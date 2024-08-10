You are here

War on Gaza

US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries, official says

US troops in northeastern Syria were attacked by a drone, a U.S. official told Reuters, although there were no injuries according to initial reports. (AFP/File)
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
  • This is the second attack in recent days against US forces in the Middle East as the region braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies
  • “Initial reports do not indicate any injuries, however medical evaluations are ongoing,” the US official said
WASHINGTON: US troops in northeastern Syria were attacked by a drone, a US official told Reuters, although there were no injuries according to initial reports.
This is the second attack in recent days against US forces in the Middle East as the region braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies.
Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Iran-backed Hamas, was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31, an attack that drew threats of revenge by Iran against Israel, which is fighting the Palestinian Islamist group in Gaza. Iran blamed Israel for the killing. Israel has not claimed responsibility.
The assassination and the killing of the senior military commander of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, by Israel in a strike on Beirut, have fueled concern the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.
Iran has said the US bears responsibility in the assassination of Haniyeh because of its support for Israel.
“Initial reports do not indicate any injuries, however medical evaluations are ongoing. We are currently conducting a damage assessment,” the US official said on the condition of anonymity about the attack in Syria.
The attack took place at Rumalyn Landing Zone, which hosts US troops along with those from the US-led coalition.
Five US personnel were injured when two Katyusha rockets were fired at Ain Al-Asad air base in western Iraq on Monday, an attack the Pentagon blamed on Iran-backed proxies.
The United States has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in neighboring Iraq, who it says are on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Daesh, which in 2014 seized large swaths of both countries but was later pushed back.

Militia infighting kills at least 9 in Libya’s capital, officials say

Updated 7 sec ago
AP
  • The UN mission in Libya on Saturday deplored the clashes, the use of heavy weapons in densely populated areas and the military build-up in and around the capital
CAIRO: Clashes between two heavily armed militia groups in Libya’s capital terrorized residents and killed about a dozen people, the latest bout of violence in the largely lawless North African nation, officials said Saturday.
The hours-long clashes, which involved heavy weapons, happened Friday in Tripoli’s eastern neighborhood of Tajoura between the Rahba Al-Duruae militia, which is led by warlord Bashir Khalfallah — known as Al-Baqrah — and another militia Al-Shahida Sabriya, the officials added.
The Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency Services said at least nine people were killed and 16 others were wounded in the hours-long clashes.
The clashes stemmed from an attempted assassination of Al-Baqrah on Friday, which his militia blamed on Al-Shahida Sabriya, according to local media reports.
Khaled Al-Meshry, the newly elected head of the west-based High Council of State, condemned the assassination attempt and called for an investigation to hold those responsible accountable.
The warring parties are allied with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s government. Its spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The UN mission in Libya on Saturday deplored the clashes, the use of heavy weapons in densely populated areas and the military build-up in and around the capital.
“These clashes serve as a reminder of the critical need to unify the military and security apparatus, establishing legitimate and accountable institutions,” it said in a statement. “They also underscore the urgent need to expedite an inclusive political process leading to credible elections.”
The violence underscored the fragility of war-torn Libya following the 2011 uprising-turned-civil war, which toppled and later killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi. Amid the chaos, militias grew in wealth and power, particularly in Tripoli and the western part of the country.
Libya has been divided for years between rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments. Currently, it is governed by Dbeibah’s government in Tripoli and by the administration of Prime Minister Ossama Hammad in the east.
Western Libya is controlled by an array of lawless militias allied with Dbeibah’s government, while forces of powerful military commander Khalifa Haftar control the country’s east and south.
Friday’s militia infighting was the latest in a series of clashes between militias competing for influence in the country’s west.
In May, militia clashes rocked the coastal town of Zawiya, trapping families for houses inside their homes, killing at least one person and wounding 22 others. And in August last year, a 24-hour period of fighting between rival militias in Tripoli killed at least 45 people.
The capital’s clashes came as Haftar’s forces said it deployed troops to the southwestern areas to secure Libya’s southern borders. The deployment prompted militias in western Libya to mobilize amid mounting concerns of a potential new war between east and west Libya.
The United Nations’ mission and Western embassies in Libya expressed their concerns that the military movement could explode into an all-out war between Haftar’s forces and the West-based militias, four years after a ceasefire deal ended a 14-month war between the two sides.
“Such movements risk escalation and violent confrontation and could put the 2020 ceasefire at risk,” said a joint statement by the embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US

 

Jordan’s foreign minister says we will not be a battlefield for any party

Updated 34 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
  • He also reiterated that Jordan will not allow the violation of its airspace
CAIRO: Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Saturday that the kingdom would not be a battlefield for any party, adding that the current conflict in the region was essentially action and reaction between Israel and Iran.
He also reiterated that Jordan will not allow the violation of its airspace.

