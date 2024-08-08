You are here

Paris Olympics

Lyles, suffering from COVID, finishes 3rd in Olympic upset at 200 meters won by Botswana's Tebogo

Lyles, suffering from COVID, finishes 3rd in Olympic upset at 200 meters won by Botswana’s Tebogo
Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, US’ Kenneth Bednarek and US’ Noah Lyles cross the finish line to finish first, second and third respectively in the men’s 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on Aug. 8, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
  • After crossing the line third for the second straight Olympics, Lyles fell to his back and writhed around in pain
  • It’s the second straight Olympics the virus has played a major role in Lyles’ trip to the Games
SAINT-DENIS, France: Noah Lyles lost the Olympic 200 meters Thursday, falling to Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, then being tended to by medics who carted him off the track in a wheelchair. Later, wearing a mask as he spoke with reporters, Lyles said he had COVID.
After crossing the line third for the second straight Olympics, Lyles fell to his back and writhed around in pain, staying down for nearly 30 seconds before getting up, asking for water and getting to the wheelchair.
It’s the second straight Olympics the virus has played a major role in Lyles’ trip to the Games. He also won the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, and he has said the empty stands and the year-long delay before the Games led to depression that hampered his performance and inspired his road to Paris.
Tebogo, 21, led wire-to-wire and won in 19.46 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history, but .15 slower than Lyles’ top time. Kenny Bednarek finished in 19.62 for his second straight silver, and Lyles, four nights after winning a close-as-can-be 100, ran the curve in 19.70.
The first sign something might be wrong came a night earlier when Lyles finished second in a lackluster semifinal, then left the track without talking to reporters to head to the medical tent. His coach said he was fine.
It became clear he was not when Tebogo and Bednarek reached the curve in the final.
Lyles was trailing as they headed into the homestretch, which is usually where he puts on a trademark closing finish that has always been the best part of this race. This time — nothing. Only a desperate push to the line then a collapse onto the purple track.

  • United are set to be without defenders Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the new season’s curtain-raiser
  • “From individual to individual we will assess them and make a decision whether they start, or come from the bench, or they don’t play,” said Ten Hag
LONDON: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces a defensive headache as injuries continue to plague his side’s preparations for Saturday’s Community Shield clash with rivals Manchester City.
United are set to be without defenders Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the new season’s curtain-raiser, which puts the Premier League champions against the FA Cup winners.
In addition, center-back Lisandro Martinez only rejoined the squad this week after taking part in Argentina’s successful defense of its Copa America crown this summer.
“From individual to individual we will assess them and make a decision whether they start, or come from the bench, or they don’t play,” said Ten Hag on Thursday.
“Harry Maguire missed the (friendly) game (against Liverpool) as a precaution, but there’s still a question mark for Saturday.
“So we have training, we have to see whether he’s fit enough or not to be available.
“Victor (Lindelof) played, but also he’s a question mark and also Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, they are also both question marks. We have to assess them tomorrow (Friday).
“We’ll think about Licha (Martinez) to be involved in the game.”
Facundo Pellistri and England’s Kobbie Mainoo, who started the Euro 2024 final on July 14, also returned to training this week after extended breaks and are being assessed.
But big money summer arrival Leny Yoro will definitely miss out after undergoing foot surgery this week for a knock sustained during a friendly and is unexpected to be unavailable for three months.
FA Cup winners United go into the Community Shield this weekend seeking to win the title for a record-extending 22nd time.
“We always want to win, also in all the friendlies. It’s about a trophy, so we will put out a team that is very competitive to win this trophy,” said Dutchman Ten Hag.
“But it’s also pre-season and we don’t go and take big risks, that’s also a normal approach into this game.”

Morocco outclass Egypt to take Olympic men's football bronze

Morocco outclass Egypt to take Olympic men's football bronze
  • Rahimi’s brace took him to eight goals at the Olympics, cementing his status as the tournament’s top scorer
  • Hakimi’s late strike put the icing on the cake as Morocco claimed a first Olympic football medal
NANTES, France: The prolific Soufiane Rahimi scored twice and captain Achraf Hakimi netted a stunning free-kick as Morocco hammered Egypt 6-0 on Thursday to take Olympic men’s football bronze.
Rahimi’s brace took him to eight goals at the Olympics, cementing his status as the tournament’s top scorer, while Abde Ezzalzouli, Bilal El Khannouss and Akram Nakach also scored in a comprehensive win at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
Hakimi’s late strike put the icing on the cake as Morocco claimed a first Olympic football medal, and a first for North Africa.
Morocco, who beat Argentina in their opening group game and were eventually beaten by Spain in the semifinals, had already defeated Egypt in the final of last year’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.
That success was what allowed them to qualify for the Olympics, and they secured a medal in rampant fashion with Ezzalzouli, of Real Betis in Spain, putting Morocco ahead from a superb strike just inside the box midway through the first half.
Rahimi made it 2-0 shortly after when he headed in a cross by Ezzalzouli, before the Atlas Lions ran away with the game in the second half.
El Khannouss curled a low shot into the bottom-right corner from just outside the box for the third goal, and Rahimi got his second to make it 4-0 when he controlled a pass by Ilias Akhomach before firing in.
Striker Rahimi, who has at least four more goals than any other player in the tournament, then turned provider for defender Akram Nakach to make it five.
However, Hakimi saved the best for last by finding the net with a missile of a free-kick from 30 meters three minutes from the end. That was Morocco’s 17th goal in six matches at the Games.
Hosts France play Spain in the gold medal match in Paris on Friday.

