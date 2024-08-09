You are here

Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Berger saves Putellas penalty to clinch women's soccer bronze for Germany in 1-0 win over Spain

Berger saves Putellas penalty to clinch women’s soccer bronze for Germany in 1-0 win over Spain
Germany’s goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger stops a penalty by Spain’s Alexia Putellas, right, during the women’s bronze medal soccer match at the Lyon stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 9, 2024, in Decines, France. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
Berger saves Putellas penalty to clinch women’s soccer bronze for Germany in 1-0 win over Spain

Berger saves Putellas penalty to clinch women’s soccer bronze for Germany in 1-0 win over Spain
  Berger dove to stop Alexia Putellas' penalty attempt in the ninth minute of stoppage time, then raised her hands in victory
  Putellas — a two-time Ballon d'Or winner — was in tears as the match ended
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
PARIS: Ann-Katrin Berger saved a last-minute penalty and Germany won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory on Friday over Women’s World Cup winner Spain.
Berger dove to stop Alexia Putellas’ penalty attempt in the ninth minute of stoppage time, then raised her hands in victory.
Putellas — a two-time Ballon d’Or winner — was in tears as the match ended.
Giulia Gwinn had converted a second-half penalty for Germany that proved to be the game winner.
It was Germany’s fourth bronze medal in women’s soccer at the Olympics. The Germans won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games but didn’t qualify for Tokyo three years ago.
Spain, ranked No. 1 in the world after the World Cup win, were making their Olympics debut.
Gwinn, was fouled by Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll, confidently struck her penalty in the 64th minute after a scoreless first half.
Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, the reigning women’s world player of the year, had the best chance in the opening half but her shot hit the crossbar. Jennie Hermoso’s attempted rebound was blocked by a German defender.
Alexandra Popp started for Germany after missing the semifinal with an illness. Popp was the only current German player who was also on the squad that won the gold medal in 2016.
Lea Schuller, who returned from injury as a second-half substitute, nearly scored in the 71st minute but Coll made a kick save for Spain.
Putellas was the FIFA Best women’s player of the year and the Ballon d’Or winner in both 2021 and 2022. She tore her ACL and required surgery ahead of the 2022 European championships, but returned in time for Spain’s World Cup run.
Spain struggled in the knockout round in France, needing penalties to get past Colombia before losing to Brazil 4-2 in the semifinals. Spain were vying to become the first team to win an Olympic title after lifting a World Cup.
Spain had a wild ride at the World Cup last summer. Before the tournament started, more than a dozen players quit the team because of what they said was an unprofessional atmosphere that impacted their mental health.
Coach Jorge Vilda was peppered with questions about the mutiny during the World Cup. But the players were unbothered, losing just one match during the tournament before lifting the trophy.
Chaos erupted afterward when Spanish Federation President Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed Jenni Hermoso during the winner’s ceremony. Rubiales resigned in the wake of the scandal, and Vilda was dismissed.
In France, Spain were led by coach Montse Tome, a former national team player.
Germany fell in extra time to the United States. Sophia Smith scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory that sent the Americans into Saturday’s gold medal match in Paris.
Germany were playing the Olympics under interim coach Horst Hrubesch, who took over after Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was dismissed after the team’s poor showing at the World Cup.
Christian Wuck will take over as the coach of Germany ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Topics: Paris Olympics Germany Ann-Katrin Berger Spain

Bulgaria weightlifter wins gold 15 months since a hotel sink fell and severed an Achilles tendon

Bulgaria weightlifter wins gold 15 months since a hotel sink fell and severed an Achilles tendon
Updated 17 sec ago
Bulgaria weightlifter wins gold 15 months since a hotel sink fell and severed an Achilles tendon

Bulgaria weightlifter wins gold 15 months since a hotel sink fell and severed an Achilles tendon
Updated 17 sec ago
After undergoing emergency surgery and missing six months, he returned in December and set the clean and jerk world record that he surpassed in this event
The 21-year-old Nasar lifted 180 kilograms in the snatch and a world record 224 in the clean and jerk to become champion in his Olympic debut

