You are here

  • Home
  • Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 100
War on Gaza

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 100

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 100
Palestinians react at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, August 10, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22p6r

Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 100

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 100
  • Israel claims about 20 Hamas, Islamic Jihad militants were at Gaza school hit
  • The school was housing about 250 women and children
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
Follow

GAZA: Gaza’s civil defense agency said Saturday the death toll from the latest Israeli strike on a school housing displaced Palestinians had risen to more than 90, as Israel’s military said it struck a militants’ command center.
AFP could not independently verify the toll which, if confirmed, would appear to be one of the largest from a single strike during 10 months of war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants.

Israel claimed that around 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants were operating from the Gaza City school that was struck by the Israeli air force on Saturday.
“The compound, and the mosque that was struck within it, served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility,” Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said on X.
He added that casualty figures given by the Hamas-run media office “do not align with the information held by the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces), the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strike.”
“The death toll is now between 90 to 100 and there are dozens more wounded. Three Israeli rockets hit the school that was housing displaced Palestinians,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
The government media office in Hamas-ruled Gaza said the strike killed more than 100 people.
With most of Gaza’s 2.4 million people displaced during the war started by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, many have sought refuge in school buildings.
Saturday’s incident brings to at least 14 the number of schools struck in Gaza since July 6, killing more than 280 according to an AFP tally of tolls previously given by officials in the territory.
AFPTV live images from the scene showed a large complex with a courtyard where debris lay inside and out. Part of the structure appeared to be a mosque, the upper story of which was partially blown out and charred.
Images showed white-shrouded bodies, blood stains on the ground, and smoke rising from the rubble.
Israel’s military said it struck a Hamas “command and control center” that was “embedded” in Al-Tabieen school in the Daraj neighborhood.
“Numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and intelligence information,” a statement said.
The military has repeatedly made similar accusations after strikes on school shelters. Hamas has previously denied Israeli claims that it uses schools, hospitals and other civilian facilities for military aims.
The Islamic Jihad, a militant group fighting alongside Hamas, said the strike took place “during the dawn prayer.”
Ismail Al-Thawabta, director general of the Gaza government media office, told AFP that the strike “resulted in more than 100 martyrs and dozens of injuries, most of which are in severe and critical condition.”
Gaza government media sources said the school was housing around 250 people, about half of them women and children.
On Thursday, the civil defense agency said Israeli strikes hit two schools in Gaza City, killing more than 18 people. That came after two other schools were hit last Sunday in the city, with at least 30 dead, according to the agency.
The Israeli military said it struck Hamas command centers in both instances.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and in January the military said it had dismantled the group’s command structure in northern Gaza. But the military has since found itself returning there and to other areas of the territory to battle militants again.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’
Middle-East
Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’
UN ‘shocked’ by Israel minister’s Gaza starvation comment
Middle-East
UN ‘shocked’ by Israel minister’s Gaza starvation comment

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 90

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 90
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 90

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 90
  • The Gaza war which began in Oct has already pulled in Iran-aligned groups in region
  • Fears of broader Middle East conflict have surged after killing of two senior militants
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

Gaza’s civil defense agency said Saturday an Israeli strike hit a school in Gaza City, killing 90 people, while the Israeli military said it had struck a Hamas command center.
“Forty martyrs and dozens wounded after the Israeli bombing of the Al-Taba’een school in the Al-Sahaba area in Gaza City,” agency spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a post on Telegram.
Basal described the incident as “a horrific massacre,” with some bodies catching fire.
“The crews are trying to control the fire to retrieve the bodies of the martyrs and rescue the wounded,” he said.
Israel’s army said Saturday it had “precisely struck Hamas terrorists operating within a Hamas command and control center embedded in the Al-Taba’een school.”
On Thursday, the agency said Israeli strikes had hit two schools in Gaza City, killing more than 18 people.
The Israeli military said at the time it had struck Hamas command centers.
The war in Gaza began with Hamas’s October 7 attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Palestinian militants seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,699 people, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.
Israel has vowed to destroy the Palestinian group in retaliation for its October attack, but during 10 months of war across the Gaza Strip, the military has found itself returning to some areas to fight the militants again.
Israel’s military on Friday said troops were operating around Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza city from which soldiers had withdrawn in April after months of fierce fighting with Hamas.
After the military issued an evacuation order for parts of Khan Yunis, AFPTV images showed a crowd of people flowing through dusty, damaged streets on foot or on donkeys and motorcycle carts piled with belongings.
By Friday, the United Nations humanitarian office OCHA estimated that “at least 60,000 Palestinians may have moved toward western Khan Yunis in the past 72 hours,” said UN spokeswoman Florencia Soto Nino.
The Gaza war has already pulled in Iran-aligned groups in the region, and fears of a broader Middle East war have surged following vows of vengeance for the killing of two senior militants, including Hamas’s political leader.

