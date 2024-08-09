You are here

UAE MMA fighters win 3 more medals at Youth World Championships

UAE MMA fighters win 3 more medals at Youth World Championships
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News
UAE MMA fighters win 3 more medals at Youth World Championships

UAE MMA fighters win 3 more medals at Youth World Championships
  • Saif Alblooshi (40 kg) claimed silver, while Ali Mohamed Alnajar (40 kg) and Aisha Alhammadi (62 kg) won bronze
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News
ABU DHABI: The UAE National Team have extended their winning streak at the ongoing IMMAF Youth World Championships here with three more medals on the third day.

On Thursday, in the Youth B, 14 to 15 age division at the Mubadala Arena, Saif Alblooshi (40 kg) claimed silver, while Ali Mohamed Alnajar (40 kg) and Aisha Alhammadi (62 kg) won bronze.

The team’s current medal tally now stands at nine — three gold, one silver, and five bronze.

The IMMAF Youth World Championships, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, runs until Aug. 10.

Mohammed Al-Hosani, a member of the mixed martial arts committee at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, praised the athletes for their impressive performances, and for raising the UAE flag at this top tournament.

“We did everything in our power to organize this championship according to the highest international standards and to provide the athletes with the opportunity to showcase their abilities and skills.

“The strong competition and exceptional skills we have witnessed since the start of the championship reflect the skills of these athletes from different age groups and categories, as well as their commitment to training to reach this distinguished level. This showcases the bright future of mixed martial arts.”

Al-Hosani said the federation would continue to grow the sport and “enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as the world capital of martial arts and the first destination for athletes aspiring to achieve excellence.”

Densign White, the CEO of the IMMAF, said coaches and athletes have praised the organizers of the event. “Abu Dhabi is known for its capability in organizing championships at such an exceptional level. They have the resources to achieve great things.

“The championships continue to see a growing number of participants every year. The championships are great for the kids, and parents love it. It’s a really safe environment for them, so parents feel comfortable letting their children compete in MMA.”

Bartosz Mamrod, Poland’s national MMA coach, added: “We are proud of the significant progress our team has made compared to last year as we won two golds and a bronze in the previous edition of the championship.

“This year, we are only halfway through the competition, and we’ve already secured two golds and a silver, with two more days remaining to potentially increase our medal count.”

Mamrod said the championships provides “an ideal platform for athletes to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience by competing against the best in the world.”

Topics: Youth World Championships MMA fighters

USA face France in mouthwatering Olympic men's basketball final

USA face France in mouthwatering Olympic men’s basketball final
Updated 20 min 37 sec ago
USA face France in mouthwatering Olympic men’s basketball final

USA face France in mouthwatering Olympic men’s basketball final
  • Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, playing in his first Olympics, poured in 36 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:24 to play
  • Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, James and Kevin Durant all came through in the late scoring surge that carried the Americans to victory
Updated 20 min 37 sec ago

PARIS: The United States, chasing a fifth straight men’s Olympic basketball crown, are gearing up for a fierce challenge from France in a hostile Bercy Arena after two scintillating semifinals set up a dream gold medal game at the Paris Olympics.
The US team led by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will take on NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama’s France in a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final on Saturday.
The United States had romped through the group stage and 122-87 quarter-final blowout of Brazil before Nikola Jokic’s Serbia took them down to the wire, the Americans trailing by 17 before an epic fourth-quarter comeback landed a 95-91 semifinal win.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, playing in his first Olympics, poured in 36 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:24 to play.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, James and Kevin Durant — who is seeking a fourth Olympic gold — all came through in the late scoring surge that carried the Americans to victory.
“The whole fourth quarter was unreal,” Curry said, but as of Friday it was in the rearview mirror, to be celebrated “when we have a medal around our neck — a gold one.”
US coach Steve Kerr has been impressed at the momentum France has built after an overtime escape against Japan in the group stage followed by a comprehensive group loss to World Cup champions Germany.
With a revamped starting line-up, the French ousted previously unbeaten Canada in the quarters before gaining revenge against Germany in the semis.
“It’s been very impressive to see their team evolve, change styles on the fly,” Kerr said. “They’re very physical. They’re playing extremely hard.
“That’s what jumps out on tape is just how hard they’re playing at both ends and so we have to be prepared for that physicality and that force and we have to not only match that but exceed that.”
Kerr said the introduction of Isaia Cordinier and Real Madrid’s Guerschon Yabusele into France’s starting line-up had given them “more physicality, more downhill attacking, more offensive firepower.”
“And they’re playing with a lot of emotion,” Kerr said.
Wembanyama said the cheers of ecstatic fans nearly brought him to tears after France held off Germany, who cut a 10-point deficit to two in the final minute before France pulled out the 73-69 victory.
The fledgling San Antonio Spurs star’s jersey was stained with blood from a cut on his neck after the game.
“In our national anthem, we talk about blood,” Wembanyama said. “We’re willing to spill blood on the court. So, it’s no big deal. If it allows us to win gold, I’m offering. Take all of it.”
Curry is expecting France to play “the game of their life.”
“It’s gonna be a battle,” he said. “That’s what it’s supposed to be if you’re trying to win a gold medal ... it’s just a matter of going out and being the killers that we are.”
Curry said the team of US stars, reckoned to be the most talent laden since Michael Jordan led the original Dream Team into the Barcelona Olympics, have plenty of experience playing in hostile arenas in the NBA.
And the US league’s playoff series format has given them plenty of experience in regrouping for another big game after an emotional win.
Kerr said his players will need to lock down defensively — something they left late against Serbia — if they want to emerge with the nation’s 17th men’s Olympic basketball crown.
“We’ve got to make (Saturday) our best defensive game,” Kerr said. “The game got away from us last night.
“A lot of guys turn into Superman in (international basketball) and we’ve got to be ready for that with a better defensive edge.”

