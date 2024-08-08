Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks

Lebanon faces food-security crisis if war escalates, economy minister warns

BEIRUT: The Lebanese government is continuing its preparations for a possible expansion of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, as Air France on Thursday extended its suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until at least Sunday “due to the security situation” in Lebanon.

Tensions have continued to soar in the past week, as Iran and its allies vowed to take revenge for the high-profile killings of Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s top military commander, in Lebanon and Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, in Iran. Israel is accused of carrying out both assassinations.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah forces have continued to exchange fire with the Israeli military on a near-daily basis across the border between their countries.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry has repeated the call by its embassy in Lebanon for all German nationals to “immediately leave” the country “due to the increasing risk of military escalation in the region.”

Amin Salam, the Lebanese economy minister, said the conflict presents a significant challenge for the government. He stressed the need to ensure food security and maintain the supply of commodities and raw materials in a country that “imports 90 percent of its needs and produces only 10 percent,” and said the Ministry of Economy has been in a state of emergency for three years.

“We must reassure people regarding food security as we are constantly dealing with the crisis, and with traders and citizens exploiting the situation,” he added.

“A part of the private sector has saved the country from total collapse, while another part — a large percentage — exploits people’s fear and concerns about the future and the lack of commodities and food in case a war breaks out.”

Regarding levels of food security and strategic stocks of commodities and raw materials, Salam said unions report that “available food items and raw materials can suffice for three months.” More shipments are on their way to Beirut, he added.

“They will arrive during the upcoming weeks and can cover two additional months, meaning we have enough food items and commodities for five months.

“Israel’s targeting of the Lebanese economy is systematic through the destruction of the agricultural sector and the burning of Lebanese soil. Agriculture provided a portion of the country’s foreign currencies through exports.”

The damage to the agricultural sector has cost the country billions of dollars, Salam said.

He added that “internal and external” media outlets have sounded alarms warning that Lebanon’s only airport, Rafic Hariri International, might be targeted.

“This was a blow to the tourism sector, as it led expatriates and tourists to leave Lebanon while reservations were canceled,” he said.

Meanwhile, a car on a road connecting the towns of Yarine and Jebbayn was attacked by an Israeli combat drone on Thursday. Three people were injured, according to the Ministry of Health’s emergency operations center.

On Wednesday night, the Israeli army advanced north in the area south of the Litani River and for the first time carried out a raid in the town of Doueir, destroying an uninhabited house belonging to the Rammal family.

And Israeli warplanes attacked the outskirts of the town of Mansouri in Tyre district, causing severe damage to property, crops and infrastructure.

In an attempt to reassure Lebanese concerned about the possibility of the conflict escalating into a wider war, Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad said that the party “takes into account the unique characteristics of Lebanon and the highest national interests, as well as the interests of our people.

“Therefore, while we are determined not to allow the enemy to breach the rules, no matter the cost or how far the confrontation may go, we are acting in the interest of our people and our homeland, which we do not compromise in any way.”

He continued: “Those who want to stop the state of collapse, and this volatile situation that is sweeping the entire region, must pressure the Israeli enemy to stop its aggression against Gaza.

“But how can we understand the calls for a ceasefire or prevent escalation if these parties continue to supply the enemy with the latest missiles, aircraft artillery, and other weapons from their arsenals?”

His comments came as Hezbollah responded to Israeli assaults with a drone attack that targeted Israeli soldiers at Al-Marj military site. The party said “it achieved a direct hit, inflicting confirmed injuries.”

Elsewhere, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a message posted on social media platform X: “Air Force warplanes destroyed several Hezbollah infrastructures in Bint Jbeil, Majdal Zoun and Doueir.”

As part of diplomatic efforts by government officials from Lebanon and other countries with influence on the combatants to avoid further escalation of the conflict, Abdullah Bou Habib, the caretaker foreign minister, received a phone call from his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide.

The former’s media office said that Eide offered reassurance that Norway “is committed to working with all relevant parties to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict,” and that “prioritizing the interests of the Palestinians and achieving a ceasefire in Gaza necessitates avoiding the ignition of war in the region.” Eide also “reaffirmed that Norway, which places great importance on Lebanon, does not want it to become a victim of a new wave of escalation and wars in the region.”

Bou Habib said: “The Israeli escalation aims to disrupt the initiative launched by US President Joe Biden to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”

He denounced “Israel’s deliberate targeting of civilians in its attacks on Lebanon, in flagrant violation of the principles of international law,” and called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which was adopted on June 10 and calls for a ceasefire agreement in the war between Israel and Hamas.