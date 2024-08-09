You are here

Saudi Arabia's startup appeal spans across diverse sectors

Saudi Arabia’s startup appeal spans across diverse sectors
US-based MoneyHash was stablished in late 2020 by Nader Abdelrazik, Mustafa Eid and Anisha Sekar, MoneyHash. (https://moneyhash.io/)
Updated 1 min ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Saudi Arabia’s startup appeal spans across diverse sectors

Saudi Arabia’s startup appeal spans across diverse sectors
  • Since the beginning of 2024, the Kingdom has seen startups from various sectors initiate their expansion plans
Updated 1 min ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Saudi Arabia’s business landscape has become a magnet for regional and global startups, with numerous growing companies targeting the thriving market.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Kingdom has seen startups from various sectors initiate their expansion plans.

In the artificial intelligence sector, Saudi Arabia has drawn interest from Singaporean startup Dyna.AI, which is currently in the process of registering locally.

With operations in seven countries, Dyna.AI is shifting its focus to the Saudi fintech market, aiming to establish a local presence with a domestic office.

“We are already in the process of securing our registration, which we hope will be completed within the next quarter. The feedback from our partners in Saudi Arabia has been extremely encouraging, and we are looking forward to having a physical presence very soon,” Tomas Skoumal, chairman of Dyna.AI, told Arab News.

The company’s long-term vision aims to influence the Saudi financial services sector, which is poised to benefit substantially from advancements in AI. Dyna.AI’s expansion strategy in Saudi Arabia includes building a strong local presence and working closely with governmental bodies.

Discussing the current market landscape, Skoumal remarked: “The AI sector around the world, and in Saudi Arabia, is still at an early stage. However, the progress of the technology is fascinating, with incredible advances in very short periods.”

When asked about the importance of expanding to the Saudi market, Skoumal said: “AI is expected to create a multibillion-dollar impact on the Saudi economy by 2030, and by investing early in the Kingdom, we believe that we will be well-positioned to empower work and enrich lives.”

Fintech

The Saudi fintech sector has seen its fair share of new entrants during the first quarter of the year, with US-based MoneyHash being the most recent mover. Established in late 2020 by Nader Abdelrazik, Mustafa Eid, and Anisha Sekar, MoneyHash has set its sights on the Saudi market following a successful $4.5 million seed funding round in February.

The company aims to address key challenges in Saudi Arabia’s payment sector, helping businesses recover lost revenue due to payment failures and infrastructure complexities.

In an interview with Arab News, Abdelrazik, the company’s CEO, outlined the firm’s strategy to establish MoneyHash as a frontrunner in this pivotal market. “We are mainly focused on penetrating the market further, relying on our previous success and trusted brand as a payment infrastructure,” Abdelrazik told Arab News.

Abdelrazik aims to deepen the company’s market penetration in Saudi Arabia, leveraging its established reputation and success as a trusted payment infrastructure provider. While the CEO was reticent about sharing specific details, he emphasized the company’s ambitious and high standards, indicating a robust strategy to solidify its regional presence further.

Looking at the long-term vision, MoneyHash seeks to play a defining role in its sector within the Saudi market, Abdelrazik said. Viewing the Kingdom as a pivotal hub, the company plans to develop a comprehensive ecosystem of payment tech solutions and innovations. “We raised $7.5 million to date between our pre-seed and seed funding rounds. We have active customers in Saudi already, including prominent players like Foodics, and the latest investment will help us build a solution hub in Saudi and have a dedicated team for the market,” he added.

The company’s main reason for expanding to the Kingdom is the significant opportunities the market offers. “The Saudi market is rapidly evolving, a large consumer and business market, and has a lot of ecosystem ingredients to drive regional innovation. I believe all companies expanding in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) will probably anchor Saudi as the hub of its expansion in the next 10 years,” Abdelrazik stated.

“There is a lot happening in payments (in the Saudi market), and a lot will happen. It is a very fast-evolving and complex space, and we are leading the orchestration category in it. We are working on staying in the lead and building a success story in the Kingdom on providing complex and sophisticated tech solutions,” he added.

Ride-hailing

Saudi Arabia’s vibrant business environment has also captured the interest of international companies, with Estonian ride-hailing giant Bolt announcing plans to expand its operations in the country. Established in 2013, the firm has become a prominent player in the global mobility industry, operating in 45 countries and 500 cities. Its current valuation is €7.4 billion ($8 billion).

