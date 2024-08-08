You are here

War on Gaza

Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks

Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks
Palestinians check the damage in the al-Zahra school used as a refuge by displaced Palestinians after it was hit by an Israeli strike, in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City on August 8, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters
Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks

Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters
CAIRO: Qatari, Egyptian and US leaders called on Israel and Hamas to resume urgent talks on Aug. 15 either in Doha or Cairo to bridge all remaining gaps in the proposed Gaza ceasefire agreement and start implementing it without any delay, the three countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“It is the time to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release hostages and prisoners,” the statement added. 

Israel to send delegation for Aug. 15 talks on Gaza deal

Israel to send delegation for Aug. 15 talks on Gaza deal
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
Israel to send delegation for Aug. 15 talks on Gaza deal

Israel to send delegation for Aug. 15 talks on Gaza deal
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel will send negotiators to take part in an Aug. 15 meeting to try to reach a Gaza hostage release and ceasefire deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

“Following the offer from the United States and the mediators, Israel will send on August 15 the delegation of negotiators to the place to be determined, in order to finalize the details and implement the framework agreement,” Netanyahu’s office said.
 

Israel vows to fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'

Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP
Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’

Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’
  • “We will not allow the Hezbollah militia to destabilize the border and the region,” Gallant said in a message addressed to the people of Lebanon
  • He warned Lebanon to “learn the lesson of the past so as not to fall into a dangerous scenario in August 2024“
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that Israel would fight Hezbollah “with all its might” if the Lebanese armed group continued its “aggression” across the border.
“We will not allow the Hezbollah militia to destabilize the border and the region. If Hezbollah continues its aggression, Israel will fight it, with all its might,” Gallant said in a message addressed to the people of Lebanon, according to a statement from his office.


Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.
Fears of all-out war have mounted after Israel killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in an air strike in a Beirut suburb last week.
Reminding the people of Lebanon of the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, Gallant warned Lebanon to “learn the lesson of the past so as not to fall into a dangerous scenario in August 2024.”
The devastating 34-day war in July-August 2006 killed more than 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and some 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

Israel's Western allies slam Israeli minister's remark that Gaza starvation may be justified

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supports the reoccupation of Gaza. (AP)
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supports the reoccupation of Gaza. (AP)
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP
Israel’s Western allies slam Israeli minister’s remark that Gaza starvation may be justified

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supports the reoccupation of Gaza. (AP)
  • EU on Wednesday condemned Smotrich’s remarks, noting that the “deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime”
  • David Lammy, Britain’s new foreign secretary, said “there can be no justification for Minister Smotrich’s remarks”
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Western allies have condemned remarks by the country’s far-right finance minister who suggested that the starvation of Gaza’s population of more than 2 million Palestinians “might be just and moral” until hostages captured in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel are returned home.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a speech on Monday that Israel had no choice but to send humanitarian aid into Gaza.
“It’s not possible in today’s global reality to manage a war — no one will allow us to starve 2 million people, even though that might be just and moral until they return the hostages,” he said at a conference in support of Jewish settlements.
Smotrich, a key partner in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, supports the reoccupation of Gaza, the rebuilding of Jewish settlements that were removed in 2005, and what he describes as the voluntary migration of large numbers of Palestinians out of the territory.
The European Union on Wednesday condemned his remarks, noting that the “deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime.”
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the remarks “beyond ignominious,” saying “it demonstrates, once again, his contempt for international law and for basic principles of humanity.”
David Lammy, Britain’s new foreign secretary, said “there can be no justification for Minister Smotrich’s remarks.”
“We expect the wider Israeli government to retract and condemn them,” he wrote on the social media platform X.
Germany’s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Siebert, called the remarks “unacceptable and appalling.”
“It is a principle of international law and of humanity to protect civilians in a war and to give them access to water and food,” he wrote on X.
Egypt’s foreign ministry on Thursday also condemned Smotrich’s remarks, describing them as “shameful statements unacceptable in form and substance” and a violation of international humanitarian law. Such “irresponsible statements” create incitement against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the ministry added.
The ongoing war sparked by Hamas’ attack has plunged Gaza into a humanitarian catastrophe. The vast majority of its population has been displaced within the blockaded territory, often multiple times, and hundreds of thousands are packed into squalid tent camps. The leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, said in June that Gaza was at “high risk” of famine.
Aid organizations say efforts to deliver food and other assistance have been hindered by Israeli restrictions, ongoing fighting and the breakdown of law and order. Israel says it allows unlimited humanitarian aid to enter and blames UN agencies for failing to promptly deliver it.
Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people in the surprise attack into Israel that triggered the war and took around 250 hostages. Some 110 hostages are still being held in Gaza, though Israel believes that about a third of them are dead. Most of the rest were released during a weeklong November ceasefire.
Israel’s ongoing offensive has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, and has caused widespread devastation.