Topics: Israel Gaza

US tells Israel that escalations in Middle East serve no one

US tells Israel that escalations in Middle East serve no one
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

US tells Israel that escalations in Middle East serve no one

US tells Israel that escalations in Middle East serve no one
  • Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide accusations that Israel denies
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a phone call on Friday that the escalation of tensions in the Middle East was “in no party’s interest” while also stressing the need for a Gaza ceasefire, the State Department said.
There has been an increased risk of escalation into a broader Middle East war after recent killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.
As a result, many fear a widening of Israel’s war in Gaza that has already killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis, following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
“The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and discussed how escalation is in no party’s interest,” the State Department said in a statement.
Blinken stressed the “urgent need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza” that could release hostages held in the enclave and “create the conditions for broader regional stability,” the State Department added.
A day earlier, Gallant spoke to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the situation in the region.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The Gaza health ministry says that since then Israel’s military assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide accusations that Israel denies.
President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal in an address on May 31. Washington and regional mediators have since tried arranging the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal but have consistently run into obstacles.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

US says no sanctions against Israeli military unit in death of Palestinian-American
Middle-East
US says no sanctions against Israeli military unit in death of Palestinian-American
Iran leader’s order to ‘harshly punish’ Israel will be carried out, Guards deputy chief says
Middle-East
Iran leader’s order to ‘harshly punish’ Israel will be carried out, Guards deputy chief says

US says no sanctions against Israeli military unit in death of Palestinian-American

US says no sanctions against Israeli military unit in death of Palestinian-American
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

US says no sanctions against Israeli military unit in death of Palestinian-American

US says no sanctions against Israeli military unit in death of Palestinian-American
  • Omar Assad, 78, a grocer in the US, was visiting the West Bank in January 2022 when he died after being detained by an Israeli army unit
  • US State Department says it's enough that the Israeli military had taken action and that two soldiers involved in the incident have left the service
  • The Israeli army concluded that Assad’s death was the result of “a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers”
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said Friday it would not sanction an Israeli army unit involved in the killing of a Palestinian-American, saying Israel had already taken remedial action.
Omar Assad, 78, a grocer who spent most of his adult life in Milwaukee, was on a return visit to the West Bank in January 2022 when he was handcuffed, gagged and blindfolded, dying after lying on the ground for more than an hour on a cold winter night.
The incident was linked to the Israeli army’s Netzah Yehuda, a unit founded in 1999 to encourage recruits from the ultra-Orthodox community, which is largely exempt from compulsory military service.
A State Department panel decided against imposing sanctions on the unit after being presented with information by the government of Israel, which has vocally opposed action against its military amid the ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
“After thoroughly reviewing that information, we have determined that violations by this unit have also been effectively remediated,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.
“This unit can continue receiving security assistance from the United States of America,” he said.
A US official said that two soldiers involved in the incident, while not ultimately prosecuted, were removed from combat positions and have left the military.
The military has also taken steps “to avoid a recurrence of incidents,” including enhanced screening of recruits and a two-week educational seminar specifically for the unit.
Experts say that Netzah Yehuda has mostly drawn ultra-Orthodox youths who see the military as a way to integrate into Israeli society, but it has also attracted fervent nationalists from the West Bank.
The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, is home to three million Palestinians alongside some 490,000 Israelis living in settlements considered illegal under international law.
The army concluded that Assad’s death was the result of “a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers.”
It said Assad “refused to cooperate” when stopped by soldiers in the village of Jiljilya and that soldiers tied his hands and gagged him without checking on him later.
It was unclear why soldiers stopped Assad. The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said he died from a stress-induced heart attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced anger over foreign pressure on human rights, insisting the country has its own means of justice.
The International Criminal Court in May said it intended to pursue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his defense minister and Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes in the Gaza war.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestinians Israel Netzah Yehuda West Bank

Related

Israeli troops launch a new assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis as mediators push for ceasefire talks
Middle-East
Israeli troops launch a new assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis as mediators push for ceasefire talks
Haaretz criticizes Israeli journalists for ‘keeping silence’ on Gaza counterparts killings
Media
Haaretz criticizes Israeli journalists for ‘keeping silence’ on Gaza counterparts killings