In an interview with Arab News, Martin Villig, chairman and co-founder of Bolt, expressed his company’s keen interest in the rapidly growing Saudi market.

“We have operated in Saudi Arabia since 2017 completing millions of trips with hundreds of thousands of drivers signed up to the platform. Our business in Saudi Arabia has grown 10 times over in the past three years and we now have operations in all cities across the country,” Villig told Arab News.

“However, we still see room for growth. Our short-term objective is to continue on that growth trajectory and increase both the number of trips completed and the number of drivers signed up to the platform,” he added.

When inquired about the significance of expanding into the Saudi market, Villig responded: “The thriving tourism sector, as well as the increasing presence of business and entertainment hubs, makes Saudi Arabia a prime opportunity for the ride-hailing sector to grow and is emblematic of wider opportunity across MENA.”

He explained: “Over 27 million foreign tourists arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2023 and Bolt is one of the mobility apps that allows these tourists to move around, ensuring that their experience moving around Saudi Arabia is as seamless and pleasant as possible.”

He added: “Private companies like Bolt can play a crucial role in supporting Vision 2030 by aligning its strategies and operations with the Kingdom’s goals and priorities. Bolt can drive innovation and technological advancement by developing and deploying cutting-edge solutions that address the Kingdom’s mobility challenges and opportunities.”

Villig emphasized their company’s extensive experience working with cities across more than 45 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and beyond, presenting unique mobility challenges. He believes this experience positions them as the ideal partner for Saudi government entities to collaborate with in enhancing the country's existing transport networks.

Villig said: “Doing so, we will create earning opportunities for drivers using the Bolt platform and make it easier and more affordable for people to move around their city.”

The Kingdom’s national vision, strong market conditions, and growing tech infrastructure have been catalysts in bringing these companies and many more like them to the country. Being the largest economy in the MENA region, Saudi Arabia is set to continue attracting regional and global startups to its burgeoning market.

Topics: Saudi Arabia fintech startups ride-hailing artificial intelligence MoneyHash Bolt

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge as trade ties with China flourish

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge as trade ties with China flourish
Updated 09 August 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge as trade ties with China flourish

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge as trade ties with China flourish
  • Kingdom exported non-oil goods worth $594 million to the Asian country in May
Updated 09 August 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia exported non-oil goods worth SR2.23 billion ($594 million) in May, representing a rise of 19.25 percent compared to the previous month, official data showed.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, China was the third-largest destination for Saudi Arabia’s non-oil products in May, behind the UAE and China, which received goods worth SR6.06 billion and SR3.62 billion, respectively.

Strengthening the non-oil private sector and exporting those goods to countries like China is crucial for Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is steadily pursuing its economic diversification journey by reducing its dependence on oil.

The report revealed that China was also the top destination for Saudi Arabia’s overall exports, with the Kingdom sending outgoing shipments amounting to SR15.91 billion. 

In May, oil was the main export from Saudi Arabia to South Korea, with shipments totaling SR13.68 billion.

According to the latest data, Saudi Arabia exported plastics and rubber products worth SR876.9 million to China, followed by chemical products at SR851.8 million. 

In May, the Kingdom also exported mineral products totaling SR313.4 million to China, while outgoing shipments of base minerals amounted to SR103.7 million.

China was also Saudi Arabia’s most important import partner in May, with incoming shipments from the Asian nation amounting to SR17.55 billion, representing a rise of 22 percent compared to April.

According to GASTAT, China was followed by the US and the UAE, with the Kingdom importing goods worth SR6.56 billion and SR4.54 billion, respectively, from these nations.

The authority revealed that Saudi Arabia imported mechanical equipment and electrical parts worth SR8.23 billion in May from China.

The Kingdom also imported transport equipment and base metals worth SR2.68 billion and SR1.61 billion, respectively, in May.

Chinese imports to the Kingdom also included antiques and artworks worth SR961.8 million, followed by plastic products at SR806.7 million and textile goods at SR792.4 million.

In May, Saudi Arabia also imported chemical products worth SR479.5 million, while the Kingdom also received incoming shipments of leather, fur, and handbags from China amounting to SR118.4 million.

