Berger saves Putellas penalty to clinch women’s soccer bronze for Germany in 1-0 win over Spain

UAE MMA fighters win 3 more medals at Youth World Championships

ABU DHABI: The UAE National Team have extended their winning streak at the ongoing IMMAF Youth World Championships here with three more medals on the third day.

On Thursday, in the Youth B, 14 to 15 age division at the Mubadala Arena, Saif Alblooshi (40 kg) claimed silver, while Ali Mohamed Alnajar (40 kg) and Aisha Alhammadi (62 kg) won bronze.

The team’s current medal tally now stands at nine — three gold, one silver, and five bronze.

The IMMAF Youth World Championships, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, runs until Aug. 10.

Mohammed Al-Hosani, a member of the mixed martial arts committee at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, praised the athletes for their impressive performances, and for raising the UAE flag at this top tournament.

“We did everything in our power to organize this championship according to the highest international standards and to provide the athletes with the opportunity to showcase their abilities and skills.

“The strong competition and exceptional skills we have witnessed since the start of the championship reflect the skills of these athletes from different age groups and categories, as well as their commitment to training to reach this distinguished level. This showcases the bright future of mixed martial arts.”

Al-Hosani said the federation would continue to grow the sport and “enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as the world capital of martial arts and the first destination for athletes aspiring to achieve excellence.”

Densign White, the CEO of the IMMAF, said coaches and athletes have praised the organizers of the event. “Abu Dhabi is known for its capability in organizing championships at such an exceptional level. They have the resources to achieve great things.

“The championships continue to see a growing number of participants every year. The championships are great for the kids, and parents love it. It’s a really safe environment for them, so parents feel comfortable letting their children compete in MMA.”

Bartosz Mamrod, Poland’s national MMA coach, added: “We are proud of the significant progress our team has made compared to last year as we won two golds and a bronze in the previous edition of the championship.

“This year, we are only halfway through the competition, and we’ve already secured two golds and a silver, with two more days remaining to potentially increase our medal count.”

Mamrod said the championships provides “an ideal platform for athletes to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience by competing against the best in the world.”