Topics: Paris Olympics USA LeBron James Kevin Durant France

Fortnite, Street Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics underway at Esports World Cup

Fortnite, Street Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics underway at Esports World Cup
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News
Fortnite, Street Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics underway at Esports World Cup

Fortnite, Street Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics underway at Esports World Cup
  • The EWC, which has a record-breaking prize pool of $60m, runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The group stage competitions in Fortnite, Streete Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics kicked off at the Esports World Cup on Thursday.

As the Week Six action got underway, there were strong showings in Fortnite from American teams XSET and Exceed, both of whom earned places in the quarterfinals.

In Street Fighter 6, meanwhile, Emirati powerhouse AngryBird — real name Amjad Al-Shalabi — blasted his way to the top of Group B.

Teamfight Tactics saw Branching Out, T1, Zero Tenacity, Team Falcons and Toronto Ultra all begin their respective groups with victories.

A team prize pool total of $2.5m is on offer across all three competitions at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, with $1 million each available in Fortnite and Street Fighter 6 and $500,000 in Teamfight Tactics. There is also a $50,000 award for the MVP in each tournament.

The group stages for all competitions continue on Friday, with the grand finals on Sunday.

The Esports World Cup started on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City. It has a record-breaking $60m prize pool and features 22 tournaments across 21 titles.

Topics: Esports World Cup Fortnite Street Fighter

USA go for gold against Marta's Brazil in Olympic women's football final

USA go for gold against Marta’s Brazil in Olympic women’s football final
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
USA go for gold against Marta’s Brazil in Olympic women’s football final

USA go for gold against Marta’s Brazil in Olympic women’s football final
  • The USA came into the Olympics with a rejuvenated squad and a point to prove after a poor showing at last year’s World Cup
  • They are hoping to add to their women’s football record haul of four golds and win the title for the first time since London 2012
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: A resurgent US under new coach Emma Hayes are hoping to establish themselves as the leading force in women’s international football once again by claiming the gold medal in Saturday’s Olympic final against Brazil and their legendary skipper Marta.

The USA came into the Olympics with a rejuvenated squad and a point to prove after a poor showing at last year’s World Cup, when they were eliminated in the last 16.

They also performed below par at each of the last two Olympics, finishing out of the medals at Rio 2016 before taking bronze three years ago in Tokyo.

But the arrival of renowned English coach Hayes from Chelsea has given the USA the boost they needed, and they have been inspired on their way to the final by the exciting attacking trio of Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman.

They have each scored three goals at the tournament, with the USA winning all three group games against Zambia, Germany and Australia before dispatching both Japan and the Germans in extra time in the knockout rounds.

Now they are hoping to add to their women’s football record haul of four golds and win the title for the first time since London 2012.

“Emma came in so soon before this tournament, so we knew that was going to be a challenge, but she just came in flying and we absolutely love her,” said Smith, the Colorado-born forward who turns 24 on the day of the final.