Lebanon faces food-security crisis if war escalates, economy minister warns

Lebanon faces food-security crisis if war escalates, economy minister warns
Updated 08 August 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Lebanon faces food-security crisis if war escalates, economy minister warns

Lebanon faces food-security crisis if war escalates, economy minister warns
  • Several injuries reported as cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli military continues
  • Hezbollah MP attempts to reassure citizens, says ‘we are acting in the interest of our people and our homeland, which we do not compromise in any way’
Updated 08 August 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese government is continuing its preparations for a possible expansion of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, as Air France on Thursday extended its suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until at least Sunday “due to the security situation” in Lebanon.
Tensions have continued to soar in the past week, as Iran and its allies vowed to take revenge for the high-profile killings of Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s top military commander, in Lebanon and Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, in Iran. Israel is accused of carrying out both assassinations.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah forces have continued to exchange fire with the Israeli military on a near-daily basis across the border between their countries.
Germany’s Foreign Ministry has repeated the call by its embassy in Lebanon for all German nationals to “immediately leave” the country “due to the increasing risk of military escalation in the region.”
Amin Salam, the Lebanese economy minister, said the conflict presents a significant challenge for the government. He stressed the need to ensure food security and maintain the supply of commodities and raw materials in a country that “imports 90 percent of its needs and produces only 10 percent,” and said the Ministry of Economy has been in a state of emergency for three years.
“We must reassure people regarding food security as we are constantly dealing with the crisis, and with traders and citizens exploiting the situation,” he added.
“A part of the private sector has saved the country from total collapse, while another part — a large percentage — exploits people’s fear and concerns about the future and the lack of commodities and food in case a war breaks out.”
Regarding levels of food security and strategic stocks of commodities and raw materials, Salam said unions report that “available food items and raw materials can suffice for three months.” More shipments are on their way to Beirut, he added.
“They will arrive during the upcoming weeks and can cover two additional months, meaning we have enough food items and commodities for five months.
“Israel’s targeting of the Lebanese economy is systematic through the destruction of the agricultural sector and the burning of Lebanese soil. Agriculture provided a portion of the country’s foreign currencies through exports.”
The damage to the agricultural sector has cost the country billions of dollars, Salam said.
He added that “internal and external” media outlets have sounded alarms warning that Lebanon’s only airport, Rafic Hariri International, might be targeted.
“This was a blow to the tourism sector, as it led expatriates and tourists to leave Lebanon while reservations were canceled,” he said.
Meanwhile, a car on a road connecting the towns of Yarine and Jebbayn was attacked by an Israeli combat drone on Thursday. Three people were injured, according to the Ministry of Health’s emergency operations center.
On Wednesday night, the Israeli army advanced north in the area south of the Litani River and for the first time carried out a raid in the town of Doueir, destroying an uninhabited house belonging to the Rammal family.
And Israeli warplanes attacked the outskirts of the town of Mansouri in Tyre district, causing severe damage to property, crops and infrastructure.
In an attempt to reassure Lebanese concerned about the possibility of the conflict escalating into a wider war, Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad said that the party “takes into account the unique characteristics of Lebanon and the highest national interests, as well as the interests of our people.
“Therefore, while we are determined not to allow the enemy to breach the rules, no matter the cost or how far the confrontation may go, we are acting in the interest of our people and our homeland, which we do not compromise in any way.”
He continued: “Those who want to stop the state of collapse, and this volatile situation that is sweeping the entire region, must pressure the Israeli enemy to stop its aggression against Gaza.
“But how can we understand the calls for a ceasefire or prevent escalation if these parties continue to supply the enemy with the latest missiles, aircraft artillery, and other weapons from their arsenals?”
His comments came as Hezbollah responded to Israeli assaults with a drone attack that targeted Israeli soldiers at Al-Marj military site. The party said “it achieved a direct hit, inflicting confirmed injuries.”
Elsewhere, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a message posted on social media platform X: “Air Force warplanes destroyed several Hezbollah infrastructures in Bint Jbeil, Majdal Zoun and Doueir.”
As part of diplomatic efforts by government officials from Lebanon and other countries with influence on the combatants to avoid further escalation of the conflict, Abdullah Bou Habib, the caretaker foreign minister, received a phone call from his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide.
The former’s media office said that Eide offered reassurance that Norway “is committed to working with all relevant parties to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict,” and that “prioritizing the interests of the Palestinians and achieving a ceasefire in Gaza necessitates avoiding the ignition of war in the region.” Eide also “reaffirmed that Norway, which places great importance on Lebanon, does not want it to become a victim of a new wave of escalation and wars in the region.”
Bou Habib said: “The Israeli escalation aims to disrupt the initiative launched by US President Joe Biden to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”
He denounced “Israel’s deliberate targeting of civilians in its attacks on Lebanon, in flagrant violation of the principles of international law,” and called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which was adopted on June 10 and calls for a ceasefire agreement in the war between Israel and Hamas.

US F-22 stealth warplanes arrive in Middle East

Advanced American F-22 stealth warplanes arrived in the Middle East on Thursday, the US military said. (@CENTCOM)
Advanced American F-22 stealth warplanes arrived in the Middle East on Thursday, the US military said. (@CENTCOM)
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP
US F-22 stealth warplanes arrive in Middle East

Advanced American F-22 stealth warplanes arrived in the Middle East on Thursday, the US military said. (@CENTCOM)
  • The deployment is part of “force posture changes in the region to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or its proxies,” US Central Command said
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: Advanced American F-22 stealth warplanes arrived in the Middle East on Thursday, the US military said, as Washington boosts its forces in the region ahead of an expected Iranian counterattack on Israel.
The deployment is part of “force posture changes in the region to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or its proxies,” US Central Command said on social media, without specifying the number or exact location of the planes.
The Pentagon said last week that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered assets including additional warships and a fighter squadron to the region.
Seven American personnel were wounded in a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this week that Washington blamed on an Iran-backed militia group.
And Tehran and its allies are expected to launch an attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of top Hamas and Hezbollah figures in strikes last week either blamed on or claimed by Israel.
The killings are among the most serious in a series of tit-for-tat attacks that have heightened fears of a regional conflagration stemming from the Gaza war.

