-right gatherings at dozens of sites linked to immigrant support services, thousands of anti-racism and anti-facism protesters took to the streets.
They massed in considerable numbers, holding rallies in cities including London, Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Newcastle.
“Whose streets? Our streets!” thousands chanted in Walthamstow, northeast London, where hundreds of pro-Palestine supporters joined the rally under a heavy police presence.
However, Northern Ireland saw another night of disturbances — its fourth in a row.
There were five arrests and a police officer was injured during disorder in Belfast.
The UK government had put 6,000 specialist police on standby across England to deal with scores of potential flashpoints, after far-right social media channels called for a string of immigration-linked sites to be targeted.
The violence has been fueled by misinformation spread on social media about the suspected perpetrator of a knife attack on July 29 which killed three children.
London’s Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley, who ordered thousands of officers onto the streets of the capital on Wednesday, said he was “really pleased” with how the police and local communities had responded to the riots.
“I think the show of force from the police — and frankly, the show of unity from communities together — defeated the challenges that we’ve seen,” he told UK broadcasters.
Rowley noted there had been a small number of arrests due to “some local criminals” engaging in anti-social behavior in some locations but that fears of “extreme-right disorder were abated.”
On Thursday, London mayor Sadiq Khan thanked “heroic police force working round the clock” and “those who came out peacefully to show London stands united against racism and Islamophobia.”
“And to those far-right thugs still intent on sowing hatred and division: you will never be welcome here,” he added on X.
Courts started on Wednesday to order jail terms for offenders tied to the unrest as authorities sought to deter fresh disorder.
The unrest, Britain’s worst since the 2011 London riots, has seen hundreds arrested and at least 120 charged, and has led several countries to issue travel warnings for the UK.
London police said on Thursday that officers had made 10 further arrests overnight, a week after protests outside Downing Street in Westminster turned violent.
Rowley, who joined the dawn raids, said those arrested “aren’t protesters, patriots or decent citizens.”
“They’re thugs and criminals,” he noted, adding most had previous convictions for weapon possession, violence, drugs and other serious offenses.
The riots broke out after three girls — aged nine, seven and six — were killed and five more children critically injured during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England.
False rumors spread on social media that the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker.
The suspect was later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales.
UK media report that his parents are from Rwanda, which is overwhelmingly Christian.

  • The Ukrainian military appears to have adopted a strategy of strict silence
  • “Everyone can see that the Ukrainian army knows how to surprise,” Zelensky said
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the Ukrainian army on Thursday for its ability “to surprise” and achieve results, making no direct reference to the situation in a Russian region where Moscow says Kyiv has launched a cross-border assault.
The Ukrainian military appears to have adopted a strategy of strict silence for now on activity in Russia’s Kursk region, where Moscow said Kyiv’s military has been operating since Tuesday.
“Everyone can see that the Ukrainian army knows how to surprise. And knows how to achieve results,” Zelensky said at an event to unveil a new digital app to cut paperwork for the military.
“This is demonstrated by the battlefield, where our soldiers not only withstood the overwhelming force of the occupiers, but also are destroying it in the way necessary to protect Ukraine — our state and independence,” he said in a video from the presentation posted on Telegram messenger.