PARIS: Karlos Nasar of Bulgaria won weightlifting gold at the Olympics and broke two world records Friday, just over a year after a hotel sink fell on him and severed his left Achilles tendon.
Nasar was showering the night before an awards ceremony in May 2023 when he reached for shampoo and pressed down, causing the sink to fall out of the wall and onto him. After undergoing emergency surgery and missing six months, he returned in December and set the clean and jerk world record that he surpassed in this event.
The 21-year-old Nasar, a Paris native, lifted 180 kilograms (397 pounds) in the snatch and a world record 224 in the clean and jerk to become champion in his Olympic debut with a score of 404 — also a world record. Yeison López of Colombia got silver and Antonino Pizzolato of Italy took home the bronze.
The event, merging the 81 and 96 kilograms as part of a reduction of weight classes from Tokyo in 2021, was not for the faint of heart, with multiple weightlifters going down in pain during the course of the competition. Karim Abokahla of Egypt grabbed at his right bicep on two consecutive lifts and received medical attention for several minutes with an injury that knocked him out midway through.
Boady Santavy of Canada also did not finish after he was unable to complete a lift in the clean and jerk. Host country fan favorite Romain Imadouchène did not medal but got through it while appearing to fight through a left leg ailment.
Later Friday, Olivia Reeves competes in the women’s 81-kilogram division, looking to join Hampton Morris as US weightlifters to medal in Paris. The 21-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is making her Olympic debut as the top qualifier in her weight class.

Spain playmaker Dani Olmo to join Barcelona from Leipzig

Spain playmaker Dani Olmo to join Barcelona from Leipzig
Updated 09 August 2024
AP
Spain playmaker Dani Olmo to join Barcelona from Leipzig

Spain playmaker Dani Olmo to join Barcelona from Leipzig
  No fee was disclosed by Barcelona when announcing the transfer
Updated 09 August 2024
AP

BARCELONA: Dani Olmo is headed back to Barcelona, a decade after leaving the Spanish team.
The Spain playmaker is set to sign a six-year contract after Barcelona said Friday they had reached an agreement with Leipzig for his transfer.
No fee was disclosed by Barcelona when announcing the transfer. The club said, however, that his buyout clause was being set at 500 million euros ($550 million).
Olmo joined Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy in 2007 from neighbor Espanyol. He left seven years later to further his career in Croatia by signing for Dinamo Zagreb.
He has played for Leipzig in the Bundesliga since 2020.
The 26-year-old Olmo starred for Spain at the recent European Championship after coming into the team as an injury replacement for Pedri midway through the tournament.

Topics: Dani Olmo Barcelona Leipzig

USA face France in mouthwatering Olympic men’s basketball final

USA face France in mouthwatering Olympic men’s basketball final
Updated 09 August 2024
USA face France in mouthwatering Olympic men's basketball final

USA face France in mouthwatering Olympic men’s basketball final
  Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, playing in his first Olympics, poured in 36 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:24 to play
  Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, James and Kevin Durant all came through in the late scoring surge that carried the Americans to victory
Updated 09 August 2024

PARIS: The United States, chasing a fifth straight men’s Olympic basketball crown, are gearing up for a fierce challenge from France in a hostile Bercy Arena after two scintillating semifinals set up a dream gold medal game at the Paris Olympics.
The US team led by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will take on NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama’s France in a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final on Saturday.
The United States had romped through the group stage and 122-87 quarter-final blowout of Brazil before Nikola Jokic’s Serbia took them down to the wire, the Americans trailing by 17 before an epic fourth-quarter comeback landed a 95-91 semifinal win.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, playing in his first Olympics, poured in 36 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:24 to play.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, James and Kevin Durant — who is seeking a fourth Olympic gold — all came through in the late scoring surge that carried the Americans to victory.
“The whole fourth quarter was unreal,” Curry said, but as of Friday it was in the rearview mirror, to be celebrated “when we have a medal around our neck — a gold one.”
US coach Steve Kerr has been impressed at the momentum France has built after an overtime escape against Japan in the group stage followed by a comprehensive group loss to World Cup champions Germany.
With a revamped starting line-up, the French ousted previously unbeaten Canada in the quarters before gaining revenge against Germany in the semis.
“It’s been very impressive to see their team evolve, change styles on the fly,” Kerr said. “They’re very physical. They’re playing extremely hard.
“That’s what jumps out on tape is just how hard they’re playing at both ends and so we have to be prepared for that physicality and that force and we have to not only match that but exceed that.”
Kerr said the introduction of Isaia Cordinier and Real Madrid’s Guerschon Yabusele into France’s starting line-up had given them “more physicality, more downhill attacking, more offensive firepower.”
“And they’re playing with a lot of emotion,” Kerr said.
Wembanyama said the cheers of ecstatic fans nearly brought him to tears after France held off Germany, who cut a 10-point deficit to two in the final minute before France pulled out the 73-69 victory.
The fledgling San Antonio Spurs star’s jersey was stained with blood from a cut on his neck after the game.
“In our national anthem, we talk about blood,” Wembanyama said. “We’re willing to spill blood on the court. So, it’s no big deal. If it allows us to win gold, I’m offering. Take all of it.”
Curry is expecting France to play “the game of their life.”
“It’s gonna be a battle,” he said. “That’s what it’s supposed to be if you’re trying to win a gold medal ... it’s just a matter of going out and being the killers that we are.”
Curry said the team of US stars, reckoned to be the most talent laden since Michael Jordan led the original Dream Team into the Barcelona Olympics, have plenty of experience playing in hostile arenas in the NBA.
And the US league’s playoff series format has given them plenty of experience in regrouping for another big game after an emotional win.
Kerr said his players will need to lock down defensively — something they left late against Serbia — if they want to emerge with the nation’s 17th men’s Olympic basketball crown.
“We’ve got to make (Saturday) our best defensive game,” Kerr said. “The game got away from us last night.
“A lot of guys turn into Superman in (international basketball) and we’ve got to be ready for that with a better defensive edge.”

