Hamas armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades pledges allegiance to new leader Sinwar

CAIRO: Hamas’ armed Al-Qassam Brigades pledged allegiance to Hamas’ new leader Yahya Sinwar, the group’s spokesman, Abu Ubaida, said on Friday.
“We announce our full readiness to implement his decisions,” Abu Ubaida added in a statement on Telegram.
WASHINGTON: The US State Department said Friday it would not sanction an Israeli army unit involved in the killing of a Palestinian-American, saying Israel had already taken remedial action.
Omar Assad, 78, a grocer who spent most of his adult life in Milwaukee, was on a return visit to the West Bank in January 2022 when he was handcuffed, gagged and blindfolded, dying after lying on the ground for more than an hour on a cold winter night.
The incident was linked to the Israeli army’s Netzah Yehuda, a unit founded in 1999 to encourage recruits from the ultra-Orthodox community, which is largely exempt from compulsory military service.
A State Department panel decided against imposing sanctions on the unit after being presented with information by the government of Israel, which has vocally opposed action against its military amid the ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
“After thoroughly reviewing that information, we have determined that violations by this unit have also been effectively remediated,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.
“This unit can continue receiving security assistance from the United States of America,” he said.
A US official said that two soldiers involved in the incident, while not ultimately prosecuted, were removed from combat positions and have left the military.
The military has also taken steps “to avoid a recurrence of incidents,” including enhanced screening of recruits and a two-week educational seminar specifically for the unit.
Experts say that Netzah Yehuda has mostly drawn ultra-Orthodox youths who see the military as a way to integrate into Israeli society, but it has also attracted fervent nationalists from the West Bank.
The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, is home to three million Palestinians alongside some 490,000 Israelis living in settlements considered illegal under international law.
The army concluded that Assad’s death was the result of “a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers.”
It said Assad “refused to cooperate” when stopped by soldiers in the village of Jiljilya and that soldiers tied his hands and gagged him without checking on him later.
It was unclear why soldiers stopped Assad. The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said he died from a stress-induced heart attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced anger over foreign pressure on human rights, insisting the country has its own means of justice.
The International Criminal Court in May said it intended to pursue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his defense minister and Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes in the Gaza war.
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group launched one of its deepest strikes into Israel in mid-May, using an explosive drone that scored a direct hit on one of Israel’s most significant air force surveillance systems.
This and other successful drone attacks have given the Iranian-backed militant group another deadly option for an expected retaliation against Israel for its airstrike in Beirut last month that killed top Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukur.
“It is a threat that has to be taken seriously,” Fabian Hinz, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said of Hezbollah’s drone capability.
While Israel has built air defense systems, including the Iron Dome and David’s Sling to guard against Hezbollah’s rocket and missile arsenal, there has been less focus on the drone threat.
“And as a result there has been less effort to build defensive capabilities” against drones, Hinz said.
Drones, or UAVS, are unmanned aircraft that can be operated from afar. Drones can enter, surveil and attack enemy territory more discreetly than missiles and rockets.
Hezbollah proclaimed the success of its May drone strike, which targeted a blimp used as part of Israel’s missile defense system at a base about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Lebanon border.
The militants released footage showing what they said was their explosive Ababil drone flying toward the Sky Dew blimp, and later released photographs of the downed aircraft.
Israel’s military confirmed Hezbollah scored a direct hit.
“This attack reflects an improvement in accuracy and the ability to evade Israeli air defenses,” said a report released by the Institute for National Security Studies, an independent think tank affiliated with Tel Aviv University.
Since the near daily exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border began in early October, Hezbollah has used drones more to bypass Israeli air defense systems and strike its military posts along the border, as well as deep inside Israel.
While Israel has intercepted hundreds of drones from Lebanon during the Israel-Hamas war, its air defense systems are not hermetic, an Israeli security official said. Drones are smaller and slower than missiles and rockets, therefore harder to stop. That’s especially true when they are launched from close to the border and require a shorter reaction time to intercept.
The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly in line with Israeli security restrictions, said Israeli air defense systems have had to contend with more drones during this war than ever before, and Israel responded by attacking launch points.
On Tuesday, a Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base near the northern city of Nahariya wounded six people. One of the group’s bloodiest drone attacks was in April, killing one Israeli soldier and wounding 13 others plus four civilians in the northern Israeli community of Arab Al-Aramsheh.
Hezbollah also sent surveillance drones that filmed vital facilities in Israel’s north, including in Haifa, its suburbs and the Ramat David Airbase, southeast of the coastal city.
While Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has boasted the militant group can now manufacture its own drones, its attacks so far have mainly relied on Iranian-made Ababil and Shahed drones. It has also used a drone, at least once, that fires Russian-made S5 guided missiles.
Hezbollah’s increasing capabilities have come despite Israel killing some of its most important drone experts.
The most high-profile was Shukur, who Israel said was responsible for most of Hezbollah’s most advanced weaponry, including missiles, long-range rockets and drones.
In 2013, a senior Hezbollah operative, Hassan Lakkis, considered one of its drone masterminds, was shot dead south of Beirut. The group blamed Israel. More recent strikes in Syria attributed to Israel killed Iranian and Hezbollah drone experts, including an official with the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division.
In its early days, Hezbollah used lower-tech tactics, including paragliders, to attack behind enemy lines.
After Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000 after an 18-year occupation, Hezbollah began using Iranian-made drones and sent the first reconnaissance Mirsad drone over Israel’s airspace in 2004.
After the 34-day Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006, Lakkis, the Hezbollah drone mastermind, took charge of the drone program.
