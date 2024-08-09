You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi creative and media industry on trajectory of continued expansion, says GroupM MENA boss

Saudi creative and media industry on trajectory of continued expansion, says GroupM MENA boss

Saudi creative and media industry on trajectory of continued expansion, says GroupM MENA boss
Short Url

https://arab.news/nc93n

Updated 09 August 2024
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Follow

Saudi creative and media industry on trajectory of continued expansion, says GroupM MENA boss

Saudi creative and media industry on trajectory of continued expansion, says GroupM MENA boss
  • CEO Amer El-Hajj tells Arab News the media-investment business aims to ‘shape the next era of media, where advertising works better for people’
  • In support of this, the company has set new ‘benchmarks for client satisfaction, talent cultivation and industry influence’ and works hard to ‘stay ahead of industry trends,’ he adds
Updated 09 August 2024
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Follow

DUBAI: Multinational advertising network WPP’s media-investment business, GroupM MENA, aspires to “shape the next era of media, where advertising works better for people,” said Amer El-Hajj, who became its CEO in September last year.

“This has been our ‘North Star’ focus,” he told Arab News. In support of this objective, the company has set new “benchmarks for client satisfaction, talent cultivation and industry influence” and is “actively shaping our proposition, best practices and strategies to stay ahead of industry trends,” he added.

GroupM said it won 10 new clients in the first six months of this year, already marking 2024 as its most successful year yet in the region, with 40 percent growth in billings compared with 2022. The businesses it has added to its books include L’Oreal Middle East, Al-Fardan Jewelry, Americana Foods, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, telecoms company du, and snacks company Mondelez.

It attributed the successes to an organizational transformation, including a new business-development team, a restructured buying, finance and operations department, and a focus on the hiring of new talent while retaining and developing existing talent.

Many of the new hires are at the group level, the company said, including regional managing director of customer experience, data and technology; e-commerce director; head of buying; and head of marketing and communications.

In common with other industries, the media sector is becoming more reliant on the latest developments in technology. For example, the media-buying process is becoming increasingly automated thanks to improvements in artificial intelligence, which can use algorithms to buy advertising slots in real time, targeting different audiences on multiple platforms and even serving up differing advertising messages depending on factors such as the time of day or type of audience.

A 2023 PwC report found that 67 percent of leaders in the technology, media and telecoms sector believed new technologies such as generative AI threaten current business models. However, El-Hajj said GenAI facilitates real-time content creation that can be adapted and tailored to the individual preferences of target audiences, which in turn improves the automation and the effectiveness of advertising campaigns.

Within organizations, he added, it can serve as an important tool in efforts to streamline operational processes, including repetitive tasks, leading to greater efficiency and more cost-effective outcomes.

Still, he warned, businesses must not rely solely on AI without any human input and adequate quality controls.

“AI may lack the understanding of our culture and habits that is critical for nuanced advertising,” El-Hajj said. “Moreover, navigating regulatory complexities and addressing data-privacy issues are crucial considerations.”

The continuing evolution of technology means that businesses continually need to reskill their talent. A recent World Economic Forum report, titled “The Transformational Opportunity of AI on ICT Jobs,” found that 58 percent of employees believe their job skills will change significantly over the next five years as a result of AI and big data. Moreover, 92 percent of technology roles are expected to evolve in response to advancements in AI, it said.

GroupM defines its main objective as “creating value not only for our clients but also for the communities in which we operate.” To this end, it is committed to the development of local talent in Saudi Arabia, El-Hajj said, and more than 45 percent of its employees are Saudi.

It is also launching a university and academy initiative to help attract, recruit, train and educate the next generation of talent, to help fuel the company’s growth and increase its market share in the Kingdom, he added.

These initiatives come during a time of wider transformation and growth in Saudi society, which he said is creating promising opportunities for advertisers and agencies.

“With a youthful population, a large percentage (of which is) under 30 years old, there has been increased investment in digital advertising, social media marketing, and content creation tailored to local tastes,” El-Hajj said.