A blossoming relationship

Saudi Arabia and China have shared strong bilateral relations for several years, with the Kingdom being the largest trading partner of China in the Middle East since 2001, and bilateral trade between the nations reaching $107.23 billion in 2023.

The Kingdom and China are strategic partners in various sectors, including energy and finance, as well as the Belt and Road Initiative.

According to the Chinese government, one out of every six barrels of crude oil imported by China comes from Saudi Arabia, while every Saudi riyal out of every SR7 of the Kingdom’s export revenue comes from the Asian nation.

In May, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan spoke highly of the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, saying that the two countries have maintained positive cooperative communication under the framework of the Economic and Financial Subcommittee of the High-level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee.

Al-Jadaan also noted that bilateral trade between the two countries surged 31-fold since 1990, adding that outbound investment from China into Saudi Arabia has also been growing rapidly in recent years, making the Asian nation an important partner for the Arab country to realize its vision for economic transformation.

As the diplomatic and economic relationship between Saudi Arabia and China prospers, the Kingdom’s Central Bank, also known as SAMA, and the People’s Bank of China, in November 2023, signed a local currency swap agreement worth SR26 billion ($6.93 billion).

After the agreement, SAMA said that the deal would help strengthen financial cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China, promote the use of local currencies, and strengthen trade and investments between the countries.

Major developments

The first half of this year witnessed several major developments that could enhance the bilateral, economic, and trade relationships between Saudi Arabia and China.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund signed six deals amounting to $50 billion with top Chinese financial institutions to enhance bilateral capital flows.

In a press statement, the Public Investment Fund said that it signed memoranda of understanding with China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, China Export and Credit Insurance Corp., Bank of China, Export-Import Bank of China, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

According to the statement, these agreements will focus on facilitating two-way capital flows through both debt and equity between Saudi Arabia and China.

In the same month, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. signed a potential investment agreement with the Fujian government in China to develop an engineering thermoplastic compounding plant in the Asian nation.

In July, the stock exchange relationship between both nations strengthened further as two new exchange-traded funds focused on the Kingdom’s stocks debuted in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The first fund, CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF QDII, managed by China Southern Asset Management, is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange after raising $87 million.

The second fund, the Huatai-PineBridge managed CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF QDII, started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange after raising $82.32 million.

The debut of these ETFs in Chinese exchanges occurred at a time when investor relations between the two nations continued to flourish, with China becoming the top greenfield foreign direct investor in the Kingdom with investments amounting to $16.8 billion in 2023, representing a 1,020 percent rise compared to the previous year.

China and Saudi Arabia are also deepening their relationship in the tourism sector, with the implementation of the Approved Destination Status arrangement, which came into effect on July 1.

The Chinese ADS policy is a bilateral agreement between countries that allows its citizens to travel to specific overseas destinations for tourism purposes in organized groups.

The decision to implement ADS aligns with Saudi Arabia’s goal of attracting 5 million Chinese tourists by 2030, facilitated by new direct flights from Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern, alongside existing Saudia flights.

In June, the Saudi Tourism Authority and Taiba Investments, a major hospitality and real estate firm in the Kingdom, also signed another agreement to develop integrated residential ecosystems and a specialized network of hotels catering to tourists from China.

In the same month, Riyadh Air, backed by the PIF, signed an agreement with China Eastern Airlines to enhance future connectivity and collaborate on digital transformation, further cementing its entry into the Chinese market.

“Our partnership with Air China, a leading global carrier with a vast network in key Chinese markets, complements Riyadh Air’s ambitious future plans,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, at that time.

The agreement also focuses on interline connectivity, codeshare arrangements, and potential collaboration in frequent flyer programs as well as cargo services, customer experience, and digital innovation.

On the cultural front, King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh, in August, implemented an initiative to introduce Saudi culture to Chinese-speaking audiences through its publishing program.

As part of this program, a series of scientific, cultural, and literary works in Arabic were selected for translation into various languages, including Chinese.