“She has worked every day to build our trust and show us she cares about us. She is such a great coach and such a great mentor.

“We are a completely different team and a lot of the credit goes to Emma. She has communicated everyone’s roles very clearly. We are really excited for her to be our coach for a really long time.”

The USA’s position as the undisputed global powerhouse of the women’s game looked to be gone for some time following last year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, when a brilliant Spain team led by Aitana Bonmati were crowned champions.

However, Spain missed out in their bid to add Olympic gold to that title and the UEFA Nations League after they were surprisingly beaten 4-2 by Brazil in Tuesday’s semifinal in Marseille.

Instead it is the Brazilians who will meet the USA in the gold medal match and they will be attempting to make it third time lucky after losing to the same opponents in the Athens final in 2004 and in Beijing in 2008.

Both of those finals were won by the USA in extra time, and both featured Marta, the Brazilian legend and multiple winner of the FIFA world player of the year award.

Now 38, she is appearing at her sixth and likely last Olympics, and is hoping to sign off with gold to go with her two silver medals.

Marta missed both the quarterfinal win against hosts France and the semifinal against Spain due to suspension after being sent off for a reckless challenge in Brazil’s final group game, also against the Spanish.

“Now she will be able to finish her Olympics playing in a final, where she deserves to be. I hope she manages to come away with the gold medal,” said Gabi Portilho, who scored in both the quarter-final and semifinal.

It remains to be seen if the final will turn out to be Marta’s farewell on the international stage for her country, or whether she could be tempted to keep going until the 2027 World Cup which Brazil will host.

“Marta has changed the game of soccer around the world,” said Rodman of Marta, who has spent much of her club career in the United States.

“She is such a talented soccer player but also a great human. I have always looked up to her. She has a legacy forever, but we want that gold.”

Topics: Paris Olympics 2024 football US Brazil

Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88

Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88
Updated 09 August 2024
AP
Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88

Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88
  • Rodriguez served in the US Army from 1955-57 and joined the PGA Tour in 1960 and won eight times during his 21-year career
  • Rodriguez was perhaps best known for fairway antics that included twirling his club like a sword, sometimes referred to as his “matador routine”
Updated 09 August 2024
AP

NEW YORK: Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez, a Hall of Fame golfer whose antics on the greens and inspiring life story made him among the sport’s most popular players during a long professional career, died Thursday. He was 88.

Rodriguez’s death was announced by Carmelo Javier Rios, a senator in Rodriguez’ native Puerto Rico. He didn’t provide a cause of death.

“Chi Chi Rodriguez’s passion for charity and outreach was surpassed only by his incredible talent with a golf club in his hand,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “A vibrant, colorful personality both on and off the golf course, he will be missed dearly by the PGA Tour and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back. The PGA Tour sends its deepest condolences to the entire Rodriguez family during this difficult time.”

He was born Juan Antonio Rodriguez, the second oldest of six children, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, when it was blanketed with sugar cane fields and where he helped his father with the harvest as a child. The area is now a dense urban landscape, part of San Juan, the capital of the US island territory.

Rodriguez said he learned to play golf by hitting tin cans with a guava tree stick and then found work as a caddie. He claimed he could shoot a 67 by age 12, according to a biography provided by the Chi Chi Rodriguez Management Group in Stow, Ohio.

He served in the US Army from 1955-57 and joined the PGA Tour in 1960 and won eight times during his 21-year career, playing on one Ryder Cup team.

The first of his eight tour victories came in 1963, when he won the Denver Open. He followed it up with two the next year and continued through 1979 with the Tallahassee Open. He had 22 victories on the Champions Tour from 1985-2002, and had total combined career earnings of more than $7.6 million. He was inducted into the PGA World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.

Chi Chi Rodriguez does his sword routine after putting for birdie on the 9th green on June 27 1997, during the second day of the US Senior Open golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois.  (AFP)

Rodriguez was perhaps best known for fairway antics that included twirling his club like a sword, sometimes referred to as his “matador routine,” or doing a celebratory dance, often with a shuffling salsa step, after making a birdie putt. He often imitated fellow players in what he insisted was meant as good-natured fun.

He was hospitalized in October 1998 after experiencing chest pains and reluctantly agreed to see a doctor, who told him he was having a heart attack.

“It scared me for the first time,” Rodriguez recalled in a 1999 interview with The Associated Press. “Jim Anderson (his pilot) drove me to the hospital and a team of doctors were waiting to operate. If I had waited another 10 minutes, the doctor said I would have needed a heart transplant.