Driven by the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is developing and diversifying its economy, leading to growth in the numbers of small and medium-sized businesses in the advertising and digital sectors, he added. Authorities in the country are also easing restrictions on cultural activities, which has “sparked a demand for innovative content and digital-media consumption.”

Thanks to these developments “Saudi Arabia’s creative and media industry is on a trajectory of continued expansion” with the aim of “positioning the Kingdom as a regional hub for media and entertainment” El-Hajj said.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues

Enter


keywords
Topics: media advertising Saudi media saudi advertising

Related

Saudi Media Forum partners up with International Broadcasting Convention
Media
Saudi Media Forum partners up with International Broadcasting Convention
Saudi creative brings her late mother’s cooking to life
Saudi Arabia
Saudi creative brings her late mother’s cooking to life

Elon Musk’s misleading election posts viewed 1.2 billion times: study

Elon Musk’s misleading election posts viewed 1.2 billion times: study
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Elon Musk’s misleading election posts viewed 1.2 billion times: study

Elon Musk’s misleading election posts viewed 1.2 billion times: study
  • Ahead of the November election, researchers have raised alarm that X, formerly Twitter, is a hotbed of political misinformation
  • “Elon Musk is abusing his privileged position as owner of a... politically influential social media platform to sow disinformation that generates discord and distrust,” warned CCDH chief executive Imran Ahmed.
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: False or misleading US election claims posted on X by Elon Musk have amassed nearly 1.2 billion views this year, a watchdog reported Thursday, highlighting the billionaire’s potential influence on the highly polarized White House race.
Ahead of the November election, researchers have raised alarm that X, formerly Twitter, is a hotbed of political misinformation.
They have also flagged that Musk, who purchased the platform in 2022 and is a vocal backer of Donald Trump, appears to be swaying voters by spreading falsehoods on his personal account.
Researchers from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) identified 50 posts since January by Musk — who has more than 193 million followers on the social media site — with election claims debunked by independent fact-checkers.
None of the posts displayed a “Community Note,” a crowd-sourced moderation tool that X has promoted as the way for users to add context to posts, CCDH said, raising questions about its effectiveness to combat falsehoods.
“Elon Musk is abusing his privileged position as owner of a... politically influential social media platform to sow disinformation that generates discord and distrust,” warned CCDH chief executive Imran Ahmed.
“The lack of Community Notes on these posts shows that his business is failing woefully to contain the kind of algorithmically-boosted incitement that we all know can lead to real-world violence.”
The posts analyzed by CCDH carried widely debunked claims, such as that Democrats are encouraging illegal migration with the aim of “importing voters” or that the election is vulnerable to fraud. Both claims amassed hundreds of millions of views.
Last week, Musk faced a firehose of criticism for sharing with his followers an AI deepfake video featuring Trump’s Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.
In it, a voiceover mimicking Harris calls President Joe Biden senile before declaring that she does not “know the first thing about running the country.”
The video, viewed by millions, carried no indication that it was parody — save for a laughing emoji. Only later did Musk clarify that the video was meant as satire.
“Musk behaves as if he is beyond reproach despite growing evidence of the harmful role he is personally playing to fuel disinformation and division ahead of the US elections,” Nora Benavidez, from the advocacy group Free Press Action Fund, told AFP.
“As his behavior edges closer to election interference, it’s up to others — the public, regulatory agencies and advertisers — to hold him accountable for his anti-democratic behavior.”
Musk, who purchased the platform in 2022 for $44 billion, is facing growing scrutiny over his potential influence on voters.
On Monday, a bipartisan group of five US secretaries of state sent an open letter to Musk, urging him to fix X’s AI chatbot known as Grok after it produced election misinformation.
Hours after Biden stepped down from the presidential race last month and endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee, Grok churned out false information about ballot deadlines, which was amplified by other platforms.
X — which also faced criticism for stoking tensions during recent far-right riots across England — has gutted trust and safety teams and scaled back content moderation efforts once used to tame misinformation, making it what researchers call a haven for disinformation.
X did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: Elon Musk Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)