Topics: Paris Olympics USA LeBron James Kevin Durant France

UAE MMA fighters win 3 more medals at Youth World Championships

UAE MMA fighters win 3 more medals at Youth World Championships
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News
UAE MMA fighters win 3 more medals at Youth World Championships

UAE MMA fighters win 3 more medals at Youth World Championships
  Saif Alblooshi (40 kg) claimed silver, while Ali Mohamed Alnajar (40 kg) and Aisha Alhammadi (62 kg) won bronze
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE National Team have extended their winning streak at the ongoing IMMAF Youth World Championships here with three more medals on the third day.

On Thursday, in the Youth B, 14 to 15 age division at the Mubadala Arena, Saif Alblooshi (40 kg) claimed silver, while Ali Mohamed Alnajar (40 kg) and Aisha Alhammadi (62 kg) won bronze.

The team’s current medal tally now stands at nine — three gold, one silver, and five bronze.

The IMMAF Youth World Championships, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, runs until Aug. 10.

Mohammed Al-Hosani, a member of the mixed martial arts committee at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, praised the athletes for their impressive performances, and for raising the UAE flag at this top tournament.

“We did everything in our power to organize this championship according to the highest international standards and to provide the athletes with the opportunity to showcase their abilities and skills.

“The strong competition and exceptional skills we have witnessed since the start of the championship reflect the skills of these athletes from different age groups and categories, as well as their commitment to training to reach this distinguished level. This showcases the bright future of mixed martial arts.”

Al-Hosani said the federation would continue to grow the sport and “enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as the world capital of martial arts and the first destination for athletes aspiring to achieve excellence.”

Densign White, the CEO of the IMMAF, said coaches and athletes have praised the organizers of the event. “Abu Dhabi is known for its capability in organizing championships at such an exceptional level. They have the resources to achieve great things.

“The championships continue to see a growing number of participants every year. The championships are great for the kids, and parents love it. It’s a really safe environment for them, so parents feel comfortable letting their children compete in MMA.”

Bartosz Mamrod, Poland’s national MMA coach, added: “We are proud of the significant progress our team has made compared to last year as we won two golds and a bronze in the previous edition of the championship.

“This year, we are only halfway through the competition, and we’ve already secured two golds and a silver, with two more days remaining to potentially increase our medal count.”

Mamrod said the championships provides “an ideal platform for athletes to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience by competing against the best in the world.”

Topics: Youth World Championships MMA fighters

Fortnite, Street Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics underway at Esports World Cup

Fortnite, Street Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics underway at Esports World Cup
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News
Fortnite, Street Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics underway at Esports World Cup

Fortnite, Street Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics underway at Esports World Cup
  The EWC, which has a record-breaking prize pool of $60m, runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The group stage competitions in Fortnite, Streete Fighter 6 and Teamfight Tactics kicked off at the Esports World Cup on Thursday.

As the Week Six action got underway, there were strong showings in Fortnite from American teams XSET and Exceed, both of whom earned places in the quarterfinals.

In Street Fighter 6, meanwhile, Emirati powerhouse AngryBird — real name Amjad Al-Shalabi — blasted his way to the top of Group B.

Teamfight Tactics saw Branching Out, T1, Zero Tenacity, Team Falcons and Toronto Ultra all begin their respective groups with victories.

A team prize pool total of $2.5m is on offer across all three competitions at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, with $1 million each available in Fortnite and Street Fighter 6 and $500,000 in Teamfight Tactics. There is also a $50,000 award for the MVP in each tournament.

The group stages for all competitions continue on Friday, with the grand finals on Sunday.

The Esports World Cup started on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City. It has a record-breaking $60m prize pool and features 22 tournaments across 21 titles.

Topics: Esports World Cup Fortnite Street Fighter