The threat Israel didn’t foresee: Hezbollah’s growing drone power

People pass by a replica drone in a war museum operated by Hezbollah in Mlita village, southern Lebanon, on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP)
People pass by a replica drone in a war museum operated by Hezbollah in Mlita village, southern Lebanon, on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP)
Updated 10 August 2024
AP
Follow

The threat Israel didn’t foresee: Hezbollah’s growing drone power

People pass by a replica drone in a war museum operated by Hezbollah in Mlita village, southern Lebanon, on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP)
  • The Lebanese militant group still apparently relies on parts from Western countries, which could pose an obstacle to mass production
  • Since the near daily exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border began in early October, Hezbollah has used drones more to bypass Israeli air defense systems and strike its military posts along the border, as well as deep inside Israel
Updated 10 August 2024
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group launched one of its deepest strikes into Israel in mid-May, using an explosive drone that scored a direct hit on one of Israel’s most significant air force surveillance systems.
This and other successful drone attacks have given the Iranian-backed militant group another deadly option for an expected retaliation against Israel for its airstrike in Beirut last month that killed top Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukur.
“It is a threat that has to be taken seriously,” Fabian Hinz, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said of Hezbollah’s drone capability.
While Israel has built air defense systems, including the Iron Dome and David’s Sling to guard against Hezbollah’s rocket and missile arsenal, there has been less focus on the drone threat.
“And as a result there has been less effort to build defensive capabilities” against drones, Hinz said.
Drones, or UAVS, are unmanned aircraft that can be operated from afar. Drones can enter, surveil and attack enemy territory more discreetly than missiles and rockets.
Hezbollah proclaimed the success of its May drone strike, which targeted a blimp used as part of Israel’s missile defense system at a base about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Lebanon border.
The militants released footage showing what they said was their explosive Ababil drone flying toward the Sky Dew blimp, and later released photographs of the downed aircraft.
Israel’s military confirmed Hezbollah scored a direct hit.
“This attack reflects an improvement in accuracy and the ability to evade Israeli air defenses,” said a report released by the Institute for National Security Studies, an independent think tank affiliated with Tel Aviv University.
Since the near daily exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border began in early October, Hezbollah has used drones more to bypass Israeli air defense systems and strike its military posts along the border, as well as deep inside Israel.
While Israel has intercepted hundreds of drones from Lebanon during the Israel-Hamas war, its air defense systems are not hermetic, an Israeli security official said. Drones are smaller and slower than missiles and rockets, therefore harder to stop. That’s especially true when they are launched from close to the border and require a shorter reaction time to intercept.
The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly in line with Israeli security restrictions, said Israeli air defense systems have had to contend with more drones during this war than ever before, and Israel responded by attacking launch points.
On Tuesday, a Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base near the northern city of Nahariya wounded six people. One of the group’s bloodiest drone attacks was in April, killing one Israeli soldier and wounding 13 others plus four civilians in the northern Israeli community of Arab Al-Aramsheh.
Hezbollah also sent surveillance drones that filmed vital facilities in Israel’s north, including in Haifa, its suburbs and the Ramat David Airbase, southeast of the coastal city.
While Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has boasted the militant group can now manufacture its own drones, its attacks so far have mainly relied on Iranian-made Ababil and Shahed drones. It has also used a drone, at least once, that fires Russian-made S5 guided missiles.
Hezbollah’s increasing capabilities have come despite Israel killing some of its most important drone experts.
The most high-profile was Shukur, who Israel said was responsible for most of Hezbollah’s most advanced weaponry, including missiles, long-range rockets and drones.
In 2013, a senior Hezbollah operative, Hassan Lakkis, considered one of its drone masterminds, was shot dead south of Beirut. The group blamed Israel. More recent strikes in Syria attributed to Israel killed Iranian and Hezbollah drone experts, including an official with the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division.
In its early days, Hezbollah used lower-tech tactics, including paragliders, to attack behind enemy lines.
After Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000 after an 18-year occupation, Hezbollah began using Iranian-made drones and sent the first reconnaissance Mirsad drone over Israel’s airspace in 2004.
After the 34-day Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006, Lakkis, the Hezbollah drone mastermind, took charge of the drone program.
Hezbollah increased its use of drones in reconnaissance and attacks during its involvement in Syria’s conflict. In 2022, as Lebanon engaged in indirect negotiations to demarcate its maritime border with Israel, the group sent three drones over one of Israel’s biggest gas facilities in the Mediterranean before they were shot down by Israel.
Hezbollah’s drone program still receives substantial assistance from Iran, and the UAVs are believed to be assembled by experts of the militant group in Lebanon.
“Since Iran has not been able to achieve aerial supremacy, it has resorted to such types of aircraft,” said retired Lebanon general and military expert Naji Malaaeb referring to drones. He added that Russia has benefited from buying hundreds of Iranian Shahed drones to use in its war against Ukraine.
In February, the Ukrainian intelligence service said that Iranian and Hezbollah experts were training Russian troops to operate Shahed-136 and Ababil-3 drones at an air base in central Syria. Russia, Iran and Hezbollah have a military presence in Syria, where they have been fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
In a 2022 speech, Nasrallah boasted that “we in Lebanon, and since a long time, have started producing drones.”
The Lebanese militant group still apparently relies on parts from Western countries, which could pose an obstacle to mass production.
In mid-July, three people were arrested in Spain and one in Germany on suspicion of belonging to a network that supplied Hezbollah with parts to build explosive drones for use in attacks in northern Israel.
The Spanish companies implicated, like others in Europe and around the world, purchased items, including electronic guidance components, propulsion propellers, gasoline engines, more than 200 electric motors and materials for the fuselage, wings and other drone parts, according to investigators.
Authorities believe Hezbollah may have built several hundred drones with these components. Still, Iran remains Hezbollah’s main supplier.
“Israel’s air force can fire missiles on different parts of Lebanon, and now Hezbollah has drones and missiles that can reach any areas in Israel,” Iranian political analyst and political science professor Emad Abshenass said. He added that as the US arms its closest ally, Israel, Iran is doing the same by arming groups such as Hezbollah.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Lebanese on edge amid fears of all-out Israel-Hezbollah war
Middle-East
Lebanese on edge amid fears of all-out Israel-Hezbollah war
Hezbollah congratulates Sinwar as new Hamas political chief
Middle-East
Hezbollah congratulates Sinwar as new Hamas political chief