According to an official statement, the primary purpose of this initiative is to present a comprehensive portrait of contemporary Saudi culture to Chinese readers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China

Pakistan launches digital registry, ‘largest reform initiative’ to enhance business climate 

Pakistan launches digital registry, ‘largest reform initiative’ to enhance business climate 
Updated 09 August 2024
Follow

Pakistan launches digital registry, ‘largest reform initiative’ to enhance business climate 

Pakistan launches digital registry, ‘largest reform initiative’ to enhance business climate 
  • Digital registry will be responsible for consolidating and digitizing all existing laws and regulations for investment
  • Digitization aims to reduce time required for registration and permits and will remove bureaucratic hurdles
Updated 09 August 2024
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched the first digital registry of Pakistani investment laws and rules, greenlighting what his government described as the country’s “largest reform initiative” aimed at improving business climate in the country, state media reported on Thursday.

Last year, the South Asian state set up the Special Investment Facilitation Council, a civil-military hybrid body specially tasked to promote investment in the country, particularly from Gulf nations, with a focus on the energy, agriculture, mining, minerals, information technology and aviation sectors. 

In recent months, there has been a flurry of visits, investment talks and economic activity between Pakistan and its allies, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China as well as the landlocked Central Asian states for whom Pakistan hopes to become a pivotal trade and transit hub.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the launch of the largest ever reform program for Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan,” Radio Pakistan said, reporting on a meeting chaired by the premier on ease of doing business. 

“Under this program, the establishment of the first digital registry of Pakistani laws and regulations for the promotion of business and investment was also approved.”

The digital registry will be responsible for consolidating and digitizing all existing laws and regulations for investment in the country while all “unnecessary rules and regulations hindering investment” would be abolished, Radio Pakistan said, adding that digitization would reduce the time required for registration and permits and also remove bureaucratic hurdles.

At Thursday’s meeting, Sharif thanked international organizations for funding the digital registry project and directed them to finalize an agreement, Radio Pakistan added, without mentioning which international bodies were involved in the project. 

Sharif also set up a special committee for the implementation of the project, instructing concerned authorities and ministries to ensure timely and practical implementation of policy measures.
 

Topics: Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif SIFC Arab News Pakistan

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index drops to 11,667 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index drops to 11,667 
Updated 09 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index drops to 11,667 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index drops to 11,667 
Updated 09 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Thursday, losing 62.59 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 11,667.12. 
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.70 billion ($1.78 billion) as 36 stocks advanced, while 193 retreated.    
Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, also decreased by 88.48 points or 0.34 percent, to close at 25,815.29. This comes as 33 stocks advanced, while as many as 32 retreated.  
Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index shed 4.50 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 1,462.85. 
The best-performing stock of the day was Baazeem Trading Co., with its share price surging 9.95 percent to SR7.18. 
Other top performers included Halwani Bros. Co. and Theeb Rent a Car Co., whose share prices soared by 6.35 percent and 5.76 percent, to stand at SR51.90 and SR67.90, respectively. 
Red Sea International Co. and the National Co. for Glass Industries also performed well.
The worst performer was Middle East Healthcare Co. whose share price dropped by 9.41 percent to SR61.60. 
Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. were among the top decliners, with their share prices dropping by 7.69 percent and 7.06 percent to SR0.12 and SR50, respectively. 
On the announcements front, Al Jouf Cement Co. reported a 15.7 percent rise in sales for the first half of this year, reaching SR160 million compared to the same period in 2023, according to an announcement on Tadawul. 
The company attributed this increase to a higher sales volume. Its net profit surged by 43.3 percent to SR20.5 million, up from SR14.3 million in the first half of last year. 
This profit growth was primarily driven by increased sales volume, despite a rise in the average cost of sales due to higher fuel prices and increased finance costs. 
MBC Group Co. reported its financial results for the same period, with sales reaching SR2.19 million and a net profit of SR229,361. The company noted that it acquired the subsidiaries at the end of the comparative period, resulting in no revenues or expenses being reported for that period. 
Emaar, The Economic City, also known as EEC, reported a decline in sales, which reached SR150 million in the first half of this year, down 74.3 percent from the same period in 2023. 
The company’s net loss increased significantly to SR694 million during this period, compared to SR76 million last year, marking an 813 percent rise.

