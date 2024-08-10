You are here

Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

It was stressful, but we did it, Paris 2024 organizers say

It was stressful, but we did it, Paris 2024 organizers say
Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet with CEO of Paris 2024, Etienne Thobois during the press conference at the Main Press Center, Paris on Jul. 21, 2024. (Reuters/File)
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
It was stressful, but we did it, Paris 2024 organizers say

It was stressful, but we did it, Paris 2024 organizers say
  Paris 2024 organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said it had been stressful and adjustments had had to be made
  "The ambition we had was worth fighting for, we made strong choices, bold choices that are not always the easiest ones," Estanguet told a press conference
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
PARIS: What started with a major security scare and torrential rain that threatened the smooth running of the elaborate opening ceremony and swimming events being held in the Seine, ended with the river playing its expected central part in the Olympics.
Paris 2024 organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said it had been stressful and adjustments had had to be made, but the triple Olympic champion was beaming with pride as he reflected on Saturday on a successful Games.
“The ambition we had was worth fighting for, we made strong choices, bold choices that are not always the easiest ones,” Estanguet told a press conference a day before the Games end.
Organizers had decided marathon swimming and the swimming legs of the triathlon would take place on the Seine, just like the globally acclaimed opening ceremony — the first time one had been held outside a stadium.
And while training sessions and were delayed and the men’s triathlon was pushed back due to concerns over the water quality after heavy rain, the events that had been due to happen in the river did go ahead.
“Swimming in the river Seine, we have faced challenges but we did it, we delivered this ambition, that’s why it’s a fantastic success so far,” Estanguet said.
“We’ve had so much rain (on opening ceremony day), it was not the plan. We had anticipated some rain but we’ve had to adjust in the final hours and change a lot of things so that this ceremony could happen.
“Yes, I was stressed because I did not know to what extent the artists would manage to adapt to these crazy condition. It was quite an achievement from them.”
The weather complicated the ambition to swim in the Seine.
“We had no guarantees on storms, some of them were not anticipated and happened, others were anticipated and did not happen,” Estanguet said.
“We were not spared,” Paris 2024 CEO Etienne Thobois said.
“We had contingency plans and every time we were ready. There were moments of stress but everyone reacted with professionalism. The preparation work was perfect.”
Security was another major challenge. Saboteurs struck France’s TGV high-speed train network in a series of pre-dawn attacks across the country, causing travel chaos on the morning of the opening ceremony.
“Let’s remember those attacks, we responded swiftly, the accreditation system was impacted (by a cyber-attack) but we solved the problem within four hours,” Thobois said.

Swanson strike hands USA Olympic women’s football gold against Brazil

Swanson strike hands USA Olympic women’s football gold against Brazil
Swanson strike hands USA Olympic women's football gold against Brazil

Swanson strike hands USA Olympic women’s football gold against Brazil
  Team America claim the gold medal for a record-extending fifth time
  They took the title in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Mallory Swanson scored the winning goal as the United States edged Brazil 1-0 in Saturday’s Olympic women’s football final to claim the gold medal for a record-extending fifth time.
Brazil fought hard on a hot afternoon at the Parc des Princes, but the USA struck just before the hour mark when Swanson — on her 100th cap — ran through to finish past goalkeeper Lorena.
It is the first time the USA have taken the Olympic title in 12 years, their gold in Paris adding to those won in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012.
“I am just in awe of how hard everyone has worked to get here,” said the winger Trinity Rodman.
“I believed the entire time, but to finally be able to hold (the gold medal) is so amazing.”
The USA have now beaten Brazil in three of those Olympic finals, with the South Americans again having to settle for silver here just as they did in Athens in 2004 and Beijing four years later.