Related

Musk’s X accuses advertisers of boycotting platform in new lawsuit
Media
Musk’s X accuses advertisers of boycotting platform in new lawsuit
Elon Musk pledges $45 million a month to fund Donald Trump election
World
Elon Musk pledges $45 million a month to fund Donald Trump election

Abuse of journalists soars amid UK riots, industry groups say

Abuse of journalists soars amid UK riots, industry groups say
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Abuse of journalists soars amid UK riots, industry groups say

Abuse of journalists soars amid UK riots, industry groups say
  • Workers verbally, physically attacked, International Federation of Journalists says
  • NUJ chief: reporters ‘subjected to wholly unacceptable violence’
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Cases of harassment and abuse against journalists covering the recent right-wing riots in the UK have surged over the past two weeks, drawing condemnation from industry groups and politicians.

The International Federation of Journalists said on Wednesday it had documented several incidents where journalists reporting on the unrest had been verbally and physically threatened, with some having their equipment destroyed.

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said: “These are some of the worst and most widespread public order disturbances in modern times that appear designed to terrify some of the UK’s most vulnerable communities. Journalists covering these events have also been subjected to wholly unacceptable violence and intimidation.

She called on police and employers to ensure the safety of media workers.

“Access to appropriate equipment and the ability to work in pairs or with other backup is paramount for freelancers as well as staff,” she said.

Incidents include an attack on Belfast Telegraph photographer Kevin Scott, whose vehicle was damaged by a crowd of masked men in north Belfast, while journalists from LBC and Sky News were threatened and forced to leave the area while covering community gatherings in Birmingham staged in response to rumors of possible far-right protests.

Sky News correspondent Charlotte Leeming had to interrupt her live coverage in Middlesbrough after being intimidated by masked men wielding weapons.

Some politicians have criticized the government’s response to the violence, particularly in instances where female journalists were targeted, with Conservative Robert Jenrick describing it as an attempt to “explain away or justify intimidation against a female journalist (by) sectarian gangs.”

Some media companies have provided enhanced security for their journalists and advised others to work from home.

The UK has been gripped by some of the most violent disturbances in years, sparked by an anti-immigrant disinformation campaign following the mass stabbings in Southport on July 29 in which three children were killed.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council reported that at least 140 people had been charged, with nearly 500 arrests made during the riots, which have seen crowds targeting mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, setting fire to vehicles and attacking police.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: UK riots Journalists

Related

‘Feeling terrorized’: Muslims in famously left-leaning Liverpool shocked by UK riots
World
‘Feeling terrorized’: Muslims in famously left-leaning Liverpool shocked by UK riots
Special What is behind the UK’s summer of discontent and riots? photos
World
What is behind the UK’s summer of discontent and riots?

Haaretz criticizes Israeli journalists for ‘keeping silence’ on Gaza counterparts killings

Haaretz criticizes Israeli journalists for ‘keeping silence’ on Gaza counterparts killings
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Haaretz criticizes Israeli journalists for ‘keeping silence’ on Gaza counterparts killings

Haaretz criticizes Israeli journalists for ‘keeping silence’ on Gaza counterparts killings
  • Palestinian Israeli journalist Hanin Majadli said Israeli colleagues ‘are indifferent to the fate of their peers in Gaza’
  • She argued that international outlets like Al Jazeera are dismissed as pro-Palestinian propaganda within Israel
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli newspaper Haaretz has criticized the country’s journalists for their “silence” regarding the killing of Gaza-based media workers during the ongoing conflict.

In a column published Wednesday, Palestinian Israeli journalist Hanin Majadli highlighted the stark polarization within Israeli media, arguing that most Israeli journalists “are indifferent to the fate of their peers in Gaza,” who are often perceived as aligned with Hamas and, thus, “deserve to die.”

