UN approves its first treaty targeting cybercrime

UN approves its first treaty targeting cybercrime
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
UN approves its first treaty targeting cybercrime

UN approves its first treaty targeting cybercrime
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN member states on Thursday approved a treaty targeting cybercrime, the body’s first such text, despite fierce opposition from human rights activists who warned of potential surveillance dangers.
After three years of negotiations and a final two-week session in New York, members approved the United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime by consensus, and it will now be submitted to the General Assembly for formal adoption.
“I consider the documents... adopted. Thank you very much, bravo to all!” Algerian diplomat Faouzia Boumaiza Mebarki, chairwoman of the treaty drafting committee, said to applause.
The committee was set up, despite US and European opposition, following an initial move in 2017 by Russia.
The new treaty would enter into force once it has been ratified by 40 member nations and aims to “prevent and combat cybercrime more efficiently and effectively,” notably regarding child sexual abuse imagery and money laundering.
But its detractors — an unusual alliance of human rights activists and big tech companies — denounce it as being far too broad in scope, claiming it could amount to a global “surveillance” treaty and be used for repression.
The adopted text stipulates that, in investigating any crime punishable by a minimum of four years’ imprisonment under national law, a member state may ask the authorities of another country for any electronic evidence linked to the crime, and also request data from an Internet service provider.

Harris doesn't back Israel arms embargo, aide says

Harris doesn't back Israel arms embargo, aide says
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
Harris doesn’t back Israel arms embargo, aide says

Harris doesn’t back Israel arms embargo, aide says
Updated 9 sec ago
WASHINGTON: Kamala Harris does not support an arms embargo on US ally Israel, a top aide said Thursday, in one of the first substantive statements on her Gaza war policy since her July entry to the 2024 White House race.
The comment came a day after the US vice president was heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters at a rally for the first time since she became the Democratic candidate less than three weeks ago.
Harris also met with groups opposed to the war after the rally in Detroit, Michigan. Participants reportedly said they brought up the issue of halting US arms supplies to Israel.
“She does not support an arms embargo on Israel,” Harris’s national security adviser Phil Gordon said on X.
He added that the vice president “has been clear: she will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups.”
Harris faces pressure from the left wing of the Democratic party to change course from President Joe Biden’s strong military and political support for Israel’s war in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
The issue is also critical in Michigan, a battleground state in November’s election with a large population of Arab Americans who are vocally opposed to the war.
In Detroit on Wednesday, Harris found herself repeatedly interrupted by Gaza protesters.
“If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking,” she said, her expression hardening as she sought to quell the disruptions.
Harris will also be keen not to alienate the majority of US voters whom polls say support Israel.
As vice president, Harris has sometimes been more critical than Biden of the civilian casualties caused by Israel’s offensive in Gaza.
Harris then made a major shift in tone after Biden dropped out of the 2024 election, saying in a strongly worded statement after she met Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu that she would “not be silent” on the situation.
But the comments by Harris’s adviser appeared to make it clear she would not go as far as endorsing any kind of all-out pause in arms transfers.
Under Biden, the White House has only halted the delivery of a single shipment of heavy bombs to Israel over concerns about how they would be used.
On Wednesday in Detroit, Harris and her new running mate Tim Walz briefly met the leaders of the “Uncommitted” group that mobilized people to cast protest votes against Biden in this year’s Democratic primary, US media reported.
Its founders told the New York Times that they had asked Harris for a full meeting to discuss their calls for an embargo, and Harris told them she was open to a meeting.

University of Georgia panel upholds sanctions for 6 students over Israel-Hamas war protest

University of Georgia panel upholds sanctions for 6 students over Israel-Hamas war protest
Updated 08 August 2024
AP
University of Georgia panel upholds sanctions for 6 students over Israel-Hamas war protest

University of Georgia panel upholds sanctions for 6 students over Israel-Hamas war protest
  • The students will also remain on probation for the remainder of their academic careers at the university
  • The decision came after a 13-hour disciplinary hearing on July 30. Students can appeal the ruling to the university’s vice president of student affairs
Updated 08 August 2024
GEORGIA, USA: Six University of Georgia students arrested during an April 29 protest against the Israel-Hamas war will remain suspended through the fall semester, the university’s Office of Student Conduct announced Monday.
The students will also remain on probation for the remainder of their academic careers at the university. The decision came after a 13-hour disciplinary hearing on July 30. Students can appeal the ruling to the university’s vice president of student affairs.
An attorney representing two of the suspended students, Josh Lingsch, called the hearing “nothing more than a kangaroo court” in a Thursday statement
Campus police arrested 16 protesters who set up an encampment near university President Jere Morehead’s office on the Athens campus in April. The school suspended the students hours later.
Some students informally resolved charges with the school by acknowledging their violations, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
During the hearing, the six remaining students said they had a right to protest and none of their actions interrupted academic activities. When they tried to comply with orders to move, students said officers used force and tried to end their protest. The students also expressed anger with Israel’s actions in the Israel-Hamas war and what they say is the university’s support for Israel.
University representatives said that the encampments put students and professors in danger, and that students were warned to disperse.
“The University will continue to enforce our policies to protect the free expression rights of all members of our community while recognizing that such activities must comply with applicable laws and policies,” university spokesperson Greg Trevor said in a statement.
The hearing, which the six students requested, included a panel of two students and one faculty member.
Protesters “chose to be arrested” by ignoring the campus rules on demonstrations, administrators wrote in a public letter in May. But 180 faculty and staff signed a petition calling the sanctions “unwarranted and “antithetical to our educational mission.”
Ezra Lewis, who lost her residential adviser position because of the suspension, accused the university of “selective enforcement” in a Thursday statement.
“They have acted like our punishment was content-neutral, but President Morehead has made a clear political stance with Israel and has shown preferential treatment to UGA Hillel,” she said in a statement released Thursday. “The fact that they are trying to gaslight us into believing that this is a freedom of expression policy violation is ludicrous.”