(From L) Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, Crystal Dunn and Trinity Rodman of Team USA pose their gold medal after beating Brazil in the Olympic women's final in Paris on August 10, 2024. (AFP)

It was not quite the ending that their legendary captain Marta was hoping for, as she bowed out of her sixth and last Olympics aged 38 with a third silver medal.
“We surpassed ourselves throughout the competition to get to the final. That was our main objective, to come away with a medal,” Marta said.
Brazil were never expected to get this far, while the USA’s victory confirms their renaissance under new English coach Emma Hayes.
She only arrived from Chelsea in late May but has worked wonders with a team that a year ago was sent packing from the World Cup in the last 16.
“I am very emotional. It has been a dream of mine to be in this position,” Hayes told broadcaster Eurosport.
She described her team as “tremendous people and players and role models, I love them.”
That World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand was the international swansong for USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe, who was among the crowd for Saturday’s final, as was Tom Cruise.
Much of the talk in the build-up was about Marta, with the Brazil great free to return for a farewell Olympic appearance after serving a two-game ban for a red card in her team’s last group outing.
But the 38-year-old multiple winner of the FIFA world player of the year award was left on the bench at kick-off by coach Arthur Elias.
A younger Marta had played in Brazil’s defeats in the 2004 and 2008 finals, both of which came in extra time.
This was also the second clash between the nations in a final this year, after the USA won 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in March.
The USA subsequently welcomed Hayes as coach and she oversaw wins against Japan and Germany in the knockout rounds to get to the Olympic final.

Brazil, meanwhile, scraped through their group as a best third-placed team, before wins against hosts France in the quarter-finals and World Cup holders Spain in the last four, both achieved without Marta.
Their direct approach posed problems to the USA defense in the first half, and they had the ball in the net on 16 minutes.
Ludmila turned Naomi Girma inside out in the box before finishing, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Swanson was denied at the other end by Lorena after bursting into the box, yet it was Brazil who had the best chance of the opening half.
Captain Adriana crossed in stoppage time for Gabi Portilho to divert the ball toward goal, but Alyssa Naeher saved well.
The Americans boasted the more dangerous attack, though, and they went ahead on 57 minutes when Korbin Albert released Swanson to advance and finish expertly for her fourth goal of the tournament.
Brazil sent on Marta for the final half hour, but they never seriously looked like equalising.
The veteran sent a free-kick over the bar before Naeher kept out Adriana’s header in stoppage time as the USA secured a third straight 1-0 win to take the title.
 

Gender row Olympic boxing champion Khelif files complaint for online harassment: lawyer

Gender row Olympic boxing champion Khelif files complaint for online harassment: lawyer
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Gender row Olympic boxing champion Khelif files complaint for online harassment: lawyer

Gender row Olympic boxing champion Khelif files complaint for online harassment: lawyer
  "The boxer Imane Khelif has decided to begin a new fight, a fight for justice, dignity and honor," Nabil Boudi said
  Khelif had filed the complaint for "aggravated online harassment... to Paris prosecutors"
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Paris Olympics boxing champion Imane Khelif, the Algerian at the center of a gender eligibility row, has filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment, her lawyer said Saturday.
“The boxer Imane Khelif has decided to begin a new fight, a fight for justice, dignity and honor,” Nabil Boudi said in a statement, saying Khelif had filed the complaint for “aggravated online harassment... to Paris prosecutors.”
He added: “The investigation will determine who was behind this misogynist, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to concern itself with those who fed the online lynching.”
The “iniquitous harassment” the boxing champion had been subjected to would remain “the biggest stain on these Olympic Games,” said Boudi.
On Friday, Khelif won the women’s 66kg final against China’s Yang Liu in a unanimous points decision, having been the focus of intense scrutiny in the French capital in the past fortnight.
Together with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who was set to fight in the 57kg women’s final on Saturday, Khelif was disqualified from last year’s world championships after they failed gender eligibility testing.
However, they were cleared to compete in Paris, setting the stage for one of the biggest controversies of the Games.