  • The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said that 45 out of 64 districts in the country had seen the targeting of mostly Hindu homes, businesses or temples this week
  • A schoolteacher had been killed and 45 other people hurt
DHAKA/NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Bangladeshi Hindus have tried unsuccessfully to flee to India this week after many homes and businesses of the minority community were vandalized following the overthrow of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said that 45 out of 64 districts in the country had seen the targeting of mostly Hindu homes, businesses or temples this week. A schoolteacher had been killed and 45 other people hurt, it said.
Hindus make up about 8 percent of Muslim-majority Bangladesh’s 170 million people and have traditionally largely supported Hasina’s Awami League party, which identifies as largely secular, instead of the opposition bloc that includes a hard-line Islamist party.
Hasina has taken refuge in India after fleeing the country on Monday in the face of mass protests against what critics called her authoritarian rule — provoking anger among some Bangladeshis toward their neighbor.
Many living close to India are trying to flee but facing resistance from both sides, local people said. Both countries have said they have stepped up border patrolling since the violence.
Mohammad Rakibul Hasan, a local government official in Thakurgaon district in northwestern Bangladesh, said around 700-800 Hindus tried to flee to India around Wednesday evening after some of their houses were attacked and looted.
“They returned home after we provided protection,” Hasan told Reuters. “Border guard troops are patrolling the area. Everything is fine now with no further reports of violence.”
Early on Thursday, about 300 Bangladeshis had assembled at a border point near India’s Jalpaiguri district but dispersed later. Indian media showed Indian border troops around a group of people there.
A Hindu goldsmith in the Narsingdi area, about an hour from Dhaka, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said two youths demanded protection money of 1 million Bangladesh taka ($8,550) and relented only after they agreed to pay 100,000 taka.
Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who returned to Bangladesh on Thursday to head an interim government following Hasina’s departure, said attacks on minorities could have been part of a conspiracy. He did not say who was behind the conspiracy.
“Our job is to protect all of them,” he said on arrival in Dhaka from Paris.
“If you have faith in me and trust me, please ensure no one is attacked in the country. If you cannot listen to me on this, I have no use being here.”
The two countries have longstanding cultural and business ties and India played a key role in the 1971 war with Pakistan which led to the creation of Bangladesh.
India, which has a Hindu majority, has said it was worrying that minorities, their businesses and temples had been attacked in many places.
“It is the responsibility of every government to ensure the wellbeing of all its citizens,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, told a press conference.
“We hope for the early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh. This is both in the interest of the country itself and the larger region.”
Bangladesh’s Hindu community leaders urged other communities to look after the religious minorities.
“I call upon the conscientious people of the country to forget all differences and stand unitedly by the side of the affected people and build social resistance,” said Moyna Talukdar of the Bangladesh Hindu Law Reform Council.

  • Harris has turned the race for the White House upside down
  • Trump is described in US media reports as angry at how his campaign is now performing
MIAMI, USA: Donald Trump scheduled a short-notice media event Thursday at his Florida resort as rumblings of discontent hit his presidential campaign and poll numbers surge for his election rival Kamala Harris.
Trump announced the “general news conference” in a one-sentence post on his Truth Social platform after Harris and new running mate Tim Walz have drawn large, jubilant crowds for her freshly energized Democratic bid to beat Trump in November.
Since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month, Harris has turned the race for the White House upside down, raking in donations and erasing Trump’s lead in the polls.
Trump is described in US media reports as angry at how his campaign is now performing against Harris and how it dominates news coverage.
He is also reportedly unhappy with his young Republican running mate J.D. Vance, who has been described as a lackluster public speaker and making a poor impression with voters.

  • Group comprises doctors, nurses, midwives, other medics
  • They are scheduled to serve 4 months on the Gaza mission
Jakarta: The Indonesian military is dispatching 40 health workers to Gaza as a part of its humanitarian assistance to the enclave’s people, with the first group set to reach a UAE floating hospital in Egypt on Friday, before transfer to Rafah.

Indonesia has been one of the most vocal countries opposing Israel’s ongoing deadly invasion of Gaza and demanding an end to its occupation of Palestine.

Since the beginning of Tel Aviv’s daily bombardment of the besieged enclave in October, Indonesian authorities and people have sent several shipments with hundreds of tonnes of aid.

The first group of healthcare workers includes 25 doctors, nurses, midwives and other medical staff.

“What is happening in Gaza, in the Middle East, pierces our humanity,” Indonesian President-elect and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said at a pre-departure briefing in Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

“Indonesia must show solidarity, its humanitarian responsibility to defend the spirit of independence, the right for a nation to live and determine their own fate, free of oppression.”

“I thank you all for your willingness to serve. Good luck everyone,” Subianto said.

While there is a plan to transfer more than a dozen of the military health personnel to the UAE field hospital in Rafah, that part of the mission depends on the security situation in Gaza’s southern city, said Maj. Gen. Ujang Darwis, the ministry’s director-general of defense strategy.

The Indonesian military will dispatch the second group of personnel from Jakarta after the first “safely arrives” at the Rafah field hospital, Darwis said in a report to Subianto.

The Indonesian health workers will serve four months on the mission, rotating their shifts between the floating hospital in Egypt and the field hospital in Rafah.

  • The boat was carrying traders taking goods to coastal communities
YENAGOA, Nigeria: At least 20 people were killed when a wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river in Nigeria’s coastal state of Bayelsa on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.
The boat was carrying traders taking goods to coastal communities, Bayelsa police spokesperson Musa Muhammed said on Thursday.
Traders make weekly trips between coastal settlements and the state capital Yenagoa.
At least 200 people were reported killed in boat accidents in Nigeria last year, with authorities regularly blaming overcrowding and poor maintenance. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa; Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