She wrote: “According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, over 110 reporters and media crew members have been killed in Gaza since October 7, a worse result than in World War II, the Korea War, the Vietnam War and the wars in Iraq.”

Majadli added: “This development doesn’t get much attention because in Israel, including in the media, all journalists from Gaza — actually everybody in the Strip — are members of Hamas, its elite Nukhba force, murderers and rapists. Or at the very least, they’re accomplices and supporters of terrorism.”

An outspoken advocate for Arab-Palestinian rights in Israel, Majadli criticized the “battle of narratives” between Israeli media and international outlets like Al Jazeera, which she says is dismissed as mere propaganda within Israel.

“What if these journalists are the Gazans’ only way to broadcast their plight to the world? What if the rest of the world views these reporters as journalists risking their lives on the battlefield to get the story — the way journalists are supposed to — and they’re having a hard time due to Israel’s hermetic control over Gaza?” she argued.

“Only a state in breach of international law would so closely monitor news reports about what's happening under its rule. Only a state that feels threatened by a free, independent media would consider the death of over 110 journalists ‘collateral damage.’”

Majadli also pointed out that Israel has banned foreign journalists from entering Gaza unless they are “closely accompanied” by soldiers from the Israeli military’s spokesperson’s unit.

This restriction has been contested by international media organizations and press freedom advocates, who argue that it imposes an “untenable burden” on local journalists and fosters an environment ripe for misinformation.

Israel has faced accusations of carrying out a “retaliatory campaign” against journalists and media workers in Gaza, which some have called war crimes, a charge the Israeli military has consistently denied.

“With the number of dead in Gaza approaching 40,000, the notion that journalists, of all people, will be protected sounds particularly ludicrous,” Majadli continued.

“Reporters’ efforts to identify themselves have failed to protect them, and there have been claims that journalists actually have been targeted by the army. The Israeli military officially denies that it views journalists in Gaza as targets, so why are so many of them getting killed?”

Majadli’s concerns have been echoed by other commentators, including Palestinian journalists like Linah Alsaafin, who has recently criticized both Israeli and international media for their “nauseating silence” on the issue.

The “lack of empathy” and “empty press statements” from international organizations, such as the Committee to Protect Journalists, were also criticized, with calls for “genuine action” and a need to “stand up to the bully” by actively rejecting the Israeli narratives that often dominate newsrooms.

“This is why there hasn’t been a single petition against the killing of journalists in Gaza, not one demonstration outside any newsroom. Who would sign something like that?” Majadli asked.

“What can you expect from a media culture that grooms its future generation in Army Radio? Will these journalists ever truly take a stand?”

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: War on Gaza Israel Journalists Haaretz

Israel’s Channel 13 fires CEO amid internal revolt

Israel’s Channel 13 fires CEO amid internal revolt
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Israel’s Channel 13 fires CEO amid internal revolt

Israel’s Channel 13 fires CEO amid internal revolt
  • Yulia Shamalov-Berkovich’s appointment seen as move to increase right-wing influence at network
  • Decision to remove her taken after pressure from staff, rumors of boycott
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Israel’s Channel 13 has fired its CEO Yulia Shamalov-Berkovich in response to an internal backlash, just weeks after her appointment.

The company said the decision was made as part of an agreement between management and journalists and that the chairman would step in as interim CEO until a replacement was found.

Shamalov-Berkovich, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was appointed in June. Her selection sparked intense criticism from the network’s employees, who viewed it as attempt to consolidate right-wing influence over the media.

In July, Haaretz newspaper published a leaked conversation in which Shamalov-Berkovich disparaged Channel 13 journalists, calling them “bad” after a recent expose on Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

The announcement of her dismissal follows a pressure campaign led by prominent journalists, including economics commentator Matan Hodorov, who said they “were left with no choice but to start a legal and public fight, with the aim of maintaining the stability and independence of the system.”

Rumors of an internal boycott had also been circulating, with staff reportedly ignoring her directives and responding to emails with automated replies.