Hezbollah increased its use of drones in reconnaissance and attacks during its involvement in Syria’s conflict. In 2022, as Lebanon engaged in indirect negotiations to demarcate its maritime border with Israel, the group sent three drones over one of Israel’s biggest gas facilities in the Mediterranean before they were shot down by Israel.
Hezbollah’s drone program still receives substantial assistance from Iran, and the UAVs are believed to be assembled by experts of the militant group in Lebanon.
“Since Iran has not been able to achieve aerial supremacy, it has resorted to such types of aircraft,” said retired Lebanon general and military expert Naji Malaaeb referring to drones. He added that Russia has benefited from buying hundreds of Iranian Shahed drones to use in its war against Ukraine.
In February, the Ukrainian intelligence service said that Iranian and Hezbollah experts were training Russian troops to operate Shahed-136 and Ababil-3 drones at an air base in central Syria. Russia, Iran and Hezbollah have a military presence in Syria, where they have been fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
In a 2022 speech, Nasrallah boasted that “we in Lebanon, and since a long time, have started producing drones.”
The Lebanese militant group still apparently relies on parts from Western countries, which could pose an obstacle to mass production.
In mid-July, three people were arrested in Spain and one in Germany on suspicion of belonging to a network that supplied Hezbollah with parts to build explosive drones for use in attacks in northern Israel.
The Spanish companies implicated, like others in Europe and around the world, purchased items, including electronic guidance components, propulsion propellers, gasoline engines, more than 200 electric motors and materials for the fuselage, wings and other drone parts, according to investigators.
Authorities believe Hezbollah may have built several hundred drones with these components. Still, Iran remains Hezbollah’s main supplier.
“Israel’s air force can fire missiles on different parts of Lebanon, and now Hezbollah has drones and missiles that can reach any areas in Israel,” Iranian political analyst and political science professor Emad Abshenass said. He added that as the US arms its closest ally, Israel, Iran is doing the same by arming groups such as Hezbollah.
WASHINGTON: The United States has brought criminal charges against the former head of a notorious Syrian prison accused of lying about his past in an attempt to secure US citizenship, according to US prosecutors.
Samir Ousman Alsheikh, 72, oversaw severe physical abuse of inmates while head of the Adra prison from 2005 until 2010, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.
Alsheikh, an alleged associate of the younger brother of Syrian President Bashar Assad, had been living in South Carolina when he was arrested last month after purchasing a one-way ticket on a flight to Beirut, according to court documents.
A federal judge has ordered him detained, court records show. An attorney for Alsheikh could not immediately be reached for comment.
Alsheikh, who achieved the rank of brigadier general while working in the Syrian police and domestic intelligence agency, oversaw hangings and brutal beatings while head of the Adra prison, according to a criminal complaint that cited US law enforcement interviews with former inmates.
The prison, located in a Damascus suburb, housed political dissidents and others accused of crimes. His time at the prison pre-dated the Syrian civil war when armed rebel groups sought to depose the Assad-led government.
Alsheikh was later appointed by Assad as governor of the Deir Ez-Zor province in eastern Syria.
The indictment alleges Alsheikh made false statements concealing his role at the prison, political persecution of dissidents and association with Syria’s ruling Ba’ath Party when he applied for a US visa in 2020 and again when seeking citizenship in 2023.
Alsheikh was able to secure a green card, making him a lawful permanent US resident, in 2020.
He was charged with attempted naturalization fraud and obtaining a green card through false statements. Alsheiekh has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Aug. 16
GENEVA: UN experts have called for Tunisian former Truth and Dignity Commission chief Sihem Bensedrine to be given a fair trial, saying her arrest could amount to judicial harassment.
Bensedrine, who headed a panel tasked with uncovering abuses under the country’s past rulers, was arrested for “falsifying” the commission’s report, Tunisian media reported last week.
A prominent rights activist who headed the now-defunct Truth and Dignity Commission, Bensedrine was arrested for allegedly forging parts of the commission’s final report published in 2020.
“In a context marked by the suppression of numerous dissenting voices, the arrest of Ms. Bensedrine raises serious concerns about the respect of the right to freedom of opinion and expression in Tunisia and has a chilling effect on journalists, human rights defenders and civil society in general,” the experts said in a joint statement.
“This arrest could amount to judicial harassment of Ms. Bensedrine for work she has undertaken as president of the Truth and Dignity Commission,” the experts said.
Sihem Bensedrine was arrested for allegedly forging parts of the Truth and Dignity Commission’s final report published in 2020.
“It appears to be aimed at discrediting information contained in the commission’s report, which could give rise to legal proceedings against alleged perpetrators of corruption under the previous regimes.”
The special rapporteurs urged Tunisia to uphold its obligation to protect members of commissions of enquiry into gross human rights violations from defamation and civil or criminal proceedings brought against them because of their work, or the content of their reports.
“We call for strict respect for Ms Bensedrine’s right to judicial guarantees, including the right to a fair trial by due process, impartiality and independence, and for an end to abusive proceedings and reprisals against her.”
The statement was penned by the UN special rapporteurs on the promotion of truth, justice and reparation; on freedom of expression; and on human rights defenders.
UN special rapporteurs are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council.
They are independent experts and therefore do not speak for the UN.
DUBAI: Iran is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel over the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran, a Revolutionary Guards deputy commander was quoted as saying on Friday by local news agencies.
“The supreme leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit ...and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” said Ali Fadavi, cited by Iranian media.
Asked by reporters to respond to the Iranian remarks, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, said the United States was ready to defend Israel with plenty of resources in the region.
“When we hear rhetoric like that we’ve got to take it seriously, and we do,” he said.