Topics: Finance TASI Tadawul

Saudi Arabia, Djibouti explore new maritime initiative to strengthen trade links

Saudi Arabia, Djibouti explore new maritime initiative to strengthen trade links
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Djibouti explore new maritime initiative to strengthen trade links

Saudi Arabia, Djibouti explore new maritime initiative to strengthen trade links
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Djibouti are forging a significant new maritime initiative aimed at strengthening trade connections and boosting economic ties between the two countries. 
The heart of this collaboration is the establishment of shipping lines designed to enhance trade connectivity with East African markets, encompassing a consumer base of approximately 500 million people, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The centerpiece of this partnership is the Saudi Logistics City, which will be developed within the Djibouti Free Zone. This ambitious project, formalized through a contract signed in June, represents a strategic effort to facilitate the export of Saudi products and bolster economic relations. 
The agreement, which involves a 92-year contract beginning with 120,000 sq. meters, is expected to have a transformative impact on both nations’ economic landscapes.
To support this initiative, a workshop titled “Activating Maritime Routes Between Jazan City and Djibouti Republic” was organized on Aug. 7. 
The event, organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the Jazan Chamber of Commerce, and the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, was attended by Jazan Chamber Chairman Ahmed Abu Hadi and various stakeholders. 
The workshop aimed to address the challenges faced by Saudi investors in accessing the Horn of Africa, explore investment opportunities, and discuss available incentives.
The Jazan City for Basic and Downstream Industries was highlighted as a crucial export platform, handling 13 percent of global trade. 
Hutchison Port, the operator of the Jazan Port, provided insights into the services and solutions available through its facilities, including container handling, warehousing, customs clearance, and transport.
In addition to economic developments, Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to maritime security in the Red Sea. Djibouti is collaborating closely with Saudi Arabia to ensure safe navigation through key strategic waterways, including the Bab El-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden.
This partnership marks a major advancement in the economic relationship between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti, leveraging both countries’ strategic locations and infrastructure to enhance trade and investment opportunities.

Topics: Tourism & Transport maritime shipping suadi

UAE banks extend $232bn in credit to business and industrial sectors by May

UAE banks extend $232bn in credit to business and industrial sectors by May
Updated 09 August 2024
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

UAE banks extend $232bn in credit to business and industrial sectors by May

UAE banks extend $232bn in credit to business and industrial sectors by May
Updated 09 August 2024
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: UAE banks provided credit facilities worth 851.87 billion dirhams ($231.93 billion) to the business and industrial sectors by the end of May, reflecting a 3.18 percent year-on-year increase.  

In its latest monthly statistical bulletin, the Central Bank of the UAE revealed that national banks contributed 767.14 billion dirhams, a 2.90 percent rise from the previous year, while foreign banks increased their credit offerings by 5.79 percent year-on-year to 84.73 billion dirhams. 

This surge supports the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which aims to build a competitive economy through advanced technologies that integrate material, digital and biological innovations. 

According to the CBUAE report, national banks provided 25.7 billion dirhams in credit facilities to business and industrial sectors from January to May, while foreign banks contributed 3.8 billion dirhams. 

Credit facilities to the private retail sector totaled 441.29 billion dirhams by the end of May, up 9.41 percent year on year. National banks provided 414.47 billion dirhams, with foreign banks adding 26.82 billion dirhams. 

CBUAE added that credit facilities provided to the private sector financial institutions by banks totaled 17.07 billion dirhams by the end of May, representing a rise of 43.08 percent compared to the same period in 2023. National banks contributed 16.21 billion dirhams, while foreign banks offered 862 million dirhams. 

The report also highlighted an 8.4 percent increase in the total value of savings deposits, which reached 294.66 billion dirhams in May. Savings in local currency amounted to 247.49 billion dirhams, with deposits in foreign currencies at 47.17 billion dirhams. 

Credit facilities extended to government-related entities reached 298.14 billion dirhams by the end of May, representing a 16.93 percent increase from the same period in 2023. Of this amount, national banks provided 280.58 billion dirhams, while foreign banks contributed 17.56 billion dirhams. 

For corporate firms in the UAE’s private sector, total credit facilities amounted to 868.95 billion dirhams by the end of May. National banks provided 783.35 billion dirhams, and foreign banks contributed 85.59 billion dirhams. 

The growth in credit and savings deposits suggests a positive outlook for the UAE’s financial sector and its role in supporting various economic activities.

Topics: Finance UAE Central Bank of the UAE