Portugal defender Pepe announces retirement at 41

Portugal defender Pepe announces retirement at 41
  • “I would like to thank you all,” said the center-back as he cited the clubs he represented
  • “Everyone gave me the support I needed to leave with my mind at ease“
LISBON: Portugal veteran Pepe announced on Thursday in a video on social media he was retiring from football aged 41.
“I would like to thank you all,” said the center-back as he cited the clubs he represented, as well as the Portuguese national team and his family.
“Everyone gave me the support I needed to leave with my mind at ease.”
Pepe joined Portuguese side Maritimo at the age of 18 and went on to play for Porto, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Turkish club Besiktas.
He spent a trophy-laden 10 years with Madrid, where he won three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and three Spanish league titles.
He also enjoyed two stints at Porto, between 2004-2007 and 2019-2024, winning a total of four Portuguese championships and five Portuguese Cups.
Although born in Brazil, the center-back made his international debut for his adopted country of Portugal in 2007 and went on to earn 141 caps, winning their first piece of major silverware at Euro 2016, as well as the Nations League three years later.
Pepe set a new record as the oldest player to ever play at a European Championship when he started Portugal’s opening game at Euro 2024, aged 41.
Portugal’s elimination on penalties at the quarter-final stage of the tournament against France turned out to be the final game of Pepe’s 22-year career at the top level of the game.
Portuguese football federation president Fernando Gomes labelled the defender “one of the greatest players of all time” and thanked him for his “extraordinary professionalism, dedication... and passion for football.”

Indonesians delight at first speed climbing Olympic gold

Indonesians delight at first speed climbing Olympic gold
  • Veddriq climbed to a personal best time of 4.75 to beat Chinese rival Wu Peng by just two hundredths of a second on the 15-meter wall
  • “Words can hardly express how we feel. Praise be to God,” his mother Rosita Hamzah told broadcaster Kompas TV
JAKARTA: Indonesians celebrated their country’s first Olympic gold medal in a sport other than badminton, won by Veddriq Leonardo in the inaugural men’s speed climbing event in Paris on Thursday.
Veddriq climbed to a personal best time of 4.75 to beat Chinese rival Wu Peng by just two hundredths of a second on the 15-meter wall.
The 27-year-old former world record holder secured the ninth Olympic gold medal in Indonesia’s history, the other eight all being won in badminton, much to the delight of fans and his family.
“Words can hardly express how we feel. Praise be to God,” his mother Rosita Hamzah told broadcaster Kompas TV.
She said Veddriq called her on Wednesday night to ask her to pray for him before she watched his climb from home in Indonesia with other relatives.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo was among the first to congratulate Veddriq.
“The Paris 2024 Olympics has brought new pride to Indonesia, thanks to Veddriq Leonardo, our proud speed climbing athlete, who secured Indonesia’s first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics,” Widodo wrote on social media platform X.
“Congratulations!“
It was the inaugural individual men’s medal for the separate event of speed climbing, after it had been integrated into a combination of speed, bouldering and lead at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“I am proud, very proud. The excitement was explosive,” Kristoforus Bagaskoro, a 41-year-old creative manager in the capital Jakarta, told AFP.
“We should hype up this sport more and help it develop even more.”
The Southeast Asian archipelago has become an unlikely force in speed climbing, smashing records and nabbing multiple medals at top international events.
Veddriq has led that charge, his father saying his son’s enthusiasm for the exciting sport began after he joined a student group of nature enthusiasts that included wall climbing as an activity.
“He really enjoys the sport. It has always been his dream,” his father Sumaryanto, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, told Kompas TV.
Veddriq’s coach broke down in tears after the victory and Indonesian Sport Climbing Federation chairwoman Yenni Wahid said she was “so moved I could cry.”
Others hoped Indonesia would secure more climbing success and enjoyed Veddriq’s enthusiastic celebrations in Paris.
“He kept kissing the medal, and he couldn’t stop smiling. He looked like he had been relieved from a heavy burden,” 30-year-old Indonesian Annisa Balqis wrote on X.
“Hopefully after this, he will be even more enthusiastic about winning.”

Professional basketball league to launch 4th team in Saudi Arabia

Professional basketball league to launch 4th team in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: NBXL, the world’s first USA-Middle East independent professional basketball league, has announced a strategic partnership with Redstrike Arabia.

This partnership marks a milestone in NBXL’s Middle East expansion strategy, particularly in Saudi Arabia where it plans to introduce the franchise’s fourth team.

Christian Villar, founder and owner of NBXL, highlighted how the partnership aligned with NBXL’s goal of extending its reach in the region. He also emphasized its potential to transform professional basketball, especially in Saudi Arabia, which is rapidly becoming a global hub for sports and entertainment.

This initiative promises to unlock new opportunities, spur innovation and enhance visibility, benefiting athletes and fans alike.

Saad Houtan, executive partner of Redstrike Arabia, the newly established Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region division of sporting agency Redstrike Global, said he was enthusiastic about the partnership’s potential to support the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“This partnership is a significant step towards fostering a business relationship that not only meets the ambitious goals of Vision 2030 but also promotes sustainable growth and innovation in the region,” he said.