Four confirmed candidates for top African Union post

Four confirmed candidates for top African Union post
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP
Four confirmed candidates for top African Union post

Four confirmed candidates for top African Union post
Updated 08 August 2024
NAIROBI: Four senior African politicians — from Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar and Mauritius — have thrown their hat into the ring to take over the African Union’s top post.
The pan-continental body, which has 55 member states, will hold elections at its summit in February to choose a successor to Moussa Faki Mahamat as chair of the African Union Commission.
This year the role is reserved for a representative from East Africa to replace Faki, a veteran politician from Chad who has served since 2017.
The African Union issued a statement listing the four candidates as Mahamoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti, Raila Odinga of Kenya, Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar and Anil Gayan of Mauritius.
“I am the only candidate capable of bridging the gap between the different regions of Africa, being French-speaking, but also English-speaking and Arabic-speaking,” said Djibouti’s Youssouf.
The 58-year-old has been foreign minister of the tiny but strategic Horn of Africa nation since 2005.
“My primary objective if I am elected is to silence the guns” on the continent, he told AFP in an interview last month.
His main rival is veteran Kenyan opposition leader Odinga, who at 79 has tried and failed five times to become president, most recently losing the 2022 election to William Ruto.
Odinga spent his early years in politics either in jail or in exile, fighting for democracy during the autocratic rule of president Daniel arap Moi.
“We are focused on bringing the seat home for Kenya and serving the African people,” Odinga said on X last month announcing his formal candidacy.
Gayan, 76, served as foreign minister of the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius between 1983 and 1986 and again from 2000 to 2003 and has since held other posts including at the tourism and health ministries.
Randriamandrato was Madagascar’s foreign minister from March to October 2022 but was fired after voting at the United Nations to condemn Russia’s annexations of four Ukrainian regions.
Madagascar has followed a non-aligned position on the war in Ukraine.
The election is conducted by secret ballot, and the winner must secure a majority of two thirds of the vote among eligible member states.
The AU commission chair — effectively the body’s chief executive — serves a four-year term, renewable once.

Ukraine to unleash robot dogs on its front lines

Ukraine to unleash robot dogs on its front lines
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP
Ukraine to unleash robot dogs on its front lines

Ukraine to unleash robot dogs on its front lines
Updated 08 August 2024
Ukraine could soon unleash robot dogs on its front lines, replacing soldiers for perilous missions like spying on Russian trenches or detecting mines.
At a demonstration in an undisclosed part of Ukraine, the metallic dog known as model “BAD One” stood up, crouched, ran and jumped according to commands transmitted by its operator.
Stealthy and agile, they could soon become an invaluable ally on the front line for a Ukrainian army that is short on manpower to repel the Russian invasion, its makers said.
Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones.
“We have surveillance soldiers who get sent on reconnaissance missions (who) are most of the time very highly trained people, very experienced people (and) always exposed to risks,” said the operator who called himself “Yuri,” as he showed it off to AFP journalists.
“This dog limits the risk for soldiers and increases operational capabilities. This is the core function of the dog,” said the operator, who works for a British company providing military equipment.
A more advanced model, known as “BAD Two” could not be shown for security reasons.
The device used in the demonstration has a battery that powers it for around two hours.
Useful for detecting mines or improvised explosive devices, the robot dog can also be used to carry up to 7 kilos of ammunition or medicines to hot spots on the battlefield.

Africa CDC likely to declare mpox health emergency: director

Africa CDC likely to declare mpox health emergency: director
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP
Africa CDC likely to declare mpox health emergency: director

Africa CDC likely to declare mpox health emergency: director
  • The declaration of the health emergency was “likely” next week
  • At least 16 countries of the continent’s 55 nations have been affected with mpox
Updated 08 August 2024
NAIROBI: The African Union’s health watchdog said on Thursday it was “likely” to declare a public health emergency next week over the growing mpox outbreak on the continent.
The decision will unlock funding to combat the outbreak, including the procurement of much-needed vaccines, and trigger a coordinated continental response to the virus.
Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said during an online media briefing that the declaration of the health emergency was “likely” next week.
At least 16 countries of the continent’s 55 nations have been affected with mpox, according to the Africa CDC.
Some 38,465 cases and 1,456 deaths have been reported in Africa since January 2022.
Of these, 887 cases and five deaths were reported last week, according to data from Africa CDC.
“We are moving from two outbreaks per week to three new outbreaks per week,” Kaseya said, adding that there was a shortage of vaccines on the continent.
Formerly known as monkeypox, mpox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.
The disease causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.
The World Health Organization announced Wednesday it was urgently convening an expert committee to advise on whether the growing mpox outbreak in Africa should be declared an international emergency.
“The committee will meet as soon as possible and will be made up of independent experts from a range of relevant disciplines from around the world,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.
The committee will advise him on whether the outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) — the highest alarm the WHO can sound.
Only Tedros, as the WHO director-general, can declare a PHEIC, based on the expert committee’s advice. A declaration then triggers emergency responses in countries worldwide under the legally binding International Health Regulations.
Mpox was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
There are two subtypes of the virus: the more virulent and deadlier Clade I, endemic in the Congo Basin in central Africa; and Clade II, endemic in West Africa.
In May 2022, mpox infections surged worldwide, mostly affecting gay and bisexual men, due to the Clade IIb subclade.
Deadlier and more transmissible than previous forms, the mpox strain surging in the DRC since September, known as the Clade Ib subclade, is spread person-to-person.
The Clade Ib strain causes skin rashes across the whole body, unlike other strains where lesions and rashes are usually limited to the mouth, face and genitals.

