stc group paves way for sustainable transformation

stc Group, a leading digital enabler, launched its fifth annual sustainability report, continuing its commitment to driving forward sustainable transformation through environmental, social, and governance excellence.

The initiatives outlined in stc Group’s 2023 Sustainability Report contribute to sustainable transformation and a future where businesses are the catalysts for protecting people and the planet. As part of the updated sustainability framework, the group identified three core pillars in 2023.

Environmental performance & climate

stc Group aspires to be a global leader in environmental stewardship and has made significant progress toward its commitment to achieving net zero by 2050. This commitment has been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative and is supported by several environmental performance programs.

Key initiatives and programs include the installation of seven operational solar powered sites at headquarters, as well as the incorporation of energy efficiency and sustainability measures for data centers and towers.

Additionally, a solar pilot project launched for 18 sites across the Kingdom. The group has also implemented advanced power-saving technologies using artificial intelligence, resulting in a 13 percent reduction in energy consumption across stc’s 4G and 5G networks.

Human capital development through technological innovation

Fundamental to stc Group’s sustainability practices are initiatives that advance human capital by creating opportunities for growth that bridge societal divides through technological innovation. These social investment initiatives enrich the lives of customers, empower stc Group employees, and contribute to community development in impactful ways.

Strong governance & ethical excellence

stc Group is dedicated to embodying a standard ethical governance that upholds the utmost levels of integrity, transparency, and accountability. In 2023, stc Group transitioned its compliance function from legal affairs to an independent division reporting to the chief regulatory and compliance officer, ensuring programs across subsidiaries rigorously adhere to performance standards, thorough impact assessments, and responsible business practices. This included the expansion of the rawafed program, which boosts the local economy and promotes sustainable business.