US charges former Syria prison chief with immigration fraud

US charges former Syria prison chief with immigration fraud
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

US charges former Syria prison chief with immigration fraud

US charges former Syria prison chief with immigration fraud
  • The prison, located in a Damascus suburb, housed political dissidents and others accused of crimes
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States has brought criminal charges against the former head of a notorious Syrian prison accused of lying about his past in an attempt to secure US citizenship, according to US prosecutors.
Samir Ousman Alsheikh, 72, oversaw severe physical abuse of inmates while head of the Adra prison from 2005 until 2010, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.
Alsheikh, an alleged associate of the younger brother of Syrian President Bashar Assad, had been living in South Carolina when he was arrested last month after purchasing a one-way ticket on a flight to Beirut, according to court documents.
A federal judge has ordered him detained, court records show. An attorney for Alsheikh could not immediately be reached for comment.
Alsheikh, who achieved the rank of brigadier general while working in the Syrian police and domestic intelligence agency, oversaw hangings and brutal beatings while head of the Adra prison, according to a criminal complaint that cited US law enforcement interviews with former inmates.
The prison, located in a Damascus suburb, housed political dissidents and others accused of crimes. His time at the prison pre-dated the Syrian civil war when armed rebel groups sought to depose the Assad-led government.
Alsheikh was later appointed by Assad as governor of the Deir Ez-Zor province in eastern Syria.
The indictment alleges Alsheikh made false statements concealing his role at the prison, political persecution of dissidents and association with Syria’s ruling Ba’ath Party when he applied for a US visa in 2020 and again when seeking citizenship in 2023.
Alsheikh was able to secure a green card, making him a lawful permanent US resident, in 2020.
He was charged with attempted naturalization fraud and obtaining a green card through false statements. Alsheiekh has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Aug. 16
 

 

Topics: Syria Deir Ez-Zor

Related

Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: war monitor
Middle-East
Fighting in east Syria kills 11 civilians: war monitor
Pro-government fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria; 2 killed
Middle-East
Pro-government fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria; 2 killed

Latest updates

Saudi-backed ‘Sudan, Remember Us’ selected for Toronto film festival
Saudi-backed ‘Sudan, Remember Us’ selected for Toronto film festival
Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.2bn in June
Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.2bn in June
Saudi ambassador pays tribute to Hiroshima and Nagasaki ‘epic story’
Saudi ambassador pays tribute to Hiroshima and Nagasaki ‘epic story’
Saudi Arabia makes significant moves in semiconductor sector with strategic investments
Saudi Arabia makes significant moves in semiconductor sector with strategic investments
KSrelief distributes food aid in Yemen, Sudan, and Lebanon
KSrelief distributes food aid in Yemen, Sudan, and Lebanon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.