“They call it the widow-maker,” he said. “About 50 percent of the people who get this kind of heart attack die. So I beat the odds pretty good.”

After his recovery, he returned to competition for a couple of years but phased out his professional career and devoted more of his time to community and charity activities, such as the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation, a charity based in Clearwater, Florida, founded in 1979.

In recent years, he spent most of his time in Puerto Rico, where he was a partner in a golf community project that struggled amid the recession and housing crisis, hosted a talk show on a local radio station for several years, and appeared at various sporting and other events.

He showed up at the 2008 Puerto Rico Open and strolled through the grounds in a black leather coat and dark sunglasses, shaking hands and posing for pictures but playing no golf. “I didn’t want to take a spot away from young men trying to make a living,” he said.

Rodriguez is survived by Iwalani, his wife of nearly 60 years, and Donnette, his wife’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Topics: golf

Algerian boxer in gender row goes for Olympic gold, Thierry Henry looks to lead France footballers to glory

Algerian boxer in gender row goes for Olympic gold, Thierry Henry looks to lead France footballers to glory
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Algerian boxer in gender row goes for Olympic gold, Thierry Henry looks to lead France footballers to glory

Algerian boxer in gender row goes for Olympic gold, Thierry Henry looks to lead France footballers to glory
  • The boxing competition has been overshadowed by a bitter row over whether Khelif and Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-ting should be allowed to compete in the women’s category
  • Henry’s France take on Spain in the men’s football final at the Parc des Princes
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, at the center of an Olympic gender eligibility row, goes for gold in Paris on Friday as Thierry Henry bids to lead France’s footballers to glory.

With just three days of sport to go at the Games, there is a packed athletics program at the Stade de France.

The boxing competition has been overshadowed by a bitter row over whether Khelif and Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-ting should be allowed to compete in the women’s category.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified from last year’s world championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) after failing unspecified gender eligibility tests but she and Lin were cleared to compete in Paris.

The International Olympic Committee is running the boxing in the French capital, which is being held at Roland Garros, the home of French tennis.

The 25-year-old Khelif and Lin both fought at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but there was no controversy at the time and neither won a medal.

On Friday, Algeria’s Khelif takes on China’s Yang Liu in the 66kg final while Lin is in action on Saturday in a different weight category.

Cries of “Imane, Imane” rang out repeatedly before and during Khelif’s semifinal bout on Tuesday as the crowd voiced their support for the boxer.

“I am like all athletes, I am here to achieve my dream,” she said.

The penultimate evening of track and field action features the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays, the men’s 400m hurdles, the women’s 400m and the final event of the heptathlon, the 800m.

US sprint star Noah Lyles was tipped for a sprint treble in Paris after winning the 100m earlier this week but he could only collect bronze in his favored 200m on Thursday.

Minutes after the race, won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, Lyles revealed he had tested positive for Covid, saying the disease had “taken its toll.”

The American later posted on social media that his Games were likely over, but the US remain favorites to take gold in the sprint relay.

In Friday’s women’s 10,000m final, Dutch runner Sifan Hassan will attempt to defend her crown after coming up short in her bid for a historic long-distance treble.

Defending champion and world record-holder Karsten Warholm is favorite to defend his title in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Henry’s France take on Spain in the men’s football final at the Parc des Princes.

Henry, one of France’s all-time great players, has led his country to the brink of their second football gold, 40 years after they won the title in Los Angeles.

They have conceded just a single goal in five matches and Henry admits he does not want his Olympic dream to end.

“I think it’s going to be difficult waking up,” he said. “Every night I watch and get goosebumps when I see guys win.”

Spain came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in their semifinal in Marseille in front of a hostile crowd, which will give them confidence that they can handle the pressure in the French capital.

“It’s another atmosphere that I will like,” said Fermin Lopez, who has scored four goals at the Olympics after helping Spain win Euro 2024.

“In any situation we can overcome anything. Now we want to get the gold.”

In diving, China are targeting gold in the women’s 3m springboard as they close in on clean sweep in Paris, with victories in all six events so far.

Defending champions the Netherlands take on China in the women’s hockey final, chasing their fourth title in five Games after the Dutch men’s team won gold.

History will be made when the first Olympics medals are won in the breaking competition staged at La Concorde.

Topics: Paris Olympics