US ‘deeply concerned’ about deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school refuge

Updated 53 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
  • “We are deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces on a compound that included a school,” the White House said
  • The White House statement also said “far too many civilians continue to be killed and wounded” in the Gaza war and reiterated its calls for a ceasefire
WASHINGTON: The White House said it was “deeply concerned” about an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school compound on Saturday that local civil defense officials say killed around 100 people, adding to condemnation of the attack from several Arab states, Turkiye, Britain and the European Union’s foreign policy chief.
The school compound in Gaza City housed displaced Palestinian families. The Gaza Civil Emergency Service, which has a credible record stating casualty numbers, said about 100 people were killed in Saturday’s strike. Israel said around 20 militants had been operating at the compound.
Video from the site showed body parts scattered among rubble and more bodies being carried away and covered in blankets.
“We are deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces on a compound that included a school,” the White House said in a statement, adding Washington was in touch with Israel to seek more information.
Washington has faced mounting domestic and international criticism, including from human rights groups, for its military support for Israel. Saturday’s airstrike came a day after a State Department spokesperson said the US will provide Israel $3.5 billion to spend on US weapons and military equipment after Congress appropriated the funds in April.
“We know Hamas has been using schools as locations to gather and operate out of, but we have also said repeatedly and consistently that Israel must take measures to minimize civilian harm,” the White House added.
The White House statement also said “far too many civilians continue to be killed and wounded” in the Gaza war and reiterated its calls for a ceasefire.
The US comments followed condemnation of the attack from Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was horrified by the images from the school, while British foreign minister David Lammy said he was “appalled” by the strike.
Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in Gaza’s schools, most of which have been closed since the war began 10 months ago.
The strike marked the latest deadly attack in Israel’s assault on Gaza which the health ministry in the Hamas-governed enclave says has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal in an address on May 31. Washington and regional mediators have since tried arranging the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal but have run into repeated obstacles.
There has separately been an increased risk of a broader Middle East war after recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war: Egypt

Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
AFP
  • “The international actors who do not take measures to stop Israel are making themselves complicit in these crimes”
CAIRO: Egypt said on Saturday that Israel’s “deliberate killing” of unarmed Palestinians shows that it lacks a political will to end the war in Gaza.
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry statement came after more than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people, according to the Palestinian news agency.
Turkiye denounced the “new crime against humanity” after Israel’s deadly strike on the school in Gaza, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
“Israel has committed a new crime against humanity by massacring more than a hundred civilians who had taken refuge in a school,” the ministry said.
“This attack shows once again that the Netanyahu government wants to sabotage permanent ceasefire negotiations.
“The international actors who do not take measures to stop Israel are making themselves complicit in these crimes.”
A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, urged Washington to put an end to the “blind support that leads to the killing of thousands of innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”
Speaking to Al-Jazeera television, Khalil Al-Hayya, the head of the Hamas team for the indirect ceasefire talks with Israel, said statements of condemnation were no longer sufficient.
"Dismiss (Israeli) ambassadors, close down embassies, and sever ties with the occupation," he said.

 

Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked MENA region’s most liveable cities

Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
  • Eight of the top 10 cities in the region were from Gulf countries
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been ranked as the most liveable cities in the Middle East and Africa, with both improving their scores in healthcare and education, according to the 2024 Global Liveability Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Abu Dhabi secured the top spot in the region, with Dubai close behind in second place, reflecting significant progress in these key areas, Emirates News Agency reported.

According to Numbeo’s “Crime and Safety Indexes,” Abu Dhabi is also ranked as one of the safest cities globally, achieving first place on the Safety Index with a score of 88.2 points, and recording the lowest score on the Crime Index at 11.8 points. 

Dubai ranked fifth globally on the list of the world's safest cities.

In healthcare, a report from the Dubai Health Authority revealed that the total number of licensed and operational healthcare facilities in Dubai reached 5,020 during the first quarter of 2024, with 13,370 licensed doctors. 

In Abu Dhabi, the number of healthcare facilities stood at 3,323 during the same period, including 67 hospitals, 1,136 health centres, 765 clinics, 1,068 pharmacies, and 287 other healthcare establishments. By the end of 2022, Abu Dhabi had 12,922 licensed doctors.

In education, Abu Dhabi hosted 459 schools, encompassing private, public, and mixed institutions, during the 2023-2024 academic year, while Dubai had 220 private schools.

The Global Liveability Index evaluates 173 cities worldwide across five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. 

Eight of the top 10 cities in the region were from Gulf countries, reflecting their growing stability and influence on the global stage. Among these were Kuwait City, Doha, and Bahrain’s Manama, ranking third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.
 