Saudi ambassador, IOC member Princess Reema calls for criticism of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to stop

Saudi ambassador, IOC member Princess Reema calls for criticism of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to stop
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi ambassador, IOC member Princess Reema calls for criticism of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to stop

Saudi ambassador, IOC member Princess Reema calls for criticism of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to stop
  Princess was speaking at 142nd session of IOC in Paris
  In case of Khelif, ambassador said she spoke as "a female, a Muslim and an Arab woman"
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi ambassador to the US said on Saturday that media criticism of Algerian Olympic gold medallist boxer Imane Khelif had to stop and that “kindness and human dignity must prevail every time.”

Princess Reema bint Bandar was speaking at the 142nd session of the International Olympic Committee in Paris in her capacity as a member of the IOC and an official in its gender equality, diversity and inclusion commission.

She said, however, that in the case of the abuse Khelif has faced, she spoke as “a female, a Muslim and an Arab woman.”

She continued: “As such, I cannot serve in good conscience on this committee and remain silent on the media commentary on Imane Khelif.

“I’d like to say today that I wholeheartedly support (IOC President) Thomas Bach and everyone who communicated the joint Paris 2024 Boxing Unit and IOC statement made on Aug. 1.”

The Algerian won a gold medal amid a tumultuous run in Paris, where she has endured intense scrutiny inside and outside the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

“From my point of view, the facts are clear, Khelif is a woman,” Princess Reema said. “She was born a girl and has lived her entire life as a female. However, despite this joint statement, there has been continuous misreporting based on misinformation which has caused immeasurable pain and this is not only unacceptable but absolutely heartbreaking,” she added.

The ambassador said that, from humble roots in rural Algeria, Khelif had worked just as hard as every other Olympic athlete, with “determination, grit and persistence,” for the right to compete in front of the world.

Princess Reema bint Bandar was speaking at the 142nd session of the International Olympic Committee in Paris in her capacity as a member of the IOC and an official in its gender equality, diversity and inclusion commission. (Supplied)

“As is the nature of Olympians, she represents the most superior capability and capacity, and this is what makes these Games so spectacular and what makes Paris so spectacular. But nobody has the right to deny her her womanhood and continuing to push false narratives against her is an attempt to rob her of her dignity and her merit,” said Princess Reema.

“So, I stand here today in front of his distinguished committee and I say this can’t continue. Women Olympians are elite, they train to be the best of the best. And it is that collective failure of all of us that we still have this conversation, so I think it is more paramount than ever.

The princess said if a female stayed silent, she was viewed as accepting the misreports or as weak, but if she were to speak out, she would be branded as defensive.

“I believe athletes should be focusing on their performance, not having to justify their existence,” she told the committee.

“No athlete should be bullied or ridiculed for their appearance, no athlete should have their wins, or talents or achievements they have developed over a lifetime, weaponized against them, because what eclipses appearance is talent.

“These Olympics are a time to celebrate diversity, with athletes hailing from all corners of the globe. But ladies and gentlemen, you know, women don’t look, speak or act singularly and each woman performing in her respective sport, she’s unique. The only communality is the determination to make it to the top,” she added.

The Saudi princess said after Khelif’s quarterfinal win, when she fell to her knees in tears, “every woman who has ever felt isolated, mocked or or told that they didn’t belong; they fell with her. And when she rose, they rose with her.”

She added that she offered her full support, not only to the IOC and the “brave and bold statements they have made,” but also to “every female who has been subjected to unnecessary criticism, in what should have been their time to shine and reap.”

She continued: “To the general public and to humankind, I ask that you look at women athletes and look at what they’ve endured, and ask yourself: What it was your daughter? What if it was your female friend or relative? Your words matter and our behaviour matters.

“And to every girl who thinks she sits just a little outside the box or outside of the norm, if you see a racket, pick it up; if you see a soccer ball, kick it; and if you see a track, run as fast as you can.”

Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy becomes the first athlete from Africa to win Olympic modern pentathlon gold

Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy becomes the first athlete from Africa to win Olympic modern pentathlon gold
Updated 10 August 2024
AP
Follow

Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy becomes the first athlete from Africa to win Olympic modern pentathlon gold

Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy becomes the first athlete from Africa to win Olympic modern pentathlon gold
  Elgendy's lead was never seriously threatened on the laser run
  The Paris Olympics are the last time modern pentathlon will include horse riding
Updated 10 August 2024
AP

VERSAILLES, France: Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt became the first athlete from Africa to win the Olympic gold medal in modern pentathlon on Saturday at the Paris Games.
Elgendy, the silver medalist in Tokyo three years ago, had a 17-second head start for the laser run — the final event combining distance running and shooting — after his earlier strong showings in the horse-riding, fencing and swimming events.
Elgendy’s lead was never seriously threatened on the laser run, where he won by 13 seconds over Taishu Sato of Japan. Giorgio Milan of Italy captured the bronze. Elgendy’s total score of 1,555 points was a world record.
The Paris Olympics are the last time modern pentathlon will include horse riding as part of its program before it brings in “American Ninja Warrior”-style obstacle courses for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
The decision to drop horse riding and bring in obstacle courses was made after a coach on the German team struck a horse during the Tokyo competition, prompting an outcry over animal welfare.
The women’s finals are Sunday.

Akanji scores clinching penalty as Man City beat Man United in shootout to win Community Shield

Akanji scores clinching penalty as Man City beat Man United in shootout to win Community Shield
Updated 10 August 2024
AP
Follow

Akanji scores clinching penalty as Man City beat Man United in shootout to win Community Shield

Akanji scores clinching penalty as Man City beat Man United in shootout to win Community Shield
  "I let the others shoot first," Akanji said, "because obviously when you miss a penalty, you don't go into the next one with that much confidence"
  City ended a run of three straight losses in the traditional curtain-raiser to the English soccer season
Updated 10 August 2024
AP

LONDON: This time, Manuel Akanji made no mistake from the penalty spot.
After a 1-1 draw, Manchester City beat Manchester United 7-6 in a penalty shootout to win the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with Akanji scoring the clinching penalty.
The Switzerland defender had different emotions after his last shootout — at the European Championship last month when he was the only player to not convert a penalty kick in a loss to England in the quarterfinals. On that occasion, Akanji took Switzerland’s first attempt.
“I let the others shoot first,” Akanji said, “because obviously when you miss a penalty, you don’t go into the next one with that much confidence.”
City ended a run of three straight losses in the traditional curtain-raiser to the English soccer season, between the winners of last season’s Premier League (City) and FA Cup (United). Pep Guardiola’s team had been beaten by Leicester, Liverpool and Arsenal over the past three years.
And it goes some way to avenging the loss to United in the FA Cup final 77 days ago, when City were beaten 2-1 to miss out on another league-and-cup double.
It looked like United would be claiming another Wembley win over their neighbor when second-half substitute Alejandro Garnacho cut inside and drove a low shot inside the near post in the 82nd minute.
City equalized in the 89th when Bernardo Silva, also a substitute, headed in from Oscar Bobb’s cross.
The game went straight to penalties — there is no extra time in the Community Shield — and Silva saw his shot saved by Andre Onana off City’s first attempt.
Jadon Sancho failed off United’s fourth kick as Ederson tipped the shot onto the post. It was more penalty heartache for Sancho, who was one of three England players to miss in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
United defender Jonny Evans, the team’s eighth penalty-taker, chipped his effort over the crossbar to give Akanji the chance to win it for City.
Against England in Dusseldorf, the center back placed his kick to his right and had it saved by Jordan Pickford, but this time he lifted it down the middle and under the bar.
While United fielded a close-to-full-strength team, City were still without a raft of key players following the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England. Rodri, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones were all missing, while Kevin De Bruyne started on the bench and was a late substitute.
“We’re happy to start the season in the way we have and obviously there’s a lot to come,” said Ruben Dias, who was City’s captain for the match. “It’s another trophy and we’re always happy to collect trophies. We’ve just had a long season and we still don’t have a full squad back but it is very good for us to start this way.”
Guardiola has now won 18 trophies — including the Community Shield three times — since joining City in 2016.