No speculation has been made about a possible successor, but Channel 13, along with the News Workers Committee and the Journalists’ Organization, has committed to finding a replacement within two months.

“We would not have reached these agreements without the determined stand of the employees who waged an uncompromising struggle for the company’s future image,” said Eli Gershankrein, CEO of the Journalists’ Organization.

The agreement “will allow the selection of a worthy CEO for the news company, someone who will work together with its dedicated employees to position it as a model of serious and responsible journalism,” he said.

Topics: Israel Channel 13

Report finds e-commerce platform Etsy profiting from illegal Israeli settlements

Report finds e-commerce platform Etsy profiting from illegal Israeli settlements
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Report finds e-commerce platform Etsy profiting from illegal Israeli settlements

Report finds e-commerce platform Etsy profiting from illegal Israeli settlements
  • Investigation identified at least 44 shops operating from 16 illegal settlements, but claims there could be “many more”
  • Etsy could face allegations of money laundering if proceeds found to have entered Irish financial system where subsidiary is located
Updated 08 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: A new report has revealed that the American e-commerce platform Etsy is conducting business with dozens of shops located in illegal Israeli settlements.

Published jointly by the Institute for Journalism and Social Change, Global Justice Now, and War on Want, the report identified at least 44 Etsy stores operating in 16 different settlements considered illegal by the UN and international law as of July.

“Etsy isn’t simply turning a blind eye to stores listed on its site operating in illegal Israeli settlements, it is directly profiting from and even, in certain cases, promoting them,” said Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now.

“Doing so risks complicity in war crimes, and the reality is, they’re not the only company profiting from the human misery inflicted on Palestinians day in, day out. It’s time to bring an end to this shameless corporate profiteering.”

Most of the identified shops are located in the West Bank, including 14 in Ariel and at least nine in Maale Adumim, two of the largest illegal settlements and frequent sites of conflict following expansion plans.

The report also noted that with hundreds more sellers listed simply under “Israel” without specific locations, there could be many more Etsy stores operating from illegal settlements.

Claire Provost, report author and co-founder and co-director of the Institute for Journalism and Social Change, explained that despite “explicit connections” between the hosts and locations, “so far, these ties have gone under the radar and unchallenged.”

“Western complicity in Israeli war crimes is so pervasive that even Etsy, the popular platform for ‘feel good’ shopping, is connected to businesses in the settlements,” Provost said.

Etsy, which operates in Israel through its subsidiary Etsy Ireland UC, could face questions and allegations of money-laundering if proceeds from illegal settlement businesses are found to be entering the Irish financial system.

A similar complaint involving booking.com, filed in November 2023, is currently under investigation by authorities in the Netherlands.

The company said that it disagreed with the allegations and emphasized that “no laws prohibit listings in illegal Israeli settlements.” However, the outcome of the investigation could set a precedent for operations in Israeli settlements.

In response to the findings, Etsy announced an internal review and stated that it seeks to “comply with applicable laws, including relevant anti-money laundering and sanctions laws.”

“By promoting business in Israel’s illegal settlements, Etsy is aiding and abetting the war crimes of both forced displacement of the indigenous people and the transfer of civilians of the occupying force into occupied territory,” said Neil Sammonds, senior campaigner on Palestine at War on Want.

“Etsy’s complicity extends to the crime of apartheid. It must cease these heinous, unlawful activities immediately.”

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: etsy Israel

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge as trade ties with China flourish
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge as trade ties with China flourish
Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say
Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say
Thailand’s disbanded opposition regroups under new anti-establishment party
Thailand’s disbanded opposition regroups under new anti-establishment party
Saudi director Aymen Khoja discusses his latest movie ‘Il Signore’ 
Saudi director Aymen Khoja discusses his latest movie ‘Il Signore’ 
USA go for gold against Marta’s Brazil in Olympic women’s football final
USA go for gold against Marta’s Brazil in Olympic women’s football final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.